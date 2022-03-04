News
What is THC-P and Why Should We All Be Using It?
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
With more and more legalization worldwide as well as more normalization and education surrounding the use of cannabis, the cannabis industry is becoming one of the most rapidly growing and bustling industries in health and wellness at the moment. And there’s a very good reason for that. Cannabis, and the multitude of products and compounds that can be derived from the ever-giving plant, has been known to be an effective treatment for a number of wellness-related issues.
From anxiety to depression to insomnia to aches and pains, whatever might be ailing you, there’s probably a very specific formula or derivative of cannabis that can help you. And with the rapid growth of the industry, new compounds, derivatives, and uses of cannabis are still constantly being discovered. Which leads us to the questions that we’re here to answer: what is the latest cannabis trend I should be looking for and where can I find it?
If you haven’t gone off the grid to live in a remote cabin in the Canadian wilderness away from your friends, family and wifi sometime in the last 10-15 years, you’ve probably heard of CBD. CBD dog treats, CBD cocktails, CBD seltzer. It’s everywhere. But what you might not know is that there are other cannabinoids derived from hemp that might even be more uniquely tailored to help you with your needs.
Yes, a cannabinoid that actually isn’t CBD. THC-P and THC-P products is one of the newest hemp-derived cannabinoid on the market – it was first extracted just in 2019. If you haven’t yet heard of THC-P, then buckle up because you are about to hear about it just about everywhere. THC-P isn’t just the new kid on the block, it’s quickly becoming a powerhouse on the market, said to be even more potent and more effective than THC. But let’s dig into the nitty-gritty, the science of what THC-P actually is.
What is THC-P?
THC-P is short for tetrahydrocannabiphorol and is scientifically known as (-)-Trans-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabiphorol. It is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, an analog of THC, and has been said to be thirty-three times more active at cannabinoid 1 receptors than regular THC. To make it real sciency: naturally occurring cannabinoids have these things called alkyl side chains in their genetic makeup. In order to have any effect on your cannabinoid receptor 1, a cannabinoid needs to have at least three carbon atoms on their alkyl side chain. THC has five carbon atoms and THC-P has SEVEN. And if none of that made any sense to you, that’s okay. The important thing to know is that THC-P is powerful, potent, and effective at what it does.
How is THC-P Made?
THC-P is a naturally occurring phytocannabinoid made in the cannabis plant from the molecule known as cannabigerolic acid – also known as “the mother cannabinoid”. Although it appears naturally in cannabis plants, THC-P is typically made in a lab, created from hemp containing a maximum of 0.3% delta-9-THC. Up to date studies show that THC-P has yet to only be found in the FM2 strain of cannabis.
What are the Effects and Benefits of THC-P?
Okay, now that we’ve gone over what THC-P actually is – what exactly does it do when used? Let’s talk about the benefits and uses for THC-P versus other less potent cannabinoids. Essentially, if you’ve ever used a product with THC before, you will likely experience similar effects, but much more intensified. THC-P can provide one with a sense of euphoria that can lead to noticeable pain relief, stress relief, and overall good vibes.
In comparison, CBD, which is completely non-psychoactive, has an extremely mellow effect on the mind and body – using it might lead to just a slight sense of a chilled-out brain, maybe some easy going pain relief. THC is psychoactive, so it will have a more intense effect on one’s brain activity, producing a high and slowing down overall mobility and physical productivity. So, knowing this, and knowing that THC-P is more potent than both of these other two compounds, you might be able to imagine what kind of effects it might have on your mind and body. THC-P will produce a more increased sense of calm, act as a more powerful sedative for pain relief and achiness, and, ultimately, will be more effective in whatever capacity it’s used.
Here is a list of the potential benefits of THC-P:
- Stress relief
- Anxiety reducing
- Relieving aches and pains
- Increase of appetite
- Hypomobility
How Do I Use THC-P?
Like with any cannabis product, the effectiveness of THC-P is largely dependent on the dosage you intake. There are a number of ways to take THC-P and to calibrate which dosage would be most helpful for your unique needs. Most often, you will see THC-P products in the form of vape cartridges and edibles (like gummies). If you are relatively new to using cannabis products, it might be best to start with a lower dosage. Once you’ve tried a lower dosage and lower intake level and have felt the effects on your mind and body, you can adjust – lowering or increasing your intake – specifically to meet your needs.
