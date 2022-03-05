News
Explainer: Why a no-fly zone is unlikely in Ukraine
LONDON — Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant h as renewed calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, despite the repeated rejection of the idea by western leaders concerned about triggering a wider war in Europe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asked the people of Western Europe to demand that their leaders change course because the shelling of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine threatens the security of the entire continent.
“Immediate closure of the skies over Ukraine is needed,” he said. “Take to the streets and say that you want to live, to live on earth without radioactive contamination. Radiation does not know where the Russian border is.”
The attack did not, as initially feared, result in radiation release.
But military analysts say there is no chance that the U.S., Britain and their European allies will impose a no-fly zone because it could easily escalate the war in Ukraine into a nuclear confrontation between NATO and Russia. Here’s a more detailed explanation about the situation:
WHAT IS A NO-FLY ZONE?
A no-fly zone would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western nations imposed such restrictions over parts of Iraq for more than a decade following the 1991 Gulf War, during the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 1993-95, and during the Libyan civil war in 2011.
WHY WON’T NATO TAKE THIS STEP IN UKRAINE?
In simple terms, because it would risk a direct military conflict with Russia that could escalate into a wider European war with a nuclear-armed superpower.
While the idea may have captured the public imagination, declaring a no-fly zone could force NATO pilots to shoot down Russian aircraft.
But it goes beyond that. In addition to fighter planes, NATO would have to deploy refueling tankers and electronic-surveillance aircraft to support the mission. To protect these relatively slow, high-flying planes, NATO would have to destroy surface-to-air missile batteries in Russia and Belarus, again risking a broader conflict.
“The only way to implement a no-fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into Ukrainian airspace, and then impose that no-fly zone by shooting down Russian planes,” NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said Friday. “We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe.”
“We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” he said.
WHAT WOULD A NO-FLY ZONE ACHIEVE?
Ukrainian authorities and people cowering night after night in bomb shelters say a no-fly zone would protect civilians — and now nuclear power stations — from Russian air strikes.
But analysts say it’s Russia’s ground forces, not aircraft, that are causing most of the damage in Ukraine.
What Ukrainians actually want is a broader intervention like the one that occurred in Libya in 2011, when NATO forces launched attacks on government positions, said Justin Bronk, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London. That’s not likely to happen when the opponent is Russia.
“They want to see the West kind of sweeping in and taking out the rocket artillery that’s pummeling Ukrainian cities,’ Bronk said. “We’re not going to go to war against the Russian army. They are a massive nuclear-armed power. … There is no way that we could possibly model, let alone control, the escalation chain that would come from such an action.”
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE SKIES OVER UKRAINE?
Predictions that Russia would quickly control the skies over Ukraine have not come to fruition.
Military experts are wondering why Russia has chosen to leave most of its fixed-wing combat aircraft on the ground during this massive land offensive. One explanation may be that Russian pilots aren’t well trained in supporting large-scale land operations, engagements that require coordination with artillery, helicopters and other assets in a fast-moving environment.
“I think that maybe they’re a little bit worried that that is a very constrained area. It’s not like the Middle East, where there’s all kinds of space to roam around in the air,” said Robert Latif, a retired U.S. Air Force major general who now teaches at the University of Notre Dame.
“They could very easily stray over borders,” he explained. “With both Ukrainian and Russian air defense systems and Ukrainian, what little they have, and Russian airplanes all flying around — that could be a very confusing. I think maybe they’re a little bit worried about actually being able to pull it off.”
___
Associated Press Writer Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.
___
Follow all AP stories on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
NEW YORK — Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, after even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market wasn’t enough to pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. That followed even sharper losses in Europe after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe. Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation. Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world racked up more losses Friday, as even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market can’t pull Wall Street’s focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine.
The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in afternoon trading, following up on sharper losses in Europe after a fire at the continent’s largest nuclear plant caused by shelling raised worries about what’s next. Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for oil, wheat and other commodities produced in the region will go because of Russia’s invasion, inflaming the world’s already high inflation.
Treasury yields sank again as investors moved money into U.S. government bonds in search of safety, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.
All the movements came despite a much stronger report on U.S. jobs than economists expected, one described as encouraging and even “fantastic.” Hiring by employers last month topped expectations by hundreds of thousands of workers, more people came back into the workforce after sitting on the sidelines and jobs numbers for prior months were revised higher.
On the inflation front, growth in wages for workers was slower last month than economists expected. While that’s discouraging for workers hoping to keep up with rising prices at the grocery store, for economists and investors, it means less risk the economy may be headed for what’s called a “wage-price spiral.” In such a reinforcing cycle, higher wages for workers would cause companies to raise their own prices even higher.
“The COVID recovery was in full bloom in the jobs report,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.
“The tricky part is the future, not the past,” he said, as U.S. crude oil prices climbed above $115 per barrel amid worries about pressure on supplies because of the Ukrainian war. “Higher fuel and food costs can eat into consumers’ budgets. Those high costs can be a boon for oil producers and farmers, but not for everyone else.”
Such concerns helped drag the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 500 points in the early going. The blue chip index clawed back some of those losses by afternoon. It was down 321 points, or 1%, to 33,470, as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 2% lower.
In the benchmark S&P 500, more than 65% of stocks were down, with technology and financial companies weighing down the index the most. Apple fell 2.2% and JPMorgan Chase slid 3.7%. Among the gainers were utilities, health care stocks and companies that can benefit from higher oil prices. Occidental Petroleum vaulted 16.8% for the biggest gain in the index. The S&P 500 is on track for its third weekly loss in the last four, and it’s down just over 10% from its record set early this year.
In Europe, whose economy is much more closely tied to the conflict because of its dependence on oil and natural gas from the region, the losses were sharper. France’s CAC 40 fell 5%, Germany’s DAX lost 4.4% and the FTSE 100 in London fell 3.5%.
Russian forces gained ground, shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and causing a fire early Friday as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city. Authorities said the blaze was safely extinguished. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant’s reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.
Trading on the Moscow exchange, after briefly opening Monday, has remained closed throughout the week. The value of Russia’s ruble continues to hover below a penny after plunging roughly 30% since the middle of last week. It now takes roughly 104 rubles to get a dollar, up from fewer than 75 at the start of the year. The ruble has dropped as Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the global financial system.
The price of U.S. oil jumped 7.4% to $115.68 per barrel, the highest since August 2008. In July of that year, the price per barrel of U.S. crude climbed to an all-time high $145.29, pushing up the average price for gasoline above $4 a gallon.
Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 6.9% to $118.11 per barrel Friday.
Amid the rush to safety, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.73% from 1.84% late Thursday, a big move. It’s well below the 2% level it had reached last month, as expectations built for upcoming hikes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.
Stocks had rallied in the middle of the week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a more modest increase to interest rates later this month than some investors had feared. The Fed is set to raise rates for the first time since 2018, though it has a tightrope walk ahead because too-high rates can choke the economy and cause a recession.
Powell warned Thursday that the fighting in Ukraine is likely to further magnify the high inflation troubling world economies. Russia is a key oil producer and prices have been rising as global supplies are threatened by the conflict.
___
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed. Veiga reported from Los Angeles.
With market-rate apartments on pause at St. Paul’s Highland Bridge, affordable housing developers brace for ripple effect
As Weidner Apartment Homes, a Seattle-based developer of market-rate housing, pauses future construction at St. Paul’s Highland Bridge, some affordable housing developers are weighing how they’ll structure financing for future projects at the same site. One type of real estate was expected to feed the other using a tax transfer known as tax increment financing, or TIF.
As market-rate apartment construction goes on hold, TIF subsidies for affordable housing could follow.
“It definitely might slow us down,” said Chris Wilson, director of real estate development for Project for Pride in Living, a Minneapolis nonprofit that soon plans to break ground on the Emma Norton Residence, 60 units of supportive housing, and Nellie Francis Court, which will span 75 units of workforce housing.
“I’m not worried about these projects, but things that are a couple years away,” Wilson said. “A quarter or a third of the money would be missing out of those. That’s how we planned to finance some of the housing — a reasonably good percentage of it.”
20 PERCENT OF UNITS EXPECTED TO BE AFFORDABLE
Financing for real estate development at the sprawling acreage that was once home to the Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus is structured so the market-rate units subsidize affordable housing on the same streets, using on-site property taxes.
Overall, 20 percent of the site’s 3,800 housing units are expected to be affordable.
Overlooking the Mississippi River in Highland Park, nonprofit developers like Project for Pride in Living, CommonBond Communities and Habitat for Humanity still plan some 760 affordable apartments over the coming decade. Half of these will be geared toward residents toward the bottom of the income ladder.
Most housing advocates call their vision for the Highland Bridge development ambitious by any standard, as new construction targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent of area median income — or less than $32,000 for a family of four — has become something of a rarity, even within charitable circles.
CHALLENGES
Two fresh challenges could further complicate those plans.
Construction costs have risen, forcing nonprofit developers to dig deeper and negotiate harder as they layer loans, grants and other financing into a complicated financial layer cake, or what’s known in real estate circles as their “capital stack.”
Looking further out, looming over long-term financing questions is how the private sector’s reaction to St. Paul’s new rent control ordinance may impact funding for affordable housing at Highland Bridge. Tax increment financing — or revenue generated by market-rate construction for on-site infrastructure in lieu of property taxes — was expected to fund as much as a third or more of the affordable units.
The rent control ordinance does not officially cap rents until May 1. Nevertheless, much of those TIF funds are now up in the air.
In light of the ordinance, which was approved by St. Paul voters at the ballot last November, Weidner Apartment Homes has put all but the first 10 percent or so of its up to 2,000 planned market-rate apartments on pause.
Construction of The Collections — spanning a new Lunds & Byerlys store connected to 230 future market-rate apartments off Cretin Avenue — will move forward and is already roughly 80 percent complete, but Weidner’s remaining Highland Bridge projects are on hold, at least until the city establishes possible rent control amendments and exemptions.
“It’s a math problem,” said Greg Cerbana, a vice president of government affairs with Weidner, who noted the voter-approved ordinance does not include adjustments for inflation. “A 3 percent (rent control cap) on a $1,000 unit gives you a monthly increase of $30 per month. Look at your own home and the cost to replace a dryer or washer or roof.”
While other developers have said they’ve lost lenders willing to finance their projects in St. Paul as a result of the ordinance, Cerbana said that Weidner — which develops, owns and manages properties in at least 13 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces — has no such restrictions.
“We have access to capital more so than other companies would,” Cerbana said. “Our decision is fully ours.”
Greg Cerbana, VP of PR, Weidner Seattle: “It’s a math problem. 3% (rent control cap) on a $1000 unit gives you a monthly increase of $30 per month. Look at your own home and the cost to replace a dryer or washer or roof.” They’ll wait, and see what rent control amendments come in pic.twitter.com/EyNZclqSlj
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 2, 2022
Highland Bridge’s TIF districts have been organized somewhat like Russian nesting dolls, with one large redevelopment district spanning the entirety of the 135-acre site. Within it, a series of smaller affordable housing sub-districts are expected to provide tax subsidy for affordable housing projects both within Highland Bridge and elsewhere in the city.
Some of that initial “pairing” is already underway, and Weidner and Ryan will continue to pay holding costs on land parcels set aside for future affordable housing projects at Highland Bridge.
‘OPPORTUNITIES TO BE ABLE TO STAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD’
Marvella, a market-rate senior housing complex being developed by Presbyterian Homes, will generate enough TIF to fund $5 million of the $22 million Emma Norton Place project, and $8 million of the $24 million Nellie Francis Court building. Additional TIF funds will subsidize Lumin at Highland Bridge, a 60-unit senior housing building being developed by CommonBond Communities for households earning no more than 30 percent median income.
“This is the most affordable you can get in terms of developing affordable housing,” said Cecile Bedor, executive vice president of real estate for CommonBond. “It’s really difficult for low-income seniors to be able to remain in Highland. Somebody will live in their house for 40 or 50 years, it’s paid off, but to turn around and go rent somewhere? This property offers opportunities to be able to stay in the neighborhood.”
The two nonprofit developers still plan to break ground this summer, and then take turns staggering one affordable housing development apiece each year thereafter. Without market-rate units generating TIF, real estate officials in both nonprofits acknowledge that will get harder.
STAKEHOLDER GROUP TO CONSIDER CHANGES
Some housing advocates have predicted that real estate lenders will warm back up to St. Paul, given high housing demand and the appeal of neighborhoods like Highland Park. In January, a series of Pulte Homes rowhomes at Highland Bridge went on the market in a two-day bidding war, with starting prices around $600,000.
Even if that were the case, said Cerbana, even a one- or two-year pause in housing construction could cost St. Paul thousands of units down the line at a time of near-zero vacancy in the rental market. Alarmed by that prospect, the mayor’s office has assembled a 41-member stakeholder group to consider potential changes to the ordinance, including increasing the 3 percent cap on annual rent increases or automatically adjusting for inflation.
Tony Barranco, a vice president with the Ryan Cos., the master developer behind Highland Bridge, said the housing ecosystem is heavily interconnected, and voters who went to the polls thinking they were sending a strong message to wealthy developers may not have understood the potential impacts.
“I think it’s one of the unintended consequence of the rent control ordinance,” Barranco said. “It’s been a struggle to do deeply affordable units. Highland Bridge had this moment where all those market-rate projects coming at once could be paired with the deeply affordable.”
Barranco added: “We’re a union builder. We want to be putting our men and women to work building, but when the capital sources are on pause, we just can’t finance it without construction loans and equity partners like Weidner.”
Omar Kelly: What we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine
Mike McDaniel followed the script from the 2000 Oscar-winning epic historical drama Gladiator to create a lasting impression at the NFL combine, becoming the coach every media entity was buzzing about.
“I wasn’t the best because I killed quickly,” Proximo explains to Maximus, the movie’s main character, upon telling him the gladiators were going to be fighting in Rome’s Colosseum. “I was the best because the crowd loved me. Win the crowd and you’ll win your freedom.”
Well, McDaniel won the NFL’s popularity contest because of his unorthodox, quirky, loquacious style, and deadpan sense of humor, which he used on any media outlet that would hand him a microphone.
Considering how painful the past month has been, courtesy of the month-long coaching search, the Brian Flores lawsuit against the team and the NFL, and the NFL’s pending investigation into Flores’ claim that owner Steve Ross offered to pay him $100,000 extra per loss at the end of the 2019 season, McDaniel’s win-the-crowd antics were a breath of fresh air because he got the fan base talking about football again, and injected hope into their bloodstream.
Here is what else we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine.
1. Mike McDaniel has style
General Manager Chris Grier describes McDaniel as,“swagged-out,” and it fits. It’s a challenge to say whether that’s because of his demeanor, or his clothing, which players will not only recognize, but respect. All week McDaniel wore cream, or tan colors, showing he’s in tune with the season’s color palate. And he sported a Louis Vuitton backpack, Burberry shoes and a Breitling watch, just to name a few.
When his “swag” was brought up by an agent, a media member overheard McDaniel saying he sported name brand gear to “mask his insecurities.”
Joke or not, players will notice because they are usually into high-end fashion.
