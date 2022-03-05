News
Minnesota House approves audit of Twin Cities light rail project
A light rail construction project in the Twin Cities that could end up $750 million over budget and is over three years behind schedule is one step closer to a full audit after the Minnesota House approved funding for a special review of the project.
Lawmakers of both parties in the House and Senate have been calling for an audit of the project to expand a light rail line in the southwestern metro, which has had a pattern of increasing costs and delays since breaking ground in 2019 at an original expected cost of $2 billion.
The Metropolitan Council said the expansion could wind up costing $750 million more than its originally projected budget of $2 billion dollars. It was supposed to open in 2023 but now won’t open until 2027. Rep. Frank Hornstein, who is carrying the audit bill in the House, and Sen. Scott Dibble, both Minneapolis Democrats, started pushing for a special review last summer after the council sought an additional $200 million in funding.
“At that time myself and Sen. Dibble grew very concerned about not only the size of that particular cost overrun but a pattern of increased costs and delay to this project,” Hornstein told fellow representatives on the House floor Thursday, ahead of a vote to approve the audit. “We felt the situation had become serious enough that it really merited what’s called a special review.”
After the lawmakers reached out to the legislative auditor about a review last summer, costs continued to grow due to construction challenges and a dispute with a contractor. The legislative auditor in October issued a memo that raised further concerns to the point that Hornstein and other lawmakers felt it necessary to conduct a full audit of the project.
Costs then only continued to grow, with the council in January announcing it would need an additional $450-550 million to finish the project.
The Southwest light rail project is an extension of the existing Green Line that connects downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. The 14.5 miles of new track would connect downtown Minneapolis to the suburb of Eden Prairie, with stations in St. Louis Park, Hopkins, and Minnetonka along the route.
The Metropolitan Council is the lead agency in the project and is working with local, federal and state agencies on the project. Funding primarily comes from federal and county sources, with the state contributing just $30 million to the project, according to the Office of the Legislative Auditor.
The legislative auditor is already looking into the project and the bill that passed the house nearly unanimously Thursday night will provide an additional $200,000 for the special review. The Senate plans to take up a similar bill, and it has the support of transportation Chair Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson. Gov. Tim Walz also supports an audit.
GOP PUSH TO STOP PROJECT
Republican representatives attempted to introduce amendments to pause or even end the light rail project altogether during nearly three hours of floor debate on the audit bill Thursday night. Some argued that the rail project shouldn’t get more funding before the audit determines what’s causing its cost and timeline to balloon. Others, such as Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said the project should be scrapped altogether, calling it a “multi-billion dollar boondoggle.”
Rep. Cheryl Youakim, R-Hopkins, shot back at Republican calls to pause or end the project, pointing out that it is more than halfway complete. Ending the project completely could entail owing the federal government money, removing already-built portions of the line, and risking lawsuits over broken contracts for its construction, she said.
The audit ultimately passed 129-1, with Shakopee Republican Rep. Erik Mortensen the lone no vote.
News
Duluth man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times
DULUTH — A Duluth man is accused of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times while she slept early Wednesday.
Anthony Alton Holloway, 35, was charged Friday in State District Court with attempted intentional second-degree murder and child endangerment in the attack that left the victim with 13-15 stab wounds to her chest, neck and back, including one that pierced her heart.
A criminal complaint states that multiple people, including Holloway, called 911 to report the stabbing inside an apartment building at 1701 Kenwood Ave. at approximately 5:15 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the woman “bleeding profusely.” She was taken to St. Luke’s hospital and listed in critical condition.
The victim was later able to speak with investigators, stating that she was asleep with a 1-year-old child curled up to her abdomen when she awoke to Holloway stabbing her in the back. As she tried to get away, Holloway allegedly began stabbing at the front of her body and threatening to kill her.
The victim said Holloway would pause at times and look over some of her injuries before resuming stabbing. The complaint states that she was eventually able to get out of the apartment and seek help. As she did so, Holloway locked the apartment door with two children inside.
Police arrived on the scene and arrested Holloway, who allegedly admitted responsibility to the 911 dispatcher. The children were located without injuries.
The victim told police she had seen Holloway place a knife in his pocket earlier in the day and confronted him about it, but he denied doing so, according to the complaint. She said domestic violence had been a regular part of their relationship in the past two years, including Holloway once threatening her with a knife.
Court records show that Holloway has been convicted in four previous cases involving domestic assault or stalking. He has several other convictions on his record, including drug sales, first-degree burglary, fleeing a peace officer and impaired driving.
News
‘He’s the guru’: Michigan players rave about new Ravens assistant Ryan Osborn
As he finished singing the praises of new Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn, Michigan inside linebacker Joshua Ross caught himself.
“The Ravens definitely got a good addition with Coach ‘Oz,’ for sure,” he said Friday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Then he remembered something and corrected himself: “Analyst ‘Oz.’ ”
Technically, Osborn was an an analyst last season under then-Michigan and new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, with a focus on the Wolverines’ edge rushers. But a Detroit Free Press story on Osborn’s role in spring workouts noted that he’d been coaching the group, which analysts are prohibited from doing.
Whatever Osborn did at Michigan, it helped. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was a Heisman Trophy finalist after a 14-sack season. Outside linebacker David Ojabo, another All-American and projected first-round pick, had 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.
In announcing Osborn’s hire as a quality-control coach last month, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he “has a proven ability to connect with and motivate players.” Ojabo couldn’t contain his enthusiasm Friday when asked about Osborn’s help.
“He’s the guru, man,” he said. “He’s a hidden guru. He’s the one that really took me under his wing and really broke stuff down bit by bit. He took time out of his day to make sure I understood. He wouldn’t let me leave the room until I understood stuff. He worked through all the frustration. He just kept my head cool, calm. Again, that’s what allowed me to play free and fast. It’s him. He broke it down.”
Ross didn’t work much with Osborn, but their year together in Ann Arbor left him impressed.
“ ‘Oz’ got the juice, I’ll tell you that much,” he said. “You know, [we] couldn’t really talk as much as because of the position that I was in at Michigan. But anytime I had a conversation with him … anytime I heard him talk game, I felt his passion. He knew what he was talking about. He was a great, great leader. He has a great, great mind. He’s very, very smart.”
()
News
NFL Combine: Receiver class impresses, leaving Jets in strong position
INDIANAPOLIS — The buzz surrounding the Jets is they will add a wide receiver, and the way the market at the position is shaping up, there will be an abundance of options.
That’s a good thing, because it’s imperative that Gang Green provides weapons for Zach Wilson in the second year of his development.
Amari Cooper may be available, as ESPN reported Friday that the Cowboys are “likely” to release him. Only $6 million of Cooper’s $20 million base was guaranteed. The former standout Alabama receiver has 7,076 yards with 46 touchdowns and four Pro Bowl appearances in his seven year career. He’s only 27 years old.
That’s one option. But the Jets are doing their due diligence on the draft class as well. The class is deep enough, and the Jets have enough flexibility with four picks in the top 40, where they don’t necessarily have to add a free agent or trade target.
They met with the majority of the hyped receiver prospects. Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Georgia’s George Pickens and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson said during their pressers that they met with the Jets.
The Jets also met with USC’s Drake London, per sources.
So this is the beginning of a full-court press to improve the position. The receiver room is solid with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis; Moore flashed that he could become a 1,000-yard receiver and Davis is a valuable asset for a young QB. But it can get better.
Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson was already in contention to be the first receiver drafted after producing 70 catches for 1,058 yards for 12 touchdowns in 2021. His route running is his best trait: His elite quickness lets him maneuver pristinely in and out of breaks. He has the highest floor, because those traits translate well to becoming a solid NFL receiver.
But one question was his long speed. However, Wilson quieted those concerns by running a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash. Now there’s a stronger chance he could become the first receiver off the board. His OSU teammate Chris Olave launched himself up the boards too by running a 4.39 40.
London participated in the interviews and opted not to run his 40-yard dash as he continues to recover from his fractured ankle. His height was slightly shorter (6-foot-3 7/8) than what USC listed him (6-foot-5) but added mass by weighing in at 219. He’ll test at his Pro Day.
Burks came in at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and ran a 4.5, which is good for his size.
The receiver class is deep enough to where the Jets don’t even have to draft one in the first round. They could double up on defense and or go offensive tackle then defense and opt to draft one at the top of the second round.
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, who was rising up the draft board after having a strong Senior Bowl, produced freakish combine numbers. The 6-foot-4 receiver ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and hit a vertical jump of 38 and a broad jump of 11 feet. Those marks ranked in the top-six for receivers.
Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton ran the fastest 40 time with a blazing 4.28.
So the Jets will have options as they pursue ways to provide Wilson with weapons.
()
Minnesota House approves audit of Twin Cities light rail project
Duluth man accused of stabbing pregnant girlfriend more than a dozen times
‘He’s the guru’: Michigan players rave about new Ravens assistant Ryan Osborn
NFL Combine: Receiver class impresses, leaving Jets in strong position
Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson cruises into Division 1 state final
COVID-19 Friday update: Test positivity below the caution threshold as conditions continue to improve
The Sackler Name Can Now Be Removed from Any Museum With 45 Days Notice
WCHA Final Faceoff: Top-ranked Gophers bring win streak, confidence to semifinals
Four next steps in Minnesota United’s growth as a club
‘Truckers for Freedom’ convoy to roll through St. Louis this evening
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
News3 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing