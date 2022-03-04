News
Strange low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Since our report in February, FOX 2 has received dozens of phone calls and emails from people on both sides of the river who say they hear a strange low-repeating noise. There’s still no definitive answer on what’s causing it, but we’ve discovered some new leads and closed the door on some other theories.
The low rumble sounds like a generator running in the distance. It’s now morning at the same home in the Castlereagh neighborhood of North St. Louis County.
Beyond the birds chirping, you can hear the same hum in the background. The viewer who shared this video with us lives less than three miles northwest of Micah Mayfield’s home on Old Jamestown Road.
“So low that it’s almost inaudible but super consistent. Usually in the evenings after eight, you’d hear a very low humming noise that would come in kind of a wave pattern,” said Mayfield.
“I remember asking my husband, ‘Babe do you hear that noise?’ And he was like, ‘What noise?’ I said, ‘Listen,'” said St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb.
Webb said she can hear the hum from her north St. Louis County home. She’s still got the county looking into it and so are we.
Nearby you’ll find Ameren’s Portage Des Sioux site and a Spire STL Pipeline storage facility. Both utilities investigated and say it’s not them. Same for the Corps of Engineers and Lambert Airport. Central Stone Company Quarry told St. Louis County it’s not doing anything during the hours people report hearing the hum.
“Once we know what it is, we want to communicate so we can put minds at ease. If it’s something that needs to be addressed, that we get a plan and we address whatever the cause of it is,” said Webb.
“Since I’m not sure what it is, it’s hard to guess what they could do. But if there’s a way to maybe keep that noise back from the residential areas, that would be great,” added Mayfield.
Viewers have suggested we investigate everything from barge traffic to grain bins – an industrial gas company in Madison County, Illinois – and the Taos Hum. Google it. We appreciate the tips and ask you to keep them coming, and we keep trying to find the source of this nuisance noise.
News
Russia shells Europe’s largest nuclear plant, starting fire
By JIM HEINTZ, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.
The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Elsewhere, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.
Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.
Firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.
“We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire,” Tuz said in a video statement. “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”
The attack renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 110 kilometers (65 miles) north of the capital.
The American Nuclear Society condemned the attack but said the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.
“The real threat to Ukrainian lives continues to be the violent invasion and bombing of their country,” the group said in a statement from President Steven Nesbit and Executive Director and CEO Craig Piercy.
The plant’s reactor is a different type than the one used at Chernobyl, and there should be little risk if the containment vessel is not damaged and outside power can be restored, said Jon B. Wolfsthal, a former senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council and former special adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden.
“Everyone needs to take a step back and not jump to conclusions,” Wolfsthal, now a senior adviser at Global Zero, said on Twitter.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was in contact with authorities in Ukraine. The agency’s director general, Mariano Grossi, urged military forces to refrain from violence near the plant.
The mayor of Enerhodar said earlier that Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city’s outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors.
The Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.
“Many young men in athletic clothes and armed with Kalashnikovs have come into the city. They are breaking down doors and trying to get into the apartments of local residents,” the statement from Energoatom said.
Later, a live streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility’s parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.
There were then what appeared to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles, followed by nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rose into the frame and drifted away.
While the huge Russian armored column threatening Kyiv appeared bogged down outside the capital, Vladimir Putin’s forces have brought their superior firepower to bear over the past few days, launching hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites around the country and making significant gains in the south.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country’s nuclear plants as fighting intensified. “It is a question of the security of the whole world!” he said in a statement.
The U.S. and NATO allies have ruled out creating a no-fly zone since the move would pit Russian and Western military forces against each other.
The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.
Associated Press video from the port city shows the assault lighting up the darkening sky above largely deserted streets and medical teams treating civilians, including one inside a clinic who appeared to be a child. Doctors were unable to save the person.
Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black and Azov seas would deal a crippling blow to its economy and allow Russia to build a land corridor to Crimea, seized by Moscow in 2014.
Overall, the outnumbered, outgunned Ukrainians have put up stiff resistance, staving off the swift victory that Russia appeared to have expected. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia’s seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.
Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.
“Total resistance. … This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world,” Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video message, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.
The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But the two sides appeared far apart going into the meeting, and Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin’s demand for its “demilitarization” and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.
Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end,” according to Macron’s office.
The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.
Despite a profusion of evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an “anti-Russian disinformation campaign” and insisted that Moscow uses “only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure.”
Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted without evidence that Ukrainian “neo-Nazis” were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.
He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council, and ordered additional payments to families of men killed or wounded.
A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.
The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia’s Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the link had not been announced.
The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the U.N., which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.
The immense Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to U.S. authorities.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine; Chernov from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Lynn Berry, Robert Burns and Eric Tucker in Washington; Edith M. Lederer and Jennifer Peltz at the United Nations; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries?
Why are COVID-19 vaccination rates still low in some countries?
Limited supplies remain a problem, but experts say other challenges now include unpredictable deliveries, weak health care systems and vaccine hesitancy.
Most countries with low vaccination rates are in Africa. As of late February, 13 countries in Africa have fully vaccinated less than 5% of their populations, according to Phionah Atuhebwe, an officer for the World Health Organization’s regional office for Africa.
Other countries with extremely low vaccination rates include Yemen, Syria, Haiti and Papua New Guinea.
For most of last year, developing nations were plagued by a lack of supplies. Rich countries were hoarding doses and many countries didn’t have the facilities to make their own vaccines. COVAX — an initiative to distribute vaccines equally around the world — faltered in delivering shots.
Many rich countries had planned to donate doses once their own populations were vaccinated, but the emergence of the delta and omicron variants spurred booster campaigns that further delayed those plans. Vaccine makers have largely declined to share their formulas or technology, further restricting production.
Other setbacks to vaccinations have also emerged.
“The main problem among countries with low vaccination rates is poor infrastructure to distribute shots,” says Dina Borzekowski, director of the Global Health Initiative at the University of Maryland. “What is absent are best practices to get vaccines to populations who typically live without safely managed sanitation systems or reliable electricity.”
Donated vaccines are also sometimes delivered close to their expiration dates, giving health officials little time to distribute them, says Sinhye Ha of Doctors Without Borders.
Some countries also lack materials like syringes to inject the shots or ways to keep the vaccines at the right temperature.
Vaccine hesitancy fueled by misinformation and a distrust of governments has also contributed to low vaccine uptake in some countries, says Atuhebwe.
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
News
Women’s basketball: Gophers fall to Northwestern in Big Ten tournament
Minnesota and Northwestern traded leads 16 times for most of four quarters on Thursday but the Gophers went cold down the stretch in a 65-60, season-ending loss at the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis.
The Gophers had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but Kadi Sissoko was long on a 3-point attempt, and Lauryn Satterwhite blocked Sara Scalia’s attempt with 8 seconds left, and Veronica Burton knocked down two free throws to seal the victory.
The Gophers (14-17) made only one field goal over 5 minutes, 11 seconds down the stretch, a driving bank shot by Scalia. They didn’t hit another until Alexia Smith’s bank shot in traffic with 40 seconds left cut the Wildcats’ lead to 63-58.
Satterwhite scored all 15 of her points in the second half and pulled down five rebounds in the fourth quarter, five on the offensive end — none bigger than a rebound following two missed free throws by teammate Laya Hartman to preserve a 63-60 lead with 22 seconds left.
Northwestern (17-11) advanced to play No. 2 seed Iowa at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Scalia and Sissoko each scored 18 points, and Deja Winters added 10 – all in the third quarter — for the Gophers, who were playing their first tournament game after earning a first-round bye with last Sunday’s victory at Penn State.
The Gophers did nearly everything it wanted in the first half: moved the ball, broke the press, took good shots. They had assists on nine of their first 10 baskets and scored 20 points in the paint. But it wasn’t all perfect, which is why the Gophers’ halftime lead was only 29-28.
They missed a handful of layup opportunities and after averaging 10.1 assists in their previous four games, the Gophers coughed it up eight times — seven of them steals. They were lucky the Wildcats turned them into only seven points.
The Gophers also had trouble stopping penetration from Burton and Brown, resulting in some easy layups, the biggest reason they led by only one at intermission. Considering Northwestern shot 1 for 15 from 3-point range, and just 31 percent overall, the Gophers’ lead could well have been bigger.
After going scoreless in the first half, Winters scored the Gophers’ last 10 points of the third quarter to keep Minnesota in it, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring twice on drives. But Lauryn Satterwhite grabbed a long rebound and scored on a 7-foot jumper with eight seconds left to give Northwestern a 49-48 lead after three quarters.
Strange low-repeating noise still a mystery in north St. Louis County
Russia shells Europe’s largest nuclear plant, starting fire
Why are COVID vaccination rates still low in some countries?
Women’s basketball: Gophers fall to Northwestern in Big Ten tournament
Man dies after 3 vehicles hit him in downtown St. Louis
Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
St. Louis County’s new chief of staff ready to serve community that raised him
Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon breaks Nick Schultz’s franchise record — in front of him
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
News2 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing