The Best Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court
The athleisure trend is here to stay, thanks in no small part to the attachment we all developed to our comfy clothes starting at a certain time in March 2020. While strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.
While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street.
Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.
Screenwriter/director plunges into theater with new company staging new work: ‘Big Blue River’
Patrick Coyle is known as a screenwriter and filmmaker. His fourth film, “Trinity,” is currently in development.
But a story that he wrote during the pandemic shutdown felt like it should be told on the stage, Coyle says.
“The themes are near and dear to me,” he said in a phone interview last week. “I had a lot of time to reflect. I had a lot of time to work.”
Coyle wanted to tell the story, “The Big Blue River,” with live actors. So … he started a theater company.
He wants to have Mariah Theatre Company produce world premieres in St. Paul – starting with “The Big Blue River,” which runs through March 27 at North Garden Theatre on West Seventh in St. Paul.
“I love theater and I love film,” he says. “This melds my love of theater and film.”
Coyle says he and his theater company co-producer, Gini Adams (who also has the lead role in the play) plan to produce a new play and a festival of new 10-minute plays every year.
Coyle and his wife, Lily Coyle, live in St. Paul. Lily Coyle is owner and director of publishing at Beaver’s Pond Press, two doors from North Garden Theatre – which Coyle saw as just the venue for the new theater company.
“The Big Blue River” is about a “charming, competent woman facing her 50th birthday,” says Coyle, who is directing the production. Laura, the main character, is a therapist with some dark secrets and ambitions. “She’s running from encroaching hopelessness,” he adds.
“It a funny play about loneliness.”
There are 20 scenes in the play, Coyle says, and it goes really fast – like a screenplay. There’s even a film shown within the play. “It’s a screenplay within a play.”
Coyle and Adams also share a commitment to help people struggling with mental illness. “It’s a theme that underpins with play,” Coyle says.
In addition to Adams, “The Blue Blue River” features Jim Cunningham, Sulia Rose Altenberg, Derek Long and Matt Wall.
The play’s name comes from a body of water just west of Omaha, where Coyle grew up, but the play isn’t set in Nebraska. It’s set in the Midwest.
But it’s already an international traveler.
“The Big Blue River” got a reading in November 2020 by a group of British actors. Coyle says a London Group known as The Script Readers – affiliated with the Royal Stratford East Theatre – put out a call for plays to be read during the pandemic. The Script Readers read a play a month during the pandemic. “It was fun to hear professional British stage actors read my work with American accents,” Coyle says. “One actor sounded like John Wayne but, for the most part, their accents were spot-on Midwestern American.”
About the name
Coyle’s mother was raised by her grandmother, Mariah. The family was poor and Coyle’s mother was sent away to cut expenses for the rest of the family.
Coyle’s mother had six daughters, but not one was named after her beloved grandmother. And none of the other descendants were given the name. “So, I’ve done it,” he says.
On the big screen
Coyle has written and directed three nationally released feature films: “Detective Fiction,” “The Public Domain” and “Into Temptation,” the 2009 movie that was filmed in the Twin Cities and featured Jeremy Sisto and Kristin Chenowith.
His new movie, “Trinity,” which is slated to begin production in the fall, “looks at how it felt to live in the Twin Cities the past couple of years,” says Coyle, adding, “The murder of George Floyd had a strong impact on me.” His 20-year-old daughter was arrested at a protest during the trial of the police officer convicted of killing Floyd and spent the night in jail.
Oh, and just for fun
Did you know that Coyle did the voice of the Hamburger Helper talking hand in TV commercials? The hand, which was introduced in 1977 and later retired, came back for one year. “I was the replacement hand,” Coyle says.
‘BIG BLUE RIVER’
- What: Mariah Theatre’s “The Big Blue River”
- When: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays through March 27
- Where: North Garden Theatre, 929 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
- Tickets: $35-$20, available online at bit.ly/bigblue2022 or by calling 651-805-3710
- More info: mariahtheatre.com
Musicians Organize Around DMCA Law, Time’s Up for Spotify
Music Workers Alliance (MWA), a labor empowerment organization for independent musicians, DJs, and sound engineers, has launched a campaign for streaming justice. They are lobbying congress to change a law that has allowed companies like Google and YouTube to make billions off mass copyright infringement; and which enables streaming services like Spotify to pay musicians starvation wages.
“Mass copyright infringement devalues all music everywhere and creates an open black market,” Ben Brock, drummer and MWA member said at MWA’s campaign launch rally in February.
