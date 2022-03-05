Connect with us

Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Joe Jonas iHeartRadio KISS 108 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
Joe Jonas spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.

Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’

Published

2 days ago

on

March 4, 2022

By

Colin Farrell The Batman
Colin Farrell stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong.”

Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season

Published

4 days ago

on

March 2, 2022

By

Eric Dane Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show
Eric Dane will be reprising the role of Cal Jacobs in the HBO teen drama for its third season after the show’s season recently concluded with his character being arrested when his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on him.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine

Published

5 days ago

on

March 1, 2022

By

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrities Visit Build - March 10, 2020
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the capital city Kyiv filming ‘World of Dance’ when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country last Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) and took to Instagram where he noted that getting arrested was the “least traumatizing” part of his experience so far.

