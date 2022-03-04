Washington County: Contested township election centers on water issues

Township supervisors rarely face challengers in elections. That’s not the case this year in West Lakeland Township.

Nathan Aamot, who until January served as the president of Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water, filed to run against Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo, who has served on the board since 2005.

The election is Tuesday. Residents of May Township also will be gathering to vote in their township board election on Tuesday; supervisor John Pazlar is running unopposed.

The four other Washington County townships — Baytown, Denmark, Grey Cloud Island and Stillwater — switched to holding township elections on the first Tuesday in November, to coincide with the general election. All of the townships will hold their annual meetings on Tuesday night.

NATHAN AAMOT

Aamot, 41, a senior principal engineer and director of geospatial analytics at UnitedHealth Group, said he would bring an “outsider’s perspective” to the West Lakeland Town Board. “At this juncture in West Lakeland’s history, I think this is an asset,” he said. “I know I’m the change candidate.”

Aamot, who grew up in Forest Lake, moved to West Lakeland Township in 2018. He and his wife, Kari, have 10 children, ranging in age from 17 to 3 months.

Aamot said he became interested in township politics in 2020 when he learned of plans to “retrofit a $180 million municipal water system into our low-density township.” The township’s population was 4,200 in 2018. The municipal water system was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns and would have been paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M Co. to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County.

“On several levels, the costs-benefit analysis did not add up to me when individual filtration systems provide the same level of water purification at a fraction of the cost,” Aamot said. “It just seemed like a huge waste of a large portion of the $700 million 3M settlement total amount.”

The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water, which Aamot helped found in 2021, alleged in a lawsuit filed in Washington County District Court in September that the West Lakeland supervisors secretly endorsed the municipal water system to serve about half of the township residents and provide water to land owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community.

Aamot said in an interview this week that township officials violated open-meeting laws and did not inform residents that they were discussing plans for a municipal water system – a plan that was later dropped.

“I was troubled by the seeming lack of representation,” he said. “I felt growing disappointment as research and data requests accumulated a significant body of evidence showing many instances of unlawful practices and purposeful deception by the current town board.”

The board ultimately decided to move forward with individual “point of entry” treatment systems for the houses in the township.

If elected, Aamot said he would be interested in exploring moving the township elections to November and expanding the three-member board to five members. “I’m not sure there is going to be enough support right now,” he said. “Me running in the first place has already been a big shake up.”

Moving the election to November, Aamot said, could increase voter turnout and resident participation and would also “save the township money because we are not having to run two elections every year.”

A five-member board would solve some of the potential problems with the open-meeting laws violations, he said. “It would be less problematic because then at least two board members can talk with each other without it being an open-meeting violation,” he said. Two additional board members would also allow for a better distribution of workload, he said.

DAN KYLLO

Kyllo, 62, is a retired health care professional. He and wife, Jennifer, have four children; they have lived in the township since 2002.

“I’ve grown attached to this community, and I believe I can continue to contribute,” he said. “I’ve gained some valuable experience through the years, and I feel I can continue to apply it to help run this township.”

Kyllo said his top priority is trying to fund improvements to the 45 miles of township roads. “It’s becoming more and more difficult because of increased costs and inflation,” he said. “This year will probably be one of the most challenging because of the lack of materials and cost of materials. There’s always a balance between what roads we can afford to improve and keeping our taxes reasonable.”

Annexation is always a concern, Kyllo said, but township officials want the township to stay a township. “One of our biggest concerns is trying to keep our rural character with suburban pressure moving out this way,” he said.

Kyllo said he would not be in favor of expanding the number of supervisors on the board. “l believe that a three-member board can still be an efficient and effective number for representing this size of a township,” he said.

He also is in favor of continuing to have the township elections in March. “Having them in March means that the people who show up to vote know who they are voting for, and they know the important issues before the township,” he said. “With a November election, the township supervisors can get lost because the emphasis is on the state and federal candidates.” The cost of holding the township election in March “is miniscule, maybe $300 or $400 max,” he said.

Kyllo said he could not comment on the lawsuit filed by Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water other than to say the township has denied all allegations.

“These last couple of years have been very challenging,” Kyllo said. “We’ve had the (Lake Elmo) Airport (expansion), we’ve had PFAS, and everything was just compounded with the pandemic.”

But Kyllo said he still loves serving the township.

“I love this community,” he said. “I’ve developed a lot of strong relationships. I enjoy meeting people, talking to people. If I can help them, it’s all the better. It gets me out in the community. I could sit at home and watch TV and work on little projects, but that’s not me. I like to get out, interact, that’s what makes me tick.”

TOWNSHIP ELECTIONS

May Township: Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the May Town Hall. The annual meeting will be at 8:15 p.m. at May Town Hall. John Pazlar, who has been on board since 2001, is running unopposed.

West Lakeland Township: Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at West Lakeland Town Hall, with the annual meeting at 8 p.m. Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo is facing a challenge from township resident Nathan Aamot.

Voting will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at West Lakeland Town Hall, with the annual meeting at 8 p.m. Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo is facing a challenge from township resident Nathan Aamot. Other Minnesota townships: Do you live in a township but don’t know if it is holding elections Tuesday? Go to www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot to check, or call your township office.