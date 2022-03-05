Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown

Many an imaginative Twin Cities theater artist has unleashed their imagination within Open Eye Theatre’s charming little South Minneapolis storefront, tucked up against 35W. But it bears remembering that there is a central vision behind Open Eye. And that belongs to its founder, Michael Sommers.

A stalwart of the local theater scene for four decades, Sommers has a trademark staging style as distinctive as that of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. He’s a design-driven artist who employs puppets, actors, singers and magic lantern-style projections to draw you into his own unique fantasy worlds.

And those worlds sometimes have a dark, unsettling edge. So it’s no surprise that Sommers – rather than spend March running gleefully into the arms of spring – instead is premiering a new creation, “Once Upon a Winter Night.” Taking inspiration from a variety of boreal myths, as well as the stark sadness of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl,” it’s a musical fairy tale about winter that’s vintage Sommers.

But that also means that you should be ready for a narrative that edges toward the abstract and occasionally confounding. And there will be corny wisecracks and random interludes that don’t propel forward what story there is. I imagine that many may leave Open Eye after this one-hour, intermission-less immersion in Sommers’ vision saying something like, “I’m not sure I understood that, but wasn’t that staging interesting?”

And they may also express well-earned admiration for the music. For “Once Upon a Winter Night” isn’t just a puppet show, but something of a song cycle by composer Eric Jensen, performed by pianist Jensen, sweet-voiced soprano Lizz Windnagel and cellist Alma Engebretson, whose instrument proves an evocative mood setter and sound effects device.

Windnagel is a blue-lipped, icicle-fingered Sister Winter, using a delicate delivery and crystalline tone to spin impressionist songs of chill, darkness and frozen dreams. They frame the action, which is literally framed within a wreath-like circle at center stage. With a Greek chorus of crows – they call themselves “an attempted murder” – tossing insults to and fro while setting the scenes, we find a puppet drama within that frame.

There, a girl wanders through a wintry landscape, whipped by wind, seeking refuge in a bell tower, lost in an icy forest and – in the closest this show has to an action sequence – sledding about joyfully, perspective cleverly offered by Sommers having created larger and smaller puppet versions of the girl that fly in and out of view.

More accurately, Sommers didn’t create the puppets alone. His son, Noah Sommers Haas, also took part in their design, and he and two other members of the cast, Kallie Melvin and Dylan Rickert, are responsible for much of their construction and operation. They’re part of a technical team that does yeoman work on this “Winter Night.”

But there’s one position absent from the program that may have made this a stronger show: No one is credited as “playwright” or “librettist.” Maybe that’s why the story gets lost in the woods, leaving audiences to decipher what’s happening amid all that evocative spectacle. Jensen’s songs are often lovely, but, again, they’re more about mood than illuminating this mix of myths and pulling them into one cogent narrative.

The vision you’re left with is Sommers’. And it’s wonderful to have that back in our midst after pandemic-induced hibernation. While this fairy tale is designed more for adults than the youngest among us – it’s recommended for those 10 and up – it offers a marvelous imagination on display.

Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. He can be reached at [email protected]

Once Upon a Winter Night

When: Through March 20

Where: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 24th St. E., Mpls.

Tickets: $26-$10, available at openeyetheatre.org

Capsule: An imaginative farewell to winter, a welcome “hello again” to Michael Sommers.