Knicks pursuit of Jalen Brunson could benefit from the Mavericks’ crowded (and expensive) backcourt
Spencer Dinwiddie’s emergence with the Mavericks presents an interesting question as it relates to the Knicks and their point guard dilemma: will Mark Cuban now allow himself to get outbid for Jalen Brunson?
The Knicks’ strong interest in Brunson is well-known in NBA circles, but the Mavericks, pushing toward contention with Luka Doncic running the show, resisted trading their starting point guard despite discussions, according to a league source.
The Mavericks instead dealt Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for a package that included Dinwiddie, who is earning $18 million next season as another guard and ballhandler. Since that trade, the Mavericks are 5-1 with Dinwiddie’s role steadily increasing, as head coach Jason Kidd has helped right the ship.
The new mix hasn’t drastically cut into Brunson’s minutes yet, but there’s been a slight decrease (for instance, he played less than 30 minutes Thursday for just the second time in the last 20 games, with Dinwiddie subbing out Brunson for the final 6 ½ minutes).
In the bigger picture, Brunson, 25, will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Cuban said the Mavericks will “do all we can” to retain Brunson, but that was before the Dinwiddie trade — and before Cuban committed a $52 million extension to Dorian Finney-Smith. The Mavericks can still re-sign Brunson using Bird Rights, but they’d be deep in the luxury tax while disproportionately spending on a backcourt that already includes Doncic (earning $35.7 million next season), Dinwiddie ($18 million) and Tim Hardaway Jr. ($19.6 million).
The Knicks, as constructed, are also capped out but have enough flexibility with short contracts and future draft picks to create space via trades. Four players earning at least $9 million per year (Derrick Rose, Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel) can become expiring deals next season. If signing Brunson outright is impossible, the Knicks could also acquire him in a sign-and-trade with the Mavericks.
Brunson, who is averaging 16 points this season while shooting over 50%, is reportedly looking for a deal in the range of four years, $80 million. It’s similar to the deal given to Brunson’s comparison, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, who signed for four years, $85 million.
The Knicks mistakenly passed on seriously pursuing VanVleet during the 2020 free agency, and, two years later, they’re still searching for a solution at point guard. The hole at the position was opened further by the failed gamble on Walker and injuries to Rose, who remains out following a procedure to his ankle area.
The Knicks have most often used Burks, a natural wing, as the starting point guard. Heading into Friday, the team ranked 27th in points per game, 27th in effective field goal percentage, 26th in offensive efficiency and last in assists.
“That’s the best we have,” Tom Thibodeau said when asked about the sustainability of using Burks at point guard. “So that’s what we’re doing, and they’re capable.”
New York’s connection to Brunson goes beyond the position. His father, Rick, is a former Knick and the first client of Leon Rose, who was a longtime agent before becoming Knicks president. Rick also served as Thibodeau’s assistant in Chicago and Minnesota.
Of course, Thibodeau’s future is on shaky ground with the Knicks plummeting to the fringe of the playoff picture. But whether or not Thibodeau sticks around, the Knicks would be smart, given their current predicament, to capitalize on the availability of one of the top point guards in free agency.
John Gabriel, Brian Hill honored by induction into Magic’s Hall of Fame
John Gabriel and Brian Hill were at the forefront of the Orlando Magic during the team’s most successful years, so it was completely appropriate for them to be recognized together for their contributions to the franchise’s history.
Gabriel, the former general manager, and Hill, the former head coach, were inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame ahead of Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
They became the 10th and 11th inductees, joining Darrell Armstrong, David Steele, Tracy McGrady, Jimmy Hewitt, Penny Hardaway, Rich DeVos, Shaquille O’Neal, Pat Williams and Nick Anderson.
“Together they formed what was one of the most successful periods in Orlando Magic history — in terms of wins, going to the NBA Finals and consecutive playoff appearances,” said Alex Martins, Magic chief executive officer. “It’s fitting the two of them go into the Magic Hall of Fame together.
“I owe a lot in my career to both of these gentlemen.”
Hill had two stints as the Magic’s coach: from 1993-97 and 2005-07. He has the most wins in franchise history at 267-192.
The Magic qualified for the playoffs in five of six seasons during Hill’s tenures as coach, including the first four. Hill led Orlando to its first playoff appearance in 1993-94, two Eastern Conference Finals (′95, ′96) and its first NBA Finals (′95).
Orlando won a franchise-best 60 games during the 1995-96 season and won 40 consecutive home games from March 21, 1995-March 19, 1996, under Hill.
“I’m honored and humbled by the experience,” Hill said. “I’ve always felt a special relationship with the organization even after I stopped coaching. Orlando’s home and I feel like this organization has always been home to me. It gave me the opportunity to coach some of the best players who’ve played in the NBA.”
Gabriel joined the Magic as the franchise’s first basketball operations hire in 1987 — two years before the team’s first game. He had multiple roles within the organization, including director of player personnel, director of scouting and an assistant coach before being named vice president of basketball operations/player personnel in January 1994. Gabriel was promoted to general manager in April ′96, a role he had until March 2004.
He helped build the Magic roster that went to the 1995 NBA Finals. Orlando had 11 consecutive seasons with a .500-plus record (′92-2003) and made eight trips to the playoffs with Gabriel at the helm. Gabriel was named the NBA Executive of the Year for the ′99-2000 season after acquiring Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady as free agents and signing Doc Rivers as the team’s head coach, who was named that season’s Coach of the Year.
“We’ve been through probably some of the sweetest and some of the toughest times together,” Gabriel said. “God put me around the right people. None of us get where we want to go on our own. There are always others. It’s a cliché, but it’s true.”
Gabriel and Hill are currently executive advisers to the Magic’s basketball operations department. Hill also works as a pregame/postgame analyst for Magic games on Bally Sports Florida.
“We’ve benefited from their advice over the last several years as well,” Martins said. “Their longevity speaks for itself, their success speaks for itself and this is a fitting honor for them.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Shorthanded Heat push past Nets 113-107 behind Bam Adebayo to sour Kevin Durant’s return
On one side was a Brooklyn Nets team lamenting life when less than whole, be it Kyrie Irving sidelined by vaccine mandate, Ben Simmons not yet ready for a return, Joe Harris lost for the season with an ankle injury or Kevin Durant out of the mix for six weeks until Thursday night.
On the other side stood the Miami Heat, who not only have lived much of this season shorthanded but took it a step further on Thursday night by holding out Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker due to nagging injuries, with Kyle Lowry away due to a family matter.
Ultimately, the no-excuse team prevailed, the Heat making it seven victories in their last eight road games with a 113-107 victory at Barclays Center, despite a second harrowing finish in as many nights.
“Guy step up when guys are out,” Heat forward Caleb Martin said. “It says a lot about our squad.”
Making it about those present, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra cobbled together a rotation and scheme that soured Durant’s return.
The late lead blown a night earlier in a road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this time was preserved.
“Guys were exhausted mentally, emotionally, physically,” Spoelstra said of the quick turnaround from the blown 14-point fourth lead in Milwaukee. “It was just a matter of trying to come together and inspire each other, find a way, find a way to gut it out.”
The Heat were led by a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double from center Bam Adebayo, supported by 27 points from Tyler Herro, 22 from Martin and 21 from Max Strus. It was the fifth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons the Heat closed with four 20-point scorers.
“It was a great bounce back,” Strus said. “We had a bad taste in our mouth.”
The Nets got 31 points from Durant, who closed 10 of 21 from the field in his 35 minutes.
“This is a game we should have won,” said assistant Jacque Vaughn, who guided the Nets with Steve Nash in COVID protocols.
Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:
1. Closing time: Down 16 in the second period and 67-60 at halftime, the Heat went up eight in third period and took an 88-84 lead into the fourth.
An Adebayo 3-point play followed by a driving Herro layup then pushed the Heat to a 102-94 lead with 6:58 to play, amid “Let’s Go Heat!” chants.
Later, a Martin 3-pointer made it 104-96 with 5:33 to play, with another Martin 3-pointer making it 109-97 with 4:21 left.
But a 3-pointer by former University of Miami guard Bruce Brown and a Durant jumper had the Heat lead down 109-105 with 2:48 play to play.
Durant then converted a pair of free throws with 2:23 to go and the Heat lead was down to 109-107.
From there, Brooklyn had a chance to go ahead, with a Durant 3-point attempt rimming out with 57.9 seconds to play, with Adebayo converting a layup with 35.5 seconds left for a 111-107 lead.
“I thought the poise down the stretch was much better,” Spoelstra said, in comparison to the loss in Milwaukee.
Strus was pleased that the opportunity for redemption came so quickly.
“I think that’s the biggest thing about our team and our guys, that we care and want to get better,” he said.
2. Strus time: Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, when the Heat were healthy and mostly whole, Strus was held out of a game while healthy for the first time since Nov. 24.
Thursday night he was percolating on yet another night when Duncan Robinson was unimposing with his 3-point stroke.
Strus closed 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. It reached the point where Robinson, who was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting, played set-up man to Strus, closing with seven assists.
The rotation now gets more intriguing, with Victor Oladipo to make his season debut as soon as Monday.
“You just got to stay the same mindset as possibly you can,” Strus said of his whirlwind week. “You’ve got to keep the mindset when you’re number is called.”
3. Practicing prudence: Butler was held out with what the Heat listed as an irritated left big toe, with Tucker held out with what was listed as left-knee pain.
Closer to reality was a case of it being the fifth game in seven nights for the Heat.
“This was an organizational decision really with the two of them,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve been grinding and working. They’re not long-term issues, but they can be if you don’t handle them immediately.”
Adebayo said pushing through amid absences is nothing new.
“We’ve been doing that the whole season,” he said. “It just shows the level of commitment all of us have to this team.”
The Heat next play Saturday, against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena, with the 76ers now second in the East, 2 1/2 games behind the Heat.
4. (Brief) lineup twist: With Butler and Tucker out, Spoelstra relented and went with dual big men in his starting lineup, opening with Omer Yurtseven alongside Adebayo.
The two had played 12 minutes together prior to Thursday night.
Adebayo opened defensively on Durant, his 2021 Olympic gold teammate, which assuredly tested his switch-everything inclinations.
But once Yurtseven was called for his second foul with 6:07 left in the opening period, Spoelstra went with a more traditional approach, with Martin entering. That also put Martin on Durant, easing Adebayo’s defensive burden.
Spoelstra then started the second half with Martin alongside Adebayo.
“Bam was sensational the entire game,” Spoelstra said, “just really inspiring and doing it on both ends.”
5. Vs. Dragic: Thursday marked the first time Goran Dragic played as a Heat opponent since Dec. 19, 2014, two months before he was dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Heat.
It also was his first start for the Nets, having joined Brooklyn following his trade from Toronto to San Antonio and then his buyout from the Spurs. He was dealt by the Heat to the Raptors in August in the sign-and-trade transaction for Lowry.
Dragic closed with nine points and seven assists. He is now 1-12 as a Heat opponent, still with plenty of respect for his former team.
“Spo tricked us with that zone,” he said of the Heat’s change-of-pace defense.
“Those top teams, they play together as a unit,” Dragic said, “so we have to find a way to start playing together as a unit.”
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris will undergo a second season-ending ankle surgery
Joe Harris is not walking back through that door.
The Nets’ sharpshooter will undergo a second surgery on the left ankle that has plagued him all season. Nets general manager Sean Marks said on the pregame YES Network broadcast that Harris will miss the remainder of the season, and that he attempted to make a comeback but ultimately the best decision was to undergo a second procedure.
“Although Joe worked diligently over the past few months to rehab his ankle and exhausted every possible avenue in order to get back on the court with his teammates, it has been determined that he will require additional arthroscopic surgery in the coming weeks,” Marks said in a statement. “While it is expected that Joe will make a full recovery following the procedure, it will unfortunately result in him missing the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.
“We know how deeply disappointed Joe is to miss this stretch run, but he remains a huge part of who we are as an organization, and while he won’t be able to contribute on the court his presence and positivity around the team will continue to be felt by all.”
Harris originally severely sprained his ankle in a Nov. 14 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He underwent surgery two weeks later to remove a bone particle from his ankle, and Nets head coach Steve Nash said the procedure was done to put the issue of his ankle in the past.
But Harris suffered a setback during his rehab and sought a second opinion from a doctor in Indianapolis on Jan. 26. Nash never ruled out the possibility of a second procedure, and Harris and the Nets ultimately agreed the reigning three-point efficiency leader should undergo season-ending surgery on Thursday.
Harris’s season coming to an end makes the Nets’ acquisition of Seth Curry in the James Harden trade even more important.
Curry’s presence lessens the blow that comes with losing Harris, who has led the NBA in three-point percentage in two of the last four seasons. Harris shot 46.6% from downtown in 14 games this season before spraining his ankle in Oklahoma City. Curry is a career 44% three-point shooter and is shooting 47% since the trade to Brooklyn.
