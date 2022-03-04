News
Who can upgrade the Ravens’ offensive line? A Marshal Yanda fan, a scary-movie watcher and more.
Most of the 58 offensive linemen here at the NFL scouting combine will have their wingspan measured, their blood work tested, their play recall questioned and their 40-yard-dash timed.
The most important criterion for the lineman-needy Ravens, team officials said this week in Indianapolis, is far simpler. And perhaps far harder to find.
“I just really want guys that can kick ass,” general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. “If the guy’s just a dominant player, he can move people off the ball, he can bend his knees, he can pass-protect, he can do all those different things, and he’s durable, then we’ll probably take the guy.”
“I want offensive linemen that block people, that impact the defense, that cut somebody out of the defense,” coach John Harbaugh told the team website. “Simple, right?”
Almost nothing about the Ravens’ offensive line picture is. Kevin Zeitler is expected to start at right guard. To his left and right, uncertainty reigns.
Will Ronnie Stanley, coming off his second straight season-ending ankle injury, be healthy enough for a 17-game season at left tackle? If Alejandro Villanueva, as expected, doesn’t return, who’d step in at right tackle? Where might the team turn if center Bradley Bozeman leaves in free agency? Will Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland or Ben Powers emerge as the clear-cut starter at left guard? And where does Patrick Mekari have the most value?
With the start of free agency less than two weeks away, the Ravens’ trip to Indianapolis will offer some clarity. Meetings with player agents and draft prospects should paint a clearer picture of who might be leaving, who might be coming and who might be worth drafting.
Given the Ravens’ salary cap constraints, rookies are more likely solutions up front than veterans. Under DeCosta, the Ravens have committed to building a “pipeline” for young, cheap offensive linemen through the draft. “No. 1, they get hurt, and No. 2, you need a bunch of them, and No. 3, you can’t keep everybody,” he said in 2020.
His approach, heavily reliant on middle-round picks, has had mixed results. In 2019, the Ravens took guard Ben Powers in the fourth round. A year later, they got tackle Tyre Phillips in the third and guard Ben Bredeson in the fourth. Last year, they took guard Ben Cleveland in the third. Bredeson was traded after a year. The three others will enter training camp fighting for one, maybe two, starting jobs.
After a disappointing 2021, the line will be a priority this offseason. Harbaugh said at his season-ending news conference in January that the Ravens “have to have a strong, commanding offensive line that can control people at the point of attack.” The group struggled at times to clear holes for quarterback Lamar Jackson and the team’s depleted running back room last season, and the Ravens finished No. 29 in the NFL in sacks allowed per pass attempt.
There are pressing needs across the roster, but with the No. 14 overall pick in April’s draft, they could find a premium prospect at tackle, guard or center. They could also trade down, acquire more draft capital and grab a lower-tier prospect. In what DeCosta called a “very, very strong” offensive line class, there’s no shortage of contenders.
Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum
The Ravens have drafted only one Iowa offensive lineman in their franchise history. Linderbaum knows him well. So does a generation of bullied defensive linemen: eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda.
“Marshal being an Iowa Hawkeye, the things he was able to do in the NFL, it’s awesome,” Linderbaum said Thursday. “You know, Marshal was a guy that always came back and worked out at Iowa. So when we were in there in the winter and the spring, he was the guy that would always come back. And just kind of seeing his work ethic and how he operated, there’s a reason why he was in the league for so long and why he was an All-Pro.”
The Ravens took Yanda in the third round of the 2007 draft, No. 86 overall. If they want Linderbaum, the consensus top center of this class, they probably can’t wait until Day 2. He’s been a popular first-round target of the Ravens in mock drafts, a potential plug-and-play replacement for Bozeman.
Still, his fit remains a question. Linderbaum, who won’t participate in the combine testing because of a mid-foot sprain he suffered in Iowa’s bowl game, acknowledged that he’s “undersized” for the position. (In college, he was listed at 6 feet 3 and 290 pounds.) His mobility would be an asset in a zone-blocking scheme, but his transition to a power-heavy system like the Ravens’ could be bumpy.
“I think I can compete in any system,” he said. “You know, whatever system I get in, I think I can help a team out. I don’t think I’m limited to what I can do. I’m confident in my performance and what I can do for teams, and whatever team thinks that I can help them out, I’m sure going to give it my all and compete my butt off.”
Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning
To understand how Penning wants to play, start with his night-before-the-game ritual.
One Halloween night in college, Penning was preparing for a game at Illinois State. He wanted to watch a scary movie. He’d never seen “Saw,” the 2004 horror classic in which one character is burned alive by candle and another has his head blown off by shotguns, so he found it on Netflix. “Kind of a fun movie to watch,” he said Thursday.
The next day, before Football Championship Subdivision school Northern Iowa’s five-hour bus ride, Penning downloaded “Saw II” and “Saw III.” He passed the time watching more grisly killings. “What is wrong with you?” asked a teammate watching over Penning’s shoulder. “Hey, it’s a good movie,” Penning recalled telling him.
And so a tradition was born. Even Penning’s mother watched the movie series with him. If he wanted to play with an edge, why not stick to a genre where characters brandish sharpened weapons?
“Off the field, I’m just trying to be a nice guy,” said the 6-6, 330-pound Penning, a likely first-round pick. But his on-field persona? “Physical. Nasty. A prick.”
Which could work out just fine in Baltimore. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call last week that he wouldn’t expect Penning to make it past the Ravens at No. 14 overall. “When you watch him, this guy is just a Raven,” he said.
“Teams that want that kind of nasty edge, I mean, that’s a great team to be a part of,” Penning said when asked about the Ravens. “Teams that really like the physicality up front are definitely a great team.”
Penalties have been a problem for Penning, a three-year starter at left tackle, but he allowed just two sacks and six quarterback hits over his final two college seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. At Northern Iowa, he stood out as a run blocker in the Panthers’ downhill running game.
The polarizing highlights he produced at Senior Bowl practices — playing through the whistle, shoving defensive linemen to the ground, keeping his mean streak intact — said more than any scary movie ever could.
“You want to make the defender across from you feel it, really,” he said. “You want him at the end of the day to be exhausted and he wants to go home and get on that flight and get the hell out of there, pretty much.”
Minnesota OT Daniel Faalele
The biggest offensive tackle in the draft was a lot bigger a few years ago. The 6-8 Faalele, a potential first-round pick, said he weighed 426 pounds when he enrolled at Minnesota in 2018. These days, he’s down to 385.
“I wouldn’t mind seeing how 375 would feel by the time I get to my team,” Faalele said Thursday.
With his size, there aren’t a lot of players to look up to. Philadelphia Eagles standout Jordan Mailata, a fellow Australian and former rugby player who, like Faalele, fell into football in his teens, is one.
Orlando Brown Jr. is another. The former Ravens starter, a three-time Pro Bowl selection whom the Kansas City Chiefs are prepared to make one of the NFL’s highest-paid tackles, was just under 6-8 and 345 pounds when he weighed in at the 2018 combine.
“I like watching Orlando Brown and how he uses his strength to his advantage and how he uses his length and plays big,” Faalele said. “He’s also smart, and [I’m] seeing how he takes good angles.”
It was tough to get past Faalele last season. He allowed just one pressure over the final eight games of his Golden Gophers career, according to PFF. But with NFL-level speed rushers likely to challenge him in the NFL, and stronger edge defenders not as susceptible to pancake blocks, Faalele said he’s focused on improving his pad level and expanding his range of pass sets.
“I feel like I definitely have a lot to show and I have room to grow,” he said. “I feel like that’s the exciting thing about me. I have a lot more potential to reach.”
Boston College G Zion Johnson
Johnson, a Bowie native, grew up in an NFC East household, with his parents splitting their loyalties between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders.
So, naturally, he became a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
“I didn’t really have a team,” Johnson, a potential late-first-round pick, said Thursday. “I have some family from the area, and as a kid, I remember seeing those ‘bumblebee’ jerseys. And I’m, like, 7, 8 years old. I’m thinking, ‘That’s cool. That’s sick.’ So I became a Steelers fan and just kept watching them just throughout the years.”
Johnson grew up idolizing Steelers star center Maurkice Pouncey, but his own NFL career didn’t seem possible until a few years ago. Growing up, he was a competitive golfer. He wanted to go to Harvard. As a senior at Riverdale Baptist, he weighed about 225 pounds.
Instead, the 6-2 Johnson landed at FCS school Davidson, where he bulked up and started 19 games over his first two years. He transferred to Boston College, stood out at both tackle and guard over three seasons, and earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He dominated there, too. Now Johnson’s playing weight is up to about 315 or 320 pounds. His stock has never been higher, either.
“I always say that if you don’t love football, you’re not going to go very far, because when you get in those hard moments, when you’re tired, something’s not feeling right, you have to fall back on something,” Johnson said. “And if it’s superficial, you’re not going to be able to sustain that.”
Minnesota Senate holds first votes on nationally duplicated Republican education bills
The Minnesota Senate held its first votes Thursday on a package of Republican-backed education bills promoted as a “Parents Bill of Rights,” most of which likely won’t become law this session but will tee up some hot-button social issues for the election campaign.
Senate GOP leaders decided to defer the debate over one of the most contentious bills — one that could affect LGBTQ youth — until an unspecified future date, citing a scheduling crunch. But opponents of that bill went forward with a news conference anyway, saying that whenever these proposals come up across the country, bullying and harassment of LGBTQ youth increases.
The package is patterned on curriculum transparency legislation under consideration at statehouses across the country. The bills come as school boards around the country increasingly becoming cauldrons of anger, boiling with disputes over such issues as COVID-19 mask rules, the treatment of transgender students and how to teach the history of racism and slavery in America.
Two bills on Thursday’s agenda were authored by gubernatorial candidates who hope to win the GOP endorsement to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.
A bill by Sen. Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, which passed 37-30, would require school districts to have procedures for allowing parents to review all instructional materials “without cost and immediately on request,” and adding a notice requirement to a law that already requires schools to make “reasonable arrangements” for alternative instruction when families object.
Gazelka said he’s heard complaints from hundreds of parents as he’s traveled the state that there’s a lack of transparency from their schools and that they don’t feel their voices are being heard.
“We better start listening,” Gazelka said.
But several Democratic senators called the bill unnecessary because of existing curriculum-access guarantees and said it could fuel a surge in burdensome and expensive data requests, which some districts are already experiencing. They said the priority should instead be more resources for schools, given the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus.
“This ‘solution’ is a non-solution to a non-problem,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melisa Lopez Franzen, of Edina.
Another bill authored by a gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, would require teachers to make class syllabi available electronically within the first two weeks of the term to students and parents. However the debate on Gazelka’s bill ran out the clock, so the earliest that Benson’s bill could come up would be Monday.
Senate leaders had already postponed a bill by Sen. Justin Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, that would declare a “fundamental right” of parents to direct the upbringing, education and care of their children, and say that schools can’t withhold from parents “information relating to the minor child’s health, well-being, and education.”
That bill doesn’t specifically mention LGBTQ students, but opponents told reporters before the floor session that it could force teachers to out students to their parents, exclude transgender students from sports and remove consequences for bullying and harassment.
“While on its face this bill might seem benign, it’s actually part of a countrywide push to force LGBTQ youth further into the margins under the guise of promoting the parents’ rights,” said Erin Maye Quade, advocacy director for Gender Justice.
However, one part of the package sailed through on a 67-0 vote. The bill by Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, would prohibit school districts from requiring people testifying at board meetings to publicly disclose their full addresses. It’s aimed at protecting testifiers from harassment.
Most provisions in the Senate GOP package aren’t likely to get very far in the Democratic-controlled House. But Maye Quade said opponents feel the need to fight them in the Senate anyway in case they surface as floor amendments in the House.
“Having these conversations in public, with adults at the seat of power in Minnesota, is harmful to children, and it absolutely has to stop,” Maye Quade said.
Wisconsin boys hockey: Rice Lake wins, Baldwin-Woodville/SCC loses in Division 2 semifinals
MADISON, Wis. — Baldwin-Woodville/St. Croix Central’s boys hockey state title hopes vanished in the span of 53 seconds.
Two-time defending champion Fond du Lac Springs took control with pair of goals late in the second period for a 4-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday in the Division 2 semifinals of the Wisconsin boys hockey state tournament.
Second-seeded Fond du Lac Springs (22-5) advances to Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Rice Lake (17-7), a 3-1 winner over Lakeland in the opening semifinal.
“To be honest, I thought we probably outplayed them after the first eight minutes of the first period, and I thought we outplayed them for the majority of the second,” Baldwin-Woodville/SCC coach Lucas Trickle said. “You have to give credit to them. They were very opportunistic when they had chances.”
Baldwin-Woodville/SCC (23-4-1), making its first state tournament appearance, fell behind in the opening minute, and then immediately answered Springs’ second goal to pull within 2-1 early in the second period.
Eight minutes later, the Blackhawks found themselves down by three.
After a shot from just inside the blue line, Gabe Braun jumped on the deflection to put Springs in front 3-1 with 5:21 left in the second period. On the ensuing possession, Jonathon Korb tallied his second goal from out front on a redirected pass to push the lead to 4-1.
“We fought hard. We gave it our all,” said Bazl Cook, one of the Blackhawks’ senior captains. “Super proud of all these boys, making it to the state tournament for the first time. That’s huge. With everything we’ve accomplished this year, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
Dominic Hite had 27 saves for the Blackhawks, who had won their previous six games and were 14-0-1 over their past 15 games. Hayden Rising had 20 saves for the Ledgers.
Springs was called for 10 penalties, but the Blackhawks were unable to convert the power-play opportunities.
“Their penalty-killing, they played really aggressive,” said Cook, who had six of the Blackhawks’ 21 shots. “We had some trouble getting it set up in the zone. They’ve got a good penalty-kill group, I’ll give it to them.”
Sam Sykora, another senior captain, said the Ledgers were solid in all phases, but the Blackhawks showed they were capable of playing at that level.
“Kind of like the NHL playoffs how it’s best-of-seven, I’d kind of like to see what the outcome would be if we played them seven times,” Sykora said. “I personally don’t think they’d sweep us, but they’re definitely a great team.”
Pelosi supports halting Russian oil imports to US: ‘Ban it’
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid the escalating war in Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she supports banning Russian oil imports to the U.S., a hefty nod that could strengthen President Joe Biden’s hand as global allies seek to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime.
Biden has been reluctant to curb Russian oil shipments to the U.S. or slap on energy sanctions in ways that would reduce supply as gas prices at the pump are already climbing for Americans. But Pelosi’s support gives fresh currency for an idea in Congress already backed by wide swaths of Republicans and an increasing number of Democrats. The White House has said all tools remain on the table.
“I’m all for that,” Pelosi said about ending Russian oil in the U.S. “Ban it.”
Finding common ground to counter Russian aggression toward Ukraine through energy policy would be a breakthrough for the divided Congress, which has shown remarkable resolve in unifying U.S. support for Ukrainians but has struggled over concrete steps that would help the Western-style democracy battle the Russian invasion.
A Russian oil ban could draw momentary alliance of lawmakers on the left and right — Democrats fighting climate change who want to lessen the U.S. reliance on fossil fuels; Republicans who want to boost U.S. energy production at home; and the great majority of lawmakers of both parties who want to stop Putin’s war.
Republicans have been pushing for the Russian oil ban, joined by some Democrats eager to punish Putin. “What if we crush the oil and gas sector of the Russian economy?” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “That would be a lethal combination for the Russian economy.”
Sen. Ed Markey, a liberal Democrat from Massachusetts and a leading advocate of climate change strategies, also backs an import ban. “We cannot criticize Europe for its reliance on Russian energy as we pour dirty oil money into Russia,” he said
Still, Biden has resisted, fearing a ban could further disrupt global markets and raise already high prices at the pump. He also risks backlash from climate change activists who say U.S. officials must not use the Ukraine war to expand oil or gas drilling in the U.S., a step Republicans have been urging. Gas prices in the U.S. averaged nearly $3.73 a gallon Thursday, up almost $1 from a year ago, according to AAA motor club.
For now, the White House has said all options remain on the table. “We don’t have a strategic interest in reducing the global supply of energy,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
The remarks from the White House were widely criticized as misguided by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, at a press conference Thursday introducing a bipartisan bill to halt Russian oil imports to the U.S.
The legislation would halt Russian oil imports in the U.S. by declaring a national emergency, something Biden could also do on his own. It gained bipartisan support, including from leadership of the House Problem Solvers Caucus.
“There is a moral obligation here: I don’t want us dollars to be funding this, this carnage in Ukraine led by Putin,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski said she understood Biden won the White House in part on his promise to fight climate change, but she said after the Russian war in Ukraine, “We are in a different place.”
Russian oil and gas exports have loomed over national security policy in the U.S. and its Western allies. The energy sector is vital to the Russian economy and the industry is a political force that leaves countries reliant on Putin’s regime. Oil prices globally spiked with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, shaking markets.
The U.S. imported a small but notable amount of oil from Russia — some 7 % of all imports of crude oil and petroleum products. Some US industry groups say it’s even less. In 2021, the U.S. brought in roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Pelosi said she doesn’t want to see rising gas prices at the pump for Americans, and outlined steps Congress and the administration are taking to avoid spikes.
Biden announced on Tuesday that he is releasing 30 million barrels of oil from U.S. strategic reserves, part of a global effort to ease oil supplies amid the Ukraine war, and some Democrats have been pushing a temporary holiday from the federal gas tax to ease costs to consumers.
The White House has not endorsed the gas tax holiday or ruled it out.
___
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this story.