At the launch, MWA members spoke out about copyright infringement in their industry. They described how an album, once released, appears on YouTube where it can be listened to for free. “Even if your music isn’t specifically on YouTube, it affects how much consumers will pay for all music everywhere,” Brock said to the attendees at the rally. Because of sites like YouTube, where all music can be accessed for free, streaming services like Spotify can get away with paying musicians a starvation average wage of $0.0038 per stream. A musician must have their song streamed almost half a million times a month to make minimum wage. Far from making a profit, musicians often end up in debt after making an album. This kind of mass wage theft is taken for granted in the music industry, where musicians are now expected to make most of their money from touring. According to the tech industry, music, like information, wants to be free. This is an ideology that has made billions for tech while reducing content creators to technological serfdom.
Marc Ribot, a guitarist who has collaborated with Tom Waits and Elvis Costello, spoke at the MWA campaign launch about the dramatic shift in the recording industry in the last 20 years.
“Post Napster, I saw my income from recording go down precipitously,” Ribot said at the rally. “When my income was dropping, I started to hear the beginning of what would become an avalanche of jive.” He said he was told that music wanted to be free and that musicians had to give it away if they wanted to be part of the new normal. New technology and regulations were coming any minute, he was told, to shore up his falling income. But those regulations never came. “For 20 years we waited for the tech companies to agree on standard technical measures to stop the looting of our industry,” said Ribot. “Well, time’s up.”
Without the ability to tour during the pandemic, musicians experienced mass unemployment. Where workers in other industries were able to continue making income online, musicians weren’t. They were unable to sell a product that could be gotten for free on YouTube.
For MWA, the solution is to go back to the source of the mass copyright infringement: the laws that were passed by Congress in the infant days of the Internet. In 1998, the Senate passed the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), which, among other things, exempts Internet service providers like Verizon and Spectrum from liability when illegal activities occur on their physical infrastructure. These companies are given a “safe harbor” from legal responsibility when copyrighted material is shared. Section 512 of the DMCA prevents copyright owners from suing Internet providers like Verizon for copyright infringement. In 1998, infringement was still small scale: it meant people ripping CDs and sharing them with each other. This was before Napster, AudioGalaxy, or YouTube made mass copyright infringement part of the lifeblood of Internet commerce.
Following the passage of the DMCA, the tech industry and copyright holders were meant to come together to create standard technical measures to ensure that copyright infringement was kept to a minimum. Once agreed to, Internet providers were meant to implement those measures or else lose their safe harbor status. However, big tech never came to the table.
“Unfortunately, in the law it was left voluntary, so they didn’t have to,” Phillip Golub, pianist and MWA Steering Committee member, told Observer. “The tech industry stonewalled the process for over two decades.”
The technical measures to prevent mass infringement still do not exist. The situation is worse now than it was in the late 20th century, because now not just internet providers but platforms, like YouTube, are granted safe harbor status. “It’s still the wild west and it’s up to individual companies to enforce copyright, or not, and they can’t be forced to,” Golub told Observer.
Speaking at the MWA rally, Congressman Jamie Raskin said, “Groceries should be free and rent should be free and transportation should be free—but if it’s not, musicians can’t be cheated out of their labor by having other people enjoy the benefits of their hard work and their creation without paying them something.”
MWA, together with a broad coalition of organizations of creative workers, including the Authors Guild and The Society of Composers and Lyricists, have launched a grassroots campaign to level the playing field for content creators by lobbying Congress to regulate their industry better. They want to give the Federal Copyright Office the regulatory authority to do rulemaking on standard technical measures. This change would legally mandate the tech industry to come to the table to implement measures that would prevent mass copyright infringement: a process that Congress started but couldn’t finish in the late nineties. MWA also wants indie musicians to be a big part of that process when it happens.
Members of Congress have been working on reimplementing Section 512 of the DMCA for years. However, hopefully, a groundswell movement of organizations like MWA can bring enough attention to the problem to change the law. The tech industry is unlikely to roll over on this issue all by themselves, but pressured by government and the copyholders who are being thieved from en masse, there might just be enough movement to help content creators get their livelihoods back.
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses stepped up their hiring last month as the omicron faded and more Americans ventured out to spend at restaurants, shops, and hotels despite surging inflation.
Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, the largest monthly total since July, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%, from 4% in January, extending a sharp decline in joblessness to its lowest level since before the pandemic erupted two years ago.
Friday’s hiring figures were collected before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sent oil prices jumping and has heightened risks and uncertainties for economies in Europe and the rest of the world.
