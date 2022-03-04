News
State wrestling: St. Michael-Albertville holds form, tops Stillwater for Class 3A title
Stillwater coach Tim Hartung could rest a little easier after Thursday’s Class 3A state wrestling final, knowing there wasn’t anything more his Ponies could’ve done.
Stillwater simply fell to a better team. St. Michael-Albertville left no doubt Thursday night as to who was the best team in Class 3A, with the Knights downing Stillwater 39-27 in the state final.
“It’s nice we lost to the better team,” Hartung said. “We didn’t screw it up, we didn’t wrestle bad. It’s easier to handle, to be honest.”
As a program, Stillwater continues to get the best out of its athletes and put itself in a position to at least be there at the end. But there was no upsetting St. Michael-Albertville (24-0), as the top seed capped off a perfect season.
“We were confident that we were going to dominate this whole tournament and run away with this title,” Knights freshman Landon Robideau said. “We knew we were No. 1 coming in, and we had no expectations besides taking first.”
The top-seeded Knights led 39-0 through the 170-pound match, rendering Stillwater’s dominance at the heavier weights moot.
The second-seeded Ponies got first-period pins from stars such as Hunter Lyden and Ryder Rogotzke, but it was too little, too late. St. Michael-Albertville secured the title via key victories in matches that featured multiple ranked wrestlers at the lighter weights. Any potential coin flips went the way of the Knights, whether it was Ian Schultz beating Dylan Dauffenbach at 120 pounds or Eli Davis toppling Owen Bouthilet at 138 pounds.
Stillwater’s hopes largely depended on the first match at 106 pounds. Stillwater needed Mikey Jelinek to upset Chase Mills in the opening match, and he almost did before falling 7-5. That left Stillwater (30-3) — which needed to be within 27 or 28 points by the time the 170-pound match came around — to reshuffle its deck in hopes of stealing at least two matches before then, and that didn’t come to fruition. Not that that was a surprise. Frankly, Hartung said the entire dual meet played out exactly as expected.
So Stillwater came up short, but not for a lack of effort. The loss ended an impressive run to the finals for Stillwater, which included a 43-20 drubbing of Shakopee that ended the Sabres’ run of three consecutive state titles. Two of the Ponies’ three losses this season were to the Knights.
“We’re proud. We tell our guys all the time, it’s pretty simple: effort, attitude. Give yourself the best chance to succeed and let it fly,” Hartung said. “We got beat by a better team, in my opinion. We can live with that. We didn’t lay an egg, we didn’t sit back, we didn’t not take risks. They were better, all the way up until they weren’t better, and it was too late.”
The win for St. Michael-Albertville avenged its championship round defeat last year, when the Knights fell to Shakopee. That lit a fire, Robideau said.
“We worked really hard in the summertime and this fall. We didn’t want to take second again,” he said. “It hurt really bad last year. This year feels good.”
He looked out at his team and noted the joy, from smiles to tears. Sure, the Knights entered the day as heavy favorites, but it’s another thing to come to the X and get it done.
“You never really know what can happen when you come up here,” St. Michael-Albertville coach Josh Joriman said. “These guys worked hard, and good things happen when you work hard.”
CLASS A
Jackson County Central downed Royalton-Upsala 45-23 to win its first Class A crown since 2012.
Top-seeded Jackson County Central (24-3) led 27-4 through the 145-pound match and logged five pins in the championship round. Royalton-Upsala (25-2), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, held off unseeded Dover-Eyota 34-33 in the semifinals to reach the title round.
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
The world’s leading nuclear authorities saw no immediate cause for alarm about damage to the facility, but the assault triggered a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.
The attack on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant unfolded as the invasion entered its second week and another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.
Firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.
“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Tuz said in a video statement. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”
The assault renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital.
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.
In an emotional speech in the middle of the night, Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be “the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.”
“Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops,” he said. “Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station.”
But most experts saw nothing to indicate an impending disaster.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said the fire had not affected essential equipment and that Ukraine’s nuclear regulator reported no change radiation levels. The American Nuclear Society concurred, saying that the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.
“The real threat to Ukrainian lives continues to be the violent invasion and bombing of their country,” the group said in a statement.
The plant’s reactor is a different type than the one used at Chernobyl, and there should be little risk if the containment vessel is not damaged and outside power can be restored, said Jon B. Wolfsthal, a former senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council and former special adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
“Everyone needs to take a step back and not jump to conclusions,” Wolfsthal, now a senior adviser at Global Zero, said on Twitter.
The mayor of Enerhodar said earlier that Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
The Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Later, a live streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility’s parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.
There were then what appeared to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles, followed by nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rose into the frame and drifted away.
While a huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
CDC director discusses state of COVID pandemic during St. Louis visit
ST. LOUIS — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention visited St. Louis on Thursday, and she said that the agency is prepared for another COVID variant or pandemic.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she and the agency may have been too optimistic about being further along in the fight against the pandemic with the arrival of COVID vaccines.
Walensky toured the Care STL Health Center, a federally-qualified center that turns no one away. She was escorted by St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Hlatfshwayo Daivs.
They visited several departments including triage, the pharmacy, women’s health, and pediatrics. This clinic has been instrumental in offering COVID testing and vaccines in north St. Louis.
Walensky said the vaccines gave everyone hope.
“We didn’t talk about the word waning. We didn’t talk about the word new variant, and we have been given some curveballs. So, we will now be a bit more cautious about our optimism but also recognize these vaccines provide extraordinary protection,” said Walensky.
The mask mandate in St. Louis City will expire at midnight Sunday, but the city health director strongly encourages mask-wearing in indoor settings.
“I strongly recommend people continue to mask indoors, especially when at high-risk — meaning for our elderly population, people in congregate living settings, and those who are immunocompromised,” said Davis.
When I asked how she would convince the millions of Americans who are against the vaccine. Walensky said we need to listen to them and continue to have several conversations with that group.
Missouri leaders want retailers to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state’s employee retirement system is scrapping all assets tied to Russia, and Missouri businesses are being asked to cut ties with Russian governmental entities and businesses.
Board members of Missouri State Employee’s Retirement System (MOSERS) met for an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon to decide if the state should strip all Russian assets from the system and as of last week was worth $13 million.
The board unanimously voted to remove all Russian holdings and not invest directly in future holdings issued by Russia.
During a morning briefing with the Missouri Press Association, Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said the state does not need to be investing in Russia or Vladimir Putin at this time.
“We do have a little bit of exposure to Russia in the pension system,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s very common for pension plans to invest in global emerging markets.”
As of Friday, the system will not “invest directly in securities issued by the Russian government” or “engage investment managers who have the discretion to direct the system’s assets into investments in the Russian government or Russian-government affiliated entities,” according to language the board passed.
This comes as representatives want President Joe Biden and Congress to impose stronger sanctions on Russia.
“Today, we proudly stand alongside Ukraine its people, and its leaders during this horrific and unnecessary war,” Rep. Mike Haffner (R-Pleasant Hill) said. “And vow to support Ukraine, hold Russia fully accountable for its catastrophic decisions to invade this sovereign nation.”
One week after Russia invaded Ukraine, Haffner put forward a resolution that got full support from members on both sides of the aisle.
“People are people everywhere,” Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit) said. “We share the same common goals for our families, our lives, and for our future. We must support democracy across the world, or it will be lost here as well.”
The resolution urges Biden and the federal government to send supplies to Ukraine including weapons and providing intelligence and tightening sanctions on Russia, including isolation from global trade and technology.
Gov. Mike Parson told a room full of reporters Thursday, the state of Missouri is pledging to stand and support Ukraine.
“Whatever it is, to hurt them as much as they are hurting those Ukrainian people, that we can do through sanctions or on the state level, we need to figure out what those things are,” Parson said.
He said he also wants to see stronger sanctions on Russia and the U.S. to provide more military resources to Ukraine.
“If we were asked tomorrow to do something, I’m sure I would respond to that ask, whatever it might be,” Parson said. “If I could encourage our congressmen and women, if there’s something we can do, it’s to make sure we are sending whatever we can over there to help.”
House Majority Leader Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) filed legislation this week that would prohibit state and local governments from doing business with Russia, including suspending any contracts.
“Any dollar that is spent on a Russian entity or product or whatever is a tax that they’re collecting over there and they’re employing somebody. And that’s money going into Vladimir Putin’s coffer to help fund the attack on Ukraine,” Plocher said. “We want to show the support that Missourians have for what’s going on to defend the Ukrainian people in opposition of what the Russian Government Putin, is leading to overrun a country.”
While the resolution was up for debate on the floor, dozens of representatives stood up talking in support of the measure. Rep. Mike O’Donnell (R-St. Louis) a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve spoke about his time in the service and his readiness if called up again.
“We have to look at the bravery of these people,” O’Donnell said. “It’s difficult for us to watch what’s going on, on T.V. and comprehend it. You see entire blocks of apartments completely destroyed. You see an apartment building that took a rocket.”
O’Donnell mentioned Igor Shalai, a House staffer from Ukraine.
“As I saw the footage coming from Ukraine and just to have empathy for what he is going through, it really made it difficult walking into his office,” O’Donnell said.
Shalai moved to Missouri in 2009, his family is still back in his home country.
“I’m not scared. I’m mad because somebody coming to my house and said this is not your house,” Shalai said. “That’s why nobody steps back, people want to fight. They are tired of being under Russia propaganda.”
Lieut. Gov. Mike Kehoe is asking retailers to remove Russian products from their stores. He said Russia has about $18 billion of imports into the U.S. each year.
“There’s a lot of consumables that seem to be available here in Missouri,” Kehoe said. “Remove the products that are made in Russia from their [retailers] shelves and substitute them with American made and hopefully Missouri-made products.”
Kehoe said most of the Russian products in Missouri are spirits like vodka.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) also filed legislation this week regarding the state’s pension system. Asking voters if they want to stop state and local governments from doing business with Russia.
Rep. Wes Rogers (D-Kansas City) also filed a bill to bar Missouri governments from buying or selling products made in Russia.
