UNESCO and Ukrainian Cultural Workers Are Moving to Defend the Country’s Heritage

With more and more legalization worldwide as well as more normalization and education surrounding the use of cannabis, the cannabis industry is becoming one of the most rapidly growing and bustling industries in health and wellness at the moment. And there’s a very good reason for that. Cannabis, and the multitude of products and compounds that can be derived from the ever-giving plant, has been known to be an effective treatment for a number of wellness-related issues.

From anxiety to depression to insomnia to aches and pains, whatever might be ailing you, there’s probably a very specific formula or derivative of cannabis that can help you. And with the rapid growth of the industry, new compounds, derivatives, and uses of cannabis are still constantly being discovered. Which leads us to the questions that we’re here to answer: what is the latest cannabis trend I should be looking for and where can I find it?

If you haven’t gone off the grid to live in a remote cabin in the Canadian wilderness away from your friends, family and wifi sometime in the last 10-15 years, you’ve probably heard of CBD. CBD dog treats, CBD cocktails, CBD seltzer. It’s everywhere. But what you might not know is that there are other cannabinoids derived from hemp that might even be more uniquely tailored to help you with your needs.

Yes, a cannabinoid that actually isn’t CBD. THC-P and THC-P products is one of the newest hemp-derived cannabinoid on the market – it was first extracted just in 2019. If you haven’t yet heard of THC-P, then buckle up because you are about to hear about it just about everywhere. THC-P isn’t just the new kid on the block, it’s quickly becoming a powerhouse on the market, said to be even more potent and more effective than THC. But let’s dig into the nitty-gritty, the science of what THC-P actually is.

What is THC-P?

THC-P is short for tetrahydrocannabiphorol and is scientifically known as (-)-Trans-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabiphorol. It is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, an analog of THC, and has been said to be thirty-three times more active at cannabinoid 1 receptors than regular THC. To make it real sciency: naturally occurring cannabinoids have these things called alkyl side chains in their genetic makeup. In order to have any effect on your cannabinoid receptor 1, a cannabinoid needs to have at least three carbon atoms on their alkyl side chain. THC has five carbon atoms and THC-P has SEVEN. And if none of that made any sense to you, that’s okay. The important thing to know is that THC-P is powerful, potent, and effective at what it does.

How is THC-P Made?

THC-P is a naturally occurring phytocannabinoid made in the cannabis plant from the molecule known as cannabigerolic acid – also known as “the mother cannabinoid”. Although it appears naturally in cannabis plants, THC-P is typically made in a lab, created from hemp containing a maximum of 0.3% delta-9-THC. Up to date studies show that THC-P has yet to only be found in the FM2 strain of cannabis.

What are the Effects and Benefits of THC-P?

Okay, now that we’ve gone over what THC-P actually is – what exactly does it do when used? Let’s talk about the benefits and uses for THC-P versus other less potent cannabinoids. Essentially, if you’ve ever used a product with THC before, you will likely experience similar effects, but much more intensified. THC-P can provide one with a sense of euphoria that can lead to noticeable pain relief, stress relief, and overall good vibes.

In comparison, CBD, which is completely non-psychoactive, has an extremely mellow effect on the mind and body – using it might lead to just a slight sense of a chilled-out brain, maybe some easy going pain relief. THC is psychoactive, so it will have a more intense effect on one’s brain activity, producing a high and slowing down overall mobility and physical productivity. So, knowing this, and knowing that THC-P is more potent than both of these other two compounds, you might be able to imagine what kind of effects it might have on your mind and body. THC-P will produce a more increased sense of calm, act as a more powerful sedative for pain relief and achiness, and, ultimately, will be more effective in whatever capacity it’s used.

Here is a list of the potential benefits of THC-P:

Stress relief

Anxiety reducing

Relieving aches and pains

Increase of appetite

Hypomobility

How Do I Use THC-P?

Like with any cannabis product, the effectiveness of THC-P is largely dependent on the dosage you intake. There are a number of ways to take THC-P and to calibrate which dosage would be most helpful for your unique needs. Most often, you will see THC-P products in the form of vape cartridges and edibles (like gummies). If you are relatively new to using cannabis products, it might be best to start with a lower dosage. Once you’ve tried a lower dosage and lower intake level and have felt the effects on your mind and body, you can adjust – lowering or increasing your intake – specifically to meet your needs.

Where to Buy THC-P Products?

Because THC-P is a relatively new discovery, there aren’t many cannabis companies that sell THC-P products. At least not yet. But we have found and vetted the creme de la creme of cannabis companies selling THC-P products and we don’t gatekeep.

Binoid, a company founded by wellness enthusiasts and launched in 2018, is a premier Delta 8 and THC-P brand that specializes in creating premium products using all the cannabinoids hemp has to offer. This is one of the best, most convenient places to buy THC-P online and get started quickly on your THC-P journey. Not only that, get 25% off your order using code OBSERVER25! It does not get much better than that.

The Best THC-P Products

When you come across a newly discovered cannabinoid, it can be difficult to suss out which products to try first. So we rounded up a number of Binoid THC-P products to break down what they do, how they’re different from each other, and why they might be the perfect product for your specific needs.

THC-P Vape Cartridges

An easy place to start with THC-P is with one of Binoid’s various THC-P vape cartridges. These are some of the best THC-P vapes on the market. And this way you can take in only as much or as little THC-P you want depending on how many hits of the vape you take.

Binoid offers a few different THC-P vape cartridges that each contain different formulas tailored to meet different needs.

Amnesia Haze THC-P Vape Cartridge

The Rundown: One of the first THC-P vape cartridges on the market, Binoid’s Amnesia Haze THC-P vape cartridge is a sativa strain intended to relieve stress and provide you with the energy you need to tackle your day.

Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.

Ingredients: The Amnesia Haze cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta

8, and other powerful terpenes.

Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)

Thai Chi THC-P Vape Cartridge

The Rundown: This is a hybrid strain, meaning it is a combination of sativa and indica. The Thai Chi THC-P vape cartridge is made to balance the mind and body with a soothing sense of ultimate relaxation. Users may feel a sense of calmness, happiness, and harmony.

Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.

Ingredients: The Thai Chi cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta

8, and other powerful terpenes.

Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)

Fruit Loops THC-P Vape Cartridge

The Rundown: Another hybrid strain, but with a different intention. The Fruit Loops THC-P vape cartridge is made to ease any social anxiety you may have and open up the extravert in you. Users may feel happy, talkative, and mellow.

Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.

Ingredients: The Fruit Loops cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta

8, and other powerful terpenes.

Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)

God’s Gift THC-P Vape Cartridge

The Rundown: This is made with a mellow indica strain. The God’s Gift THC-P vape cartridge is your best possible chance at feeling completely blissed out. This is meant to bring you a sense of peace and serenity.

Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.

Ingredients: The God’s Gift cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta

8, and other powerful terpenes.

Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)

Trainwreck THC-P Vape Cartridge

The Rundown: Made with a sativa strain, the Trainwreck THC-P vape cartridge is meant to wake you up, energize you, and get your creative juices flowing. Users may also feel a sense of euphoria and happiness.

Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.

Ingredients: The Trainwreck cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta

8, and other powerful terpenes.

Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)

Can’t decide on a vape cartridge even after all of this info? Binoid offers a vape cartridge bundle in both a 4-pack and an 8-pack so you can get the best of all worlds.

THC-P Wax Dabs

For a more intense THC-P experience, you may want to use one of Binoid’s three wax dabs. The wax dabs offer a more concentrated, pure THC-P intake.

Flavors: Binoid makes their THC-P wax dab with three different terpene flavors: Cherry Bomb, Blackberry Kush, and Orange Crush. They also offer a bundle that comes with all three.

Effects: Users may feel a heavy and heady buzz, a sense of happiness and enjoyment, relaxation, euphoria.

Dosage: 1 gram, 1000 mg, per wax dab.

Ingredients: Hemp-derived THC-P, terpenes.

Price: Individual – $37.99 (usually $57.99), Bundle – $104.9 (usually $137.99)

THC-P Tinctures

Tinctures are the most versatile way to incorporate THC-P into your routine. You can take it directly or add it to any beverage of your liking. Binoid makes a clean and simple THC-P tincture that’s great for both beginner and advanced users.

Effects: Users may feel a heavy and heady buzz, a sense of happiness and enjoyment, relaxation, euphoria.

Dosage and Use: 1000 mg per bottle, take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour.

Ingredients: 920mg of THC-P and Delta 8, and MCT oil

Price: Individual – $37.99 (usually $79.99), Bundle of 3 – $99.99 (usually $139.99)

Why Do We Trust Binoid?

There are so many cannabis companies to shop from, so why did we single out Binoid as our favorite place to shop online for THC-P products? Well, to start with, as we said before, there aren’t many companies who have ventured into THC-P because it’s so new to the market. But Binoid is a cutting edge brand with its finger on the pulse.

Binoid has one of the largest selection of THC-P products – like the THCP vapes, THCP tinctures, THCP wax dabs and THCP bundles that we’ve featured – available for sale online. Binoid has also proved themselves worthy of our attention with over 11,000 five-star reviews on their website. Their THC-P products themselves have over 1000 five-star reviews. Binoid also offers free and fast shipping of their extremely high quality products. And to top it all off, you cannot beat their prices.

Binoid’s products – specifically all the products we’ve chosen to feature – are already on sale and marked 10% down from their original price. But in addition to that, you can get 25% off your order just from reading this article! Using code OBSERVER25 at checkout will lock in the deal.

So now not only do you have all the information you could possibly need to get started with THC-P but you have a DISCOUNT CODE! And we all know there is nothing better in this world than a discount code. So hit up the Binoid website and get to shopping!