News
State wrestling: Simley wins fourth straight Class 2A title
After four years of the top two teams in Class 2A meeting in a section final in a smaller venue in Rochester, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville were back where they belonged Thursday: Wrestling on the state’s biggest stage with the grand prize on the line.
And, as has been the case each of the previous three years, it was the Spartans who reigned supreme.
Top-seeded Simley bounced the second-seeded KoMets 47-21 to win its fourth straight Class 2A crown at Xcel Energy Center. Gophers commit Gavin Nelson put an exclamation point on the match with an early pin at 285 pounds.
But it was the matches that took place long before that that made the difference. The Spartans knew that’d be the case.
“They’ve known all year that Kasson’s back half is super tough, we’re going to have to have this first seven,” Simley coach Will Short said. “They’ve been dealing with that pressure all year. … I’m super proud of them. I think they’re amazing and performed big in the big moments. That’s exciting.”
Simley set an early tone, getting pins in the first two weight classes from Austin Grzywinski and Brandon Morvari to rack up maximum bonus points.
It was after Grzywinski’s pin in the first match that Simley 138-pound star Chase DeBlaere said he felt the match was over.
“That started the ball, and, honestly, that just put a stake in Kasson right away that they couldn’t come back from,” he said. “And everyone else snowballed off it.”
An 8-4 decision for JJ Salas over Owen Friedrich in a matchup of top-10 wrestlers at 126 pounds kept the momentum rolling in Simley’s favor and bumped the Spartans’ lead to 18-0. Simley continued to roll from there. The Spartans built a 32-0 advantage before the KoMets (28-2) won their first match at 152 pounds — and even that ended in a celebration as Vristol Short limited Logan Vaughan — the state’s top-ranked wrestler — to just a major victory and the four points that came with it.
“We came into tonight and we didn’t do the things that we needed to do to beat a team like Simley,” Kasson-Mantorville coach Jamie Heidt said. “They were a tough team, and we knew that we had to really step up our competitiveness and compete a lot harder at every single weight than we had all year to be able to beat them, and we weren’t able to put that together tonight.”
Travis Smith’s victory at 160 pounds mathematically sealed the title for Simley (28-1), whose only loss this season came to a team from Iowa. From there, Short said Kasson-Mantorville could have manipulated the lineup a bit differently to potentially add a few points, but there wasn’t much reason to do so.
“It looked really bad on the score, but that match was close — it was close,” Short said. “The score was a little different than maybe the dual was, but it was because those first seven weights.”
The Spartans entered the tournament as the favorite, but even if their win in dominating fashion isn’t surprising, it is impressive. Simley graduated five seniors last season who went on to Division I colleges — all five were state finalists as seniors, and four won state titles.
Yet Simley simply reloaded, as it often does, as younger wrestlers who’d been waiting for their opportunity to crack the varsity lineup seized their chance. DeBlaere said the four straight state titles are a result of “brotherhood, growth and hard work all coming together at the end of the season.”
Every year is a different team, Short noted. Simley featured six new starters this season who experienced that ultimate triumph for the first time. And for guys like DeBlaere, this season offered the chance to truly lead.
“Keeping all my little homeboys in check, the little goofballs. I think we’ve got a really good light switch. We’ve got fun time and then we’ve got business time. Tonight was business time,” he said. “We capitalize. March is the month for the Spartans. We own this month, we own this stadium, it’s our house.”
News
Police: Person intentionally set fire at historic St. Louis business
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police now say someone intentionally started a raging fire at a historic business. FOX 2 obtained police surveillance photos of the suspect holding a gas can near the scene at Shapiro Metal Supply at Clara and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis as flames erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
The suspect remains at large, but Shapiro Metal Supply is stronger than ever.
“We’re open. We never missed a beat,” said Sam Shapiro, outside his burned-out office.
Shapiro now operates the fifth generation, nearly 120-year-old business with his son, Dylan. The business reopened the day of the fire with its business office in shambles and keepsakes from the company’s charity Hot Rod car shows to benefit military veterans, ruined.
A police cruiser is still posted outside the fire-charred storefront as the search for the suspect continues.
Police believe he is a former employee who was fired hours for brandishing a gun on the job.
“He said, ‘nobody’s going to have a job here, real soon,’” Sam Shapiro said. “He couldn’t have been more wrong because he didn’t know who he was dealing with. There’s a lot of things going on in this world today. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to persevere and you’ve got to go!”
The company’s vast inventory remains intact and the close to 30 employees and loyal customers have continued to keep things going, even with no phone service at first.
“We are going to rebuild (the business office) and we’re going to be stronger than ever,” Sam Shapiro said.
“We wouldn’t be able to do this without our employees. Thank you to everybody who’s helped us through this and really stuck it out with us and made everything right,” Dylan Shapiro said.
That goes for St. Louis firefighters and police who are still working the case and still looking for a suspect the Shapiros hope will hear about the re-opening of their business office in prison.
News
High school roundup: Lakeville South boys hockey is heading back to state
For the fourth consecutive year, the Lakeville South boys hockey team is headed to the state tournament, knocking off its crosstown rival Lakeville North 4-1 in the Class 2A, Section 1 championship on Thursday.
For two periods, the teams were relatively even. Lakeville South scored midway through the first period and held that lead into the second period before the Panthers answered with a goal of their own. It wasn’t until the third period that Lakeville South broke it open. Ryder Patterson scored first, just 37 seconds into the final frame. Less than two minutes later, Jackson Ernst made it a two-goal lead. Then, with seven minutes left in the period, Ben Portner put the game away with a short-handed goal. Lakeville North mustered just two shots in the final period. For the game, Lakeville South outshot Lakeville North 37-17.
Girls basketball
Roseville 64, Park Center 62: Second-seeded Roseville held off a furious second half comeback to advance past Park Center in the Class 4A, Section 5 quarterfinals.
Leading by 11 at halftime, the section’s seventh seed Park Center came storming back in the final 20 minutes. However, 24 points from Roseville’s Drew Johnston were critical in staving off the upset attempt.
Shadaizhalynn Chatman led Park Center with 20 points.
Spring Lake Park 60, Osseo 47: Camryn Smith and Averi Dunbar each scored 16 points to lead Spring Lake Park past Osseo and into the Class 4A, Section 5 semifinal against Roseville.
Spring Lake Park led by five points after the first half and widened its lead in the second half. It struggled to stop Osseo’s Aalayah Wilson, who scored 28, but held the rest of the team to just 19 total points.
Meanwhile, Spring Lake Park got solid performances from Breanna Goerish and Bella Sutch, who each scored 10 points.
Other scores: St. Agnes defeated North Lakes 55-36; Columbia Heights defeated Washington 59-35; Maple Grove defeated Irondale 67-33; Champlin Park defeated Mounds View 63-50; Liberty Classical defeated Avail Academy 45-30; Centennial defeated Coon Rapids 65-46.
Boys basketball
St. Paul Academy 102, Lakes International Language Academy 60: Brandt Baskerville exploded for a career-high 43 points to lead St. Paul Academy (15-8) to a convincing victory over Lakes International Language Academy.
The final result was never in doubt as St. Paul Academy led by 27 at halftime. The only question was the number Baskerville would have by the end of the night. He was aided by Clarke Baskerville, who scored 15 points, and Gregory Forsberg, who scored 12 points.
Brandt Baskerville’s performance was easily the best of the season. He had scored 30 points twice already this season, including two weeks ago against Mounds Park Academy, but had never eclipsed that mark.
Other scores: Richfield defeated Como Park 84-74; Fridley defeated Harding 66-44; Trinity defeated Humboldt 65-37.
News
St. Louis alderman, police chief at odds over controversial traffic stop
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police chief and city alderman are at odds following allegations of misconduct stemming from a traffic stop.
On Feb. 10, a police officer’s bodycam video showed alderman Joe Vaccaro being pulled over for speeding on I-44. He was allegedly going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.
As the officer approached the alderman, Vaccaro proceeded to get out of his car.
“Never ever get out of the car during a traffic stop unless the officer directs you to do so,” said St. Louis Metro Police Chief John Hayden. “Doing so puts the life of the officer and the driver in danger, and the officer reminded the alderman of throughout the stop.”
Vaccaro was slapped with two tickets — one for speeding and another for failure to show proof of insurance. He claims the officer was rude and didn’t give him enough time to get his insurance, telling him to dispute it at court.
He later called the Chief to complain about the officer’s coughing and conduct.
Afterward, Vaccaro alleges Chief Hayden offered to waive the tickets.
“Chief stop lying,” said Alderman Joe Vaccaro, “He told me at least three times, ‘Joe, why don’t you let me take care of the ticket? Chief, it’s not about the ticket. It’s about my health. It’s about this guy not giving me enough time to get my stuff out.”
The chief denied this at a news conference Thursday.
“No one is above the law,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “I did not offer to fix his ticket and we reminded the alderman he still had to pay the ticket which he did today.”
He urged the alderman to apologize to the officer after he, later on, referred to the officer with a derogatory name. Hayden also said the alderman was upset about racial discrimination during the stop.
The alderman refutes this, clarifying to FOX2 that he complained about being discriminated against based on his car model.
The ethical society of police said in a statement they said: “The claim of racial discrimination and the chief offering to fix the ticket is all false accusations and the chief, as well as the officer, deserve public apologies.”
“I should not have called him an a**hole, that’s fine and I apologize for that, but I’ll stand by that he was a jerk,” said Vaccaro.
Both parties are standing their ground on their stances. An investigation is ongoing.
