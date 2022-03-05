News
‘Fresh’ is ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ with Tabasco Sauce
I don’t much care for dating hell movies. You know, the ones where nice women go to Gethsemane and back to find Mr. Right and end up with Mr. Wrong, experiencing humiliation, torture, and new, horrifying ways to use kitchen appliances. But a thing called Fresh takes the genre one step beyond acceptance, combining sex, romance, and cannibalism. Call it Fifty Shades of Grey with Tabasco sauce.
FRESH ★★
Sebastian Stan, one of the small handful of current screen heartthrobs who can legitimately lay claim to the label “handsome, clean-cut, Nautilus-trained hunk”, has been turning in solid performances for a few years, beginning with an outstanding starring role in the Broadway revival of Picnic and continuing with high praise as disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding’ controversial husband in I, Tonya. In Fresh, he tackles a different kind of assignment, as a fiendish doctor with a yen for seducing beautiful girls with his magnetic personality and witty, intelligent line of bull. Gets ’em every time, but little do they know what they’re in for after they hit the Porthault sheets. Like Jamie Dorman in the sexy Three Shades trilogy, Dr. Steve is rich, well dressed, and a perfect catch. Meeting innocently by chance in a grocery store, smart, lovely Noa (wildly appealing newcomer Daisy Edgar-Jones) is impressed by his ambition( he claims to be doing an internship in reconstructive surgery, which, in California guarantees a lucrative future) and the things they share (they both hate the superficialities of the modern dating scene). He doesn’t believe in sex on the first date, which makes her respect him even more, so after they get to know each other better, they’re off to a romantic weekend in the country together. Everything jells so peacefully that Noa can’t believe her luck, and neither can we. So far it’s a smart, clever little love story—not exactly original, but not without its undeniable charms, either.
Crash! When things turn, the movie hits its stride with the force of a terrifying gale that strikes in the middle of an otherwise placid summer.
When Noa wakes up, she’s chained to the floor in handcuffs; even the delicious gourmet meals in bed are part of a diabolical scheme to prepare her for unspeakable things to come. The man of her dreams is actually an accomplished surgeon with a deep psychological passion for gourmet meals of human organs. Nothing is as it seems. The doctor even has a wife, but when she disrobes to show she only has one leg, you begin to wonder if she plays an important role as her husband’s sous-chef. There are other girls crying out from adjoining cells who are awaiting similar fates, but when Noa fights back, Dr. Steve takes revenge for losing her trust and begins performing little surgeries, beginning with her tasty derriere. Mayhem ensues with guns, knives, sharp car keys, shovels, and everything in the kitchen cabinet. Eventually she asks him what human flesh tastes like. “Well,” he says, carefully, “it depends on where it comes from and how it’s prepared—but if it’s done right, it’s fucking exquisite. It’s like nothing you’ve ever had before.” In plot twists I found increasingly disgusting, Noa joins the feast and shows signs of a special fondness for the doctor’s pate with garlic and rosemary, a Blue Plate dish saved for special occasions, like brutal homicides.
To relieve the growing nausea, there are occasional interjections of humor in the screenplay by Lauryn Kahn that seem both inappropriate and ill-timed in all the wrong places. (Girl in the next cell on the other side of Noa’s wall: “How’s your ass?” Noa: “Still gone.” But although it’s a sick and depraved menu, director Mimi Cave’s direction, for the most part, strives to be different—and succeeds. The freshest thing about Fresh is Daisy Edgar-Jones, a uniquely intriguing actress with a big range of emotions, a natural talent, a bountiful gift of expression and a fascinating way of saying things in ways that are entirely unexpected. Sebastian Stan is a surprisingly adept co-star, macabre but perversely intriguing. He savors every bite of his insane culinary creations, but Hannibal Lecter wouldn’t care much for the appetizers. There’s not a fava bean in sight.
Global game: Ravens’ potential draft targets at edge rusher have a distinct international flavor
They came to the NFL scouting combine from Greece, from Cameroon, from Nigeria by way of Scotland, talented pass rushers who’d found football by accident in the United States and were now making it their purpose.
If the 2022 draft is indeed a showcase of a “strong class” of edge defenders, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday, it will also have a distinct international flavor. Two of the first four pass rushers taken could be players born an ocean away. Another potential second-round prospect, after emigrating stateside, didn’t pick up the sport until his sophomore season of high school.
The trio still found their way to stardom, and to Indianapolis, where Ravens officials are trying to find the next big piece of a pass rush that needs big-time help. For Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Michigan’s David Ojabo — for the many others who followed similar paths — football success came partly because of where they started, not in spite of it.
“Looking back, I’m glad I went through the path that I did,” Ebiketie said Friday. “I learned a lot along the way. I mean, I’m here now. That’s all that matters.”
Karlaftis, a potential top-10 pick and three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection, is the son of a West Lafayette, Indiana, mother and an Athenian father. He lived in Greece until he was 13, when his father died.
“Growing up, football wasn’t a thought at all,” said Karlaftis, but water polo was. He was a good enough goalkeeper to make the country’s under-16 national team as a 13-year-old. Training was rigorous. With his club team, he’d often work out from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. at a water polo facility.
Keeping your head above water, Karlaftis learned, was paramount. So around age 10, he started his unique treading training: With his shoulders and chest kept above the waterline, he’d hold a chair for 10 minutes. All these years later, Karlaftis believes that’s where he got his powerful legs from.
When he moved with his mother back to Indiana as a teenager, Karlaftis didn’t know what a first down was. He couldn’t throw a spiral. But he was already an athletic specimen, more powerful than his peers. Finally, his friends and high school coaches convinced him to try football.
“I was like, ‘I’ll try out. It can’t be too hard,’ ” said the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Karlaftis, who soon emerged as a top-100 recruit nationally. “I started playing about a year later, and I just completely fell in love with it.”
Stardom did not come so easily for Ebiketie. A second-team All-American for the Nittany Lions after a 9 ½-sack 2021 season, he grew up in Yaounde, Cameroon, the hometown of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. When he was about 12 or 13, Ebiketie’s father got a job in Washington and moved the family to Silver Spring.
Sports helped smooth his transition. Ebiketie had played soccer in Cameroon, and he picked up basketball and track and field in the United States.
“I think the biggest adjustment was to learn the new culture,” he said. “And for me, it wasn’t as hard, because I did it with my family and I always have sport — getting to play a sport, getting to make new friends and meet other people. So that’s why the transition for me, I think I was blessed.”
He was not blessed with great size, however, not at first. When Ebiketie started playing as a strong-side inside linebacker during his sophomore year at Albert Einstein High School, he said he weighed about 200 pounds. As he bulked up, he moved to the edge.
His breakout senior season — 36 tackles for loss, 21 ½ sacks — came too late to attract much college attention. Ebiketie initially committed to Towson before earning a late scholarship offer from Temple. He redshirted as a freshman for the Owls, appeared in one game in 2018, then 12 games in 2019, before finally starting in 2020.
After transferring to Penn State, the 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie got what he called the “perfect seasoning” for a breakout year. Now he’s leaning on former Nittany Lion and Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh for advice on how to make the next jump.
“You have some people that’s been there for a long time, a lot of vets,” Ebiketie recalled Oweh telling him. “So it’s just about getting up to speed and putting extra time, learning the scheme and getting adapted to it.”
Maybe no first-round prospect, though, has traveled further than Ojabo. Born in Nigeria, he moved to Scotland with his family in 2007. A search for an American boarding school led him at age 15 to New Jersey’s Blair Academy, where he soon befriended Oweh, a Nigerian-American whose own football education was just beginning.
At first, the 6-5 Ojabo wanted to play basketball. Then he matched up against a 7-footer for the first time. His aspirations changed quickly. He figured his experience in soccer wouldn’t prepare him any better for football, either.
“The toughest thing was definitely the contact aspect,” he said. “I mean, coming from basketball, if you bump someone too hard, it’s a foul. In soccer, you bump someone too hard, it’s a foul. In football, if you’re not bumping somebody, you’re not playing.”
The summer before Ojabo’s junior year, he told the Blair Academy football team’s coaching staff he was interested in playing. Before long, there were Big Ten schools interested in a player who hadn’t even played. The first football helmet he put on was a Rutgers helmet, furnished at a summer camp. The next was a Maryland helmet.
Finally, Ojabo got around to playing for Blair Academy. At first, he was pushed around by smaller teammates and opponents. “That didn’t sit right with me,” he said. His growth was rapid. In his first season playing organized football, he had six sacks. As a senior, he had 8 ½.
His unorthodox path to football, he said, “just gave me versatility, from the hand-eye coordination to the footwork. I played soccer, so I’m good with my feet; basketball, good with my hands. Just being nimble, too — for a big guy, I can move. So all of it just contributes very well to football.”
After not playing as a freshman and getting only reserve duty in 2020, Ojabo teamed with eventual Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson to form one of the country’s best pass-rushing tandems. Ojabo finished with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles, his rapid ascent shooting him into the first round of mock drafts, often paired with the Ravens at No. 14.
With a show-stopping combine performance Saturday — asked whether he could outdo Oweh’s sub-4.4-second 40-yard-dash time, Ojabo smiled wryly — his stock could surge ever higher. Ojabo joked that team scouts and officials are still trying to figure out “who David Ojabo is.”
“They’re all trying to get to know me, trying to get to know who I am as a player,” he said. “I’m a Scottish guy born in Nigeria and just trying to learn — learn this new sport and just be the best at it, honestly. … I’m sure they see [potential]. I’m here. I got myself here. So I’m sure they see something.”
Magic learn another lesson the hard way vs. Pacers: ‘These are the worst kind of games to lose’
Before Wednesday, it hadn’t been that long since the Orlando Magic were in the position they found themselves in during their overtime home loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The last time they were tasked with holding onto a late game, double-digit lead? That came against the Pacers on Monday at Amway Center.
The difference between Monday and Wednesday was Indiana executed down the stretch to drop Orlando (15-48) to 2-1 in a three-game homestand ahead of back-to-back road games against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday).
“I don’t think it started in the fourth quarter,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “It started earlier than that. We let go of it in that second quarter. Going into halftime they understood what they could do to get back into the game. They turned up the heat a little bit. We turned the ball over a couple of times. Credit to Indiana for what they did coming back.”
In the final 17:30 of regulation after taking an 18-point lead, the Magic shot 33.3% (11 of 35) compared with 52.5% beforehand. Orlando committed 10 fouls — albeit some intentional to catch up later in the fourth — that led to 15 Pacers free throw attempts while also allowing Indiana to get hot on 3-pointers (6 of 10).
When overtime came, the Magic had lost momentum, outscored 12-4 in the extra period.
“These are the worst kind of games to lose,” said Mo Bamba, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. “I kept saying in timeout, ‘Let’s grow through this, let’s keep going.’ But these are the worst kinds of losses because you want to go out there and play a good game all four quarters.”
It didn’t seem to help that the Magic were playing a lineup that hadn’t played together before until Wednesday in Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield. Orlando’s lead was trimmed to five after it was outscored 17-6 in the 5:19 this unit played together before Mosley made a full lineup change and brought back the starters.
“Just looking at different lineups,” Mosley said. “We’ve continued to talk about the different ways in which guys are going to play together — a mixture of guys being on the floor. Just continuing to look at that.”
Oftentimes, Orlando has been in the position the Pacers were in Wednesday — the team fighting to get back into the game as opposed to the team having the significant lead late. Which is why the Magic found value in the matchup’s closing moments despite losing.
“This is great for these guys,” Mosley said. “Understanding these are going to be continued scenarios we have to figure out how to learn, get these games and pull them out down the stretch. We’ve talked about the ability to execute. I told the guys to let it sting and burn right now. Our understanding of how we can get better in these situations is going to be the key to all of it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Magic’s adjustments put to the test in overtime loss to Pacers
Although the Orlando Magic haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention, they’re all but guaranteed to not be a part of postseason play for the second consecutive season. But that didn’t stop them from getting one last glimpse of what postseason preparation could feel like Wednesday.
The Magic’s 122-114 overtime loss to the Pacers was their second consecutive home game against Indiana after beating the Pacers at Amway Center Monday.
Outside of the playoffs, playing the same opponent in consecutive games doesn’t occur often.
When teams get those rare instances, it can often turn into a battle of who makes the better adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2 because of the familiarity with one another’s gameplans after just playing each other.
“Having been around a playoff very closely,” Mo Bamba said ahead of Wednesday’s game, “it’s very similar because all it turns into is adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2.”
The Magic appeared to be the team that made the better adjustments after being in control for most of Wednesday: they led by as many as 18 multiple times late in the third quarter and had the advantage for over 87% of regulation.
But the Pacers took advantage of Orlando’s all-reserve lineup early in the fourth to take a late lead, going on a 16-6 run to start the quarter, before Bamba’s putback layup with 5.8 seconds tied the game at 110 to force overtime. The Pacers outscored the Magic 12-4 in the extra period to secure the victory.
Franz Wagner finished with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, with all of his points coming in regulation. Bamba had 19 points (8 of 9) and 12 rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 13 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists. Markelle Fultz had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 15 minutes in his second game back.
Malcolm Brogdon’s return to the Pacers lineup after dealing with an Achilles injury was significant for Indiana. Brogdon finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in 41 minutes.
Wednesday’s matchup marked the fifth and final time the Magic played the same opponent in consecutive games this season, and just the third time both matchups took place in the same arena.
The other instances: against the New York Knicks (Oct. 22 in Orlando and Oct 24. in New York City); the Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 20 and Nov. 22 in Milwaukee); the Bucks again (Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 in Orlando); and the Washington Wizards (Jan. 9 in Orlando and Jan. 12 in Washington).
“It’s great because now you talk about making the adjustments understanding what they’re going to do differently, what we need to do differently,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Some things right away you can see — those quick adjustments. They’re going to make some and we’re going to have to understand how we can combat those.”
The Magic (15-48) will go on the road to play back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday). Friday’s contest is a makeup game after their Dec. 20 matchup was postponed because of COVID-19-related reasons.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
