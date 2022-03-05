News
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
By ANDREW DRAKE, FRANCESCA EBEL, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn yet in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Firefighters put out the blaze, and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed on with their week-old offensive on multiple fronts and the number of refugees fleeing the country eclipsed 1.2 million.
With world condemnation mounting, the Kremlin cracked down on the flow of information at home, blocking Facebook, Twitter, the BBC and the U.S. government-funded Voice of America. And President Vladimir Putin signed a law making it a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison to spread so-called fake news, including anything that goes against the official government line on the war.
While the vast Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled outside the capital, Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country, and made significant gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea.
In the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, the chief of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said a Russian “projectile” hit a training center, not any of the six reactors.
The attack triggered global alarm and fear of a catastrophe that could dwarf the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl in 1986. In an emotional nighttime speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be “the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.”
But nuclear officials from Sweden to China said no radiation spikes had been reported, as did Grossi.
Authorities said Russian troops had taken control of the overall site but plant staff continued to run it. Only one reactor was operating, at 60% of capacity, Grossi said in the aftermath of the attack.
Two people were injured in the fire, Grossi said. Ukraine’s state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two wounded.
In the U.S., Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the episode “underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion.” At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said the fire broke out as a result of Russian shelling of the plant and accused Moscow of committing “an act of nuclear terrorism.”
Without producing evidence, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” had set the fire at Zaporizhzhia.
The crisis unfolded after Grossi earlier in the week expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors at four plants around the country.
Atomic safety experts said a war fought amid nuclear reactors represents an unprecedented and highly dangerous situation.
“These plants are now in a situation that few people ever seriously contemplated when they were originally built,” said Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington. “No nuclear plant has been designed to withstand a potential threat of a full-scale military attack.”
Dr. Alex Rosen of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War said the incident was probably the result of military units overestimating the precision of their weapons, given that the prevailing winds would have carried any radioactive fallout straight toward Russia.
“Russia cannot have any interest in contaminating its own territory,” he said. He said the danger comes not just from the reactors but from the risk of enemy fire hitting storage facilities that hold spent fuel rods.
In the wake of the attack, Zelenskyy appealed again to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country. But NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ruled out that possibility, citing the risk of a much wider war in Europe. He said that to enforce a no-fly zone, NATO planes would have to shoot down Russian aircraft.
“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.
The plant fire was the second time since the invasion began that concerns about a potential nuclear accident arose, after a battle at the heavily contaminated site of the now-decommissioned Chernobyl plant.
Russian forces, meanwhile, pressed their offensive in the southern part of the country. Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov would deal a severe blow to its economy and could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.
A round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement Thursday to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver food and medicine. But the necessary details still had to be worked out.
The U.N. human rights office said 331 civilians had been confirmed killed in the invasion but the true number is probably much higher.
In Romania, one newly arrived refugee, Anton Kostyuchyk, struggled to hold back tears as he recounted leaving everything behind in Kyiv and sleeping in churches with his wife and three children during their journey out.
“I’m leaving my home, my country. I was born there, and I lived there,” he said. “And what now?”
Appearing on video in a message to antiwar protesters in several European cities, Zelenskyy continued to appeal for help.
“If we fall, you will fall,” he said. “And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world. This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery.”
Inside Ukraine, frequent shelling could be heard in the center of Kyiv, though more distant than in recent days, with loud thudding every 10 minutes resonating over the rooftops.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.
He said Ukrainian forces were still holding the northern city of Chernihiv and had prevented Russian efforts to take the important southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery also defended Odesa from repeated attempts by Russian ships to fire on the Black Sea port, Arestovich said. Odesa is Ukraine’s biggest port city and home to a large naval base.
The Ukrainian Navy scuttled its flagship at the shipyard where it was undergoing repairs to keep the frigate from being seized by the Russians, authorities said.
Another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was “partially under siege,” and Ukrainian forces were pushing back efforts to surround the city, Arestovich said. The fighting has knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said.
“The humanitarian situation is tense,” he said.
