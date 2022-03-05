‘He’s the guru’: Michigan players rave about new Ravens assistant Ryan Osborn

MADISON, Wis. — Hudson’s non-stop pressure eventually paid off, and then some.

After dominating everything but the scoreboard in the first period, the defending champion Raiders broke through for three goals in the second and went on to a 6-0 victory over Milwaukee University School in the Division 1 semifinals of the Wisconsin boys hockey state tournament on Friday.

Top-ranked Hudson (25-3) extended its winning streak to 16 games to advance to Saturday’s title game against the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-5-2) and No. 3 seed Madison Edgewood (24-3).

“I think we want to be a relentless team,” said Hudson coach Davis Drewiske, who played on the Raiders’ 2001 state championship team and then led them to the title last season in his first year as head coach.

“I do think we can do a better job of capitalizing on opportunities and creating more traffic,” Drewiske said. “I don’t want to wait a period to do it. But, we had the right attitude for the most part, stuck with it, stayed on it and got rewarded in the second and third.”

Hudson, which defeated University School 6-1 in early February, outshot the Wildcats 16-1 in the first period and had the only power-play opportunity. For the game, the Raiders outshot the Wildcats by an astonishing 49-1.

The Raiders’ dominance finally was rewarded 2:45 into the second period when Carter Mears took a pass in the slot from Matthew Mauer and drilled it past goalie Michael Poston.

“I got a pass from the right corner from Mauer and took a one-timer and it found a way in,” Mears said. “It snuck under his arm and then rolled right to the back.”

Mears put the Raiders in front 2-0 on a power play three minutes later, tipping in Max Giblin’s shot from the point.

Junior forward Alex Pottratz punched it upper left past Poston from the left circle to make it 3-0 with 6:12 left in the period.

“I think it helped us relax a little bit,” Pottratz said of the three-goal lead. “But even then, there’s still a period and a half to go. We still want to get more.”

Giblin’s goal from the high slot 2:44 into the third period made it 4-0. Sophomore Harry Ross made it 5-0 at 5:29, and Brecken Meyer added a power-play goal with six minutes left.

“We were saying in the locker room, that we’ve just got to keep playing our game and it will come eventually,” Giblin said. “Don’t try to do too much and it will come eventually. We’ve played a tough schedule all year, so we know that you have to be good for three periods.”

Hudson, making its 13th trip to state and sixth in the past seven seasons, is looking for its sixth state championship. The Raiders also won in 2001 and 2004, and back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.

“I think it’s important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves, and focus on what we have in front of us,” Giblin said. “We haven’t won anything yet. So, we just have to keep recovering and get ready for tomorrow’s game.”

Hudson, whose only loss to a Wisconsin school was 3-2 in overtime to Eau Claire North, has played both of the other two semifinalists, defeating Edgewood 7-2 in the season opener and blanking Green Bay Notre Dame 5-0 in mid-December.