Column: Chicago Bulls have more important things to do than exact revenge on the Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen
John Starks was roundly booed by Chicago Bulls fans at the United Center as he entered the game in the second quarter on a cold February night.
Every time Starks touched the ball, the chorus of boos grew louder. It was no secret Bulls fans loathed the veteran guard, who earned that enmity the hard way as one of the leaders of the hated New York Knicks.
The only difference between the reaction Starks received 22 years ago and the one Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen undoubtedly will experience Friday is that Starks was playing for the Bulls. It was his first home game after being dealt to the rebuilding Bulls team as part of a three-team involving Toni Kukoč.
Starks, who would play only four games in a Bulls uniform, remains one of the biggest villains in Chicago sports history along with the likes of Bill Laimbeer and Isiah Thomas, the reviled former Detroit Pistons stars. Dennis Rodman probably would be on that list for his flagrant foul on Scottie Pippen in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals had Rodman not joined the Bulls and become an integral part of the second three-peat.
Allen, on the other hand, has a long way to go before he can truly be considered a villain Chicago loves to hate.
First, he has to be good to be hated. Starks, Laimbeer and Thomas were productive players who helped fuel a rivalry with the Bulls in various ways, either on the court and in the media.
Allen, a fourth-year guard out of Duke, was merely an afterthought until Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum when his flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso on a two-handed slam sent Caruso to the injured list with a broken right wrist, forcing the Bulls to play without their best defensive player for a key two-month stretch of the season.
Allen may yet become a nemesis-for-life in Chicago, but only if he manages to stick around the league and enjoy some significant moments against the Bulls in games that matter.
Friday could be a starting point.
For perhaps the first time in his NBA career, Allen will be in the spotlight in an opposing stadium, just as he frequently was during his glory days at Duke. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN with the Bulls and defending champion Bucks engaged in a tight race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
It’s not do-or-die by any means, but thanks to the Bulls’ well-chronicled inability to beat the best the onus is on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to lead them to some significant wins before the postseason. Otherwise, a dream-like season could end with a thud.
Is Allen up for the challenge of being an NBA villain? He’s having his best season, averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 39.4% on 3-pointers. He’s just a supporting character on a talented Bucks team, but an important one nevertheless with his perimeter shooting and doggedness.
Still, if not for recklessly hacking Caruso that night in Milwaukee, Allen would be a relatively anonymous role player Friday and everyone on the West Side would be focusing on the two potential MVP candidates, DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
But with one less-than-shining-moment, Allen became notorious. Normally sedate Bulls coach Billy Donovan was livid afterward, charging that Allen could’ve ended Caruso’s career and pointing to Allen’s “history of doing that all the way back to college” at Duke.
Caruso pleaded ignorance of Allen’s past, saying: “To be honest, I didn’t watch too much Duke basketball.” He didn’t accuse Allen of dirty play, but called the foul “kind of (bleep).” Caruso has not been made available for comment during his stint on the injury list.
“Take one of my dogs out like that, we’re going to have issues,” Tristan Thompson said Thursday after the Bulls’ loss to Atlanta. “You’ve got to set the tone. That’s what Bulls basketball is about, setting the tone.
“What (Allen) did affected one of our guys, and I don’t think anyone should forget about that. So I’m pretty sure the United Center is going to be rocking.”
There surely will be expectations for the Bulls to retaliate Friday with some, ahem, physical play against Allen. A hard screen that knocks him to the floor might draw a standing ovation. Certainly that’s what fans will be hoping for, getting their pound of flesh for the loss of Caruso.
But that’s not really the personality of this Bulls team. They’re physical at times but not dirty. The Bulls are the furthest thing imaginable from the “Bad Boy” Pistons of Thomas, Laimbeer and Rodman. Before Game 2 of the Eastern Finals in 1991, Bulls coach Phil Jackson remarked: “The Pistons haven’t had that hate factor yet. When they play with that, they can smother you.”
Rivalries remain strong in the NBA, but how many teams have a “hate factor” for their rivals? The old Bulls-Pistons and Bulls-Knicks feuds grow more memorable not only because of the great players and deep hatred involved, but because there is nothing like them in the modern game.
Superstars change teams at the drop of a hat. The only team that has kept a real core of stars over the last decade is the Golden State Warriors of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Rivalries are hard to maintain when rosters keep changing and teams’ fortunes go up and down so much. The Bulls haven’t been good enough in years to even have a rivalry.
Bulls fans may indeed hate Allen, whose reputation at Duke preceded him, fair or not. But the Bulls-Bucks matchups aren’t likely to replicate the old days, nor should they. Stopping Antetokounmpo should be the priority, not payback for the Caruso injury.
Either way, it figures to be a raucous night at the United Center, and we have Grayson Allen to thank for that.
Knicks play cordial guests at James Harden’s 76ers home debut
PHILADELPHIA — The Knicks were cordial guests to a celebration of the 76ers and their spectacular new addition.
Philly fans showed out for James Harden’s first home game in Wells Fargo Center, and the Sixers treated their rowdy spectators Wednesday with a drubbing of the reeling Knicks, 123-108.
Harden dropped 26 points with nine assists and nine rebounds, reiterating he’s a better fit with the Sixers and more motivated since bolting the dysfunctional Nets. The Knicks (25-37) predictably blew a 16-point first half lead and folded in the second half, losing their sixth straight and their 16th of the last 19 games.
They’re last in the league in assists, with no natural point guard except second-round pick Miles McBride, and Tom Thibodeau acknowledged his options are limited.
“That’s the best we have, so that’s what we’re doing, and they’re capable,” the coach said.
The Sixers (38-23) are more capable.
Joel Embiid, the leading MVP candidate, quietly had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey burned the Knicks in the fourth quarter. Harden was Harden.
The Knicks already clinched a worse winning percentage than last season, and the play-in tournament, while still a possibility, is no longer worth writing about. As they start a five-game Western Conference swing in Phoenix on Friday, it’s safe to declare the Knicks’ season a wash. At the very least, it’s already in the spin cycle.
Still, Julius Randle tried to sell a play-in push after he scored 24 points Wednesday. The Knicks are five games out of the final spot with 20 remaining, and some fans are pushing for a tank into the draft lottery.
“I’m a glass half full guy,” Randle said. “Why wouldn’t we [compete for a play-in spot]? When we have an opportunity to compete for something, do it. Regardless of whatever situation we’re in right now, if you have a chance to compete for something, you keep competing. Even if you’re not playing for anything, you keep competing. At least me personally, it’s who I am.”
Randle’s squad at least appeared capable of winning Wednesday until the third quarter, which the Sixers won by 19 points. And as the game was nearing the final buzzer Wednesday, the Knicks became the sad joke when the PA system mockingly played the slogan of their early-season surge, “Bing Bong.”
“I feel like as a team there could be a lack of confidence, in general,” Randle said. “The league is tough. It’s tough to win games. It’s really hard. When you start losing a few in a row, it kind of kills the team spirit.”
The Sixers (38-23), who beat the Knicks earlier this week at the Garden, are a different story. The acquisition of Harden for Ben Simmons’ dead weight has boosted their title chances and rejuvenated the fanbase.
Wednesday was their festive atmosphere. Not only was Harden debuting in front of the home crowd, the night also represented the 60th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game with the Philadelphia Warriors.
That landmark performance was fittingly against the Knicks in 1962 in Hershey Park, PA, with Chamberlain logging 48 minutes with 25 rebounds.
Thibodeau got a kick out of the minutes.
“That’s my kind of guy,” the Knicks coach said.
The Sixers brought members of Chamberlain’s family to ring the Liberty Bell at midcourt, but the biggest pregame pop was during Harden’s introductory video on the Jumbotron. The atmosphere brought a big-game feel.
And the Knicks again came up small.
“We gave up 68 points in the second half, so I’m concerned about that,” Thibodeau said. “We gotta find a way to win. We’re doing some good things, but we’re not doing enough of them to win.”
Explainer: Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine
LONDON — Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant h as renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine threatens the security of the entire continent.
“Immediate closure of the skies over Ukraine is needed,” he said. “Take to the streets and say that you want to live, to live on earth without radioactive contamination. Radiation does not know where the Russian border is.”
The attack did not, as initially feared, result in radiation release.
But military analysts say there is no chance that the U.S., Britain and their European allies will impose a no-fly zone because it could easily escalate the war in Ukraine into a nuclear confrontation between NATO and Russia. Here’s a more detailed explanation about the situation:
WHAT IS A NO-FLY ZONE?
A no-fly zone would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western nations imposed such restrictions over parts of Iraq for more than a decade following the 1991 Gulf War, during the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1993-95, and during the Libyan civil war in 2011.
WHY WON’T NATO TAKE THIS STEP IN UKRAINE?
In simple terms, because it would risk a direct military conflict with Russia that could escalate into a wider European war with a nuclear-armed superpower.
While the idea may have captured the public imagination, declaring a no-fly zone could force NATO pilots to shoot down Russian aircraft.
But it goes beyond that. In addition to fighter planes, NATO would have to deploy refueling tankers and electronic-surveillance aircraft to support the mission. To protect these relatively slow, high-flying planes, NATO would have to destroy surface-to-air missile batteries in Russia and Belarus, again risking a broader conflict.
“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said Friday. “We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe.”
“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” he said.
WHAT WOULD A NO-FLY ZONE ACHIEVE?
Ukrainian authorities and people cowering night after night in bomb shelters say a no-fly zone would protect civilians — and now nuclear power stations — from Russian air strikes.
But analysts say it’s Russia’s ground forces, not aircraft, that are causing most of the damage in Ukraine.
What Ukrainians actually want is a broader intervention like the one that occurred in Libya in 2011, when NATO forces launched attacks on government positions, said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London. That’s not likely to happen when the opponent is Russia.
“They want to see the West kind of sweeping in and taking out the rocket artillery that’s pummeling Ukrainian cities,’ Bronk said. “We’re not going to go to war against the Russian army. They are a massive nuclear-armed power. … There is no way that we could possibly model, let alone control, the escalation chain that would come from such an action.”
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE SKIES OVER UKRAINE?
Predictions that Russia would quickly control the skies over Ukraine have not come to fruition.
Military experts are wondering why Russia has chosen to leave most of its fixed-wing combat aircraft on the ground during this massive land offensive. One explanation may be that Russian pilots aren’t well trained in supporting large-scale land operations, engagements that require coordination with artillery, helicopters and other assets in a fast-moving environment.
“I think that maybe they’re a little bit worried that that is a very constrained area. It’s not like the Middle East, where there’s all kinds of space to roam around in the air,” said Robert Latif, a retired U.S. Air Force major general who now teaches at the University of Notre Dame.
“They could very easily stray over borders,” he explained. “With both Ukrainian and Russian air defense systems and Ukrainian, what little they have, and Russian airplanes all flying around — that could be a very confusing. I think maybe they’re a little bit worried about actually being able to pull it off.”
Associated Press Writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.
Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
NEW YORK — Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, after even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market wasn’t enough to pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. That followed even sharper losses in Europe after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world racked up more losses Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market can’t pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine.
The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what’s next. Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for oil, wheat and other commodities produced in the region will go because of Russia’s invasion, inflaming the world’s already high inflation.
Treasury yields sank again as investors moved money into U.S. government bonds in search of safety, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.
All the movements came despite a much stronger report on U.S. jobs than economists expected, one described as encouraging and even “fantastic.” Hiring by employers last month topped expectations by hundreds of thousands of workers, more people came back into the workforce after sitting on the sidelines and jobs numbers for prior months were revised higher.
On the inflation front, growth in wages for workers was slower last month than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers hoping to keep up with rising prices at the grocery store, for economists and investors, it means less risk the economy may be headed for what’s called a “wage-price spiral.” In such a reinforcing cycle, higher wages for workers would cause companies to raise their own prices even higher.
“The COVID recovery was in full bloom in the jobs report,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
“The tricky part is the future, not the past,” he said, as U.S. crude oil prices climbed above $115 per barrel amid worries about pressure on supplies because of the Ukrainian war. “Higher fuel and food costs can eat into consumers’ budgets. Those high costs can be a boon for oil producers and farmers, but not for everyone else.”
Such concerns helped drag the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 500 points in the early going. The blue chip index clawed back some of those losses by afternoon. It was down 321 points, or 1%, to 33,470, as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 2% lower.
In the benchmark S&P 500, more than 65% of stocks were down, with technology and financial companies weighing down the index the most. Apple fell 2.2% and JPMorgan Chase slid 3.7%. Among the gainers were utilities, health care stocks and companies that can benefit from higher oil prices. Occidental Petroleum vaulted 16.8% for the biggest gain in the index. The S&P 500 is on track for its third weekly loss in the last four, and it’s down just over 10% from its record set early this year.
In Europe, whose economy is much more closely tied to the conflict because of its dependence on oil and natural gas from the region, the losses were sharper. France’s CAC 40 fell 5%, Germany’s DAX lost 4.4% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 3.5%.
Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and causing a fire early Friday as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city. Authorities said the blaze was safely extinguished. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.
Trading on the Moscow exchange, after briefly opening Monday, has remained closed throughout the week. The value of Russia’s ruble continues to hover below a penny after plunging roughly 30% since the middle of last week. It now takes roughly 104 rubles to get a dollar, up from fewer than 75 at the start of the year. The ruble has dropped as Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the global financial system.
The price of U.S. oil jumped 7.4% to $115.68 per barrel, the highest since August 2008. In July of that year, the price per barrel of U.S. crude climbed to an all-time high $145.29, pushing up the average price for gasoline above $4 a gallon.
Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.9% to $118.11 per barrel Friday.
Amid the rush to safety, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73% from 1.84% late Thursday, a big move. It’s well below the 2% level it had reached last month, as expectations built for upcoming hikes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.
Stocks had rallied in the middle of the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a more modest increase to interest rates later this month than some investors had feared. The Fed is set to raise rates for the first time since 2018, though it has a tightrope walk ahead because too-high rates can choke the economy and cause a recession.
Powell warned Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Russia is a key oil producer and prices have been rising as global supplies are threatened by the conflict.
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
