‘He’s the guru’: Michigan players rave about new Ravens assistant Ryan Osborn
As he finished singing the praises of new Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn, Michigan inside linebacker Joshua Ross caught himself.
“The Ravens definitely got a good addition with Coach ‘Oz,’ for sure,” he said Friday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Then he remembered something and corrected himself: “Analyst ‘Oz.’ ”
Technically, Osborn was an an analyst last season under then-Michigan and new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, with a focus on the Wolverines’ edge rushers. But a Detroit Free Press story on Osborn’s role in spring workouts noted that he’d been coaching the group, which analysts are prohibited from doing.
Whatever Osborn did at Michigan, it helped. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was a Heisman Trophy finalist after a 14-sack season. Outside linebacker David Ojabo, another All-American and projected first-round pick, had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.
In announcing Osborn’s hire as a quality-control coach last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he “has a proven ability to connect with and motivate players.” Ojabo couldn’t contain his enthusiasm Friday when asked about Osborn’s help.
“He’s the guru, man,” he said. “He’s a hidden guru. He’s the one that really took me under his wing and really broke stuff down bit by bit. He took time out of his day to make sure I understood. He wouldn’t let me leave the room until I understood stuff. He worked through all the frustration. He just kept my head cool, calm. Again, that’s what allowed me to play free and fast. It’s him. He broke it down.”
Ross didn’t work much with Osborn, but their year together in Ann Arbor left him impressed.
“ ‘Oz’ got the juice, I’ll tell you that much,” he said. “You know, [we] couldn’t really talk as much as because of the position that I was in at Michigan. But anytime I had a conversation with him … anytime I heard him talk game, I felt his passion. He knew what he was talking about. He was a great, great leader. He has a great, great mind. He’s very, very smart.”
NFL Combine: Receiver class impresses, leaving Jets in strong position
INDIANAPOLIS — The buzz surrounding the Jets is they will add a wide receiver, and the way the market at the position is shaping up, there will be an abundance of options.
That’s a good thing, because it’s imperative that Gang Green provides weapons for Zach Wilson in the second year of his development.
Amari Cooper may be available, as ESPN reported Friday that the Cowboys are “likely” to release him. Only $6 million of Cooper’s $20 million base was guaranteed. The former standout Alabama receiver has 7,076 yards with 46 touchdowns and four Pro Bowl appearances in his seven year career. He’s only 27 years old.
That’s one option. But the Jets are doing their due diligence on the draft class as well. The class is deep enough, and the Jets have enough flexibility with four picks in the top 40, where they don’t necessarily have to add a free agent or trade target.
They met with the majority of the hyped receiver prospects. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Georgia’s George Pickens and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson said during their pressers that they met with the Jets.
The Jets also met with USC’s Drake London, per sources.
So this is the beginning of a full-court press to improve the position. The receiver room is solid with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis; Moore flashed that he could become a 1,000-yard receiver and Davis is a valuable asset for a young QB. But it can get better.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson was already in contention to be the first receiver drafted after producing 70 catches for 1,058 yards for 12 touchdowns in 2021. His route running is his best trait: His elite quickness lets him maneuver pristinely in and out of breaks. He has the highest floor, because those traits translate well to becoming a solid NFL receiver.
But one question was his long speed. However, Wilson quieted those concerns by running a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash. Now there’s a stronger chance he could become the first receiver off the board. His OSU teammate Chris Olave launched himself up the boards too by running a 4.39 40.
London participated in the interviews and opted not to run his 40-yard dash as he continues to recover from his fractured ankle. His height was slightly shorter (6-foot-3 7/8) than what USC listed him (6-foot-5) but added mass by weighing in at 219. He’ll test at his Pro Day.
Burks came in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and ran a 4.5, which is good for his size.
The receiver class is deep enough to where the Jets don’t even have to draft one in the first round. They could double up on defense and or go offensive tackle then defense and opt to draft one at the top of the second round.
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who was rising up the draft board after having a strong Senior Bowl, produced freakish combine numbers. The 6-foot-4 receiver ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and hit a vertical jump of 38 and a broad jump of 11 feet. Those marks ranked in the top-six for receivers.
Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton ran the fastest 40 time with a blazing 4.28.
So the Jets will have options as they pursue ways to provide Wilson with weapons.
Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson cruises into Division 1 state final
MADISON, Wis. — Hudson’s non-stop pressure eventually paid off, and then some.
After dominating everything but the scoreboard in the first period, the defending champion Raiders broke through for three goals in the second and went on to a 6-0 victory over Milwaukee University School in the Division 1 semifinals of the Wisconsin boys hockey state tournament on Friday.
Top-ranked Hudson (25-3) extended its winning streak to 16 games to advance to Saturday’s title game against the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-5-2) and No. 3 seed Madison Edgewood (24-3).
“I think we want to be a relentless team,” said Hudson coach Davis Drewiske, who played on the Raiders’ 2001 state championship team and then led them to the title last season in his first year as head coach.
“I do think we can do a better job of capitalizing on opportunities and creating more traffic,” Drewiske said. “I don’t want to wait a period to do it. But, we had the right attitude for the most part, stuck with it, stayed on it and got rewarded in the second and third.”
Hudson, which defeated University School 6-1 in early February, outshot the Wildcats 16-1 in the first period and had the only power-play opportunity. For the game, the Raiders outshot the Wildcats by an astonishing 49-1.
The Raiders’ dominance finally was rewarded 2:45 into the second period when Carter Mears took a pass in the slot from Matthew Mauer and drilled it past goalie Michael Poston.
“I got a pass from the right corner from Mauer and took a one-timer and it found a way in,” Mears said. “It snuck under his arm and then rolled right to the back.”
Mears put the Raiders in front 2-0 on a power play three minutes later, tipping in Max Giblin’s shot from the point.
Junior forward Alex Pottratz punched it upper left past Poston from the left circle to make it 3-0 with 6:12 left in the period.
“I think it helped us relax a little bit,” Pottratz said of the three-goal lead. “But even then, there’s still a period and a half to go. We still want to get more.”
Giblin’s goal from the high slot 2:44 into the third period made it 4-0. Sophomore Harry Ross made it 5-0 at 5:29, and Brecken Meyer added a power-play goal with six minutes left.
“We were saying in the locker room, that we’ve just got to keep playing our game and it will come eventually,” Giblin said. “Don’t try to do too much and it will come eventually. We’ve played a tough schedule all year, so we know that you have to be good for three periods.”
Hudson, making its 13th trip to state and sixth in the past seven seasons, is looking for its sixth state championship. The Raiders also won in 2001 and 2004, and back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
“I think it’s important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves, and focus on what we have in front of us,” Giblin said. “We haven’t won anything yet. So, we just have to keep recovering and get ready for tomorrow’s game.”
Hudson, whose only loss to a Wisconsin school was 3-2 in overtime to Eau Claire North, has played both of the other two semifinalists, defeating Edgewood 7-2 in the season opener and blanking Green Bay Notre Dame 5-0 in mid-December.
COVID-19 Friday update: Test positivity below the caution threshold as conditions continue to improve
Minnesota’s rate of positive coronavirus tests has officially fallen below the 5 percent caution threshold for the first time since August as the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic enters a new phase.
The state’s belated measure of test positivity, which is delayed by about a week to allow for data corrections, stood at 4.9 percent on Friday. The actual rate is even lower with 833 new infections from about 25,700 tests reported Friday, putting the current seven-day rolling average at about 3.6 percent.
The rate of hospitalizations continues to fall with 472 people needing care, including 60 in critical condition. A month ago nearly three times as many people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
And the rate of COVID-19 deaths also appears to finally be declining with 11 fatalities reported Friday. The average rate of death reports has been below 20 per day for more than 109 days.
Nevertheless, a Dakota County resident in their late 20s was among the latest death reports. Just 110 Minnesotans under the age of 35 have died during the pandemic, which has had a death toll of 12,183 in the state.
Eight of the latest reported deaths were people who lived in private homes, and one each resided in long-term care, a behavioral health facility and a motel.
The improving pandemic statistics have brought revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of the state now has low or medium levels of coronavirus with just three counties — Polk, Olmsted and Wabasha — in the high category.
The CDC classifies counties based on the rate of new cases, hospitalizations and available hospital capacity. Masks are only recommended when levels are high.
Masks and other mitigation rules are being dropped across the nation, including in Minnesota.
Health officials maintain that vaccines remain the best way to avoid a severe coronavirus infection and to slow the spread. Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older to boost protection after five months.
Minnesota has administered 9.4 million doses of vaccine and 2.1 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of shots.
