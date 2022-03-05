News
2021 drought is over, but Minnesota farmers still waiting for lawmakers to approve relief
Minnesota farmers and ranchers still reeling from last summer’s drought are asking the Legislature for urgency on relief, though lawmakers on either side of the aisle have yet to agree on what a final package should look like.
Relief legislation in both chambers includes $5 million in grants for livestock farmers and specialty crop producers impacted by the drought and $5 million for zero-interest loans for losses not covered by insurance.
But an additional $13.3 million for drought recovery on state-managed lands and local governments may be a potential snag that could delay the much-needed funds.
Last summer’s drought ended for many farmers who saw late-season rain, and federal safety net programs helped them weather the dry conditions. But many livestock farmers and specialty crop producers are still struggling. The grants would help lessen the burden by paying for specific needs like feed and watering supplies, said Amber Glaeser, Minnesota Farm Bureau’s director of public policy.
“It’s not going to make farmers whole,” she said. “But it’s going to definitely help with paying some of those bills and making it through some of these incredibly tough times to kind of survive the year and get back on their feet.”
Cattle farmer Miles Kuschel saw hay production on his ranch fall by more than two-thirds, which forced him to sell some of his cattle and move half of his herd out of the state to sustain them, he told lawmakers during a Senate agriculture committee hearing Wednesday.
Dancing the Land Farm owner Liz Dwyer said she had to end her community-supported agriculture program that served 100 customers eight weeks early and also had to send underweight lambs and goats to the butcher a month early due to poor pasture conditions.
The losses forced her husband to get a second job, she said. And they had to apply for food stamps and financial aid to cover preschool costs for their daughter.
“Our farm feeds thousands of families in our community and yet because of last year we can’t even afford to fix our inefficient well, let alone approach recovery because there is no meaningful aid for specialty growers like me,” Dwyer told lawmakers. “Our story is harsh, and I know we aren’t the only ones feeling it.”
The $10 million Senate bill matches a proposal Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced in September. But the governor held off on calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session due to fears that Senate Republicans would fire Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
The $13.3 million for the state Department of Natural Resources in the House package, which awaits a floor vote, would pay for replanting trees lost in the drought, as well as for equipment for using water more efficiently and to help sustain trees that are already planted.
Democratic Rep. Rick Hansen, of South St. Paul, who authored the bill, said the funds would help communities around Minnesota as well as the state’s forestry industry. And he said the state’s $9.25 billion surplus gives lawmakers ample room to address issue now.
“In addition to helping out the private resource with agriculture, we have the responsibility of taking care of the public resource, so it’s logical that these would be put together,” he said. “I don’t understand why if one sector is getting their money, why one would be upset with the public sector getting funds for the public resource.”
Republican Sen. Torrey Westrom, of Elbow Lake, the Senate agriculture committee chairman and author of the Senate bill, said that because time is of the essence, the grants shouldn’t be paired with provisions that may require more debate.
“Our farmers need to be the target here. It needs to be quicker, and adding $13 million for the DNR should be a separate discussion,” he said. “That will come with probably a lot more controversy and questions and our farmers shouldn’t be held hostage by the DNR, which is what the House is doing right now if they marry the two of them.”
Chicago Bulls are eager for a rematch with Grayson Allen after Alex Caruso’s injury: ‘If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy’
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for a rematch Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, coach Billy Donovan attempted to urge restraint.
Donovan knows his team is still furious with an anger that has been festering Jan. 24. The game resulted in a 94-90 loss, but the bigger blow came in the third quarter when Bucks guard Grayson Allen barreled into Alex Caruso midair, wrenching the Bulls defensive specialist to the court and fracturing his right wrist.
Bulls players didn’t hold back on Allen after the flagrant-2 foul. Caruso has been sidelined since.
“We’re not getting that back. We’re not getting back what happened,” Donovan said Thursday. “I think we’ve got a lot more things we should be focused on as a team. I would expect our guys are professional and they’ll handle themselves the right way. … Everybody’s disappointed that Alex had to sit out for this period of time, but we’ve got to keep our mindset focused.”
But center Tristan Thompson isn’t having any of it.
Thompson wasn’t even on the Bulls roster when the incident occurred — although he was in Milwaukee that night as a member of the Sacramento Kings, preparing to face the Bucks the following night. Even as a late addition, however, Thompson said the foul brought out an edge in his fellow Bulls players.
“(Expletive), take one of my dogs out like that, we’re going to have issues,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to set the the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball’s about: setting a tone. What he did affected one of our guys and I don’t think anyone should forget about that.”
Caruso’s injury came days after Lonzo Ball underwent knee surgery for a meniscus injury, leaving the Bulls without their top two defenders.
The Bulls defense was 10th overall at the start of 2022 and 17th on the night of Caruso’s injury. Since then, they’ve continued to slide down to 20th while struggling to contain opponents.
Without Ball and Caruso, the Bulls are missing bite in perimeter pressure, forcing less steals and suffering lower production via fast break offense. But after a frustrating 130-124 loss to the Hawks, Donovan said he doesn’t believe Caruso and Ball’s return will fix the defense on its own.
“I just don’t think it’s a real good thing to take Alex and Lonzo and sit there and say that’s why our defense is struggling,” Donovan said. “I don’t think that those guys had anything to do with staying down a shot fake. I don’t think it has anything to do with blocking out on the free -throw line. Yeah, they’re terrific defenders, but we can be better.”
For the Bulls, Friday’s game would be just as vital without a revenge arc. The Bucks are jockeying for position in the East, sitting only one game back from the Bulls as they attempt to climb to the top of the crowded standings. The Bulls were first a week ago, but three straight losses dropped them to third.
A fourth loss could send the Bulls down another rung ahead of a challenging trip to Philadelphia to face the 76ers. With little margin for error, the Bulls’ primary focus will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo, not Allen — but Thompson said that doesn’t mean there won’t be room for some extracurricular action.
“If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy,” Thompson said. “I like a little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it. I like to wrestle, everyone knows that.”
Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest: Photos of winners and favorites through the years
The Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest began on March 11, 2004 with this reader alert:
“Here in Minnesota, land of seed art and butter sculpture, we know how to play with our food. Which is why we’re sure there are some good Marshmallow Peeps dioramas out there … with Easter just around the corner and a fresh batch of Peeps on store shelves, we invite you to get into the act with our first (and probably last) Marshmallow Peeps Diorama Contest.”
It was the first but it was definitely not the last: Eighteen years later, our contest is still an annual springtime tradition not only for local readers, but for marshmallow artists around the world.
Here’s a slideshow of some of the winners and other standouts through the years.
Heat’s Spoelstra explains reasoning behind Butler, Tucker absences; both questionable vs. 76ers
Rarely does Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledge rest as a reason for absence. But sometimes common sense dictates such a reality.
Especially when a team has shown an inability to seemingly win without anyone and, sometimes, almost everyone.
So, yes, Jimmy Butler was listed as out for Thursday’s 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center with an irritated left big toe. And, yes, P.J. Tucker was listed as out due to pain in his left knee. But an exhale was closer to the reasoning.
“This an organizational decision, really, with the two of them,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve been grinding and working and they’re not long-term issues, but they can be if you don’t handle ‘em immediately.
“And I think they’ll really responded, and we’ll see where they are on Saturday.”
That’s when the Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena, the start of a run of 11 of 12 at home.
“This was the decision that made the most sense for our organization, without a doubt,” Spoelstra said. “And everybody else has been in this situation, where their number has been called, and you have to be productive and reliable to your minutes. They’re used to it. It’s not like it’s a shock.”
Hardly, even if it came with Kyle Lowry still away from the team due to a family matter, leaving the Heat without 60 percent of their starting lineup.
“We’ve been doing that the whole season,” center Bam Adebayo said. “This isn’t like it’s been like one or two games. Like I missed six weeks, and they were still winning. And then I come back and we’re in the number-one seed. Jimmy goes out, they’re still winning. P.J. goes out, they’re still winning. Kyle’s not here, we’re still winning.
“So it just shows the level of commitment all of us have to this team and how we want this season to go.”
So far this season, the Heat are 17-8 without Adebayo, 13-7 without Butler, 10-6 without Lowry, 6-2 without Tucker.
“Guys have been stepping up big all season long,” Spoelstra said. “The beauty of it is everybody infuses confidence in everyone. The veterans infuse confidence in the young players, and vice versa. And they’re enjoying each other’s success. That’s a big thing in this league.”
So without Butler, Caleb Martin stepped up with 22 points in Brooklyn. Without Tucker, Max Strus scored 21.
Like Butler and Tucker, Martin and Strus also were on the injury report going into the Nets game, Martin earlier Thursday listed with ongoing Achilles soreness, Strus with knee soreness.
“You’re either going to play or you’re not,” Martin said. “And if you’re going to play, then play like you’re not hurt.”
For Strus, it was a breakout night five days after being held out of Saturday’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the first time he had been held out while healthy since Nov. 24. He responded by shooting 6 of 12 on 3-pointers.
“You just got to stay with the same mindset as much as you possibly can,” Strus said. “Through all the ups and downs, you’ve just got to stay positive through it all and keep the same mindset, that when your number is called, you’ve got to be ready to contribute.”
Butler, Tucker, Martin and Strus all are listed as questionable for Saturday. Remaining out are Lowry, Victor OIadipo (knee) and Markieff Morris (neck).
With Butler, Tucker and Lowry out Thursday, the Heat started four undrafted players in Brooklyn. Adebayo, the No. 14 pick in 2017, was flanked by Strus, Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson. When Martin entered, it made it five undrafted players among the Heat’s first seven. And when Dewayne Dedmon and Haywood Highsmith entered, it made it seven undrafted players of the nine the Heat utilized, with Tyler Herro (No. 13 in 2019) the other exception.
“We’ve got a great team, a very deep team, that a lot of guys can help win,” Martin said. “So you never know what night it’s going to be for you, when you’re the odd man out.”
