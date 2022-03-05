News
CDC updates COVID wastewater data for Midwest after possible glitch
ST. LOUIS — If you looked at the CDC website earlier today, you may have noticed the agency reported a significant spike in COVID levels in wastewater testing in the Midwest, including Missouri.
The lead scientist who does the wastewater testing in Missouri suspected there may have been a glitch in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interprets the numbers.
The CDC COVID tracker map shows clusters of areas in the St. Louis area where COVID levels in wastewater increased more than 100% from Feb. 15 to March 1.
The information is in direct contrast to the numbers from the lead scientist who heads the lab where Missouri wastewater is tested.
“Yeah, I think there’s a glitch somewhere,” said Dr. March Johnson with the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia.
He said COVID-19 levels in wastewater have been dropping significantly in the St. Louis area and throughout Missouri and are at their lowest levels since April of 2021.
“The omicron wave really worked its way through the population and now almost everyone is either vaccinated or has been infected so the infections are going way down,” said Johnson.
Johnson said COVID is still present in very low levels in many areas throughout the state, but the omicron variant no longer is a threat.
“COVID is never going to leave,” said Johnson. “Hopefully, it will become just less and less pathogenic. It’s just going to hopefully diminish to the point of where we think of it as another version of the common cold.”
Dr.Jonnsons was puzzled when he read the CDC website reporting spikes in COVID levels in the midwest. He said the CDC is using information that he sent the agency and data from other states.
“To be clear, they aren’t doing measurements in Missouri,” said Johnson. “They are collecting our data, putting it on their dashboard, and I think some wires got crossed. So, we’re looking into figuring out why that is. If you look at the Missouri wastewater dashboard, that is a more accurate picture of what’s really going on.”
Johnson said he contacted the CDC to clear up the confusion, and the agency has updated its website.
News
Boys hockey: Hill-Murray blanks White Bear Lake in 4AA final
For the fifth straight season, Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake met in a section boys hockey final.
And for the fourth time, the team wearing green and white is advancing.
Leo Gruba scored the game-winning goal less than two minutes into the game, and Hill-Murray beat White Bear Lake 5-0 in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game Friday at Aldrich Arena.
Jack Senden scored twice, Dylan Godbout, and Brendan Bonin once each, and Jack Erickson earned his sixth shutout. Seeking its fifth title, the Pioneers (23-4-1) will be in the state tournament for the 32nd time, second-most behind Roseau’s 34.
It’s the third straight year the Pioneers have earned a berth, but just the second time they’ll skate on the Xcel Energy Center ice.
Looking to defend its 2020 crown, the 2021 team earned a berth, but COVID-19 protocols — after an opponent reportedly tested positive — and an unsuccessful court challenge seeking a temporary restraining order kept the Pioneers out of the tournament.
This year’s brackets are to be announced Saturday. Hill-Murray should be in line for the No. 2 seed behind Cretin Derham-Hall and play a Thursday afternoon game.
A Mr. Hockey finalist, Gruba got the top-seeded Pioneers going with a fortuitous goal 100 seconds in when his shot from the right circle was partially stopped, but the puck trickled over the line.
The senior assisted on the second Hill-Murray goal with an outlet pass to Senden, who got a step on a defender, cut to the front, and lifted a backhand that clanged off some metal before crossing into the net for a short-handed goal.
Early in the second period, Tyler Kotzmacher had the best scoring opportunity for the third-seeded Bears (16-11) when he toe-dragged a Pioneers defender to set up a sweet opportunity in the slot. But his shot grazed the crossbar and went over the net.
Four minutes later, the Pioneers’ special teams put the game away, albeit in a more likely way.
With a 5-on-3 advantage, Godbout, also a Mr. Hockey finalist, whistled home a shot from the slot for his team-leading 29th goal of the season.
News
Crash shuts down SB I-55 near Route A in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A crash has closed southbound Interstate 55 near Route A in Jefferson County.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday. One person was injured, and a medical helicopter is en route to pick up the victim.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
News
After another comeback, Wild suffer frustrating 5-4 loss to Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looked like the Wild were about to pull off a comeback win for the second straight night.
Roughly 24 hours after erasing four one-goal deficits in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wild erased two one-goal deficits against the Buffalo Sabres. They even held the lead in the final 20 minutes of play on Friday night at KeyBank Center
Then things went completely off the rails. In a span of less than 10 minutes, the Wild watched a one-goal lead turn into a two-goal deficit, a sudden change that resulted in a 5-4 loss.
While the Wild have struggled mightily over the past couple of weeks, this loss might be the most frustrating of them all.
This is a game they absolutely should have won. In the end, though, the Wild continued struggles on special teams and it came back to bite them.
In the span of 12 games since the All Star Break, the Wild have left much to be desired on special teams.
The power play is 7 for 33 since then, a cold streak that includes an abysmal 1 for 16 stretch since Feb. 22. The penalty kill has somehow been even worse, allowing opposing teams to score 14 times on the power play over the past 12 games.
Eden Prairie native Casey Mittelstadt got the scoring start, burying a loose puck on the power play to put the Sabres in front 1-0. Ryan Hartman leveled the score at 1-1 for the Wild later in the first period with a blast from the high slot.
The struggles on special teams continued in the second period as former Gophers star Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres on the power play to make it 2-1.
That score held until the third period where the Wild pulled even once again, getting a snipe from Fiala to make it 2-2. Roughly a minute and a half later, Kaprizov ripped a shot past goaltender Craig Anderson to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wild.
While it looked like that might be enough for the Wild, winger Jeff Skinner helped the Sabres tie the game at 3-3 after a fortunate bounce in front of Kaapo Kahkonen. To add insult to injury, Skinner scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to make it 4-3.
In the final minute, winger Victor Olofsson added an empty-netter for the Sabres to make it 5-3 and Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal to finalize the score at 5-4.
