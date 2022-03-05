Entertainment
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Joe Jonas spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.
Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’
Colin Farrell stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong.”
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Eric Dane will be reprising the role of Cal Jacobs in the HBO teen drama for its third season after the show’s season recently concluded with his character being arrested when his son Nate (Jacob Elordi) called the cops on him.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Maksim Chmerkovskiy was in the capital city Kyiv filming ‘World of Dance’ when Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion on the country last Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) and took to Instagram where he noted that getting arrested was the “least traumatizing” part of his experience so far.