Amid the warfare, there were occasional signs of hope.
As explosions sounded on the fringes of Kyiv, Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasyk smiled and blushed at the civil registry office where they married Friday. They fell in love in 2015 in Donetsk amid the fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces that was a precursor to the countrywide war.
“It’s 2022 and the situation hasn’t changed,” Shybalov said. “It’s scary to think what will happen when our children will be born.”
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Chernov reported from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland; Frank Jordans in Berlin; Matt Sedensky in New York; Robert Burns in Washington; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
News
2021 drought is over, but Minnesota farmers still waiting for lawmakers to approve relief
Minnesota farmers and ranchers still reeling from last summer’s drought are asking the Legislature for urgency on relief, though lawmakers on either side of the aisle have yet to agree on what a final package should look like.
Relief legislation in both chambers includes $5 million in grants for livestock farmers and specialty crop producers impacted by the drought and $5 million for zero-interest loans for losses not covered by insurance.
But an additional $13.3 million for drought recovery on state-managed lands and local governments may be a potential snag that could delay the much-needed funds.
Last summer’s drought ended for many farmers who saw late-season rain, and federal safety net programs helped them weather the dry conditions. But many livestock farmers and specialty crop producers are still struggling. The grants would help lessen the burden by paying for specific needs like feed and watering supplies, said Amber Glaeser, Minnesota Farm Bureau’s director of public policy.
“It’s not going to make farmers whole,” she said. “But it’s going to definitely help with paying some of those bills and making it through some of these incredibly tough times to kind of survive the year and get back on their feet.”
Cattle farmer Miles Kuschel saw hay production on his ranch fall by more than two-thirds, which forced him to sell some of his cattle and move half of his herd out of the state to sustain them, he told lawmakers during a Senate agriculture committee hearing Wednesday.
Dancing the Land Farm owner Liz Dwyer said she had to end her community-supported agriculture program that served 100 customers eight weeks early and also had to send underweight lambs and goats to the butcher a month early due to poor pasture conditions.
The losses forced her husband to get a second job, she said. And they had to apply for food stamps and financial aid to cover preschool costs for their daughter.
“Our farm feeds thousands of families in our community and yet because of last year we can’t even afford to fix our inefficient well, let alone approach recovery because there is no meaningful aid for specialty growers like me,” Dwyer told lawmakers. “Our story is harsh, and I know we aren’t the only ones feeling it.”
The $10 million Senate bill matches a proposal Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced in September. But the governor held off on calling lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session due to fears that Senate Republicans would fire Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.
The $13.3 million for the state Department of Natural Resources in the House package, which awaits a floor vote, would pay for replanting trees lost in the drought, as well as for equipment for using water more efficiently and to help sustain trees that are already planted.
Democratic Rep. Rick Hansen, of South St. Paul, who authored the bill, said the funds would help communities around Minnesota as well as the state’s forestry industry. And he said the state’s $9.25 billion surplus gives lawmakers ample room to address issue now.
“In addition to helping out the private resource with agriculture, we have the responsibility of taking care of the public resource, so it’s logical that these would be put together,” he said. “I don’t understand why if one sector is getting their money, why one would be upset with the public sector getting funds for the public resource.”
Republican Sen. Torrey Westrom, of Elbow Lake, the Senate agriculture committee chairman and author of the Senate bill, said that because time is of the essence, the grants shouldn’t be paired with provisions that may require more debate.
“Our farmers need to be the target here. It needs to be quicker, and adding $13 million for the DNR should be a separate discussion,” he said. “That will come with probably a lot more controversy and questions and our farmers shouldn’t be held hostage by the DNR, which is what the House is doing right now if they marry the two of them.”
News
Chicago Bulls are eager for a rematch with Grayson Allen after Alex Caruso’s injury: ‘If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy’
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for a rematch Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks, coach Billy Donovan attempted to urge restraint.
Donovan knows his team is still furious with an anger that has been festering Jan. 24. The game resulted in a 94-90 loss, but the bigger blow came in the third quarter when Bucks guard Grayson Allen barreled into Alex Caruso midair, wrenching the Bulls defensive specialist to the court and fracturing his right wrist.
