Would the Chicago Bears trade Khalil Mack if it resulted in draft capital? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts from the NFL combine.
10 thoughts as the Chicago Bears get going with a new regime following four days at the NFL scouting combine.
1. Ryan Poles called having only five picks in the upcoming draft — and without selections in the first and fourth rounds — the ‘hand we were dealt.’
At the same time, he said the Bears will be “open minded” about ways to add more draft picks , creating two possibilities. The simplest would be to trade down once or twice during the draft to acquire more capital. It’s unknown how appealing that prospect would be for Poles, whose first pick isn’t until No. 39 overall in Round 2. Unless the Bears see a big cluster of players in that range with similar grades, it might not be prudent and it’s unlikely there would be a big return.
Another avenue — and a more impactful way to acquire picks — would be to trade player(s) currently under contract.
The name some folks in town are wondering about is Khalil Mack, the 31-year-old edge rusher who had six sacks in seven games last season before heading to the injured reserve list.
As aggressive as former GM Ryan Pace was in acquiring Mack before the start of the 2018 season, will Poles be just as active in seeing what he can get in return for the six-time Pro Bowler and former NFL defensive player of the year? It’s at least worth pondering.
It wouldn’t be an easy decision to shop a defensive player new head coach Matt Eberflus can build unit around, but if the Bears aren’t certain how long it will take to be in contention again, the time to deal Mack is now. They’re installing a new defense and if there are going to be some growing pains in the process, why not see what you can get for a player near the top of the pay grade at his position that has been banged up the last two seasons?
What would the market be for Mack? A second-rounder with another late-round pick the teams could haggle over was what an NFC executive suggested at the end of the season. An AFC executive suggested using the Von Miller trade as a template. The Denver Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks in 2022. The Broncos also paid down Miller’s contract to make the deal happen, absorbing $9 million of the remaining $9.7 million of his 2021 salary to facilitate the trade.
Mack has a 2022 base salary of $12.05 million and has a $5.5 million roster bonus due March 18. The AFC executive said if the Bears paid the bonus so an acquiring team was on the hook for only the base salary, it could potentially make dealing Mack easier and put the Bears in a situation in which they could get a return similar to what the Broncos received. Perhaps Mack could bring a little more in return.
Let’s say the Bears trade Mack and get picks in Rounds 2 and 3. That would give Poles two picks in each of those rounds, meaning four picks in the top 100. The Bears would shed an excellent player when healthy, but Mack is owed $22.9 million in 2023. The Bears have so many needs on offense and defense that the picks can help them build a younger core while freeing up some cash to use for expenditures like an extension for linebacker Roquan Smith.
It wouldn’t be an easy decision to part ways with Mack but there isn’t an easy way for the Bears to add more draft picks before Day 3. If it’s something they might consider in the future, it’s better to do it sooner rather than later. The same discussion could be had regarding edge rusher Robert Quinn, who turns 32 in May and is coming off a franchise-record 18½-sack season. Quinn will be entering his 12th season and the Bears could probably get a little better return for Mack.
If Poles is being open minded about ways to add more draft picks, he’s considering nearly every scenario. But he might not have one that would bring him more draft capital than dealing Mack.
2. Allen Robinson is eager for his second adventure in free agency and his first as a healthy player.
The Bears signed Robinson to a three-year contract in 2018 when he was coming off a torn ACL suffered with the Jacksonville Jaguars. That led to questions about his physical condition when free agency opened about six months post-injury. The Bears felt good about the progress he had made and the three-year, $42 million deal proved to be a good one.
Robinson’s camp will get questions this time around, though, as the 28-year-old wide receiver saw his production dip significantly in 2021. He has been part of some underwhelming offenses, but it never prevented him from piling up quality statistics until he caught 38 passes for 410 yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.
“Definitely healthy this time,” said Robinson, who enjoys the action and buzz at the combine. “It’s a little bit different but kind of the same. The same in the sense that I am stepping into (free agency) not off a year that I wanted to have or envisioned for myself. But blessed to be healthy. Whatever comes from it, I will be able to play some good ball right away and not have to go through any rehab. I’ll be able to get acclimated to whatever situation I may be in.”
Robinson remains confident he’s in position for a strong contract and that teams will not be concerned about his production.
“People are going to ask my agent about last season,” Robinson said. “I honestly believe the feedback we will get and what the tape actually shows and what people see, I don’t think there will be too many questions like that. When you put on the tape and conceptually things you can see and the differences and the changes from year to year, I’m not too concerned about it.”
Robinson chalked up the many problems the Bears had on offense to a multitude of reasons. His numbers took a bigger hit last season than anyone else when he was playing under the franchise tag at $17.9 million.
“Not to get too deep into it, I think that we started to get away from the roots of what we started early on,” he said. “I had been there for four years and the past year and a little bit into 2020, we started to get away from the identity that we had been trying to create. It was a constant movement and shift of our identity, and at the same time we weren’t able to really grasp anything. So we’re trying to balance what we were doing and trying to establish and then we would try to shift a little bit with some new things. It was a scale that just wasn’t balanced.”
The Bears have some major rebuilding to do at the position. Robinson is almost certainly headed elsewhere , leaving Darnell Mooney as the only playmaker for Justin Fields. GM Ryan Poles has a ton of work to do and will encounter some difficult decisions along the way.
Robinson will have some decisions soon too.
“I’m ready to step into whatever the next chapter will be as a healthy player,” he said. “It’s so tough to say how I will prioritize everything. Even my first time going through free agency, a lot of people on the outside frowned upon my decision that I made going to Chicago. To be able to go to Chicago, have one losing season, and helping lead a team to two playoff appearances … in this league, it only takes one or two players to shift any team. I’m looking for the situation that fits and feels right.”
3. Just before packing his bags to head for Indianapolis, GM Ryan Poles wrapped up pre-draft meetings the Bears started just after the Super Bowl.
Those meetings were a long and detailed process that helped get the club on the same page as it enters the final stages of draft preparation.
It’s a delicate time because with the exception of assistant GM Ian Cunningham, who was hired from the Philadelphia Eagles, Poles is working with a staff that has been in place and was working under guidelines and a system implemented by Ryan Pace. There is an added layer to the process when you’re trying to study draft prospects while also learning new co-workers.
“I’ve been through change before in Kansas City,” Poles said, “so I’ve been through that process of adjusting grade scales and values and how people communicate and the type of reports that have been submitted and how they’ve gone through All-Star games. I feel that I adapt really well.
“I will say this: I was very happy with the group of scouts we have right now. The meetings were incredible and before we broke, I told them all how proud I was. Because as a new GM you come in, you’re evaluating them, you’re evaluating the evaluators. At the end of it, the thing that stood out to me is there’s a group of really, really good people that worked really hard this fall to gather the information.
“My style was a little bit different, our meeting structure was different. As I said in the press conference, it was a culture of candor. It’s open. We watch tape. We have an order in the way we watch the tape. But after that everyone can speak their mind. If I see something different than you, then I bring it up to the room and we work through it. You can tell me where you saw it different and we’ll go find it. That group effort I think was refreshing to everyone.”
The culture of candor where the staff devours tape as a large group and discusses players one-by-one is something Poles was initially exposed to by former Chiefs GM John Dorsey. I asked a veteran scout who has been in meetings like that about the process and pros or cons as a GM learns about an inherited staff he inherits. The scout had some interesting thoughts.
“It’s either a rigid process or a complete free for all, depending on how you want to do it,” the scout said. “(Poles) likes the method of everyone watching tape together. I can see it both ways. If you are all watching tape together, you cannot be as thorough or as focused if you watched it on your own, and then the whole groupthink thing can come into play occasionally.
“Loud voices in the room and just the people that talk a lot or talk loud and talk with conviction, they dominate the discussion. It doesn’t always mean they know more and oftentimes it means they know less. All of this is more challenging in a group you don’t know. You have no idea who to listen to. When (Poles) is walking into a room of scouts he’s never worked with, that’s hard.”
As the scout described — and he’s been through pretty much the same situation before — there are multiple motivating factors in play.
“What can happen in those rooms, and it’s happened every time I’ve (been through this kind of change), you’re auditioning for a job,” the scout said. “It’s easier to have these wide open, group discussions when you have a clear, trusting relationship that has been established with people. In order to have candor, there needs to be trust. That’s psychology 101, right? It’s hard to speak with candor when you’re effectively trying to keep your job.”
This isn’t to doubt Poles’ assessment of the meeting and his positive initial reaction to the staff. It’s simply to recognize that there’s a dynamic in place in the get-to-know-you phase that makes all of it more challenging. Ultimately in the next year or two, Poles will need to make decisions regarding the future of some members of the staff he inherited.
4. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar name that might be impactful for coach Matt Eberflus, how about Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.?
The former Northwestern product spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before heading to the Browns on a one-year, $3 million contract last year. He knows the defensive scheme and could be plugged in immediately at middle linebacker, which would allow the Bears to have Roquan Smith at the weak-side position.
“Walker has three-down ability,” a veteran scout said. “The Cleveland system was pretty zone heavy, which is what he was used to in Indy and he’s got the speed to match an athletic tight end or a slot receiver. He can key and diagnose in the run game. He’s got good second-level range. Not elite, but it’s good, and he can still be a disruptive player.”
Walker is only 26 and made 113 tackles for the Browns last season. He had a career-high 124 for Indianapolis in 2019. The Colts had rave reviews about him before he exited.
“What makes Anthony so good is his ability to see things fast and beat guys to the punch,” Eberflus said, according to the Indianapolis Star. “He’s able to do that down in, down out, and that’s why he’s been such an effective linebacker for us over the last couple of years.”
GM Chris Ballard was effusive in his praise, making it clear Walker was a positive influence for a locker room and organization.
“I’ve got a special relationship with Anthony Walker,” Ballard told the Indy Star. “Selfless, team guy, rare leader. I hope he gets into coaching or scouting one day. Mark my words, Anthony Walker, if he gets into coaching, will be a head coach in the National Football League some day, and if he gets into scouting, he’ll be a general manager. He’s brilliant. He’s absolutely brilliant, and he’s made of the right stuff.”
Eberflus brought four coaches with him from the Colts. With spots to fill on all three levels of the defense, it stands to reason he’ll want to bring in a player familiar with the scheme and demands of the staff. Walker’s familiarity with the defense could even allow him to call plays in the huddle. Maybe it’s a move the Bears explore and it probably would be one that wouldn’t cost a ton, certainly not what the team has been paying Danny Trevathan.
5. One thing that bodes well for the Bears is some of the strengths of this draft class match up well with the team’s needs.
That’s easy to say when the Bears will be in search of help at a lot of different positions this offseason, but I think it holds true in this case.
GM Ryan Poles didn’t get far into his introductory news conference before talking about improving the offensive line. The guess here is that is something he probably discussed with Chairman George McCaskey in the hiring process. There is a good crop of linemen in this draft, good enough that the Bears can get a solid player in the second round if they don’t knock out all of their needs in free agency.
Cornerback also looks deep, at least in the estimation of Baltimore Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, whose team has consistently fared well in the draft. There isn’t a consensus No. 1 pick and perhaps the crop of quarterbacks leaves something to be desired, but there is depth at some key positions for the Bears. They absolutely need help at cornerback with Jaylon Johnson as the only established starter.
“This is an interesting draft class,” DeCosta said. “Offensive line is very, very strong this year. We’ve had a chance to meet with some guys already. Impressed with the players that we’ve met with. Outside linebacker, for us, which would be the 4-3 defensive end, but for us the 3-4 outside linebacker-type guys, the edge players is a strong class. And then cornerback as well. It looks pretty deep. It looks like you can get a corner pretty much at any point throughout the draft process.”
The last comment by DeCosta is especially meaningful for the Bears because they are short on draft picks. If they can get a cornerback who has a shot to contribute with a Day 3 pick, that’s a bonus. Just a couple ideas to file away and consider after we see how the team handles some needs in free agency.
6. Could some Bears offensive linemen be on the move?
If you’re reading between the lines with what GM Ryan Poles said Tuesday, it’s at least possible. Poles was answering a question about what he liked on the offensive side of things when he said “there’s good linemen as well. It’s just continuing to tweak that and making sure we get everyone that’s fit and in the right spots.”
So, who moves where? It’s too early to say without more clues. A logical guess is the Bears try Teven Jenkins anywhere but left tackle. As I wrote last spring, I couldn’t find another team that considered the former Oklahoma State Cowboy a potential left tackle in the NFL. Of course, it’s difficult to move Jenkins unless you have someone to replace him, right?
Perhaps the Bears want to look at Larry Borom at guard? Cody Whitehair could return to center but I think he clearly has been at his best playing guard. There might be more questions than there are answers at this point.
From the sound of things, the team is attempting to gauge what the market could look like for James Daniels, the former second-round pick who is slated to be an unrestricted free agent. One source estimated Daniels will get a contract in the neighborhood of $8 million to $12 million annually. If the Bears really like Daniels, they should work hard to keep him in the fold because it wouldn’t count against them in the formula to figure out compensatory draft picks for 2023. If not, there’s a good handful of quality interior linemen set to hit the market and the depth in the draft.
7. The kickoff has been under close inspection by the NFL in recent years and now safety of punt returns is being studied closely.
The league has a committee reviewing punt returns and injuries on those plays. Are there too many high-speed collisions leading to injuries? Are guys pulling up with soft-tissue injuries after running full speed downfield? A lot of questions need to be answered before anyone is going to consider possible rule tweaks to make the play safer.
Speaking of punt returns, Pro Bowl return man Jakeem Grant is slated to be an unrestricted free agent. The Bears traded for him early last season and he provided a spark. It sounds like there’s enough interest in Grant that he could sign elsewhere. If so, add return man to the list of holes the Bears need to fill.
8. The NFL and NFLPA suspended all COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, hopefully a good sign for football and everything else moving forward.
The league is going to continue to monitor the situation keeping the health of everyone in mind, but this means free agency and the predraft process with visits and pro days should go off without a hitch.
Maybe it will mean greatly improved media access for the 2022 season as well. That would be a real bonus for everyone involved.
9. It’s unlikely there is a coach in town that will foot a bigger bill than the one former Bears assistants Joe DeCamillis and Keith Armstrong will split Saturday night.
DeCamillis and Armstrong will pay for drinks and dinner at the annual special teams coaches outing. Tradition is the coordinator of the Super Bowl champion team pays. Because there was no combine last year during COVID-19, DeCamillis and Armstrong will share the tab, which typically runs more than $7,000.
“It’s a bill you want to be picking up every year,” said DeCamillis, who worked for the Bears for two seasons. “The tradition started back in about 1993 when Ray Pelfrey ran a kicking camp in Reno, Nev. We’d be sitting at the tables and Joe Avezzano had just won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys. I think it was Brad Seely who said, ‘The guy that wins the Super Bowl should buy everyone dinner.’ At the time, the bill was probably $300 because there were about 10 of us at a Mexican restaurant.
“When Reno and the kicking camp kind of fell off the circuit, we switched it to Indianapolis and the combine. You think about it and Joe Avezzano was a hell of a coach and Jimmy Johnson really got the thing started because the Cowboys and Jimmy put such an emphasis on special teams. If you didn’t do it the same way, you were going to get your ass kicked. That kind of started it for all of us. I’d love to buy everyone dinner once a year.”
Armstrong, who worked for the Bears from 1997 through 2000, is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he’ll divide the bill with DeCamillis for his team’s triumph after the 2020 season.
10. Dallas and Los Angeles are bidding to host the 2023 combine — and I haven’t encountered a person who thinks moving the event is a good idea.
Money — not convenience and practicality — drives every decision by the league. Indianapolis has been an excellent host for a long time because it’s an easy downtown to navigate with convenient access to medical facilities needed to shuttle players to and from for testing.
Downtown Indianapolis is configured perfectly to handle big events and NFL personnel — scouts, coaches, agents, etc. — all know where they’re going and where to meet.
We’ll see what happens but shifting the location of the combine isn’t high on the to-do list of anyone I know. Of course, I don’t roll with bean counters.
()
Air Canada returns with service between STL and Toronto in May
ST. LOUIS – Air Canada, the largest airline in Canada, will once again operate flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport beginning in May.
The airline plans to have daily non-stop flights to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on its 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. There will be one arrival and one departure daily. The first of these flights is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 when flight number 8795 arrives at STL at 3:39 p.m.
“Having Air Canada return to St. Louis Lambert International Airport is great news,” STL Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said. “The airline has always been an important partner at this airport and we are certain St. Louis air travelers are thrilled to have Air Canada flights back.”
Air Canada plans to add a second STL flight to and from Toronto by June. This flight will arrive daily from Toronto at STL at 7:27 p.m. It will then depart STL the next day at 6 a.m.
“With overall travel demand accelerating, our flights linking St. Louis and Toronto will be of interest to customers visiting friends and family, and those looking to explore Canada’s largest city,” Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada Mark Galardo said. “This route will reconnect two well established business regions and Air Canada’s flights are scheduled to connect easily to a myriad of flights across Canada and Europe through our Toronto global hub. We look forward to welcoming you on board.”
Due to COVID-19 and international travel restrictions, the last time Air Canada provided service at STL was two years ago in March 2020.
News
10 Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2022: Honest Reviews & Guide
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Once an obscure niche product, CBD is now undoubtedly mainstream. Due to a continuing lack of FDA regulation, however, there are no overarching quality standards in the CBD industry.
Consequently, consumers have to determine which CBD products are high-quality and effective. To make it easier for you to choose CBD oil brands that offer the best value and the safest products, we put together this detailed review of the best CBD brands of 2022 and beyond.
Best CBD Companies Ranked
Let’s start with a brief overview of the brands we chose. We’ll provide details on why we chose these brands as we proceed:
- Best All-Around & Highest Quality: Colorado Botanicals
- Best Full-Spectrum: Bluebird Botanicals
- Best by Reviews: Nuleaf Naturals
- Highest Concentration: Medterra
- Best Price: cbdMD
Other Great Brands
The first five brands in our list might offer the best CBD products, but they aren’t the only high-quality options on the market. We’ll also briefly cover the following five brands in our review:
- CBDistillery
- Charlotte’s Web
- Lazarus Naturals
- Royal CBD
- JustCBD
Which Company Has The Best CBD Oil in 2022?
To find the best CBD oil companies on the market, we devised a set of criteria that we applied to each brand that we considered. Leveraging our own expertise and calling upon the insight of industry experts, we determined the value that each brand in our list provides by thoroughly evaluating the following factors:
1. Brand Credibility
There are dozens of different ways to make CBD, and some brands cut corners to boost their profits. We took dozens of different factors into account as we determined the overall credibility of each brand we reviewed.
- How adaptive and well-designed was the brand’s website?
- How well was their site content written?
- How quickly did they respond to customer inquiries?
These are just a few examples of the variables we used to determine brand credibility.
2. Hemp Source
U.S. hemp is the highest-quality, and using hemp grown in the United States supports the domestic agricultural economy. Brands that used organically grown hemp cultivated in the United States received the highest grades.
We also took into account factors such as whether a brand’s hemp was U.S. hemp authority-certified or non-GMO. At this point, non-GMO hemp is the standard in the industry, so we disqualified brands that used hemp that was genetically modified.
3. Extraction & Purification
There are a variety of solvents that brands can use to extract CBD from hemp. Some of these solvents are difficult to purge from finished products, however, and they can cause respiratory harm.
Carbon dioxide is widely recognized as the safest extraction solvent for hemp. As a result, brands that use CO2 extraction received high scores, while brands that use butane, ethanol, or acetone extraction were penalized.
4. Lab Reports
In lieu of FDA regulation, third-party lab testing has become the gold standard for determining a hemp product’s safety and quality. CBD products that have been third-party lab tested can be verified as not containing contaminants.
However, there are quite a few different third-party lab test providers on the market, and some are less independent than they seem. In addition to making sure that products were tested, we also looked at which company provided the lab tests for each of the hemp brands we examined.
5. Customer Service
You can learn a lot from how a CBD brand handles its customer service. Obviously, customers are better served by brands that respond quickly and offer courteous customer service.
If a CBD brand’s customer service is lackluster, however, that brand might also be lacking in other ways. We checked each brand’s customer service capabilities to determine its overall integrity and attention to detail.
How Our Experts Chose These Criteria
We’re no strangers to the CBD industry. We’ve watched interest in CBD grow over the years, and we’ve observed the highest and lowest points in the industry’s history.
Over time, the experts who put together this guide have had plenty of chances to compare and contrast CBD companies. We’ve seen which companies have risen to the top, and we’ve seen how they achieved these results.
At the same time, we’ve become familiar with the most common points of failure within the CBD industry. We developed our evaluation criteria based on longitudinal research into the brand factors that are most likely to result in high-quality CBD products.
Best CBD Companies: Detailed Reviews
Without further ado, let’s unveil the five brands that currently produce the industry’s best CBD products. Each of these brands brings something different to the table, but they all offer high-quality, reliable CBD.
-
Colorado Botanicals: Best All-Around & Highest Quality
After extensively considering each brand’s benefits and drawbacks, we determined that Colorado Botanicals offers the best products for the most reasonable prices. This brand offers similar product types to major competitors, but it enhances these products’ benefits by tapping into the hemp plant’s true potential.
Brand Credibility
Colorado Botanicals isn’t a household name, but the company more than holds up against its bigger competitors. Every aspect of the Colorado Botanicals brand met our strict criteria for excellence.
Here are some of the highlights of Colorado Botanicals that convinced us of this brand’s credibility:
- Clean, simple website with excellent graphics
- Detailed product information and site content
- Highly detailed third-party testing reports
- Broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD products
- Extensive focus on the benefits of terpenes
Colorado Botanicals also won our top spot for Best CBD Oil and Best CBG Oil of 2022, proving that quality – not famous branding – determines a product’s success.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Colorado Botanicals uses CO2 extraction to produce its Full and Broad-Spectrum CBD oil products. Using an advanced distillation process that leaves terpenes intact while removing all traces of THC, Colorado Botanicals produces high-quality Broad-Spectrum distillate.
This distillate does not contain waxes, chlorophyll, or unnecessary lipids. It has a mild taste that is made even more pleasant by its high terpene content.
Type of CBD
Most of Colorado Botanicals products are Broad Spectrum but they started offering Full Spectrum CBD oils. In contrast with Full-Spectrum CBD oil, this type of purified and refined CBD is entirely THC-free, assuaging potential concerns regarding THC contamination in CBD products.
What’s most impressive about Colorado Botanicals products is their high terpene concentrations. Often overlooked in the CBD industry, terpenes are beneficial substances found in Cannabis sativa that each has unique properties.
Focus on Terpenes
It’s important to note that the terpenes found in Colorado Botanicals Full and Broad-spectrum CBD oil are not reintroduced into the finished product. Instead, they are the original terpenes present in the CBD-rich hemp flower that Colorado Botanicals naturally retains.
Reintroduced terpenes can cause contamination issues, and they don’t provide the same effects as terpenes that are naturally present in CBD extract. We’re impressed that Colorado Botanicals knows the difference and their ability to naturally retain terpenes in its products.
About Terpenes
Why are terpenes so important? Scientists believe that terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, which is a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together.
Initially believed to primarily apply to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have now recognized that terpenes may be just as essential to the activation of the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide more benefits than products that do not.
Individual Effects of Terpenes
In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have individual benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.
Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:
- Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.
- Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes that have been researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.
- Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.
- Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.
Terpene Lab Tests
To give you an idea of just how seriously Colorado Botanicals takes terpenes, here are the results from one of this brand’s recent lab tests:
Since testing for terpenes is an added service, most CBD brands fail to determine the exact concentrations of terpenes present in their products. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, makes sure that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information.
Price per Milligram of CBD
The price per milligram of CBD varies among Colorado Botanicals products. We’ll use this brand’s 1500mg CBD tincture as a baseline, however, since many brands produce similar tinctures.
This product presently costs $110, so the CBD in this tincture costs $0.073 per milligram. This price is standard within the industry, and Colorado Botanicals tinctures offer added value due to their terpene content.
Lab Reports
Colorado Botanicals lab reports are available in PDF form in a public Google Drive folder that is linked on each product page. They test their products and extracts at FESA Labs and ProVerde Laboratories. They provide detailed information on the cannabinoid, terpene, and contaminant concentrations present in each product.
Customer Support
In our experience, Colorado Botanicals offered excellent customer support. This brand provides a contact form, email address, and phone number you can use to get in touch with customer service.
A representative answered the phone immediately when we called. We received a response to an emailed inquiry on the same day.
Certifications
Colorado Botanicals has received ISO 9001:2015 certification for its production facility. This brand uses cGMP processes to produce its products.
Pros & Cons
Here are the highs and lows of this exemplary CBD brand:
Pros
- Broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD
- Offers Full Spectrum CBD Oil now
- Terpene-rich CBD extract
- No reintroduced terpenes
- Reasonable price-per-milligram
- Detailed lab reports with lab reports page
- ISO 9001:2015 certification
- The best customer service we’ve come across in all the audits we did
Cons
- Products aren’t significantly more affordable than options offered by competitors
- Shipping is free over $74
Visit Colorado Botanicals by clicking here.
-
Bluebird Botanicals: Best Full-Spectrum
Bluebird Botanicals has been around since 2012, and this brand is still going strong. While the quality of the full-spectrum and CBD isolate products Bluebird Botanicals offers certainly seems satisfactory, we were more impressed by this brand’s prices.
If you’re looking for quality CBD that’s lighter on the wallet, this is probably the best option. Normally, low price a red indicating poor quality. Bluebird Botanicals, however, proves that there are major exceptions to that rule.
Brand Credibility
Any CBD brand that’s been around for more than eight years carries plenty of clout. While the Bluebird Botanicals website was relatively cluttered, it contained plenty of helpful information, and this brand is highly transparent regarding where it sources its hemp and how it produces its products.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Bluebird Botanicals uses a mix of CO2 extraction and ethanol extraction. This brand then uses steam distillation to remove impurities from its extracts. It’s unclear why Bluebird also uses ethanol if this company also has access to CO2 extraction facilities.
Type of CBD
Most of the products Bluebird Botanicals offers include Full-Spectrum CBD. In contrast with Nuleaf, Bluebird uses distillation to remove impurities like chlorophyll from its CBD oil.
However, Bluebird leaves traces of THC behind in its extracts instead of choosing to produce Broad-spectrum CBD. To boost its lineup with THC-free products, Bluebird also provides a few offerings that contain CBD isolate.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Bluebird’s Extra Strength Classic CBD Oil tincture contains 1500mg CBD, and it costs $99.95. As a result, this product’s price-per-milligram is $0.066, making Bluebird Botanicals CBD highly affordable.
Lab Reports
Instead of linking to lab reports on product pages, Bluebird provides them all on a single page, making it difficult to access the report you’re looking for. This brand breaks its third-party lab results into multiple sections, making the process a bit more confusing.
However, Bluebird tests for terpenes, heavy metals, mycotoxins, and a variety of other variables. Even though the reports may be difficult to access, this brand’s lab reports are among the industry’s most thorough.
Customer Support
We found Bluebird’s customer service team to be highly accessible and responsive. This brand provides a contact form, a phone number, and multiple email addresses.
Certifications
Bluebird Botanicals has received a number of certifications, including:
- B Corporation Certification
- Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free Certification
- U.S. Hemp Authority Certification
- Glyphosate Residue Free Certification
It does not appear, however, that Bluebird’s production facilities have been ISO certified.
Pros & Cons
Here’s what we liked and disliked about Bluebird Botanicals
Pros
- An industry veteran with a great reputation
- Highly certified brand
- Detailed lab reports
- Quality products
Cons
- In THC-free products, CBD isolate is used instead of broad-spectrum CBD
- Lab reports are hard to find
- The website is somewhat cluttered
Visit Bluebird Botanicals by clicking here.
-
Nuleaf Naturals: Best By Reviews
Full-spectrum CBD can be hit-and-miss, but some CBD users swear by the benefits of Full-spectrum products. With more than 20,000 reviews, Nuleaf Naturals is the most popular provider of Full-spectrum hemp products on the market, and we like the simplicity of this brand’s product lineup.
We noticed positive effects and why it landed so high on the list despite the high cost it comes at.
Brand Credibility
Nuleaf Naturals is highly regarded, and this brand’s website is clean and simple. It’s hard not to feel like a brand has credibility when it has accumulated so many positive customer reviews.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Nuleaf uses CO2 to extract its CBD, further improving our impression of this brand. This brand uses a type of Full-Spectrum oil called winterized CBD, which is more raw than refined.
Type of CBD
Nuleaf Naturals products contain winterized Full-Spectrum CBD, which might appeal to some consumers since it’s so raw and unrefined. Winterized extract, however, contains waxes, chlorophyll, and other substances that might taste unpleasant or impair ingestion.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Nuleaf Naturals offers 1,800mg Full-Spectrum tinctures for $179. As a result, this brand’s CBD costs around $0.099 per milligram, one of the industry’s highest prices.
Lab Reports
Nuleaf’s lab reports are hard to find, and they aren’t product-specific. However, this brand’s third-party testing is provided by Botanacor, a reputable lab.
Customer Support
Nuleaf provides customer support via phone, email, and contact form. Our call was answered immediately since we called during business hours, but it took around 24 hours to receive a response to our email.
Certifications
Nuleaf Naturals doesn’t provide information regarding any certifications this brand might hold.
Pros & Cons
Here are what we considered to be the highs and lows of Nuleaf Naturals:
Pros
- Offers some of the best full-spectrum CBD on the market
- Over 20,000 satisfied customer reviews
- Simple, clean website, & very easy to use
- Been around for a long time and have built trust
Cons
- High CBD price per milligram
- They use Winterized CBD Extract so it isn’t purified like a distillate but winterized extracts do generally contain higher amounts of plant compounds which can be good and bad if not purified properly.
- Lab results are vague and hard to find
Visit Nuleaf Naturals by clicking here.
-
Medterra: Highest Concentration
With more than 5,000 customer reviews, Medterra is one of the nation’s most popular CBD oil brands. The quality of Medterra’s CBD was exceptional, and we did like the cannabinoid content of their oil. They did contain higher amounts of cannabinoids than usually seen in CBD products. However, they didn’t test for terpenes, which doesn’t clarify if their extracts contain the terpene contents like Colorado Botanicals.
When testing out their CBD oil, we did notice it to be one of the most effective ones from this list, hence why we ranked it number 2 out of 10.
Brand Credibility
Medterra is certainly one of the most credible CBD oil brands. This company’s site content is on-point, and Medterra provides plenty of information on each of the products it produces.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Medterra uses CO2 extraction to produce its products. Based on customer reviews and our own research, Medterra CBD is highly purified, and it doesn’t contain any waxes, excess lipids, or chlorophyll.
Type of CBD
Medterra used to offer Full-Spectrum CBD oil products. Nowadays, however, this brand only produces Broad-Spectrum CBD and CBD isolate products.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Medterra offers a 1000mg Broad-Spectrum CBD tincture for $59.99. As a result, this brand provides a CBD price-per-milligram of only $0.059, which is one of the lowest prices found in the industry.
Lab Reports
Third-party lab reports from Green Scientific Labs are easy to find on each Medterra product page. While these reports include results for dozens of solvents and pesticides, they do not include results for terpenes.
Unfortunately, it does not appear that Medterra takes the benefits of terpenes very seriously. This lamentable perspective is also clear to see in Medterra’s CBD isolate products, which don’t contain any terpenes whatsoever.
Customer Support
Medterra offers a live chat service. In our experience, however, customer service agents are rarely available for live chat. Instead, customers can contact Medterra by phone, email, or contact form.
Certifications
Medterra products are U.S. hemp authority-certified. However, this brand does not provide any information certifications it may have achieved for its production facilities.
Pros & Cons
Here are the key advantages and disadvantages of Medterra’s products:
Pros
- Affordable products
- Over 5,000 customer reviews
- Easily accessible lab reports
- Ultra Broad Spectrum CBD Oil has great cannabinoid profile
- Offers Immune Boost CBD Oil that holds other ingredients
Cons
- The benefits of terpenes are overlooked
- Somewhat cluttered product catalog
Visit Medterra by clicking here.
-
cbdMD: Best Price
cbdMD is known for its prominent partnerships with athletes and other celebrities. The cbdMD website is remarkably well-built, and this brand produces informative content.
This brand’s products are pretty decent. But while it may not stack up to the above vendors, cbdMD still offers the best price we’ve seen so far. cbdMD also beats its competitors in terms of potency, with up to 7,500mg of CBD in a 30mL bottle.
Brand Credibility
cbdMD operates one of the best CBD eCommerce websites we’ve seen. This brand’s site loads quickly, and it’s full of informative content.
Extraction & Purification Standards
cbdMD uses CO2 extraction to produce its crude hemp extracts. While cbdMD doesn’t provide any information directly stating how it refines its extracts, we assume that this brand uses steam distillation.
Type of CBD
cbdMD products contain Broad-Spectrum CBD extract, though it’s hard to discover this fact without considerable research. This brand sources its hemp from farms located in the United States.
Price per Milligram of CBD
cbdMD offers a 1500mg tincture for $99.99. As a result, this product has a price-per-milligram of $0.067, which is relatively standard within the industry.
Lab Reports
We were very impressed with the procedure cbdMD uses to provide lab reports to consumers. First of all, this brand’s lab reports are conducted by SC Laboratories, one of the nation’s most respected independent labs.
There’s a huge, highlighted button on every product page that you can use to load cbdMD’s lab reports. These reports appear as a popup window, and there are buttons you can use to either download or print the lab report for a particular product.
cbdMD’s lab reports are remarkably detailed, but they reveal that this brand’s products don’t contain considerable concentrations of terpenes. We wish that cbdMD provided lab report archives, not just the results of the latest test.
Customer Support
cbdMD customer support is reachable by live chat, email, contact form, and phone. We found cbdMD’s email support agents to be responsive and helpful.
Certifications
In 2020, cbdMD received NSF International Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. This certification confirms that cbdMD’s production facilities adhere to the latest cGMP standards. cbdMD is also a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.
Pros & Cons
Here’s a brief summary of the highs and lows of cbdMD:
Pros
- Big, professional brand with a well-designed website
- Reasonably priced products
- Excellent, informative lab reports
- Wide variety of products to choose from
Cons
- We didn’t find the pet products to be effective as other pet products we’ve reviewed in the past
Visit cbdMD by clicking here.
Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands
We’ve already covered the five best CBD oil companies of 2022. There are other CBD oil brands, however, that deserve mention before we wrap up:
-
CBDistillery
We’ve been fans of CBDistillery ever since this brand only offered CBD isolate. Some things about CBDistillery have certainly improved over the years.
In terms of the quality and effectiveness of their oil, we found it effective but not quite enough to be at the top of this list, However, it is a great company to consider purchasing and trying.
Brand Credibility
In our opinion, CBDistillery is a credible company and is well-known in the CBD industry. One thing we noticed is that their lab reports were not easily accessible – they promote third-party testing as a priority.
At the same time, CBDistillery’s website is remarkably responsive and well-designed, and it’s populated with elegant, convincing content. CBDistillery is certainly one of the nation’s biggest CBD companies, which has forced this brand to be reasonably accountable.
Extraction & Purification Standards
CBDistillery uses CO2 extraction to produce its crude CBD extracts. Then, this brand uses steam distillation to produce high-purity isolates and distillates.
Type of CBD
CBDistillery offers a wide selection of Full-Spectrum, Broad-Spectrum, and Isolate CBD products. This brand’s catalog is well-rounded, but CBDistillery offers so many different products that it can be hard to zero in on an ideal formulation.
Price per Milligram of CBD
CBDistillery offers a 1000mg full-spectrum CBD tincture for $60. As a result, the price-per-milligram for this product is $0.06. Like most brands, CBDistillery progressively discounts its higher-dosage products.
Lab Reports
We were unable to find CBDistillery’s lab reports. While this brand claims its products are third-party lab tested, we couldn’t find them with a Google search.
Customer Support
CBDistillery offers a live chat, and this brand is also available by phone and contact form. We found CBDistillery’s customer support to be relatively engaging and responsive.
Certifications
We weren’t able to find any information on certifications that CBDistillery might possess.
Pros & Cons
Let’s summarize the high and low points of CBDistillery:
Pros
- Veteran brand that has expanded significantly
- Lots of product options
- Competitive price-per-milligram
- Great information easily accessible on their website for new CBD users who wouldn’t mind reading up on them
Cons
- You have to complete a “Money-Back Guarantee Form” in order to get a refund
- Third-party lab reports were missing
Visit CBDistillery by clicking here.
-
Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web rose to fame as one of the first CBD companies to directly target childhood epilepsy. Launched in 2011 as one of the earliest CBD brands, they became popular after helping a little girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from Dravet Syndrome, which is a rare form of epilepsy.
Her first seizure occurred when she was just three months old, which was said to have lasted a full 30 minutes. As she grew older, it worsened with multiple seizures per day, and doctors told the parents there was nothing they could do.
Or was there? When the family became introduced to cannabis and CBD, Charlotte’s Web owners, the Stanley brothers, who owned a cannabis dispensary, began supplying products to their family.
Charlotte Figi, who suffered from life-threatening seizures, saw considerable changes in her body as she continued to use the cannabis extract oil that the Stanley Brothers produced. Soon after seeing the positive impact it had on her life, the brothers decided to change the name to Charlotte’s Web in honor of her.
As CBD regulations have evolved, Charlotte’s Web has pivoted to offer a wide range of general-purpose CBD products.
In terms of their CBD oil and products’ quality, we didn’t find it as effective as the other brands listed here. They have a vast customer base and long-time customers, but we think that their customers will move over to other brands if they don’t improve their extracts’ quality.
Their CBD gummies did taste amazing, and we’re one of the more effective CBD gummies we’ve tried. If you’re looking for good-quality sleep gummies with melatonin, then we would highly recommend giving theirs a try.
Brand Credibility
At a glance, Charlotte’s Web website is well-built and content-rich. Charlotte’s Web bills itself as “the world’s most trusted hemp extract,” but it’s unclear whether this brand is also the world’s most trustworthy CBD producer.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Charlotte’s Web uses a combination of CO2 and isopropyl alcohol extraction techniques. It’s unclear why this brand doesn’t simply stick to CO2 extraction, which is cleaner and more reliable.
Type of CBD
Charlotte’s Web products include Full-Spectrum CBD extract. This brand doesn’t provide any information regarding whether its extracts are distilled or crude.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Charlotte’s Web uses creative measurements that make it relatively difficult to determine how much CBD is contained in each bottle of this brand’s tincture. However, after running some calculations, we’ve determined that Charlotte’s Web offers an 1800mg tincture for $119.99, which is priced fairly.
As a result, this product offers a price-per-milligram of $0.067. This price is standard.
Lab Reports
Charlotte’s Web makes it difficult to access lab reports for its products. You have to input the lot number for your product, which is only available on the product’s outer packaging. If you’re trying to look at their lab reports to help determine if you want to purchase over another brand, you won’t be able to.
Furthermore, Charlotte’s Web does its own in-house lab testing. Charlotte’s Web is the only major CBD brand we’re aware of that breaks from conventional testing in this way.
Customer Support
Charlotte’s Web customer service was reasonably responsive. You can contact this brand via live chat, contact form, or phone.
Certifications
Charlotte’s Web is a certified B Corporation.
Pros & Cons
Let’s summarize the best and worst aspects of Charlotte’s Web:
Pros
- Reasonably priced products
- Certified B Corp
- Wide variety of products to choose from including Sleep Gummies, Recovery Gummies, & Calm Gummies.
- Sleep gummies we’re very effective
Cons
- No third-party lab reports, and lab reports are very difficult to access
- Mixture of isopropyl alcohol and CO2 extraction methods
- Long shipping times
Visit Charlotte’s Web by clicking here.
-
Lazarus Naturals
There’s a lot we like about Lazarus Naturals. This brand exudes a down-to-earth, working-class mystique, and it features high-quality, organic products that appeal to sustainability-conscious consumers.
At the same time, Lazarus Naturals’ headlong focus on wholesale relationships has allowed this brand’s direct-to-consumer side of operations to suffer. The Lazarus Naturals website is relatively slow, and it’s hard to find pertinent information on this company’s products.
In terms of the quality of their CBD oil, we found it to be effective. They also have many long-time loyal customers, which explains a lot.
Brand Credibility
As a major CBD brand, Lazarus Naturals can’t help but be reasonably credible. Most of this brand’s products have a few dozen reviews, and the content featured on lazarusnaturals.com is convincing. We wish that Lazarus would make its product catalog more accessible to consumers.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Lazarus Naturals uses ethanol to produce its crude CBD extract, which is a low-cost option that many brands opt for. From there, this brand uses steam distillation to remove residual solvents, chlorophyll, and other undesirable substances.
Ethanol extraction is inferior to CO2 extraction.
Type of CBD
Lazarus Naturals offers a wide range of full-spectrum and CBD isolate products. The fact that this company does not offer any Broad-Spectrum CBD products casts doubt on the thoroughness of its extract purification process.
With modern distillation methods, it’s relatively easy to make broad-spectrum CBD. It’s possible that Lazarus is using an outdated form of distillation that might offer decreased product purity.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Lazarus Naturals offers a 15ml, 750mg CBD isolate tincture for only $24. This brand is kind enough to provide the price-per-milligram for this product directly on its product page: $0.032.
That’s one of the lowest, if not the lowest price-per-milligram we’ve ever seen. Rather than inspiring confidence, this rock-bottom price makes us wonder what Lazarus Naturals is sacrificing to keep costs so low.
Lab Reports
Third-party lab reports for Lazarus Naturals products are easy to find on every product page. This brand’s lab reports are provided by Columbia Laboratories, a little-known Portland, OR, analytics lab.
Customer Support
Lazarus Naturals is easy to reach by phone or email. We found this brand’s customer service agents to be responsive and helpful.
Certifications
Lazarus Naturals recently upgraded to a 40,000 square foot production facility in Portland. This brand’s new facility is cGMP-certified.
Lazarus Naturals products are also certified kosher. This is a step that other brands usually choose not to take even though almost all CBD products are inherently kosher.
Pros & Cons
Here’s a brief summary of the best and worst aspects of Lazarus Naturals:
Pros
- Focus on sustainability and organic ingredients
- Lab tests are third-party, recent, and easy to find
- Price-per-milligram is very low
Cons
- Website is relatively cluttered and difficult to navigate
- Indirect evidence suggests that purification methods may be sub-par
Visit Lazarus Naturals by clicking here.
-
Royal CBD
One of the first things you’ll see on Royal CBD’s website is “no room for mediocrity.” It’s a catchy and intense slogan that the vendor strictly follows.
An excellent source of Full-Spectrum and Broad-Spectrum CBD products, the company sources its extracts from organic, non-GMO hemp.
Brand Credibility
Royal CBD has a smaller online presence than bigger players like Lazarus Naturals or cbdMD. Still, the company boasts a respectable 2700 customer reviews listed on its website.
Royal CBD also deserves points for its well-written blog filled with plenty of relevant information for new CBD users. This resource undoubtedly makes it easier to choose the right product.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Royal CBD uses CO2 extraction to make its products, which leaves behind no trace solvents. But purity always starts at the source, which is why Royal gets its extracts from organically-grown, non-GMO Colorado hemp.
Type of CBD
Royal CBD exclusively offers full-spectrum CBD oils. However, they offer a Broad-Spectrum extract option in their line of gummies.
Price per Milligram of CBD
Royal CBD is one of the priciest brands we’ve seen (although there are some reasons why this is justified). Still, it’s a substantial investment.
For example, their highest concentration of 2500mg offers the best value per milligram. Although currently on sale for $229.00 as of the writing of this review, the original retail price is $289.00. This translates to about $0.12/mg.
That’s a huge price difference, considering our leading choice, Colorado Botanicals, sells a 3,000mg tincture for $199.99, or about $0.07/mg.
Lab Reports
Royal CBD repeatedly states that they perform third-party lab tests available to the public. However, after searching the site’s product pages, FAQ, and navigation tabs – along with a separate Google search – no links to these alleged results were listed.
Customer Support
Royal CBD offers customer support through phone or a generic contact form. Having a chat feature, however, would be helpful for quick, convenient answers.
Certifications
No information is available about any certifications or professional memberships Royal CBD may have.
Pros & Cons
Like all vendors, Royal CBD excels in some areas more than others.
Pros
- Up to 83mg/ml
- Organic
- CO2 extracted
- 15% subscription discount
Cons
- Unable to find third-party lab reports
- Terpenes are added after extraction
- Very expensive compared to other CBD brands
Visit Royal CBD by clicking here.
-
JustCBD
“JustCBD” is a bit of a misnomer, given that the company offers the biggest variety of CBD products on our list. Aside from oils, creams, capsules, and edibles, JustCBD also sells products like vape juice and cartridges; bath bombs, honey sticks, and the new (albeit controversial) delta-8 THC.
It’s clear that, while the other companies on our list are health-focused, JustCBD caters to a broader audience with a range of therapeutic goals and strategies.
Brand Credibility
JustCBD doesn’t have a huge presence in the CBD community. However, it still has plenty of valuable blog posts with useful CBD-related guides and information. Unfortunately, we did catch them using Wikipedia as a source to describe the entourage effect in their FAQ section. On the other hand, we noticed some of their content is reviewed by a licensed medical doctor.
Extraction & Purification Standards
Extraction methods depend on the product. JustCBD’s Full-Spectrum oils use CO2 extraction. Their tinctures, on the other hand, are processed using alcohol to make them soluble with food and drinks.
Type of CBD
JustCBD offers two liquid options. Customers can choose between two CBD tinctures and a single Full-Spectrum CBD oil product.
Price per Milligram of CBD
JustCBD provides some of the best value on the market. Their 5,000mg 60oz bottle offers the highest concentration, at 83mg/ml.
With a retail price of only $144.99, this Full-Spectrum oil comes to about $0.01/mg. If you take advantage of their 30% discount on repeat orders, the price per milligram dips down to a fraction of a penny.
Lab Reports
JustCBD third-party tests its products. You can quickly find the results using your oil’s batch/lot number. There’s also the option to search by product category.
Customer Support
Clients can contact Customer Care through e-mail or phone. There isn’t a lot of information about the caliber of their service. But the handful of reviews on Trustpilot are mostly positive, with a couple of bad experiences.
Certifications
No information is available about any certifications or professional memberships.
Pros & Cons
JustCBD has a long way to go, with some strong selling points and a few opportunities for improvement.
Pros
- 30% discount on repeat orders
- Organic
- CO2 extracted (full-spectrum oil)
- Cheaper than any CBD product so far
- Third-party tested
Cons
- Offers delta-8 THC, which has been criticized by medical experts for its toxic extraction process
- Has been the subject of two class-action lawsuits
Visit JustCBD by clicking here.
How Our Experts Chose the Best CBD Oil Brands of 2022
Toward the start of our guide, we provided some basic information on how we chose the criteria we used to grade each of the brands we examined. Then, with each brand review, we provided more detail on what made particular brands stand out and receive high grades.
We need to go into a little more detail, though, regarding how we came across and ended up choosing the winners in our list. Let’s examine the various methods that our experts used to find out which CBD oil brands offer the best products in the industry:
Customer Reviews
We’ve seen hemp companies brag that they offer the best CBD in existence. We’ve come across almost ludicrously arrogant marketing material and claims that couldn’t possibly be true.
That’s how we learned that sometimes, you need to take a look at reviews from actual customers to determine the quality of a CBD product. We’ll be honest, however, not even customer reviews are perfect.
Selective Reviewing
Unlike eCommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, which are managed by third parties, CBD brands operate their own eCommerce websites. As a result, they’re able to remove reviews they don’t like.
Therefore, it’s usually impossible to see the most scathing remarks dissatisfied customers have made about CBD oil brands. It’s still worth it to look at reviews, however, to observe a few critical factors:
- The overall number of reviews a CBD product has received
- Common themes listed in reviews
- How reviews compare between brands
Expert Testimony
We’ve developed considerable in-house expertise when it comes to vetting CBD brands. At the same time, we know enough to know that we don’t know everything, which is why we used outside sources to back up some of our research.
To select the best CBD oils on the market today, we consulted with veteran consumers, popular CBD reviewers, and medical doctors. In some cases, we also took what brands had to say about themselves into account.
Original Research
We primarily determined which brands were worth our time by relying on our own research. Having determined a few essential criteria that separate good CBD products from bad, we did original research, and later parsed out our results into the more detailed criteria we’ve listed with each brand we reviewed.
Website Experience
You can learn a lot about a CBD brand within the first three seconds of navigating to its website. These days, there’s no excuse for a website to take longer than three seconds to load.
If a CBD website took longer than three seconds to load fully, we moved on. Any brand worth our time proved itself capable of investing enough capital in web design to produce a fast-loading website.
- Clutter – If a CBD website was cluttered, visually confusing, or looked like it had been designed in 2004, we moved on immediately.
- Content – A few spelling or grammatical errors here or there are to be expected. CBD entrepreneurs usually aren’t professional writers, after all. If the content on a website was offensively bad, however, or if it contained blatant claims (CBD cures ALL cancer!!!), we knew we weren’t dealing with a reputable company.
- Mobile-Responsiveness – Wow, this website looks great! Now, load it on your mobile device.
If elements overlap, it’s hard to find the menu, or images are too big, that site that looked so beautiful on a desktop isn’t properly mobile-responsive. Considering the fact that nearly 54% of eCommerce sales are expected to be completed on mobile devices in 2022, mobile optimization is no longer optional.
Brand Responsiveness
We already talked about each brand’s customer support in our reviews. Brand responsiveness, however, is slightly more complex than simply how quickly a brand responds to emails.
- How developed is this brand’s social media presence?
- How easy is it to contact that brand?
- Does this brand offer its email or just a contact form?
These are examples of the questions we asked to determine each brand’s overall responsiveness.
Transparency
CBD companies have learned that they have to provide test results and other detailed product information if they want to succeed. How easy they make it to find this information, however, is up to each brand.
We preferred companies that went out of their way to provide as much information as possible on their products and processes. We avoided companies that made you work to learn what you needed to learn about their products’ quality and reliability.
Value
Value is more complex than simply how much each mg of CBD in your tincture costs. If a brand offers a cheap product, for instance, but makes customer service and returns impossible, for instance, it doesn’t actually provide high value.
This was perhaps the most important factor we considered as we assembled the 10 best CBD oils in this list. By evaluating dozens of different variables, we did our best to select the best overall value companies.
What You Should Know About CBD in 2022
Even though you’re now familiar with the 10 best CBD oil companies on the market, there’s still so much to learn about this non-intoxicating cannabinoid and what it has to offer. In this guide, we’ll provide more information on what CBD does and how to use CBD for a wide range of purposes.
What is CBD?
CBD is short for cannabidiol and is the most abundant active compound found in hemp, while THC is the most in marijuana.
CBD is just one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in hemp and marijuana. Other cannabinoids found in small amounts are Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol (CBN), and Cannabichromene (CBC) to name a few that are similar to CBD but act on different receptors.
Here are some quick facts about CBD:
- Isolated in 1940 but identified in 1963.
- Safe and non-addictive substance.
- It does not produce a “high” like Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
- CBD can cause side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue.
- CBD works by interacting with multiple receptors in our body that produces different effects.
- CBD can interact with other medications when taken together since it gets broken down by the CYP450 enzyme that many prescription medications do.
How Does CBD Work?
According to a recent op-ed published in Cannabis Science and Technology, CBD may interact with your body in more than 20 distinct ways. However, scientists have recognized that the most important effects of CBD take place at two specific neuroreceptors.
For instance, researchers have closely researched the activity of CBD at the 5-HT1A receptor, which is the body’s most abundant serotonin receptor. Serotonin is responsible for dozens of critical bodily processes ranging from metabolism to mood regulation.
Scientists have also studied the effects of CBD at the TRPV1 receptor, which is involved in pain, inflammation, and epilepsy. CBD appears to exert the majority of its effects via these two biochemical interactions.
Does CBD Get You High?
CBD does not stimulate the CB1 receptor, which is the component of the endocannabinoid system that causes THC to make you feel high. Instead, CBD acts as an inverse agonist at this receptor, making it harder for your CB1 receptors to bind with THC.
As a result, CBD does not make you feel high. On the contrary, this cannabinoid usually produces a mild, non-intoxicating sense of relaxation.
Does CBD Have Side Effects?
The latest research on this subject, dating to 2019, indicates that CBD does not have any significant side effects. This cannabinoid is also remarkably non-toxic.
A few years ago, reports circulated that CBD causes liver damage. The study responsible for these reports was proven faulty, and its results have never been replicated.
Benefits of CBD
Scientists have researched the potential benefits of CBD for a wide range of diseases and conditions. Here are some examples:
Research into CBD for pain & inflammation
Both the 5-HT1A and TRPV1 receptors are involved in the sensation of pain. This year, researchers published a new study regarding the potential analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact analgesic potential of this non-intoxicating cannabinoid.
Research into CBD for depression & anxiety
Both depression and anxiety are largely modulated by the 5-HT1A receptor. In 2015, researchers took a deep dive into the potential antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of CBD, and research into this potential application of CBD is ongoing.
Research into CBD for sleep
Scientists are curious if the benefits of CBD may help you get to sleep at night. In 2019, for instance, a clinical study was conducted to determine the potential connection between CBD, anxiety, and sleep.
Research into CBD for cardiovascular health
Most types of cardiovascular disease are caused by either oxidative stress or inflammation. As a result, scientists have looked into the potential connections between CBD and cardiovascular health. While inconclusive at present, research into the potential cardiovascular benefits of CBD is ongoing.
Types of CBD Products
There are a few different ways to take CBD, and each ingestion method affects your body differently. Familiarize yourself with the four most common ways to use CBD:
Orally ingested CBD
CBD products that you chew up or swallow are considered orally ingested. Examples of orally ingested CBD products include capsules and gummies. While these CBD products are convenient and offer long-lasting effects, they have reasonably low bioavailability.
Sublingually ingested CBD
Because you hold CBD tinctures under your tongue before swallowing, these CBD products are considered sublingually ingested. Like orally ingested CBD, CBD tinctures end up in your digestive tract, but they have a chance to absorb through the thin membrane under your tongue before they enter your gut.
Topically applied CBD
Any CBD product you put on your skin is a topically applied CBD product. Types of topically applied CBD oil products include salves, lotions, and creams, and these products provide benefits in the area where they are applied.
Inhaled CBD
CBD flower and CBD vape cartridges are examples of inhaled CBD oil products. These products offer fast-acting, intense effects, but their benefits don’t last as long. Additionally, you should always exercise caution when allowing substances into your lungs.
How Much CBD Should I Take?
At present, there are no official guidelines regarding how much CBD you should take. Since this cannabinoid is non-toxic, non-intoxicating, and non-addictive, however, feel free to experiment as you determine which CBD dose is right for you.
As a general rule, you should start with a small CBD dose and increase the amount you consume as needed. Keep in mind that, since orally ingested CBD has low bioavailability, you might want to ingest more CBD per session if you use CBD capsules or edibles.
A good CBD dose to start with is 10mg to 20mg for the first 3 to 5 days to test your tolerance levels.
If you don’t feel noticeable effects from that dosage, increase your dose by 5mg to 10mg of CBD every 2 to 3 days to find your optimal dosage.
You may also start with higher doses, which is fine, but it’s essential to know that you may not notice the same effects after a couple of days or sometime after taking high doses. That’s just because you built a tolerance for CBD, and you should take a 3-5 day break from taking any CBD to reset your tolerance levels.
CBD FAQ for 2022 & Beyond
Let’s wrap up with some answers to common CBD questions:
1. Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or CBD Isolate?
What is Full Spectrum CBD Oil?
Full Spectrum is a term used to describe a CBD hemp extract that contains a combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant oils that are extracted out of hemp. A key feature of Full Spectrum extracts, other than that it contains other compounds than just CBD, holds up to 0.3% THC per gram (1,000mg) of extract.
What is Broad Spectrum CBD Oil?
A Broad Spectrum extract is very similar to Full Spectrum, except they separate the THC using a chromatography system making it THC-Free. This type of product will show no detectable THC levels, and it’s so low that even at very high doses, it won’t cause any psychoactive effects.
What is CBD Isolate?
CBD Isolate is a white crystalline powder form of CBD that is usually 99.8% to 99.9% pure CBD. This type of CBD extract doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or plant compounds. The purity might look appealing, but without other plant compounds, it can’t produce the Entourage Effect’s synergistic effect, so we recommend Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum.
2. Which Type of CBD Extract is Best?
Without a doubt, buy Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum CBD products. Why? These extracts contain other beneficial compounds like those mentioned above that synergically work together to interact with even more receptors than CBD can, producing an “entourage effect.”
3. What is the Entourage Effect?
Entourage Effect, or Whole Plant Extract, is the term used to describe multiple plant compounds working together synergistically. This synergistic effect increases multiple receptor channels’ activity to enhance the benefits of cannabis or CBD oil.
4. Why are terpenes in CBD important?
Terpenes are compounds found in many plants, including hemp. They are created to provide an aroma for plants and to protect plants from threats such as microorganisms, pathogens, predators, and herbivores, to name a few.
Terpenes go back to 1998 when Professors Raphael Mechoulam and Shimon Ben-Shabat found that the endocannabinoid system demonstrated an “entourage effect” when they noticed the activity of receptors had noticeably increased versus an isolated cannabinoid.
Besides that, terpenes have a wide range of benefits such as analgesic and/or anti-inflammatory, mood-enhancing, and modulating CBD effects by producing synergy with cannabinoids.
Here are four terpenes we touched upon above:
- Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts as a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.
- Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes that have been researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.
- Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.
- Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol, has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.
There are noticeable differences in effects between CBD products with extracts containing terpenes versus CBD products without terpenes. Colorado Botanicals was the only company that showed a terpene profile test from a third-party lab while the other companies didn’t.
5. Why is CO2 extraction better for CBD?
Many hemp extraction processes leave residual solvents behind that can be passed along to the purified extract. CO2, however, is a harmless natural substance, so CO2 extraction doesn’t result in residual solvent contamination.
6. Does CBD Oil Show Up on a Drug Test?
Although the chances are low, yes, CBD oil can show up on a drug test if you use Full Spectrum CBD oil every single day or often. The reason why is because CBD oil can contain up to 0.3% THC.
If you’re worried about THC showing up on a drug test from taking CBD oil, you should purchase Broad Spectrum CBD oils as they are THC-Free. Colorado Botanicals, which earned our #1 spot for the best CBD company of 2022, manufactures Broad Spectrum CBD oil, which we believe is probably one of the best we’ve come across.
7. What part of the hemp plant does CBD come from?
CBD, or generally all cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, are found in the buds, flowers, and leaves of hemp plants but are usually most concentrated in the flowers.
8. Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil?
No, hemp oil is not the same as CBD oil and if you’re looking to purchase CBD oil and come across “hemp oil” online, on Amazon, or in a store, then make sure to read the label.
If you read the label and don’t see any acknowledgment of “Cannabidiol” or “CBD,” then it’s not CBD oil.
Although CBD oil is technically hemp oil, it’s mainly used to define hemp seed oil, which is entirely different from CBD oil even though they are from the same plant.
Hemp seed oil is from hemp seeds where they are cold-pressed for oil production, which is used in cooking, beauty products, or a nutritional supplement as it contains nutrients, fatty acids, and protein.
On the other hand, CBD oil is extracted from the flower and buds of hemp, usually using CO2 or Ethanol to pull out the beneficial compounds found in CBD products.
This oil includes CBD, minor traces of other cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN, along with terpenes and flavonoids.
9. Why is MCT oil sometimes used in CBD oil?
The reason why MCT oil is widely used in CBD products is because of several reasons, such as:
- CBD hemp extract at room temperature crystallizes, which is a natural chemical process, so mixing it with a fatty oil, such as MCT oil, it keeps the hemp extract in liquid form.
- You might come across other CBD tinctures with hemp seed oil or olive oil as the substitute oil, and it’s for this specific reason.
- Evenly distributes the CBD hemp extract oil in a tincture by using MCT oil, allowing a consumer to simply fill the dropper to their desired CBD dosage.
- MCT oil is tasteless.
- MCT oil is a rich source of fatty acids that has health benefits.
10. Can CBD oil be USDA-certified organic?
Many brands cultivate organic hemp without seeking certification. However, according to leading hemp legal scholars, it is technically possible to achieve USDA-certified organic status for CBD products.
11. Can CBD Oil Expire?
Yes, CBD oil does expire and usually lasts for 12 to 18 months until it goes bad. Purchasing quality CBD products from reputable CBD brands, like the best CBD companies recommended above, is critical to avoiding products that degrade in quality sooner than they should.
How to preserve and extend the life of CBD oil and CBD products?
- Store the products away from being under sunlight as it can burn off the cannabinoids, especially the lighter compounds, terpenes, and flavonoids.
- Keep them away from hot places such as a stove or oven as high heat can cause the compounds to degrade like mentioned above.
- Make sure to keep the products sealed in air-tight containers that preserve CBD oil and keep it fresh for extended periods.
- Store your CBD oil in cool places and not in places like your car or outside where it can get really hot.
Secretary of State Ashcroft holds voter registration drive at Parkway West
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is visiting two St. Louis area schools Friday.
He is visiting Parkway West High School and Highcroft Ridge Elementary. He plans to host a voter registration drive in Ballwin at 11 a.m. at the high school. Later, he’ll meet with fifth-graders at the elementary school in Chesterfield. He plans to talk with them about the importance of civics, state government, and being a good citizen.
Ashcroft said voter registration drives are a great opportunity for young Missourians to learn more about the process and get registered. This comes as St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page proposed making general Election Day a holiday for county employees. He has asked the Civil Service Commission for approval. Currently, employees can take up to three hours off with pay to go to the polls.
