State wrestling: Simley wins fourth straight Class 2A title

After four years of the top two teams in Class 2A meeting in a section final in a smaller venue in Rochester, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville were back where they belonged Thursday: Wrestling on the state’s biggest stage with the grand prize on the line.

And, as has been the case each of the previous three years, it was the Spartans who reigned supreme.

Top-seeded Simley bounced the second-seeded KoMets 47-21 to win its fourth straight Class 2A crown at Xcel Energy Center. Gophers commit Gavin Nelson put an exclamation point on the match with an early pin at 285 pounds.

But it was the matches that took place long before that that made the difference. The Spartans knew that’d be the case.

“They’ve known all year that Kasson’s back half is super tough, we’re going to have to have this first seven,” Simley coach Will Short said. “They’ve been dealing with that pressure all year. … I’m super proud of them. I think they’re amazing and performed big in the big moments. That’s exciting.”

Simley set an early tone, getting pins in the first two weight classes from Austin Grzywinski and Brandon Morvari to rack up maximum bonus points.

It was after Grzywinski’s pin in the first match that Simley 138-pound star Chase DeBlaere said he felt the match was over.

“That started the ball, and, honestly, that just put a stake in Kasson right away that they couldn’t come back from,” he said. “And everyone else snowballed off it.”

An 8-4 decision for JJ Salas over Owen Friedrich in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers at 126 pounds kept the momentum rolling in Simley’s favor and bumped the Spartans’ lead to 18-0. Simley continued to roll from there. The Spartans built a 32-0 advantage before the KoMets (28-2) won their first match at 152 pounds — and even that ended in a celebration as Vristol Short limited Logan Vaughan — the state’s top-ranked wrestler — to just a major victory and the four points that came with it.

“We came into tonight and we didn’t do the things that we needed to do to beat a team like Simley,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Jamie Heidt said. “They were a tough team, and we knew that we had to really step up our competitiveness and compete a lot harder at every single weight than we had all year to be able to beat them, and we weren’t able to put that together tonight.”

Travis Smith’s victory at 160 pounds mathematically sealed the title for Simley (28-1), whose only loss this season came to a team from Iowa. From there, Short said Kasson-Mantorville could have manipulated the lineup a bit differently to potentially add a few points, but there wasn’t much reason to do so.

“It looked really bad on the score, but that match was close — it was close,” Short said. “The score was a little different than maybe the dual was, but it was because those first seven weights.”

The Spartans entered the tournament as the favorite, but even if their win in dominating fashion isn’t surprising, it is impressive. Simley graduated five seniors last season who went on to Division I colleges — all five were state finalists as seniors, and four won state titles.

Yet Simley simply reloaded, as it often does, as younger wrestlers who’d been waiting for their opportunity to crack the varsity lineup seized their chance. DeBlaere said the four straight state titles are a result of “brotherhood, growth and hard work all coming together at the end of the season.”

Every year is a different team, Short noted. Simley featured six new starters this season who experienced that ultimate triumph for the first time. And for guys like DeBlaere, this season offered the chance to truly lead.

“Keeping all my little homeboys in check, the little goofballs. I think we’ve got a really good light switch. We’ve got fun time and then we’ve got business time. Tonight was business time,” he said. “We capitalize. March is the month for the Spartans. We own this month, we own this stadium, it’s our house.”