Yet the February hiring data suggest that two years after COVID-19 sparked a nationwide shutdown and 22 million job losses, the disease is losing its grip on America’s economy. More people are taking jobs or searching for work — a trend that, if it endures, will help ease the labor shortages that have bedeviled employers for the past year.
In addition, fewer people are now working remotely because of the disease. A continuing flow of people back to offices could boost employment in urban downtowns. And the number of Americans who are delaying job hunts for fear of the disease fell sharply from January, when omicron was raging, to February.
“All signs are that the pandemic is easing its hold on jobs and the economy,” said Jane Oates, president of WorkingNation and a former Labor Department official. “Very strong numbers in very uncertain times.”
Recent economic data show that growth has stayed healthy as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January. Consumer spending has risen, spurred by higher wages and savings. Restaurant traffic has regained pre-pandemic levels, hotel reservations are up and far more Americans are flying than at the height of omicron.
Still, escalating costs for gasoline, wheat and metals such as aluminum, which are exported by both Ukraine and Russia, will likely accelerate inflation in the coming months. Higher prices and anxieties surrounding the war could slow hiring and growth later this year, though economists expect the consequences to be more severe in Europe than in the United States.
Inflation has already reached its highest level since 1982, with price spikes especially high for such necessities as food, gasoline and rent. In response, the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates several times this year beginning later this month. Those increases will eventually mean higher borrowing rates for consumers and businesses, including for homes, autos and credit cards.
Chair Jerome Powell said this week he plans to propose that the Fed raise its benchmark short-term rate by a quarter-point when it meets in about two weeks. Powell has acknowledged that high inflation has proved more persistent and has spread more broadly than he and many economists had expected.
One figure in Friday’s report could provide reassurance for the Fed’s policymakers as they assess inflation pressures: Average hourly pay barely grew in February. Higher wages, while good for workers, often lead companies to raise prices to cover their higher labor costs and thereby further heighten inflation.
The strong hiring in February occurred across most of the economy, with restaurants, bars and hotels adding 79,000 jobs, construction 60,000 and transportation and warehousing 48,000. Though the economy still has 2.1 million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic struck, the gap is closely fast.
A survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that Americans are now much less worried about COVID than they were in December and January. Mask mandates and other restrictions are ending.
Data from the restaurant reservation software provider OpenTable showed that seated diners surpassed pre-pandemic levels late last month. And figures from the Transportation Security Administration reflected a sharp increase in the number of people willing to take airplane flights.
As mask mandates have ended and omicron cases have declined, customer visits have more than doubled at p.volve, an online fitness company that provides at-home workouts and has three gyms in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, said Julie Cartwright, the company’s president.
The company, which employs about 75, has four job openings in data analysis, engineering and marketing. The vast majority of its customers do the company’s proprietary workouts at home. Over the past four months, Cartwright has hired 15 people, 10 of whom replaced workers who had quit. Quitting has reached record levels nationally as employers in need of hires have poached workers from other companies.
In response, Cartwright said, p.volve has provided pay raises and more leadership opportunities to try to retain its employees. The company is based in New York City but has also hired remotely since the pandemic hit, significantly expanding its talent pool.
“That’s a massive advantage, now that we can hire really anyone, anywhere,” she said.
After months of concerns about labor shortages holding back businesses, more Americans started job searches in February for the second straight month. The proportion of Americans either working or looking for a job rose to 62.3%, up from 61.5% a year ago, though it remains below the pre-pandemic level of 63.4%.
The number of people who said they avoided job hunting because they were concerned about COVID fell to 1.2 million in February, down 600,000 from January, when omicron was raging.
Gregory Daco, chief economist at tax advisory firm EY-Parthenon, suggested that the increase in the number of Americans looking for a job last month was “the most important number” in the report.
“That will reduce wage growth pressures and put us on a more sustainable trajectory for the economy,” Daco said.
Among the recent new job seekers was Ryan Gerard, who had quit a sales job last July because he felt burned out by the emails and texts he received at all hours and because his employer wasn’t fully comfortable with remote work during COVID.
Gerard, 30, who lives near Cleveland, took a break for several months, then began looking for work again in November. In January, he landed a sales and account management job at a public relations firm, Sixth City Communications. Gerard said he never worried that he wouldn’t be able to find work. And his current position, he said, provides a much better work-life balance.
“I wanted to reassess where I was,” he said. “There was no shortage of jobs. I got interviews at a variety of places.”
