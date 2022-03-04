News
What to Watch on Streaming This Week: March 4-10
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.
Exciting things are on streaming this week, with dating horrors, a gay nunnery, and the ’80s Lakers—oh my! There’s an extensive range of new movies and shows to be watched, from the arthouse to old(ish) Hollywood. As always, there’s simply too much to choose from—but our picks are here to solve that problem.
What to watch on Netflix
Pieces of Her
This thriller promises action and family drama in equal measure. Pieces of Her follows Andy, a young woman who’s caught in a shooting at a local diner, only to watch as her mother, played by Toni Collette, dispatches the shooter with ease. What follows is the rapid unraveling of her own understanding of her family, with threats from her mother’s past creeping out of the shadows. At the center of this thriller is the complex relationship between a mother and her daughter, forced apart by violence and united by shared secrets. Pieces of Her premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Hulu
Fresh
Gosh, isn’t dating just the worst? Fresh certainly thinks so. This dark comedy thriller stars Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones as a woman who’s over the endless cycle of swiping on dating apps. When she meets Sebastian Stan’s charming Steve, she decides to throw caution to the wind and go all in on this new guy. And then comes a weekend getaway to remember—or one you’d want to forget. It’s a feminist horror story with wit and bite, following in the footsteps of the scathingly perfect Promising Young Woman. Fresh premieres Friday, March 4th.
Benedetta
From Showgirls to Elle, Paul Verhoeven has never been a director that shies away from sexuality. With Benedetta, he’s taken it to a new level, one that prompted a small protest right outside Lincoln Center. The movie is, essentially, a love story between two 17th-century nuns at a convent in Italy. It’s a film that questions the power of religion and sexuality, challenging the former’s authority over the latter. It artfully combines elements of exploitation with some blessedly distasteful blasphemy, striking a delicate but enrapturing balance. Benedetta will be available to stream starting Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on Amazon Prime
Lucy and Desi
If you already watched Being the Ricardos and still want some good, old-fashioned I Love Lucy content, then you’ll love Lucy and Desi. Current comedy queen Amy Poehler directs this new documentary about the sitcom stars, portraying the pop culture power couple with archival footage and interviews from legends like Bette Midler and Carol Burnett. It’s an ode to two of the most significant figures in television history, focusing on their success as creative partners—as well as their failure as a married couple. Lucy and Desi premieres Friday, March 4th.
What to watch on HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death
Who among us wouldn’t like to watch a period comedy about pirates featuring Taika Waititi as Blackbeard? In Our Flag Means Death, that wish (and many more) comes true. This new show centers around the semi-true story of aristocrat Stede Bonnet as he decides to upend his life and turn to a career of piracy. Bonnet is played by Rhys Darby, Waititi’s fellow Kiwi comedian, while big names like Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, and Nick Kroll pop up as recurring characters throughout the series. So, grab your first mate and get ready to parrrty, because Our Flag Means Death premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
The Tourist
This BBC import hit American soil this week, and it’s one to watch. In The Tourist, an unnamed man played by Jamie Dornan wakes up in an Australian hospital with no memory of who he is. As he races to recall to his past, his unknown history also rushes to catch up to him. It’s a mystery packed full of confusion and car chases, and, best of all, it’s entertaining. Plus, with recent performances in Belfast and Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar, Dornan has proven himself as a more than capable actor across genres. The Tourist premiered Thursday, March 3rd.
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Winning Time is easily one of the most hyped shows HBO has released lately, with its sprawling ensemble cast, its flashy subject matter (the Los Angeles Lakers), and its executive producer endorsement from Don’t Look Up and Succession director Adam McKay. This miniseries tracks the growth of the Lakers dynasty in the ’80s, a time when basketball was hardly the massive industry we see today. John C. Reilly leads as Jerry Buss, the man who bought the Lakers and brought showtime to the NBA, and characters like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes) and Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) are major players on and off the court. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premieres Sunday, March 6th.
What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.
News
Judge rejects bid to reinstate UMN men’s gymnastics while lawsuit is pending
A federal judge has denied a University of Minnesota student-athlete’s request to reinstate the men’s gymnastics program while his lawsuit is pending.
The Board of Regents voted in October 2020 to eliminate men’s gymnastics, as well as tennis and indoor track and field, in order to cut costs and better balance athletic participation numbers between men and women under Title IX.
Gymnast Evan Ng sued one year later, accusing the U of sex discrimination and asking for a preliminary injunction ordering the U to reinstate the team.
U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson this week denied the injunction. She reasoned that an injunction is supposed to maintain the status quo while a lawsuit is pending, but Ng waited more than a year to request it, long after the program had been eliminated; no gymnastics coaches and only four former gymnasts remain at the U.
Nelson also rejected the injunction because Ng is unlikely to win his lawsuit. She cited a similar Title IX case in the Eighth Circuit, Chalenor v. University of North Dakota, which sought to reinstate men’s wrestling at the University of North Dakota in 1999.
“The factual circumstances here are essentially the same as in Chalenor. The University claims that budgetary and gender-equity issues lead to” the program’s demise, Nelson wrote.
“As in Chalenor, Plaintiff asserts that the budgetary issues are pretextual because the Friends (alumni group) have offered to fund the program … But the Eighth Circuit has already rejected those arguments, and, therefore, there is not a fair chance of success on the merits of Plaintiff’s Title IX claim.”
News
Florida Gov DeSantis berates students for wearing masks
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”
The Republican governor approached the students and asked them to remove their masks as they waited for him at the press event at the University of South Florida in Tampa. The college is located in an area where the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends indoor masking due to high COVID-19 risk.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he said, letting out an audible sigh and shaking his head.
DeSantis, a fierce opponent of virus mask and vaccine mandates, is running for reelection and is considered to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate. His opposition to coronavirus masking and vaccine mandates has drawn national attention, and his administration has banned mask mandates in schools, often with the governor and his Republican supporters saying parents should have control over the health care choices of their children.
One of the students, 14-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., a high school freshman, told The Associated Press he was caught off-guard by DeSantis and felt pressured to removed his mask.
“I was a little bit surprised at his tone,” Brown said of the governor, adding that he chose to leave his mask on because there were many unmasked people around and he was wary of getting COVID-19.
Brown’s father, Kevin Brown Sr., told WFLA-TV that he would advise DeSantis to “stop bullying kids.”
“I tell him it’s his choice, so he made that choice and the governor has no right to tell no kid or no one who they can or can’t wear a mask. He doesn’t have that right,” Brown Sr. told the TV station.
In a statement, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said school officials were excited to have their students featured in the governor’s news conference, which was about the funding of a cybersecurity education initiative. Davis praised the students for how they acted.
“It is a student and parent’s choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district,” Davis said.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. His spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, has tweeted defenses of the governor’s comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat seeking the nomination to challenge DeSantis in the fall, used an expletive on Twitter to describe how the governor responded to the students.
In a telephone interview, she stood by the use of the curse word.
“I just said something that everybody else is already thinking,” Fried said. “It wasn’t even about the masks, it was how he talks as a grown man, as the governor of the state of Florida, to kids … Sometimes you just have to show your raw emotion in reaction to a situation.”
Though the CDC late last month eased its masking guidelines, the agency is still recommending masks indoors in areas it considers high risk. Hillsborough County, where the college is located, is deemed high risk by the CDC.
___
Follow AP's coverage of the pandemic at
News
“Everything Points Toward Escalation”: A Q&A With Ian Bremmer
Ian Bremmer founded the Eurasia Group and G-Zero Media, and is an astute chronicler of global politics and economics. He has especially focused on G-Zero, the idea that the post-Cold War world lacks any genuine global leadership. On Thursday, Observer sat down with him for an examination of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
Observer: Realistically, is there anything the west could have done to either prevent the invasion or to make it a little less horrible for Ukraine?
Bremmer: Yeah, but not recently. I mean, the fact is that the West, for a long time, has not been taking Russian incursions seriously. In 2008, they took a piece of Georgia. We didn’t do very much. 2014, they took two pieces of Ukraine. Didn’t do very much. 2016, they messed with our elections. Didn’t do very much. Especially after Biden comes in, he’s older, he is focused on China. He fucked up Afghanistan. Merkel’s gone. She was very important and strong in driving this policy. Macron’s focusing on his elections talking about strategic autonomy, but I think there were many, many reasons why Putin would’ve believed that this was the exact right time to do what he did. Some of that was a misjudgment and some of that was frankly, an unwillingness of the Americans for a long time to act like the global policemen or stand up to red lines and articulate in a clear way to Putin what the real interests of the United States and allies actually are. I remember when I was in Munich and I saw Kamala saying, okay, ‘well, if you invade Ukraine a second time, then we are really gonna make you pay for it.’ It’s by definition a stupid sounding thing to say. I think that Putin believed as a consequence, it wasn’t very credible. He was badly wrong.
And now we have a problem. I do not see any circumstance where Putin can get out of this in anything close to the position he was in before he launched the invasion. In terms of his domestic political stability, in terms of his domestic economic position, and in terms of his geopolitical position in Europe, and more broadly, anything he decides to do is much worse than if he hadn’t invaded. And that’s a very, very bad position for a malignant narcissist like Putin to be in. I’m actually deeply concerned about where we’re headed.
Observer: There’s a school of thought that says that Putin has united the West in opposition in a way that no other person or event has done for decades. I’m curious if you agree with that. And if you do, does it have any effect on the G-Zero thesis?
Bremmer: Mm. I wish to say it would. My new book coming out in May is called The Power of Crisis since particularly when you enter G-Zero, you’re not gonna fix the US domestic political problems. You’re not gonna fix US-China. So might you be able to take advantage of crises that you have to make a difference? And this is definitely a case of using a crisis to move the needle, but you’re not creating global leadership. I wanna be clear. Yes, NATO now has been revitalized as a purpose.// Olaf Scholz gave a speech last week, most important European speech since the Wall came down. And the peace dividend is over. We’ve had it for 30 years, it’s over, that’s the best way to think about this, because it’s mattered a lot and now we aren’t gonna have it, but that doesn’t mean that we’re moving towards a new global order.
What it means is that the United States and Europe, at least for the time being, have recognized that we’ve got a very serious direct threat and that national security needs to be prioritized on the European continent. China is not fully with the Russians, but they are more with the Russians than they are with the Americans and the Europeans. And it is possible that China, as a force for stability on this issue, as opposed to globally, might be able to help us get a climb down or at least a cease fire. But I don’t think it’s likely, I think it’s more likely that the sanctions as they exist persist and that the Chinese become the most important economic conduit for the Russians globally, which is generally speaking bad for the planet.
Observer: Do you think there’s a realistic chance for a cease fire in the next couple of weeks?
Bremmer: No. It’s possible, but it is far from base case because the Russians have not come close to accomplishing anything they want to accomplish. I think that at this point, Putin wants Zelensky out. It is interesting that Zelensky has intimated that he would be willing to talk about neutrality for Ukraine, which a few weeks ago might have been an interesting way to pursue negotiations, but now is much less. I mean, I’m glad the negotiations are happening so far. The only thing they seem to be accomplishing is allowing humanitarian passage for people to get out. But the reason why Putin wants that to happen is he wants to show, ‘I’m not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. I want this ‘Nazi regime’ out,’ and he hasn’t changed on that. And more troops are coming in, more troops with heavier armaments and less accurate armaments. Everything Putin is doing in the field and on the ground right now points towards escalation, every single thing.
Observer: What do you project as the future for the Russian economy say a year, two years from now, what does it look like?
Bremmer: Probably a five to 10% contraction of GDP compared to where it was, already underperforming given the 2014 sanctions. I suspect that gas and oil and coal will be at least somewhat disrupted to Europe. Most European and American and investments into Russia will be suspended or ended. Russia will increasingly be aligning its infrastructure, build its financial transactions, its technological orientation and its supply chains towards China, towards India, towards the Middle East and towards a bunch of other middle- and lower-income economies. So it’s not autarky, but it is a fundamental break in what had been a significant interdependence between the Europeans and the Russians. And of course there are knock on effects in a big way in the global economy because Russia, even though it’s only the 11th largest economy in the world and certainly heading downwards, has also been very interlinked with the rest of the economy. And that comes on the back of two years of pandemic and higher debt levels on the part of emerging markets. And there’s gonna be stresses as a consequence. Turkey’s in a lot more trouble because of what’s happening in Russia. You could easily see financial crises in major emerging markets, Latin America too, as a consequence of what we’re seeing right now.
Observer: You’ve in the past described Biden as an asterisk president. Does this confrontation change that?
Bremmer: I haven’t described him that way, per se. I’ve said that he is going to be seen that way by almost half of the population, which of course is clearly true. In the sense that most people that voted for Trump consider him illegitimate as president and a substantial minority believe that Trump should be brought back to office now by violence, if necessary, which is a fairly unusual position for a representative democracy to be in. I think so far, Biden has done a pretty good job in handling this crisis. And you saw that McConnell came out and publicly said, I generally agree with what Biden is doing. In terms of actual policies, Democrats and Republicans and certainly the leadership in Congress generally are on the same page: Ukraine should not join NATO.
They should be provided with weapons. We want negotiations, but barring that massive costs in terms of deterrence. We want multilateralism, with the Europeans as strong as possible. That’s a pretty wide set of agreements in terms of policy, but we need to be clear, that as this becomes more of a debacle on the ground and especially if Zelensky is killed or when Kyiv collapses after a siege and enormous amounts of people dead and rubble in the city, I do believe that the Republicans, as we get closer to the midterms, will tilt towards ‘None of this happened under Trump. It’s all happening under Biden. Democrats criticize Trump for being close to Russia. Look what happened under Biden.’ And the reality is that Biden is certainly gonna get pasted in the midterms and he’ll get impeached shortly afterwards, I don’t know for what, but it doesn’t really matter. The point is that the perception of dysfunctionality will return with a vengeance, as opposed to what we saw with the State of the Union, where for the first five minutes of that speech, it felt like the US was a pretty good functioning democracy
Observer: Thinking about the future of the Chinese Russian relationship, does the West have any leverage to keep China from helping Russia too much, both for the technology transfers, but also for the financial transfers?
Bremmer: Yeah, sure. In the sense that when the Americans put direct sanctions on individual corporate and financial actors that are working with Russia, the Chinese generally wanna avoid those sanctions. Definitely the fact that the US is the largest economy in the world and has the largest banks in the world. And China wants a functional relationship with the US and with Europe, and primarily has power that’s expressed through their commercial interests and through their economic capacity, that will limit just how much of a tilt you get from China to Russia. But there’s still an awful lot China can do with Russia precisely because they’re so big as an economy that if they start tiptoeing up to, or even stepping over the line on some of these sanctions, how much are the Americans gonna be willing to say, we’re gonna cut off that entire system. At some point, you have to worry about that.
