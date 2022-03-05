News
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first cease-fire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country’s strategic seacoast.
The struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fire in the southeastern port of Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.
Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort and claimed the actions of Ukraine’s leadership called into question the future of the country’s statehood.
“If this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience,” Putin said.
Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said it had agreed with Ukraine on evacuation routes out of the two cities. Before the announcement, Russia’s days-long assault had caused growing misery in Mariupol, where AP journalists witnessed doctors make unsuccessful attempts to save the lives of wounded children, pharmacies ran bare and hundreds of thousands of people faced food and water shortages in freezing weather.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began Saturday.
“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said.
In recent days, Ukraine had urged Moscow to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the older adults to flee the fighting, calling them “question No. 1.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held out the possibility that talks with Russia could result in a sustained, if limited ceasefire Saturday. Elsewhere in the country, Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, while the Russians were trying to keep Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy encircled, he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said Russia was ready for a third round of talks on that and other issues, but he asserted that “the Ukrainian side, the most interested side here, it would seem, is constantly making up various pretexts to delay the beginning of another meeting.”
Diplomatic efforts continued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.
In the wake of Western sanctions, Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship state-owned airline, announced that it plans to halt all international flights. except to Belarus, starting Tuesday.
At least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the true number is probably much higher, the U.N. human rights office has said.
Zelenskyy said Saturday that that 10,000 Russian troops had died in the war, a claim that could not be independently verified. “We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” the Ukrainian leader said.
The Russian military, which doesn’t offer regular updates on casualties, said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed.
Ukraine’s military might is vastly outmatched by Russia’s, but its military and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity since the invasion. Even in cities that have fallen to the Russians, there were signs of resistance.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of people protested the invasion, shouting, “Go home.”
A vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said the military situation was more quiet overall Saturday and Russian forces “have not taken active actions since the morning.”
While the shelling in Mariupol showed Russia’s determination to cut Ukraine off from access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, further damaging the country’s economy, it was Putin who was most on the offensive with his comments warning that a no fly zone would be considered a hostile act.
NATO has said it has no plans to implement such a no fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western officials have said a main reason is a desire to not widen the war beyond Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
As Russia cracks down on independent media reporting on the war, more major international news outlets said they were pausing their work there. Putin said nothing warrants imposing martial law at this point.
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program has said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president was set to brief U.S. senators Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.
The U.N. Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation. The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.
Elsewhere in the capital, in a sign of nerves near breaking point, two people on a sidewalk froze in their tracks at the sound of a sharp bang. It was a garbage truck upending a bin.
Working Strategies: Pulling strings / asking for favors in job search
If there’s one thing that makes job seekers squirm more than networking, it might be asking people for favors. The fact that the two activities are distinct often escapes notice, since humble job seekers sometimes regard networking as a favor in itself.
Well, just to clear things up: Networking is the process of connecting with people, new and familiar, to learn about them and tell them about yourself. Asking for favors is … asking for favors. Of course, networking can morph into a favor, if you’re begging for a meeting, but for the most part it’s a mutual exercise and one that no one needs to feel overly beholden about.
This distinction matters, as it sometimes happens that you really do need a favor in the course of finding a job. Indeed, you may even need to pull a few strings or leverage a relationship in order to move something forward.
Depending on your experience or your family or cultural background, this can seem completely normal or totally improper, or anything in between. However you view the concept of asking for a favor during job search, you probably can’t escape the necessity of doing it now and then.
Here’s a quick Five-W primer to serve as a guide, with a bonus “How” thrown in.
Why to ask for a favor during job search. The reasons you might need a hand could be quite varied. You might have run into a wall on finding a contact name, for example, or your résumé might not be getting through to the right person. Perhaps you need a meeting with someone or some tidbit of inside information to keep you from making a misstep in your process.
In general, the more delicate the situation (such as an inside promotion) or the more important the position is to you, the more motivation you’ll have to ask for help.
Who to ask. Or whom, to be grammatical, but that doesn’t have the same ring in the Five-W list. In any case, logically you would ask the person most likely to have the desired information. Unfortunately, that may not be the same person who owes you a favor, or with whom you already have a relationship. In the end, you may decide to ask Person A to get the information from Person B, to make the best use of relationships that are already established.
What to ask for. This is where nuance can be helpful. If you know this person very well, a direct question could be fine: “What is the hiring committee looking for?” But since that could make someone else uncomfortable, the variation could be, “What do you think candidates should be highlighting in their materials?” These sound the same, but one requests specific data while the other inspires advice.
Where to make the request. “Where” in this case means “through which communication conduit.” Although it isn’t cloak-and-dagger stuff to ask someone’s thoughts on how a department is structured, leaving a written trail isn’t always smart either.
Rather than emailing your specific question, consider emailing to request a quick phone conversation. An exception could be when you need a hand getting your résumé seen by someone, in which case a brief email with the résumé attached might be the most expeditious.
When to ask. Timing for your request will be very specific to the situation, but it’s usually best not to add urgency to the mix. Making the outreach as soon as you know you need help will be better than “please call me tomorrow” requests. On the other hand, if the situation is time-sensitive, relaying that (tactfully) to your contact provides parameters for their response.
How to ask. Even though you might be basing your request on a history of mutual aid, it’s generally not cool to make it seem like a debt being called in. “Remember that project I helped you with? It’s time to help me” could leave a bad taste in someone’s mouth. Referencing the relationship can still be done, if you employ a more gracious tone: “I’ve always appreciated our ability to collaborate and ask each other advice. I could use some of your advice now.”
We’ve run of Ws, but there’s still a step remaining: Following up. Asking for a favor without providing an outcome can make someone feel used instead of valued. Conversely, even a brief “thanks for the help yesterday” email can help cement your relationship, and keep the door open for the future.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Readers and Writers: Another life-affirming tale from Minnesota author and Newbery winner Barnhill
A novel that began as a fairy tale, another about love on the Iron Range, and a look at Queen Elizabeth’s fashion leadership are fiction and nonfiction offerings this week.
“The Ogress and the Orphans” by Kelly Barnhill (Algonquin Young Readers, $19.95)
An Ogress, a hateful dragon in disguise, kind and smart orphans, talking crows, cats and sheep, and a town that once was “lovely.”
Minnesotan Kelly Barnhill, winner of the 2017 Newbery Medal for “The Girl who Drank the Moon,” gives us another life-affirming story in “The Ogress and the Orphans,” which is sure to touch many hearts with its message of how kindness can bind a community and the meaning of “neighbor.”
In an unspecified time and place, there is a little town where neighbor used to help neighbor and everyone was happy. They strolled under the abundant trees, picked fruit, cared for one another. But then a fire started in the library (did someone catch a glimpse of a dragon tail?) and spread throughout the town, consuming the library the citizens loved, and the schoolhouse.
People grew indifferent to one another as jobs dried up and ashes blew everywhere. The beautiful trees were all gone. Then, a new mayor with a mesmerizing voice took over, telling the citizens he was the only one who could keep the peace. He urged them to keep an eye on their neighbors and to be suspicious of outsiders.
As people closed themselves off in their houses, the mayor fed their fear of outsiders, including the kind Ogress who lived in a crooked house on the edge of town. They didn’t know that the very, very old Ogress quietly left baked treats on their doorsteps in the dead of night, watched over by her friends the crows.
The Ogress is especially fond of the children at the Orphan House, who she watches through her handmade periscope. They are nice kids, very worried about old Matron and her husband, Myron. In the days when the town was “lovely,” the orphans were fed and clothed by donations from the town but, since the fires, the money stopped. And when one of the little girls runs away, the Ogress returns her. But that doesn’t stop some of the citizens, urged on by the mayor, who attack the confused Ogress, tearing up her garden and throwing rocks at her. But the crows attack the crowd and the Ogress is left in tears.
Will the town ever be “lovely” again? Can reading and shared books save them?
Barnhill says the middle grade novel was inspired by a conversation with her twin nieces about philosophy (there is a young philosopher among the orphans).
“My niece Adeline informed me that the problem with philosophy is that there aren’t enough animals in it. And not enough people being nice,” Barnhill recalls. “I told her that I absolutely agreed, and that if I were to write a book about philosophy, it would absolutely be about kindness. And generosity too. What happens to us — at our very core — when we give to others? What happens to the soul when we turn away? What happens to a community when compassion is compounded? What happens to a community where empathy is stunted or thwarted or lost?”
Young readers of “The Ogress and the Orphans” may not realize how closely the mayor resembles a former president, but adults will.
“There was a moment during the last presidential administration when it felt like the news was uniformly terrible — cruelty had become normalized, nastiness was a new form of currency, and all our progress toward justice and equality seemed to be going backwards,” she said. “I did what I often do when I need to heal my soul and regenerate a bit — I started writing fairy tales … very quickly this story didn’t seem to behave like the others. It stood apart. It had eyes and skin and breath and soul. It was separate from me.”
In the end, it is the Ogress whose wisdom is at the heart of this book: “The more you give, the more you have.”
Barnhill will celebrate publication with an in-person launch party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul. There will be party favors and a book-signing line. Tickets are $20, which includes a copy of the book. Space is limited and tickets are required. Go to: redballoonbookshop.com. She will also sign books at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls., and will talk with fellow Algonquin author Brian Farrey, whose new book is “The Counterclockwise Heart,” March 31 at Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls.
“Steel” by Kathleen Novak ( Black Cat Text, $15)
On the cover of Kathleen Novak’s new novel, a young miner stands on one end of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning open pit iron mine near Hibbing. The photo was taken by St. Paul native John Vachon for the Farm Security Administration in the 1930s. But his subject, who stares directly into the camera, could be Tony, the driven young man at the center of “Steel.”
Novak, granddaughter of Croatians and Italians, was born and raised in Hibbing and her sense of place and residents is palpable, from the immigrant women’s constant cooking to the pressures of the young men and women born in America, and especially the young women’s determination to break the hold of their fathers’ Old World thinking about how to behave properly. She says the novel is a fictional version of a secret about the oldest son’s destiny that her father’s family kept for nearly 100 years.
Tony is the Golden Boy of the nine kids in the Croatian Babic family living in a mining town in the 1920s. He is the hero, the smart one, adored by his little brothers, a football player and all-around nice guy.
When Tony meets Vita, magic happens. Novak, a poet whose work has appeared in literary magazines, tells the story of Tony and Vita’s summer of passion in tender prose that captures the all-consuming feelings of first love nobody ever forgets.
Tony, who wants to be considered a man, drops out of high school against Vita’s wishes and takes a job in the mines so he can save money for their wedding. But something happens. Vita graduates from high school (a big deal among immigrant families) and her love dries up when she realizes she wants more than marriage and the babies that will arrive so often.
Tony, still so much in love, doesn’t hear her protests and goes on making plans. Until he gets her letter of rejection.
The reader knows from the beginning that something happens to Tony, especially in the sections narrated in the future by his brother, Johnny, when the rest of the family is dead. Johnny muses on how little the family had when he was growing up, and the bounty of cars and boats that came after World War II.
A parallel story is about the family’s boarder, Luka, who becomes a cop in Chicago during the heyday of criminal activity headed by Al Capone and others. Luka saw that most everyone was on the take, including some of his fellow police officers.
Novak does a nice job of juxtaposing the dead-end lives of the mining families with the corruption of big Chicago. And she does it with an economy of words. In only 208 pages in a 5×7-inch format, she brings the reader into the minds and hearts of her characters.
Readers won’t soon forget the poignant love story of Tony and Vita.
Novak’s previous books are: “Do Not Find Me,” its companion, “The Autobiography of Corrine Bernard,” and “Rare Birds.”
“The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” by Bethan Holt (Ryland Peters and Small ($24.99)
When Queen Elizabeth II turned 90 in 2016, Vanity Fair’s International Best-Dressed List gave her a special citation: “Politics, culture, and class structure in the empire — all of that shifts constantly, but she doesn’t. She’s a beacon.”
“The Queen” traces Her Majesty’s clothing choices from the time she was a young princess to the present. In 200 color photos, the queen is shown in off-duty riding clothes, in her state robes and wedding gown, evening dress and on tour. There are chapters on her favorite designers and who comes up with her iconic hats.
What all her designers had to keep in mind is that the queen must wear colors that allow her to stand out in a crowd, and her hats must not shade or hide her face.
Everything about her wardrobe is carefully thought out, because everything she wears is scrutinized. When she was married to Prince Philip there was controversy about whether her silk wedding dress was made by Chinese worms from “nationalist China” rather than “enemy” Japanese worms. And she created a stir when she left the hospital after surgery wearing a pants suit.
The most fascinating chapter is about Her Majesty’s jewels, including those tiaras we learned about when Megan Markle married Prince Harry. The history of many of the Queen’s jewels is revealed, including those bequeathed to her by her grandmother, Queen Mary. Among them is the Cullinan III and IV diamond brooch made up of diamonds cut from a larger one. Only a queen with a large jewelry collection could call this valuable brooch “Granny’s chips” as Her Majesty does.
From horseback riding with Ronald Reagan to greeting Pres. and Mrs. John Kennedy, this is a peek into the Queen’s careful ability to dress in perfect taste while staying in fashion according to her standards.
Man hospitalized after he’s found shot on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue
A man was found on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue after he was shot early Saturday.
Police were dispatched to Billy’s on Grand about 1:45 a.m., though it didn’t happen in the bar and restaurant, said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher on his “Live on Patrol” livestream after he went to the scene. He said the shooting occurred outdoors on Victoria Street just north of Grand Avenue, and the victim crawled away.
The man, who’s in his 30s, was shot in the chest and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital; he’s expected to survive, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.
Officers found two crashed vehicles nearby. No one was under arrest as of Saturday morning and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
