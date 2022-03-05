News
Global game: Ravens’ potential draft targets at edge rusher have a distinct international flavor
They came to the NFL scouting combine from Greece, from Cameroon, from Nigeria by way of Scotland, talented pass rushers who’d found football by accident in the United States and were now making it their purpose.
If the 2022 draft is indeed a showcase of a “strong class” of edge defenders, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday, it will also have a distinct international flavor. Two of the first four pass rushers taken could be players born an ocean away. Another potential second-round prospect, after emigrating stateside, didn’t pick up the sport until his sophomore season of high school.
The trio still found their way to stardom, and to Indianapolis, where Ravens officials are trying to find the next big piece of a pass rush that needs big-time help. For Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie and Michigan’s David Ojabo — for the many others who followed similar paths — football success came partly because of where they started, not in spite of it.
“Looking back, I’m glad I went through the path that I did,” Ebiketie said Friday. “I learned a lot along the way. I mean, I’m here now. That’s all that matters.”
Karlaftis, a potential top-10 pick and three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection, is the son of a West Lafayette, Indiana, mother and an Athenian father. He lived in Greece until he was 13, when his father died.
“Growing up, football wasn’t a thought at all,” said Karlaftis, but water polo was. He was a good enough goalkeeper to make the country’s under-16 national team as a 13-year-old. Training was rigorous. With his club team, he’d often work out from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. at a water polo facility.
Keeping your head above water, Karlaftis learned, was paramount. So around age 10, he started his unique treading training: With his shoulders and chest kept above the waterline, he’d hold a chair for 10 minutes. All these years later, Karlaftis believes that’s where he got his powerful legs from.
When he moved with his mother back to Indiana as a teenager, Karlaftis didn’t know what a first down was. He couldn’t throw a spiral. But he was already an athletic specimen, more powerful than his peers. Finally, his friends and high school coaches convinced him to try football.
“I was like, ‘I’ll try out. It can’t be too hard,’ ” said the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Karlaftis, who soon emerged as a top-100 recruit nationally. “I started playing about a year later, and I just completely fell in love with it.”
Stardom did not come so easily for Ebiketie. A second-team All-American for the Nittany Lions after a 9 ½-sack 2021 season, he grew up in Yaounde, Cameroon, the hometown of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. When he was about 12 or 13, Ebiketie’s father got a job in Washington and moved the family to Silver Spring.
Sports helped smooth his transition. Ebiketie had played soccer in Cameroon, and he picked up basketball and track and field in the United States.
“I think the biggest adjustment was to learn the new culture,” he said. “And for me, it wasn’t as hard, because I did it with my family and I always have sport — getting to play a sport, getting to make new friends and meet other people. So that’s why the transition for me, I think I was blessed.”
He was not blessed with great size, however, not at first. When Ebiketie started playing as a strong-side inside linebacker during his sophomore year at Albert Einstein High School, he said he weighed about 200 pounds. As he bulked up, he moved to the edge.
His breakout senior season — 36 tackles for loss, 21 ½ sacks — came too late to attract much college attention. Ebiketie initially committed to Towson before earning a late scholarship offer from Temple. He redshirted as a freshman for the Owls, appeared in one game in 2018, then 12 games in 2019, before finally starting in 2020.
After transferring to Penn State, the 6-2, 250-pound Ebiketie got what he called the “perfect seasoning” for a breakout year. Now he’s leaning on former Nittany Lion and Ravens rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh for advice on how to make the next jump.
“You have some people that’s been there for a long time, a lot of vets,” Ebiketie recalled Oweh telling him. “So it’s just about getting up to speed and putting extra time, learning the scheme and getting adapted to it.”
Maybe no first-round prospect, though, has traveled further than Ojabo. Born in Nigeria, he moved to Scotland with his family in 2007. A search for an American boarding school led him at age 15 to New Jersey’s Blair Academy, where he soon befriended Oweh, a Nigerian-American whose own football education was just beginning.
At first, the 6-5 Ojabo wanted to play basketball. Then he matched up against a 7-footer for the first time. His aspirations changed quickly. He figured his experience in soccer wouldn’t prepare him any better for football, either.
“The toughest thing was definitely the contact aspect,” he said. “I mean, coming from basketball, if you bump someone too hard, it’s a foul. In soccer, you bump someone too hard, it’s a foul. In football, if you’re not bumping somebody, you’re not playing.”
The summer before Ojabo’s junior year, he told the Blair Academy football team’s coaching staff he was interested in playing. Before long, there were Big Ten schools interested in a player who hadn’t even played. The first football helmet he put on was a Rutgers helmet, furnished at a summer camp. The next was a Maryland helmet.
Finally, Ojabo got around to playing for Blair Academy. At first, he was pushed around by smaller teammates and opponents. “That didn’t sit right with me,” he said. His growth was rapid. In his first season playing organized football, he had six sacks. As a senior, he had 8 ½.
His unorthodox path to football, he said, “just gave me versatility, from the hand-eye coordination to the footwork. I played soccer, so I’m good with my feet; basketball, good with my hands. Just being nimble, too — for a big guy, I can move. So all of it just contributes very well to football.”
After not playing as a freshman and getting only reserve duty in 2020, Ojabo teamed with eventual Heisman Trophy finalist Aidan Hutchinson to form one of the country’s best pass-rushing tandems. Ojabo finished with 11 sacks and five forced fumbles, his rapid ascent shooting him into the first round of mock drafts, often paired with the Ravens at No. 14.
With a show-stopping combine performance Saturday — asked whether he could outdo Oweh’s sub-4.4-second 40-yard-dash time, Ojabo smiled wryly — his stock could surge ever higher. Ojabo joked that team scouts and officials are still trying to figure out “who David Ojabo is.”
“They’re all trying to get to know me, trying to get to know who I am as a player,” he said. “I’m a Scottish guy born in Nigeria and just trying to learn — learn this new sport and just be the best at it, honestly. … I’m sure they see [potential]. I’m here. I got myself here. So I’m sure they see something.”
()
News
Magic learn another lesson the hard way vs. Pacers: ‘These are the worst kind of games to lose’
Before Wednesday, it hadn’t been that long since the Orlando Magic were in the position they found themselves in during their overtime home loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The last time they were tasked with holding onto a late game, double-digit lead? That came against the Pacers on Monday at Amway Center.
The difference between Monday and Wednesday was Indiana executed down the stretch to drop Orlando (15-48) to 2-1 in a three-game homestand ahead of back-to-back road games against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday).
“I don’t think it started in the fourth quarter,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “It started earlier than that. We let go of it in that second quarter. Going into halftime they understood what they could do to get back into the game. They turned up the heat a little bit. We turned the ball over a couple of times. Credit to Indiana for what they did coming back.”
In the final 17:30 of regulation after taking an 18-point lead, the Magic shot 33.3% (11 of 35) compared with 52.5% beforehand. Orlando committed 10 fouls — albeit some intentional to catch up later in the fourth — that led to 15 Pacers free throw attempts while also allowing Indiana to get hot on 3-pointers (6 of 10).
When overtime came, the Magic had lost momentum, outscored 12-4 in the extra period.
“These are the worst kind of games to lose,” said Mo Bamba, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds. “I kept saying in timeout, ‘Let’s grow through this, let’s keep going.’ But these are the worst kinds of losses because you want to go out there and play a good game all four quarters.”
It didn’t seem to help that the Magic were playing a lineup that hadn’t played together before until Wednesday in Markelle Fultz, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke and Admiral Schofield. Orlando’s lead was trimmed to five after it was outscored 17-6 in the 5:19 this unit played together before Mosley made a full lineup change and brought back the starters.
“Just looking at different lineups,” Mosley said. “We’ve continued to talk about the different ways in which guys are going to play together — a mixture of guys being on the floor. Just continuing to look at that.”
Oftentimes, Orlando has been in the position the Pacers were in Wednesday — the team fighting to get back into the game as opposed to the team having the significant lead late. Which is why the Magic found value in the matchup’s closing moments despite losing.
“This is great for these guys,” Mosley said. “Understanding these are going to be continued scenarios we have to figure out how to learn, get these games and pull them out down the stretch. We’ve talked about the ability to execute. I told the guys to let it sting and burn right now. Our understanding of how we can get better in these situations is going to be the key to all of it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Magic’s adjustments put to the test in overtime loss to Pacers
Although the Orlando Magic haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention, they’re all but guaranteed to not be a part of postseason play for the second consecutive season. But that didn’t stop them from getting one last glimpse of what postseason preparation could feel like Wednesday.
The Magic’s 122-114 overtime loss to the Pacers was their second consecutive home game against Indiana after beating the Pacers at Amway Center Monday.
Outside of the playoffs, playing the same opponent in consecutive games doesn’t occur often.
When teams get those rare instances, it can often turn into a battle of who makes the better adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2 because of the familiarity with one another’s gameplans after just playing each other.
“Having been around a playoff very closely,” Mo Bamba said ahead of Wednesday’s game, “it’s very similar because all it turns into is adjustments from Game 1 to Game 2.”
The Magic appeared to be the team that made the better adjustments after being in control for most of Wednesday: they led by as many as 18 multiple times late in the third quarter and had the advantage for over 87% of regulation.
But the Pacers took advantage of Orlando’s all-reserve lineup early in the fourth to take a late lead, going on a 16-6 run to start the quarter, before Bamba’s putback layup with 5.8 seconds tied the game at 110 to force overtime. The Pacers outscored the Magic 12-4 in the extra period to secure the victory.
Franz Wagner finished with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, with all of his points coming in regulation. Bamba had 19 points (8 of 9) and 12 rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. recorded 13 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists. Markelle Fultz had 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 15 minutes in his second game back.
Malcolm Brogdon’s return to the Pacers lineup after dealing with an Achilles injury was significant for Indiana. Brogdon finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists in 41 minutes.
Wednesday’s matchup marked the fifth and final time the Magic played the same opponent in consecutive games this season, and just the third time both matchups took place in the same arena.
The other instances: against the New York Knicks (Oct. 22 in Orlando and Oct 24. in New York City); the Milwaukee Bucks (Nov. 20 and Nov. 22 in Milwaukee); the Bucks again (Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 in Orlando); and the Washington Wizards (Jan. 9 in Orlando and Jan. 12 in Washington).
“It’s great because now you talk about making the adjustments understanding what they’re going to do differently, what we need to do differently,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Some things right away you can see — those quick adjustments. They’re going to make some and we’re going to have to understand how we can combat those.”
The Magic (15-48) will go on the road to play back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors (Friday) and Memphis Grizzlies (Saturday). Friday’s contest is a makeup game after their Dec. 20 matchup was postponed because of COVID-19-related reasons.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
By ANDREW DRAKE, FRANCESCA EBEL, YURAS KARMANAU and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops Friday seized the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe after a middle-of-the-night attack that set it on fire and briefly raised worldwide fears of a catastrophe in the most chilling turn yet in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Firefighters put out the blaze, and no radiation was released, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed on with their week-old offensive on multiple fronts and the number of refugees fleeing the country eclipsed 1.2 million.
With world condemnation mounting, the Kremlin cracked down on the flow of information at home, blocking Facebook, Twitter, the BBC and the U.S. government-funded Voice of America. And President Vladimir Putin signed a law making it a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison to spread so-called fake news, including anything that goes against the official government line on the war.
While the vast Russian armored column threatening Kyiv remained stalled outside the capital, Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country, and made significant gains on the ground in the south in an apparent bid to cut off Ukraine’s access to the sea.
In the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, the chief of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said a Russian “projectile” hit a training center, not any of the six reactors.
The attack triggered global alarm and fear of a catastrophe that could dwarf the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine’s Chernobyl in 1986. In an emotional nighttime speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be “the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe.”
But nuclear officials from Sweden to China said no radiation spikes had been reported, as did Grossi.
Authorities said Russian troops had taken control of the overall site but plant staff continued to run it. Only one reactor was operating, at 60% of capacity, Grossi said in the aftermath of the attack.
Two people were injured in the fire, Grossi said. Ukraine’s state nuclear plant operator Enerhoatom said three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two wounded.
In the U.S., Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the episode “underscores the recklessness with which the Russians have been perpetrating this unprovoked invasion.” At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, Ukraine’s U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said the fire broke out as a result of Russian shelling of the plant and accused Moscow of committing “an act of nuclear terrorism.”
Without producing evidence, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that a Ukrainian “sabotage group” had set the fire at Zaporizhzhia.
The crisis unfolded after Grossi earlier in the week expressed grave concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine’s 15 nuclear reactors at four plants around the country.
Atomic safety experts said a war fought amid nuclear reactors represents an unprecedented and highly dangerous situation.
“These plants are now in a situation that few people ever seriously contemplated when they were originally built,” said Edwin Lyman of the Union of Concerned Scientists in Washington. “No nuclear plant has been designed to withstand a potential threat of a full-scale military attack.”
Dr. Alex Rosen of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War said the incident was probably the result of military units overestimating the precision of their weapons, given that the prevailing winds would have carried any radioactive fallout straight toward Russia.
“Russia cannot have any interest in contaminating its own territory,” he said. He said the danger comes not just from the reactors but from the risk of enemy fire hitting storage facilities that hold spent fuel rods.
In the wake of the attack, Zelenskyy appealed again to the West to enforce a no-fly zone over his country. But NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ruled out that possibility, citing the risk of a much wider war in Europe. He said that to enforce a no-fly zone, NATO planes would have to shoot down Russian aircraft.
“We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could end in a full-fledged war in Europe,” Stoltenberg said.
The plant fire was the second time since the invasion began that concerns about a potential nuclear accident arose, after a battle at the heavily contaminated site of the now-decommissioned Chernobyl plant.
Russian forces, meanwhile, pressed their offensive in the southern part of the country. Severing Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov would deal a severe blow to its economy and could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation.
A round of talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded a tentative agreement Thursday to set up safe corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver food and medicine. But the necessary details still had to be worked out.
The U.N. human rights office said 331 civilians had been confirmed killed in the invasion but the true number is probably much higher.
In Romania, one newly arrived refugee, Anton Kostyuchyk, struggled to hold back tears as he recounted leaving everything behind in Kyiv and sleeping in churches with his wife and three children during their journey out.
“I’m leaving my home, my country. I was born there, and I lived there,” he said. “And what now?”
Appearing on video in a message to antiwar protesters in several European cities, Zelenskyy continued to appeal for help.
“If we fall, you will fall,” he said. “And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world. This will be the victory of our freedom. This will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery.”
Inside Ukraine, frequent shelling could be heard in the center of Kyiv, though more distant than in recent days, with loud thudding every 10 minutes resonating over the rooftops.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said battles involving airstrikes and artillery continued northwest of Kyiv, and the northeastern cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka came under heavy fire.
He said Ukrainian forces were still holding the northern city of Chernihiv and had prevented Russian efforts to take the important southern city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian artillery also defended Odesa from repeated attempts by Russian ships to fire on the Black Sea port, Arestovich said. Odesa is Ukraine’s biggest port city and home to a large naval base.
The Ukrainian Navy scuttled its flagship at the shipyard where it was undergoing repairs to keep the frigate from being seized by the Russians, authorities said.
Another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, was “partially under siege,” and Ukrainian forces were pushing back efforts to surround the city, Arestovich said. The fighting has knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said.
“The humanitarian situation is tense,” he said.
Amid the warfare, there were occasional signs of hope.
As explosions sounded on the fringes of Kyiv, Dmytro Shybalov and Anna Panasyk smiled and blushed at the civil registry office where they married Friday. They fell in love in 2015 in Donetsk amid the fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces that was a precursor to the countrywide war.
“It’s 2022 and the situation hasn’t changed,” Shybalov said. “It’s scary to think what will happen when our children will be born.”
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Chernov reported from Mariupol, Ukraine. Sergei Grits in Odesa, Ukraine; Jamey Keaten in Geneva; Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland; Frank Jordans in Berlin; Matt Sedensky in New York; Robert Burns in Washington; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Global game: Ravens’ potential draft targets at edge rusher have a distinct international flavor
Magic learn another lesson the hard way vs. Pacers: ‘These are the worst kind of games to lose’
Magic’s adjustments put to the test in overtime loss to Pacers
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
2021 drought is over, but Minnesota farmers still waiting for lawmakers to approve relief
Chicago Bulls are eager for a rematch with Grayson Allen after Alex Caruso’s injury: ‘If guys want to play chippy, let’s play chippy’
Pioneer Press Peeps Diorama Contest: Photos of winners and favorites through the years
Heat’s Spoelstra explains reasoning behind Butler, Tucker absences; both questionable vs. 76ers
Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson could benefit from the Mavericks’ crowded (and expensive) backcourt
John Gabriel, Brian Hill honored by induction into Magic’s Hall of Fame
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
News3 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing