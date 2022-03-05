News
High schools roundup: South St. Paul completes perfect regular season in boys basketball
They say the last one is the hardest. South St. Paul’s boys basketball team overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat Mahtomedi 83-75 on Friday night and completed an undefeated 26-0 regular season.
The Packers trailed 52-43 midway through the second half before roaring back and scoring 26 points in the game’s final 12 minutes. Devin Newsome scored a team-high 27 points while Alonzo Dodd finished with a triple-double, scoring 20 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. He also had three steals.
All in all, South St. Paul exploded for 49 points in the second half to erase the lead and stay perfect.
It was an undefeated season that nearly never began. South St. Paul’s closest margin of victory came in its season opener with a 69-68 win over Eagan. From there it only had three games in which it won by fewer than four points.
Mahtomedi finished the regular season at 17-7.
Cretin-Derham Hall 79, Stillwater 67: Donavhan Cain scored 31 points and Brandon Melchoir added 20 as Cretin-Derham Hall (16-10) outpaced Stillwater (13-13).
Neither Cain nor Melchoir could be stopped by Stillwater’s defense, as the Raiders scored 42 points and outscored the Ponies by 11 in the second half.
Max Shikenjanski did his best to keep Stillwater in the game, scoring 29 points, but it could not keep pace with Cretin-Derham Hall. The Raiders’ Tre Holloman also scored 15 points.
Farmington 75, Eastview 68: Ten Tigers scored as a balanced attack propelled Farmington (19-7, 15-3) past Eastview (19-6,13-5).
Sam Hoffman led Farmington with 19 points while Kyle Hrncir and Brendan Ebel each added 11. Three others scored six or more points. Kenji Scales led Eastview with 19 points.
The season finale win was needed for Farmington to have any opportunity at the South Suburban Conference championship. But first-place Shakopee went on to beat Apple Valley 72-52 on Friday to secure the title. Still, the win by Farmington secured second-place over third-place Eastview.
Other scores: Rosemount defeated Lakeville North 64-51; Park defeated White Bear Lake 55-40; Simley defeated Two Rivers 62-47; Lakeville South defeated Eagan 64-52; St. Agnes defeated St. Paul Academy 68-51
Boys hockey
Mahtomedi 4, Chisago Lakes 0: Two first-period goals from David Wolsfeld and 28 saves by Ben Dardis fueled the Mahtomedi victory over Chisago Lakes to claim the Class A Section 4 championship and a spot in the state tournament.
Wolsfeld scored seven minutes into the game and again on the power play with three minutes left in the first period.
Mahtomedi jumped on Chisago Lakes again in the second period with Cav Bruner scoring on the power play and Patrick Eagan scoring less than 15 seconds later. That offensive flurry debilitated Chisago Lakes, which struggled to create offense after that.
Mahtomedi converted on two of three power-play chances.
News
Timberwolves ride scorching second quarter to win over Thunder
The Timberwolves had an offensive quarter to remember in the second quarter Friday in their 138-101 win over Oklahoma City.
Minnesota compiled 45 points, which came from a number of sources. Ten players scored in the quarter, and nine made shots — ironically, the only one who didn’t was Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves went 16 for 22 from the field in the frame, including a blistering 8 for 10 from deep.
The explosion keyed Minnesota’s runaway victory. After one quarter, Minnesota trailed the Thunder by two. At half, the Timberwolves led 77-60. The 77 first-half points marked the second-most in a half in franchise history.
And, per usual, it started with strong play from the bench. It’s almost the Timberwolves’ formula these days — the starters tread water, at best to open the game, then the reserves come in and blow things open. The same was true Friday.
Minnesota and Oklahoma City tied the 25 minutes Karl-Anthony Towns played, while the Wolves won Naz Reid’s minutes by 29 points. Reid, Malik Beasley, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin continue to play a high level together, whether they share the floor with Jaden McDaniels, D’Angelo Russell, Jaylen Nowell or whoever else.
That unit is grooving. Part of it has to do with the opponents. Minnesota has taken on a few shorthanded teams in recent games — and Oklahoma City is no exception. When teams are down players, that shows itself most in the reserve minutes, when guys who almost never play are forced into action as everyone slides up spots to fill in for the injured players.
The Wolves’ bench has exposed those deep bench players with consistency. It does so with pace and consistent ball movement, which leads to success for nearly everyone on the floor.
Reid finished with 20 points on 8 for 8 shooting Friday, while Prince scored 18 and Beasley tallied 15 points on 5 for 10 shooting from deep. The starters were good offensively, too. Towns scored 20 points, Russell added 17 and six assists and McDaniels scored 16 points. As a team, Minnesota shot 54 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range, where they drained 22 triples.
Minnesota (35-29) tightened the defensive screws in the second half after it left much to be desired on that end through the first 24 minutes. In fact, while Minnesota was going off in the second quarter, Oklahoma City (20-43) was for a while, too. There was a stretch of action late in the second quarter in which the two teams combined to score on 15 straight possessions — a span that included 13-straight made field goal attempts.
The Thunder don’t score at a high clip usually, but they were hitting threes and star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds on 14 for 21 shooting. But much of that damage was done in the first half.
The Wolves held Oklahoma City to 38 percent shooting in the third frame — including 1 for 8 from deep — to truly put the nail in the coffin and seal Minnesota’s third straight win as the Wolves successfully kicked off a soft stretch of five games against three of the league’s worst teams.
News
ATV operator killed in crash, Mille Lacs County sheriff reports
ONAMIA, Minn. — A 64-year-old Onamia man died after an all-terrain vehicle crash Thursday just north of Onamia.
The Mille Lacs County sheriff’s office identified the victim Timothy Alan Stachowski.
At around 9:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of an ATV in the roadway in South Harbor Township, with an adult man that appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle. The caller was unsure if Stachowski was breathing and began lifesaving measures until law enforcement arrived. Stachowski was transported by ambulance to the Onamia hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Stachowski was the only person involved in the crash and was not wearing his helmet at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.
News
CDC updates COVID wastewater data for Midwest after possible glitch
ST. LOUIS — If you looked at the CDC website earlier today, you may have noticed the agency reported a significant spike in COVID levels in wastewater testing in the Midwest, including Missouri.
The lead scientist who does the wastewater testing in Missouri suspected there may have been a glitch in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention interprets the numbers.
The CDC COVID tracker map shows clusters of areas in the St. Louis area where COVID levels in wastewater increased more than 100% from Feb. 15 to March 1.
The information is in direct contrast to the numbers from the lead scientist who heads the lab where Missouri wastewater is tested.
“Yeah, I think there’s a glitch somewhere,” said Dr. March Johnson with the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia.
He said COVID-19 levels in wastewater have been dropping significantly in the St. Louis area and throughout Missouri and are at their lowest levels since April of 2021.
“The omicron wave really worked its way through the population and now almost everyone is either vaccinated or has been infected so the infections are going way down,” said Johnson.
Johnson said COVID is still present in very low levels in many areas throughout the state, but the omicron variant no longer is a threat.
“COVID is never going to leave,” said Johnson. “Hopefully, it will become just less and less pathogenic. It’s just going to hopefully diminish to the point of where we think of it as another version of the common cold.”
Dr.Jonnsons was puzzled when he read the CDC website reporting spikes in COVID levels in the midwest. He said the CDC is using information that he sent the agency and data from other states.
“To be clear, they aren’t doing measurements in Missouri,” said Johnson. “They are collecting our data, putting it on their dashboard, and I think some wires got crossed. So, we’re looking into figuring out why that is. If you look at the Missouri wastewater dashboard, that is a more accurate picture of what’s really going on.”
Johnson said he contacted the CDC to clear up the confusion, and the agency has updated its website.