Where to Buy THC-P Products?
Because THC-P is a relatively new discovery, there aren’t many cannabis companies that sell THC-P products. At least not yet. But we have found and vetted the creme de la creme of cannabis companies selling THC-P products and we don’t gatekeep.
Binoid, a company founded by wellness enthusiasts and launched in 2018, is a premier Delta 8 and THC-P brand that specializes in creating premium products using all the cannabinoids hemp has to offer. This is one of the best, most convenient places to buy THC-P online and get started quickly on your THC-P journey. Not only that, get 25% off your order using code OBSERVER25! It does not get much better than that.
The Best THC-P Products
When you come across a newly discovered cannabinoid, it can be difficult to suss out which products to try first. So we rounded up a number of Binoid THC-P products to break down what they do, how they’re different from each other, and why they might be the perfect product for your specific needs.
THC-P Vape Cartridges
An easy place to start with THC-P is with one of Binoid’s various THC-P vape cartridges. These are some of the best THC-P vapes on the market. And this way you can take in only as much or as little THC-P you want depending on how many hits of the vape you take.
Binoid offers a few different THC-P vape cartridges that each contain different formulas tailored to meet different needs.
Amnesia Haze THC-P Vape Cartridge
The Rundown: One of the first THC-P vape cartridges on the market, Binoid’s Amnesia Haze THC-P vape cartridge is a sativa strain intended to relieve stress and provide you with the energy you need to tackle your day.
Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.
Ingredients: The Amnesia Haze cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta
8, and other powerful terpenes.
Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)
Thai Chi THC-P Vape Cartridge
The Rundown: This is a hybrid strain, meaning it is a combination of sativa and indica. The Thai Chi THC-P vape cartridge is made to balance the mind and body with a soothing sense of ultimate relaxation. Users may feel a sense of calmness, happiness, and harmony.
Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.
Ingredients: The Thai Chi cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta
8, and other powerful terpenes.
Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)
Fruit Loops THC-P Vape Cartridge
The Rundown: Another hybrid strain, but with a different intention. The Fruit Loops THC-P vape cartridge is made to ease any social anxiety you may have and open up the extravert in you. Users may feel happy, talkative, and mellow.
Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.
Ingredients: The Fruit Loops cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta
8, and other powerful terpenes.
Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)
God’s Gift THC-P Vape Cartridge
The Rundown: This is made with a mellow indica strain. The God’s Gift THC-P vape cartridge is your best possible chance at feeling completely blissed out. This is meant to bring you a sense of peace and serenity.
Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.
Ingredients: The God’s Gift cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta
8, and other powerful terpenes.
Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)
Trainwreck THC-P Vape Cartridge
The Rundown: Made with a sativa strain, the Trainwreck THC-P vape cartridge is meant to wake you up, energize you, and get your creative juices flowing. Users may also feel a sense of euphoria and happiness.
Dosage and Use: 1 ML per cartridge. Recommended to hold each hit for 5-10 seconds.
Ingredients: The Trainwreck cartridge contains hemp-derived THC-P, Delta
8, and other powerful terpenes.
Price: $37.99 (usually $59.99)
Can’t decide on a vape cartridge even after all of this info? Binoid offers a vape cartridge bundle in both a 4-pack and an 8-pack so you can get the best of all worlds.
THC-P Wax Dabs
For a more intense THC-P experience, you may want to use one of Binoid’s three wax dabs. The wax dabs offer a more concentrated, pure THC-P intake.
Flavors: Binoid makes their THC-P wax dab with three different terpene flavors: Cherry Bomb, Blackberry Kush, and Orange Crush. They also offer a bundle that comes with all three.
Effects: Users may feel a heavy and heady buzz, a sense of happiness and enjoyment, relaxation, euphoria.
Dosage: 1 gram, 1000 mg, per wax dab.
Ingredients: Hemp-derived THC-P, terpenes.
Price: Individual – $37.99 (usually $57.99), Bundle – $104.9 (usually $137.99)
THC-P Tinctures
Tinctures are the most versatile way to incorporate THC-P into your routine. You can take it directly or add it to any beverage of your liking. Binoid makes a clean and simple THC-P tincture that’s great for both beginner and advanced users.
Effects: Users may feel a heavy and heady buzz, a sense of happiness and enjoyment, relaxation, euphoria.
Dosage and Use: 1000 mg per bottle, take 1/4 to 1/2 drop at a time to see effects within 1 hour.
Ingredients: 920mg of THC-P and Delta 8, and MCT oil
Price: Individual – $37.99 (usually $79.99), Bundle of 3 – $99.99 (usually $139.99)
Why Do We Trust Binoid?
There are so many cannabis companies to shop from, so why did we single out Binoid as our favorite place to shop online for THC-P products? Well, to start with, as we said before, there aren’t many companies who have ventured into THC-P because it’s so new to the market. But Binoid is a cutting edge brand with its finger on the pulse.
Binoid has one of the largest selection of THC-P products – like the THCP vapes, THCP tinctures, THCP wax dabs and THCP bundles that we’ve featured – available for sale online. Binoid has also proved themselves worthy of our attention with over 11,000 five-star reviews on their website. Their THC-P products themselves have over 1000 five-star reviews. Binoid also offers free and fast shipping of their extremely high quality products. And to top it all off, you cannot beat their prices.
Binoid’s products – specifically all the products we’ve chosen to feature – are already on sale and marked 10% down from their original price. But in addition to that, you can get 25% off your order just from reading this article! Using code OBSERVER25 at checkout will lock in the deal.
So now not only do you have all the information you could possibly need to get started with THC-P but you have a DISCOUNT CODE! And we all know there is nothing better in this world than a discount code. So hit up the Binoid website and get to shopping!
News
St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty raises money for shelter dogs
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty is happening online Saturday.
The event is put on in collaboration with Purina and St. Louis County Animal Care and Control among other local animal shelters and rescues in order to raise awareness and money for shelter animals. A total of 17 regional animal welfare organizations are taking part. Staff and volunteers will spend 24 hours in kennels living side-by-side with shelter dogs.
“Nearly 1,000 Purina associates and our pets call the St. Louis area home,” director of Purina community affairs Kim Beardslee said. “We see, firsthand, the important role these organizations play in our hometown, and we are proud to support the work they do to promote a healthy pet population while helping pets find their forever homes.”
The event is expected to reach nearly 500,000 people through the organizations’ combined social media networks. Follow St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center on Facebook at @StlCoPAC.
Click here for more information.
News
Million-dollar fund to help stadium workers while MLB lock-out drags on
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Major League Baseball season is delayed this year because of ongoing negotiations between players and owners. A $1 million fund to support stadium workers affected by the lockout is being set up by the Major League Baseball Players Association and the AFL-CIO.
“This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure Players into accepting an unfair deal,” writesMLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark.
The money will be distributed to stadium workers and others because of several canceled games.
Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.
Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day on March 31 and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers.
Negotiating teams then headed home.
The sides had made progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other’s proposals when talks resumed later that day.
Fitch Ratings said the cancellation will not impact MLB and stadium-level debt ratings for now due to liquidity that included dedicated debt reserve funds sufficient for a season-long stoppage. Fitch said MLB’s media contracts are structured for continued payments in 2022 during a lockout, with the possibility of repayments due later.
“The coronavirus-affected 2020 season demonstrates that the league and its teams have financial resources to withstand a shortened season, albeit with reliance on liquidity support from ownership or debt financing,” Fitch said. “Under a one-month cancellation, we expect MLB will be able to preserve national media revenue at levels close to those agreed to under contract.”
Fitch added “a prolonged work stoppage could also alienate fans and corporate sponsors, which could not only affect revenue in the current season but could drag on the growth of the sport in the longer term.” It also said “team and stadium financings will face rating pressure sooner than the league if the lockout extends beyond April.”
News
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
The First U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled in 2020 that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage. The appeals court also faulted the judge for not sufficiently questioning jurors about their exposure to extensive news coverage of the bombing.
What is THC-P and Why Should We All Be Using It?
St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty raises money for shelter dogs
Million-dollar fund to help stadium workers while MLB lock-out drags on
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire
Arch Madness helps St. Louis sports fans cope amid MLB lockout
The Stylish and Edgy Combat Boots That Make Every Outfit So Much Cooler
Multi-car crash on eastbound 70 near Jennings Station causes delays
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia’s nuclear plant strike?
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
News3 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing