News
Women’s basketball: Gophers fall to Northwestern in Big Ten tournament
Minnesota and Northwestern traded leads 16 times for most of four quarters on Thursday but the Gophers went cold down the stretch in a 65-60, season-ending loss at the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis.
The Gophers had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but Kadi Sissoko was long on a 3-point attempt, and Lauryn Satterwhite blocked Sara Scalia’s attempt with 8 seconds left, and Veronica Burton knocked down two free throws to seal the victory.
The Gophers (14-17) made only one field goal over 5 minutes, 11 seconds down the stretch, a driving bank shot by Scalia. They didn’t hit another until Alexia Smith’s bank shot in traffic with 40 seconds left cut the Wildcats’ lead to 63-58.
Satterwhite scored all 15 of her points in the second half and pulled down five rebounds in the fourth quarter, five on the offensive end — none bigger than a rebound following two missed free throws by teammate Laya Hartman to preserve a 63-60 lead with 22 seconds left.
Northwestern (17-11) advanced to play No. 2 seed Iowa at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Scalia and Sissoko each scored 18 points, and Deja Winters added 10 – all in the third quarter — for the Gophers, who were playing their first tournament game after earning a first-round bye with last Sunday’s victory at Penn State.
The Gophers did nearly everything it wanted in the first half: moved the ball, broke the press, took good shots. They had assists on nine of their first 10 baskets and scored 20 points in the paint. But it wasn’t all perfect, which is why the Gophers’ halftime lead was only 29-28.
They missed a handful of layup opportunities and after averaging 10.1 assists in their previous four games, the Gophers coughed it up eight times — seven of them steals. They were lucky the Wildcats turned them into only seven points.
The Gophers also had trouble stopping penetration from Burton and Brown, resulting in some easy layups, the biggest reason they led by only one at intermission. Considering Northwestern shot 1 for 15 from 3-point range, and just 31 percent overall, the Gophers’ lead could well have been bigger.
After going scoreless in the first half, Winters scored the Gophers’ last 10 points of the third quarter to keep Minnesota in it, hitting two 3-pointers and scoring twice on drives. But Lauryn Satterwhite grabbed a long rebound and scored on a 7-foot jumper with eight seconds left to give Northwestern a 49-48 lead after three quarters.
News
Man dies after 3 vehicles hit him in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man has died after being hit by three vehicles in downtown St. Louis Thursday afternoon.
Police said security cameras showed the man lying down in the street in front of a vehicle near 4th Street and Washington Avenue around 3:30 p.m. He was eventually struck by two trucks and a car.
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.
Police did not release the man’s name or age but said he is well known to frequent the downtown area.
No further details are available.
News
Explainer: Is stuck convoy in Ukraine a setback for Russia?
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — For days, a massive Russian military convoy has sat, largely stalled about 15 miles (25 kilometers) outside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which is believed to be the central target of Moscow’s war.
Eight days into the war, the expanse of Russian supply trucks, troops and weapons has been plagued with fuel and food shortages and logistical challenges, including weather and mud. Ukrainian troops have managed to attack and incapacitate some vehicles at the front, creating a traffic jam, but the Russians have largely shielded the convoy from attack by air, according to Western officials and analysts.
The convoy’s lack of measurable progress has triggered questions about the short- and long-term implications and what it says about Russia’s war planning. But will it affect the war’s outcome?
Mason Clark, a Russia analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, says the convoy saga may be emblematic of shortcomings in the Russian army, which is relatively inexperienced in the execution of large-scale operations that combine air, ground and naval forces. But it is unlikely to prevent Russia from prevailing against the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian defenders.
“Eventually the Russians will be able to quite simply wear down Ukrainian forces,” and take Kyiv, Clark said.
A look at what’s known about the convoy:
WHERE IS IT AND WHAT HAS HAPPENED?
The convoy, which stretches for as much as 65 kilometers (40 miles) from near Prybisk in the north to the southern end near the Antonov airport, was moving steadily south at the onset of the war. But this week, progress appeared to all but stop.
Reports immediately centered on fuel and food shortages. And, a senior U.S. defense official said Ukrainian troops have been targeting the convoy with ground fire, including shoulder-fired Javelin anti-tank missiles provided by Western countries. The most significant impact of those attacks is that they struck vehicles at the front of the convoy, essentially creating a roadblock.
In addition, the muddy ground has made it difficult for the Russians to go off-road to make more progress along other routes. Photos and videos show vehicles stuck in the mud.
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said U.S. officials assess that the convoy, as well as the broader Russian thrust toward Kyiv from the north, is largely stalled. He said the Russians appear to be regrouping and reassessing the reasons for their slow progress, “and how to make up for lost time.” He said they likely did not anticipate such problems or the extent of the Ukrainian resistance.
A SITTING DUCK?
The most frequent question has been why doesn’t the Ukraine military decimate it, as it sits on the highways.
Such a long string of military vehicles in relatively open terrain would normally be vulnerable to air attack. But any Ukrainian attacks on the convoy may be limited because officials believe it contains air defense systems and may be shielded by screening forces to ward off ground attackers.
While the Ukrainian military has hit vehicles in the front and in other sporadic locations, it is likely too risky to put manned aircraft in the area to take it out with larger weapons, which also could be met with defensive strikes. And Ukraine’s military has been focused on defending the major cities that are under siege and in danger of being overtaken.
DOES THIS SIGNAL SERIOUS PROBLEMS FOR RUSSIA’S OFFENSIVE?
U.S. officials caution against any sweeping conclusions that the convoy problem signals a debilitating setback for the Russians. While it clearly has stalled the Russian assault on Kyiv for now, officials believe Russia has so much military combat power in Ukraine that it will adjust, compensate and overcome such setbacks.
Observers say Russia has clearly been frustrated by persistent logistical and supply problems, with troops running out of food and vehicles running out of fuel.
Clark said some portion of the fuel-truck segment of the convoy ran low on fuel, ironically, “which tells you the state of Russian logistics on this line of advance.”
It is also possible, officials say, that part of the reason for the stalled progress is that Russian commanders are deliberately pausing to reassess and reset, allowing time to get more supplies at the ready before beginning a further advance on Kyiv.
Observers also note that in other places — largely in the south — Russian troops are having more success. They announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there. And they were gaining ground in their effort to move into Mariupol. a strategic port on the Azov Sea.
Still, the extent — and days-long length — of the convoy’s problems do raise larger issues about whether the Russians adequately prepared for the attack, despite positioning troops around Ukraine for months before actually moving in. A critical — and many would say No. 1 — tenet for any ground campaign is to ensure that troops have the supplies, weapons and basics such as food, water and fuel, they need to move forward to their objective.
On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke for 90 minutes with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told him that military operations in Ukraine are “going according to plan,” an official in the French president’s office said.
But, Russia’s inability to keep its troops supplied has raised eyebrows in the Pentagon, where officials note that it has been years since Moscow’s military has been involved in this type of ground war. And they say it’s hard to tell if this was a failure to properly plan or a collapse in the Russian military’s execution of the plan.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
St. Louis County’s new chief of staff ready to serve community that raised him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ferguson native Calvin Harris, II is back home as the newly appointed Chief of Staff for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.
He may have worked in various government roles all over the U.S., but he will always be a child the community raised. Barbara Cole is his proud godmother. She shows off a picture.
“I believe this was junior prom at CBC,” Harris fondly remembered the party at Christian Brothers College.
His parents were both community activists, and so was Cole. Harris may have left his mark across the nation, but he was never far from home.
“He loved by candied sweet potatoes, and he tried to fix them in D.C. He tried,” Cole took pity on Harris. “He would call and say, ‘How do you make it?’”
They both laugh. Then they both got deadly serious about diversity, inclusion, food deserts, and access.
“I believe we have an obligation,” Harris said. “To really give folks a lot of faith, and give people a lot of hope, simply by the way we govern.”
So now, this North County native is serving all corners of St. Louis County. Page appointed Harris in January 2022. Harris immediately gathered an ethnically diverse team that launched an online survey. Residents have a voice in how approximately $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds are spent.
“As we issue these funds,” Harris explained. “We want to hear from the people themselves on ways they think we should really boost recovery efforts in St. Louis County.”
He admits not everyone has access to the technology needed to complete the survey. Harris says County staff will be at several town hall meetings to help.
“We’re not stopping there. We are already starting the process of reach-out to Black fraternities and sororities, various community, and civic-based organizations, and having as many conversations with as many people as we can.”
Back home with one of the women who set the bar high when Harris was still short, Cole remembers being busy with all her godson’s activities and activism.
“He’s just always had a vision. I believe, confidently, that he will make it happen.
If you are a St. Louis County Resident, you can find the ARPA Community Needs Survey here:
You can find the schedule for the in-person town halls and register for virtual access here:
