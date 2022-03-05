News
Literary calendar for the week of March 6
BRENDAN SLOCUM: Classically trained violinist, music educator and former university concert master discusses his debut novel, “The Violin Conspiracy,” set in the fiercely competitive world of professional classical musicians. The protagonist — who, like Slocum, is a Black violinist from North Carolina — is shocked to discover that his family’s beat-up heirloom fiddle is a priceless Stradivarius. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Virtual event, presented by Club Book. Live-streamed at facebook.com/ClubBook.
New offices for the hybrid era? Many companies are on board
OMAHA, Neb. — If you build a shiny new office building, will your employees show up to work in it?
Many U.S. companies are banking on it because they believe working in person is better for collaboration and training young employees. So even though most employees are still working from home offices and dining room tables today, some companies are willing to spend big on showplace headquarters.
Businesses recognize there is a place for offices despite the fact that they plan to give workers more flexibility to work from home and might see cost savings from limiting their real estate holdings.
In a sign of how committed companies are to keeping offices, some 57% of the more than 2,300 office projects that giant architecture firm Gensler is now working on were started last year, in the middle of the pandemic. But as they’re building, companies are tweaking designs to reflect that offices may become spots that workers visit primarily to collaborate with others, instead of places where they toil all day, every day.
Jordan Goldstein, the co-firm managing principal at Gensler, said companies are placing a premium on having more meeting rooms with the technology to accommodate remote and in-person participants, as well as more flexible space for people to choose where they work within the office.
Mutual of Omaha plans to build a glassy new headquarters in its namesake Nebraska city that could wind up as Omaha’s tallest building.
But the insurance company says the plans for its new building reflect its commitment to flexible work. The company has 4,000 employees in the Omaha metro area but is planning a building that can only accommodate between 2,200 and 2,500 people on any given day, Mutual spokesman Jim Nolan said.
“The only way that works is by embracing remote and hybrid work,” he said.
The number of people working remotely is clearly growing because so many companies learned they could do it during the pandemic. The Society for Human Resource Management estimates the number of totally remote U.S. workers will double to roughly 36 million people by 2025. But the CEO of that trade group, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., said that will still only account for a little over 20% of the workforce. The other nearly 80% will work in an office at least part of the time.
Another survey done last year by CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, showed that 87% of large companies planned to use a hybrid schedule after the pandemic, with workers in the office part of the time.
And separate worker surveys that SHRM and Gensler conducted last fall both showed that more than half of workers wanted to be back in the office at least one day a week.
But so far businesses have been slow to bring employees back. An average of 36.8% of the workforce was back in offices during the fourth week of February in 10 major U.S. cities monitored by Kastle Systems, which tracks building access-card swipes. That number has been creeping up since early January when it fell as low as 23% during the omicron surge.
Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge said bringing people together in an office at least periodically will boost productivity and creativity, and having a gleaming new $433 million office should help the company attract new talent. Plus, the new headquarters will likely be smaller overall than Mutual’s current headquarters complex, but the exact size will be determined later in the design process.
Elsewhere, two high profile projects already underway are Walmart’s new headquarters being built in Bentonville, Arkansas, and the new New York City home for bank JP Morgan Chase.
Walmart said it was overdue for a new headquarters regardless of the pandemic because it is currently spending tens of millions of dollars every year to maintain an outdated patchwork of more than 20 offices in northwest Arkansas for its administrative and support staff.
JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said that the rise of work-from-home might mean the company only needs 60 desks for every 100 employees because they will be shared. But he remains committed to a new headquarters for 12,000 to 14,000 of the bank’s employees because many tasks will still need to be done in person.
Deluxe, the company once known primarily for printing checks that now processes nearly $3 trillion in payments a year, invested $12.2 million during the pandemic in a new 94,000-square-foot Minneapolis headquarters that opened last fall. When they return on a more regular basis later this month, employees will be expected to be there more often than they work from home.
But the new headquarters is less than one-third the size of Deluxe’s old one. The company cut its overall real estate footprint in half nationwide to better reflect its current needs with more people working remotely.
Deluxe CEO Barry McCarthy acknowledges that parts of each of his employee’s jobs can be done remotely, but coming together and being able to work as a team is a bigger element.
“There are very, very few jobs that are just individual contributor jobs with little or no interaction required from others,” he said.
McCarthy, like many CEOs, says he believes office work is better for training and mentoring younger employees because they can watch and interact with their coworkers better and get more immediate feedback on their work.
The roughly 100 headquarter workers at shoe and apparel company Merrell moved into a new office in Rockford, Michigan, in January. The project was in the works before the pandemic began, but CEO Chris Hufnagel said the company reworked the plan after it became clear that many employees would still work from home, at least part of the time. Hufnagel said he believes the office will be the “epicenter” for the company’s work.
“I think everyone realizes that there are parts of our jobs that we do better when we are together,” Hufnagel said.
And then there are companies that plan to largely do away with their offices in favor of remote work. But even those firms may keep a small office presence.
Intradiem CEO Matt McConnell said the software company had its most profitable year ever in 2021 and didn’t miss a beat while its 150 employees and 75 contractors were all working remotely. After checking with employees, the company shifted to a remote-first plan and will let its current headquarters lease expire at the end of 2022.
“It’s just this big, empty space that no one is using. It doesn’t make any sense to maintain that,” McConnell said.
But Intradiem, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, will likely still maintain a smaller headquarters with space for its IT workers to put together equipment to send out to home-based workers, and the company will encourage teams to occasionally get together in person. They may also rent some space at shared offices run by WeWork for employees across the country to use.
Modular flooring manufacturer Interface just opened a new headquarters in 2018, but the pandemic prompted the company to spend $400,000 remodeling the building and investing in new technology and furniture to adjust to workers only being in the office part of the time.
Darby Gracey, Interface’s director of worklife and workplace strategy, said she knows the roughly 175 headquarters workers didn’t miss commuting in Atlanta traffic while they worked from home, but the company has asked them to return at least some of the time.
“We believe a major part of culture comes from the ability to sit down and have a cup of coffee with an colleague or have a white-boarding session with a teammate — just actually getting together in person and being able to read body language — we believe that there’s a lot of value in that and it’s something we’re standing firm on,” Gracey said.
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first cease-fire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed Saturday amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country’s strategic seacoast.
The struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fire in the southeastern port of Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.
Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort and claimed the actions of Ukraine’s leadership called into question the future of the country’s statehood.
“If this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience,” Putin said.
Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said it had agreed with Ukraine on evacuation routes out of the two cities. Before the announcement, Russia’s days-long assault had caused growing misery in Mariupol, where AP journalists witnessed doctors make unsuccessful attempts to save the lives of wounded children, pharmacies ran bare and hundreds of thousands of people faced food and water shortages in freezing weather.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began Saturday.
“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said.
In recent days, Ukraine had urged Moscow to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the older adults to flee the fighting, calling them “question No. 1.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held out the possibility that talks with Russia could result in a sustained, if limited ceasefire Saturday. Elsewhere in the country, Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, while the Russians were trying to keep Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy encircled, he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said Russia was ready for a third round of talks on that and other issues, but he asserted that “the Ukrainian side, the most interested side here, it would seem, is constantly making up various pretexts to delay the beginning of another meeting.”
Diplomatic efforts continued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.
In the wake of Western sanctions, Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship state-owned airline, announced that it plans to halt all international flights. except to Belarus, starting Tuesday.
At least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the true number is probably much higher, the U.N. human rights office has said.
Zelenskyy said Saturday that that 10,000 Russian troops had died in the war, a claim that could not be independently verified. “We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” the Ukrainian leader said.
The Russian military, which doesn’t offer regular updates on casualties, said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed.
Ukraine’s military might is vastly outmatched by Russia’s, but its military and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity since the invasion. Even in cities that have fallen to the Russians, there were signs of resistance.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of people protested the invasion, shouting, “Go home.”
A vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said the military situation was more quiet overall Saturday and Russian forces “have not taken active actions since the morning.”
While the shelling in Mariupol showed Russia’s determination to cut Ukraine off from access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, further damaging the country’s economy, it was Putin who was most on the offensive with his comments warning that a no fly zone would be considered a hostile act.
NATO has said it has no plans to implement such a no fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western officials have said a main reason is a desire to not widen the war beyond Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
As Russia cracks down on independent media reporting on the war, more major international news outlets said they were pausing their work there. Putin said nothing warrants imposing martial law at this point.
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program has said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president was set to brief U.S. senators Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.
The U.N. Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation. The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.
Elsewhere in the capital, in a sign of nerves near breaking point, two people on a sidewalk froze in their tracks at the sound of a sharp bang. It was a garbage truck upending a bin.
Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Working Strategies: Pulling strings / asking for favors in job search
If there’s one thing that makes job seekers squirm more than networking, it might be asking people for favors. The fact that the two activities are distinct often escapes notice, since humble job seekers sometimes regard networking as a favor in itself.
Well, just to clear things up: Networking is the process of connecting with people, new and familiar, to learn about them and tell them about yourself. Asking for favors is … asking for favors. Of course, networking can morph into a favor, if you’re begging for a meeting, but for the most part it’s a mutual exercise and one that no one needs to feel overly beholden about.
This distinction matters, as it sometimes happens that you really do need a favor in the course of finding a job. Indeed, you may even need to pull a few strings or leverage a relationship in order to move something forward.
Depending on your experience or your family or cultural background, this can seem completely normal or totally improper, or anything in between. However you view the concept of asking for a favor during job search, you probably can’t escape the necessity of doing it now and then.
Here’s a quick Five-W primer to serve as a guide, with a bonus “How” thrown in.
Why to ask for a favor during job search. The reasons you might need a hand could be quite varied. You might have run into a wall on finding a contact name, for example, or your résumé might not be getting through to the right person. Perhaps you need a meeting with someone or some tidbit of inside information to keep you from making a misstep in your process.
In general, the more delicate the situation (such as an inside promotion) or the more important the position is to you, the more motivation you’ll have to ask for help.
Who to ask. Or whom, to be grammatical, but that doesn’t have the same ring in the Five-W list. In any case, logically you would ask the person most likely to have the desired information. Unfortunately, that may not be the same person who owes you a favor, or with whom you already have a relationship. In the end, you may decide to ask Person A to get the information from Person B, to make the best use of relationships that are already established.
What to ask for. This is where nuance can be helpful. If you know this person very well, a direct question could be fine: “What is the hiring committee looking for?” But since that could make someone else uncomfortable, the variation could be, “What do you think candidates should be highlighting in their materials?” These sound the same, but one requests specific data while the other inspires advice.
Where to make the request. “Where” in this case means “through which communication conduit.” Although it isn’t cloak-and-dagger stuff to ask someone’s thoughts on how a department is structured, leaving a written trail isn’t always smart either.
Rather than emailing your specific question, consider emailing to request a quick phone conversation. An exception could be when you need a hand getting your résumé seen by someone, in which case a brief email with the résumé attached might be the most expeditious.
When to ask. Timing for your request will be very specific to the situation, but it’s usually best not to add urgency to the mix. Making the outreach as soon as you know you need help will be better than “please call me tomorrow” requests. On the other hand, if the situation is time-sensitive, relaying that (tactfully) to your contact provides parameters for their response.
How to ask. Even though you might be basing your request on a history of mutual aid, it’s generally not cool to make it seem like a debt being called in. “Remember that project I helped you with? It’s time to help me” could leave a bad taste in someone’s mouth. Referencing the relationship can still be done, if you employ a more gracious tone: “I’ve always appreciated our ability to collaborate and ask each other advice. I could use some of your advice now.”
We’ve run of Ws, but there’s still a step remaining: Following up. Asking for a favor without providing an outcome can make someone feel used instead of valued. Conversely, even a brief “thanks for the help yesterday” email can help cement your relationship, and keep the door open for the future.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
