After another comeback, Wild suffer frustrating 5-4 loss to Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looked like the Wild were about to pull off a comeback win for the second straight night.
Roughly 24 hours after erasing four one-goal deficits in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wild erased two one-goal deficits against the Buffalo Sabres. They even held the lead in the final 20 minutes of play on Friday night at KeyBank Center
Then things went completely off the rails. In a span of less than 10 minutes, the Wild watched a one-goal lead turn into a two-goal deficit, a sudden change that resulted in a 5-4 loss.
While the Wild have struggled mightily over the past couple of weeks, this loss might be the most frustrating of them all.
This is a game they absolutely should have won. In the end, though, the Wild continued struggles on special teams and it came back to bite them.
In the span of 12 games since the All Star Break, the Wild have left much to be desired on special teams.
The power play is 7 for 33 since then, a cold streak that includes an abysmal 1 for 16 stretch since Feb. 22. The penalty kill has somehow been even worse, allowing opposing teams to score 14 times on the power play over the past 12 games.
Eden Prairie native Casey Mittelstadt got the scoring start, burying a loose puck on the power play to put the Sabres in front 1-0. Ryan Hartman leveled the score at 1-1 for the Wild later in the first period with a blast from the high slot.
The struggles on special teams continued in the second period as former Gophers star Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres on the power play to make it 2-1.
That score held until the third period where the Wild pulled even once again, getting a snipe from Fiala to make it 2-2. Roughly a minute and a half later, Kaprizov ripped a shot past goaltender Craig Anderson to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wild.
While it looked like that might be enough for the Wild, winger Jeff Skinner helped the Sabres tie the game at 3-3 after a fortunate bounce in front of Kaapo Kahkonen. To add insult to injury, Skinner scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to make it 4-3.
In the final minute, winger Victor Olofsson added an empty-netter for the Sabres to make it 5-3 and Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal to finalize the score at 5-4.
State wrestling: For top wrestlers, a regular-season loss leads to improvement, motivation
Jore Volk of Lakeville North and Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater are two of the state’s top high school senior wrestlers, pound for pound. Both are heavy favorites to win Class 3A individual state championships — Rogotzke at 182 pounds, and Volk, already a two-time state champ, at 132 pounds.
Volk is committed to Wyoming, while Rogotzke will wrestle for Navy next year. In Friday’s first two rounds, Volk put together two technical falls, and Rogotzke logged two pins, putting both wrestlers comfortably into Saturday’s semifinals at Xcel Engery Center. Put simply: They’re dominant.
So it’s almost surprising to look at their records and see a “1” in the loss column.
So, what happened?
Rogotzke dropped an 8-7 decision in the semifinals of the Christmas Tournament in Rochester to Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls, Wis., after Rogotzke got the best of Whiting in October’s Super 32 event. They’re two of the top wrestlers in the nation at 182 pounds.
“So, 1-1,” Rogotzke said.
Volk’s loss came in overtime to Simley’s Chase DeBlaere, a three-time state champion who is favored to win his fourth title in Class 2A on Saturday. Some wrestlers will avoid marquee matchups during the regular season to maintain a perfect record. That’s not Volk’s style.
“For that dual, I bumped up just to get the match,” Volk said. “Trying to get better competition.”
He does that time and again during the regular season, as Lakeville North coach Daniel Recchio allows Volk to jump around the lineup as much as possible to seek out the best matches.
“Trying to just get better matches,” Volk said. “The past couple of years, being on the high school team, I just try to find where the good kids are at and just go there to try to get competition.”
DeBlaere, an Oregon State commit, and Volk are both in 132-pound brackets this week, DeBlaere in Class 2A and Volk in Class 3A. But Volk (28-1) is a much smaller wrestler. He eats whatever he wants during the high school season and is small for his class. At Wyoming, he hopes to wrestle at 125 pounds.
But wrestling bigger opponents has forced him to learn better technique and positioning. Top-tier competition, which can be difficult to find at times for the state’s best wrestlers, is what drives improvement. It’s why the likes of Volk and Rogotzke (54-1) relish it, even if it leads to the occasional loss. For instance, in his loss to DeBlaere, Volk noted he didn’t get to his offense enough. Lesson learned.
“At the end of the day, wins and losses don’t really matter. I’m just trying to get better,” Volk said. “Better competition is just going to make me better, especially since I’m going to wrestle in college, I’m not going to look back and be like ‘Oh, that one loss is going to affect me in any way.’ I’m just trying to get better.”
Plus, the rare loss can add a little motivation for the rest of the season, too.
“I’ve pinned every single person from there on out, so I guess I took it personal,” Rogotzke said with a smile. “When you lose a close one like that up there, I know I’m not going to have a shot to face him up there maybe until world trials or something. So I’ve got to show complete domination through the rest of the season so maybe they don’t think, ‘Oh, he could lose to this guy, too.’ Just show them that was just one bad match, come back and beat him again.”
“Every time I lose I go back and think about how I need to get better and what I need to do to prevent another loss,” Volk said. “Definitely losses are motivation on my end.”
SEMIFINALISTS
The following East Metro wrestlers moved on to Saturday’s semifinals in their respective brackets:
Class 3A: Hastings’ Blake Beissel (106 pounds), Farmington’s Davis Parrow (106), Irondale/Spring Lake Park’s Brandon Lee (113), Stillwater’s Dylan Dauffenbach (113), Forest Lake’s Parker Lyden (113), Farmington’s JT Hausen (120), Stillwater’s Sam Bethke (120), Park’s Zach Silvis (120), Woodbury’s Alex Braun (126), Lakeville North’s Jore Volk (132), Apple Valley’s Jayden Haueter (132), Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson (145), Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker (152), Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden (170), Farmington’s Cole Han-LIndemyer (170), Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke (182), Forest Lake’s Mark Rendl (195), Stillwater’s Antony Tuttle (220), St. Thomas Academy’s Leo Bluhm (285).
Class 2A: Simley’s Brandon Morvari (113), Simley’s Chase DeBlaere (132), Simley’s Cash Raymond (138), Simley’s Kaiden Schrandt (145), Simley’s Travis Smith (160), Simley’s Soren Herzog (195), Simley’s Gavin Nelson (220).
St. Charles County 12-year-old gets big surprise before heart surgery
WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A St. Charles County boy facing open-heart surgery next week got a big surprise from his classmates on Friday.
Lucas White, 12, has a heart that’s bigger than most people his age, both metaphorically and medically.
“I have a murmur in my heart, and they’re going to open me up and put a patch over it to not be a murmur,” said Lucas.
When word spread that Lucas was facing open-heart surgery, his classmates decided to hold a rally at Bryan Middle School in Weldon Spring to boost his spirits.
“Today was definitely a surprise,” said his mom, Michelle White. “They invited us over for lunch just to enjoy lunch with Lucas. That’s not really a thing anymore, so just to be invited. And then we were totally taken back by all the support and love this school community is offering to Lucas at this time.”
Some special guests stopped by the rally, including St. Louis Blues’ mascot Louie and St. Charles County first responders. Lucas also received several gifts, like Legos, an air hockey table, and Blues tickets. His dad, Daniel White
“He’s always putting himself before other people and trying to help other people. So when I learned of his situation, it was a no-brainer that I was going to do something special for him or help be a part of it,” said Shawn Birdsong, with the St. Charles County Police Department.
Lucas’ dad, Daniel White, said they appreciate all of the support from their community as the family prepares to face a big challenge over the next weeks at Children’s Hospital.
“To hear other people talk about your child in a way that we see as parents, is really humbling for both of us,” said Daniel. “We’ve always known Lucas’ heart and to know it’s bigger than most, and it’s going to be fixed and that other people recognize it really means a lot to us.”
St. Louis family wants answers after loved one buried in wrong plot
ST. LOUIS — A grieving St. Louis family said a cemetery buried their loved one in the wrong plot. Now, the family is left with many unanswered questions after the body was exhumed.
The William C. Funeral Home and the Laurel Hill Cemetery have been in contact with the Spagner family to try and fix the situation, but the family said the cause of the mixup isn’t resolved.
“It bothers me because every day, I don’t know that my mother is not laid to rest. I don’t know where my mother is. I’m emotional, and it’s tearing me up,” said Sparkle Spagner.
The St. Louis woman said she held funeral services for her mother, 63-year-old Cynthia Spagner, just days after Christmas. Then, she received a phone call from the William C. Harris Funeral Home and was told there had been a mistake, and her mother had been buried in the wrong cemetery plot at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
A month later, her mother’s casket was exhumed. According to the cemetery, Spagner’s casket was then moved to a location requested by the family, where it was supposed to have been buried initially.
“I had to get signatures to open up the plot and the correct plot,” she said. “Well, my mother was already out of the grave. There was no proof this person was in the casket. I have many concerns.”
Funeral Director William C. Harris blamed the cemetery.
“We serviced the Spagner family during the interment,” Harris said. “I personally contacted the cemetery to order the grave close to a loved one already at the cemetery, and everything was fine. The day of the interment, the cemetery got something crossed up and turned her in the wrong grave. And I let them know it was a mistake on their part, and they corrected by exhuming the body and placing her in the correct grave.”
The cemetery released a statement that says, in part: “Our apologies to the family of Mrs. Spagner for the confusion on her interment. Losing someone is a difficult thing, and our goal is to do the very best that we can for each family that we serve. We received an order for an interment for Cynthia Spagner on 12/15/22 from Mr. William Harris. There is a disagreement between Mr. Harris and our staff on what was discussed during that initial phone call.”
The statement went on to say that they are confident Mrs. Spagner is now buried in the correct location.
However, the family remains upset.
“Why won’t they verify the body? And then I’m asking them to put her in another casket. They would not put their loved ones in the ground like this, and the funeral home got paid in full.”
The Spagner family wants another exhumation, so they can properly identify the body and have another respectful service for their mother.