Bulls players didn’t hold back on Allen after the flagrant-2 foul. Caruso has been sidelined since.
“We’re not getting that back. We’re not getting back what happened,” Donovan said Thursday. “I think we’ve got a lot more things we should be focused on as a team. I would expect our guys are professional and they’ll handle themselves the right way. … Everybody’s disappointed that Alex had to sit out for this period of time, but we’ve got to keep our mindset focused.”
But center Tristan Thompson isn’t having any of it.
Thompson wasn’t even on the Bulls roster when the incident occurred — although he was in Milwaukee that night as a member of the Sacramento Kings, preparing to face the Bucks the following night. Even as a late addition, however, Thompson said the foul brought out an edge in his fellow Bulls players.
“(Expletive), take one of my dogs out like that, we’re going to have issues,” Thompson said. “You’ve got to set the the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball’s about: setting a tone. What he did affected one of our guys and I don’t think anyone should forget about that.”
Caruso’s injury came days after Lonzo Ball underwent knee surgery for a meniscus injury, leaving the Bulls without their top two defenders.
The Bulls defense was 10th overall at the start of 2022 and 17th on the night of Caruso’s injury. Since then, they’ve continued to slide down to 20th while struggling to contain opponents.
Without Ball and Caruso, the Bulls are missing bite in perimeter pressure, forcing less steals and suffering lower production via fast break offense. But after a frustrating 130-124 loss to the Hawks, Donovan said he doesn’t believe Caruso and Ball’s return will fix the defense on its own.
“I just don’t think it’s a real good thing to take Alex and Lonzo and sit there and say that’s why our defense is struggling,” Donovan said. “I don’t think that those guys had anything to do with staying down a shot fake. I don’t think it has anything to do with blocking out on the free -throw line. Yeah, they’re terrific defenders, but we can be better.”
For the Bulls, Friday’s game would be just as vital without a revenge arc. The Bucks are jockeying for position in the East, sitting only one game back from the Bulls as they attempt to climb to the top of the crowded standings. The Bulls were first a week ago, but three straight losses dropped them to third.
A fourth loss could send the Bulls down another rung ahead of a challenging trip to Philadelphia to face the 76ers. With little margin for error, the Bulls’ primary focus will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo, not Allen — but Thompson said that doesn’t mean there won’t be room for some extracurricular action.
“If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy,” Thompson said. “I like a little blood and sweat, so I enjoy it. I like to wrestle, everyone knows that.”
()
News
Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest: Photos of winners and favorites through the years
The Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest began on March 11, 2004 with this reader alert:
“Here in Minnesota, land of seed art and butter sculpture, we know how to play with our food. Which is why we’re sure there are some good Marshmallow Peeps dioramas out there … with Easter just around the corner and a fresh batch of Peeps on store shelves, we invite you to get into the act with our first (and probably last) Marshmallow Peeps Diorama Contest.”
It was the first but it was definitely not the last: Eighteen years later, our contest is still an annual springtime tradition not only for local readers, but for marshmallow artists around the world.
Here’s a slideshow of some of the winners and other standouts through the years.
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
2021 drought is over, but Minnesota farmers still waiting for lawmakers to approve relief
Chicago Bulls are eager for a rematch with Grayson Allen after Alex Caruso’s injury: ‘If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy’
Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest: Photos of winners and favorites through the years
Heat’s Spoelstra explains reasoning behind Butler, Tucker absences; both questionable vs. 76ers
Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson could benefit from the Mavericks’ crowded (and expensive) backcourt
John Gabriel, Brian Hill honored by induction into Magic’s Hall of Fame
Shorthanded Heat push past Nets 113-107 behind Bam Adebayo to sour Kevin Durant’s return
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will undergo a second season-ending ankle surgery
Is Ayo Dosunmu hitting the rookie wall? ‘I’m prepared to take care of my body,’ the guard says before the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
News3 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing