Duluth man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times

DULUTH — A Duluth man is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times while she slept early Wednesday.

Anthony Alton Holloway, 35, was charged Friday in State District Court with attempted intentional second-degree murder and child endangerment in the attack that left the victim with 13-15 stab wounds to her chest, neck and back, including one that pierced her heart.

A criminal complaint states that multiple people, including Holloway, called 911 to report the stabbing inside an apartment building at 1701 Kenwood Ave. at approximately 5:15 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the woman “bleeding profusely.” She was taken to St. Luke’s hospital and listed in critical condition.

The victim was later able to speak with investigators, stating that she was asleep with a 1-year-old child curled up to her abdomen when she awoke to Holloway stabbing her in the back. As she tried to get away, Holloway allegedly began stabbing at the front of her body and threatening to kill her.

The victim said Holloway would pause at times and look over some of her injuries before resuming stabbing. The complaint states that she was eventually able to get out of the apartment and seek help. As she did so, Holloway locked the apartment door with two children inside.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested Holloway, who allegedly admitted responsibility to the 911 dispatcher. The children were located without injuries.

The victim told police she had seen Holloway place a knife in his pocket earlier in the day and confronted him about it, but he denied doing so, according to the complaint. She said domestic violence had been a regular part of their relationship in the past two years, including Holloway once threatening her with a knife.

Court records show that Holloway has been convicted in four previous cases involving domestic assault or stalking. He has several other convictions on his record, including drug sales, first-degree burglary, fleeing a peace officer and impaired driving.