2. McDaniel marches to the beat of his own drum
It’s clear the Dolphins new head coach has no interest in fitting in. He’s quirky, talkative, has a deadpan sense of humor, and a candor that is refreshing. The Dolphins clearly hired someone who was the opposite of Flores, which is what usually happens following a breakup.
The colorful behavior has been present his whole career, and McDaniel himself admits that he’s a bit odd, but points out “I’m comfortable in my own skin,” and stressed that he’s not trying to be like his contemporaries.
His focus is on being authentic to himself.
3. Get ready to run
The Dolphins intend on running a zone-based run game, and hope they can develop a wide-zone rushing attack, which is what McDaniel grew up on during his formative years in Denver, Houston and Washington. Running that scheme effectively with the 49ers is what helped him establish his reputation as an offensive coordinator.
Installing an effective wide-zone (or outside zone) rushing attack could take time because of the intricacies and uniqueness it features. Miami needs a jump-cut runner with vision, blocking tight ends and receivers, and athletic offensive linemen to make that rushing style thrive.
4. Show Xavien the money
The Dolphins pledged to address Xavien Howard’s contract if he accepted a one-year revision, and played up to his potential last season. This week Grier said he intends to follow through on that promise, signing Howard to an extension if the two sides can come to terms.
That likely means Howard needs a deal that rivals those of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. That means we’re taking about a new deal that puts Howard in the $18-$20 million-a-year salary range (factoring in signing and roster bonuses).
5. Miami’s searching for trades
The Dolphins are shopping for veteran players who are on the trade block, or might be purged because of bloated contracts. Talents like Dallas receiver Amari Cooper, whom the Cowboys are expected to release to avoid the March 20 deadline for his $20 million contract to become full guaranteed for 2022.
There are going to be a handful of talented receivers like Cooper, Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million), Buffalo’s Cole Beasley ($6.1 million), and Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley ($11.1 million) put on the trade block in the coming days, and Miami needs to compare them with the free agent crop, and draft crop of receivers.
6. Don’t get too comfortable
Miami’s also shopping a few of their own overpriced assets, such as cornerback Byron Jones, who has $6 million of his $14.4 million salary guaranteed for 2022 already, and gets another $8.4 million guaranteed on March 22. The Dolphins moved Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers’ last year despite their substantial contracts. But don’t be surprised if Miami waits on any Jones move until they see the caliber of cornerback they can land in free agency. However, plenty of veterans can be had for the right draft pick.
7. Who gets the tag?
The Dolphins have the ability to use the franchise or transition tag on pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah or tight end Mike Gesicki, two of the team’s top free agents. Whether they use it or not depends on how negotiations go before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Grier admitted Miami has had far more conversations with Ogbah than Gesicki about re-signing, which is telling. It’s possible that Miami might not use the tag, allowing the free market to set each player’s value.
8. Dolphins are showing Tagovailoa support
The Dolphins are working to inject confidence into Tagovailoa, but admit it could take him some time to master the offense’s new style and terminology. The bottom line is Miami might ask Tagovailoa to play more under center and with his back to the defense, which is critical to properly executing play-action plays.
Miami feels they need to add a veteran quarterback to the team because Tagovailoa needs the guidance, and the film breakdowns a veteran can provide.
9. This draft has depth, but lacks star power
Like most seasons, the 2022 draft is thin in areas the Dolphins have needs, and rich at positions where Miami is set. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this draft class is stocked with experience because many players too advantage of the extra season provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means teams that are good talent evaluators should be able to find starters in day three.
10. Dolphins aren’t rebuilding
Grier made that clear when he took ownership for the era of dysfunction that existed with Flores, and pointed out that Miami’s roster is filled with young talent that have their arrow pointing up. The Dolphins, who had a 19-14 record the past two seasons, lead the NFL in cap space with $63 million, and have the opportunity to clear another $18-20 million by releasing or trading a handful of players. According to Grier, this roster simply needs “supplementing.”
