News
Missouri postal carrier stole thousands of dollars in trading cards
ST. LOUIS–A now-former United States Postal Service carrier admitted in a federal courtroom in Missouri Thursday that he stole 94 sports trading cards in the mail worth almost $40,000 in 2021.
Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, was a postal carrier in the Kansas City area from 2018 until 2021. Authorities said Robinson was spotted on surveillance video at a Gladstone, Missouri sports memorabilia shop, trying to sell a Kevin Durant card worth $1,900. The card had been mailed to a prospective buyer in Kansas City but never reached its destination.
The original owner of the card had evidence of other cards sent in the mail that also never arrived. A total of five cards were eventually recovered. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Robinson admitted to taking mail home and destroying mail.
He entered a guilty plea Thursday to a single count of mail theft. Robinson could face up to five years in prison without parole.
News
Donation drive in St. Ann will send supplies to Ukraine
ST. ANN, Mo. — A local group of Ukrainians started a donation drive to collect emergency donations set to ship out next week for Ukrainians stuck in the war.
As the war in Ukraine rages on, more St. Louisans are working together to help. What appears to be a specialty car business on the outside is in fact actively playing a role in the Ukrainian resistance on the inside.
“When you’re strong you can help,” said Nastassia Hetsco. “You need to be focused and do what you can.”
Nastassia is originally from Belarus, and her husband is from Ukraine. Not doing anything wasn’t an option for them. In a matter of days, their pain turned into action.
They are working around the clock to get medical and military supplies to Ukrainians fighting for their lives.
“Planes going from Chicago to Warsaw twice a week, that’s why we’re leaving on Wednesday. Hopefully, our stuff gets into planes on Friday,” said Hetsco. “After that, it gets unloaded to volunteers, cars, and then goes to different directions in Ukraine.”
Fellow Ukrainian Viktor Fyduk kicked off donations with a slew of glasses, tape, medicine, women’s hygiene, backpacks, sleep aids, and more.
“I can’t stand to see my people dying. I have two sisters back home, a lot of cousins, and it’s all affected us,” said Victor Fyduk.
He urged everyone to help where they can.
“This is something that humans do,” said Fyduk. “This is what we are, we’re all humans. We help each other.”
They expect to fill the garage next door with as many donations as possible. Donations will be loaded onto a truck on Wednesday, headed to Chicago and then eventually Ukraine.
“Every day you try to feel the ground, which direction you need to go, what’s the fastest way to help people over there because it’s so many directions. And you need to pick the right one so that people get what they need right away and as soon as possible because they might need something yesterday,” said Hetsco.
That help is already on the way.
“All my life I believed that they are more good people,” said Hetsco. “And this situation showed me there are much more good people in this world.”
The drop-off location is open Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 10687 St. Charles Rock Road in St. Ann. Weekends are by appointment only.
News
Woman pleads for help finding missing husband in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Delbert Kinsey, 56, left his Jefferson County home around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 19, just as he normally does.
“We kissed, and we hugged and said goodbye, said I love you,” Marylou Kinsey recalled.
It’s the same ritual they’ve done for nearly 30 years. But, this time, he didn’t make it to work.
“I went back to bed laid down, and his boss called me around 6:15,” Marylou said.
His boss and Marylou retraced routes Delbert could have taken to work. Kinsey is a heavy equipment operator and has been a member of the Operating Engineers Local 513 union for 25 years. His union said this is very out of character for him.
Marylou found Delbert’s truck on Highway B near The Big River. She got out of the car and started looking for him but couldn’t find him.
“I went to see maybe he got tired and laid down in the truck or something but there was nothing, no keys, no Delbert, no wallet,” Marylou said.
She called 911 immediately. She said this is a spot they have often parked to look at the river, and they are both big nature lovers. She said it’s possible Delbert stopped here to smoke on his way to work, but this is not like him to disappear.
“They called in our bloodhound Zeus and his handler to do a track. They used an article out of the vehicle to give the dog the scent and then Zeus, the bloodhound, started immediately tracking Mr. Kinsey’s scent to the bridge. And that’s unfortunately where his scent ended right there,” said Grant Bissell, public safety information coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD).
Since then, Missouri State Highway Patrol’s water patrol division has come to search the river along with two neighboring fire departments. Deputies and detectives from JCSD have also searched on the ground.
“We had a number of folks actually out walking the banks of the river in that area, we also brought in one of our special operations corporals, who is our drone pilot, he flew the drone for 6 hours that day,” Bissell said.
“The river kind of snakes and crosses roads a number of times. There are a number of river accesses, so a detective has also gone to all those nearby river accesses to search.”
Crews have gone out with boats four times since the initial day of the search. On Thursday, JCSD’s drone pilot was flying over the area again. Marylou said a friend has also been searching with a drone.
The department does not anticipate there has been any foul play involved.
“We’ve done numerous interviews with people who know Mr. and Mrs. Kinsey, including the employer’ there. We’ve also gone to a number of businesses along that route that Mr. Kinsey traveled to get to work to gather surveillance video, and also just recently did an interview with somebody who believes he may have seen Mr. Kinsey in the area of the bridge on that morning,” Bissell said. “There has been a whole lot of effort put into this.”
“Highway B in that area is very well-traveled, so we would ask anyone who drove through that area on Highway B, in that Highway C intersection area in the early morning hours of the 19th,” he continued. “If you did happen to see him walking along the road, doing anything, we would love to hear from you because our detective bureau is tracking down every lead.”
Marylou said she’s heard from some witnesses that drove by that there may have been another car parked and another man with Delbert. She wants to know if that’s true and who it was.
“A lot of scenarios we’ve run on our head,” Marylou said. “Trying to have a little bit of faith because if I don’t, there’s no room for a miracle.”
She said he just started the process to retire early, and they had planned to move on a waterfront property so Delbert could fish and hunt whenever they wanted.
“I’ve asked God, that if He’s already taken his spirit, to at least give us the rest so I know he’s with you,” she said. “Our last date night was just the week before at church.”
She said they never argued, and the only thing they would argue about was where to go out for dinner.
“I love him and he knows I love him,” she added.
She said the day he went missing, the river was high and the nearby land was filled with water. Marylou said he was wearing his fluorescent green/yellow work shirt, with his company name and his first name on it, along with work pants, steel-toed boots, a baseball cap, and a lightweight camo jacket.
“I just want everybody that’s on this river, or down the river, or flooded property, to be keeping an eye out for him,” she said.
On Saturday morning, three groups of kayakers from St. Louis County are coming to the Big River to help with the search.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Hollie Lunsford at 636-797-5515.
News
Tommies fight Mavericks to the end before bowing 3-2 in Mason Cup opener
The top-seeded Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey team got all it could handle from eighth-seeded St. Thomas before rallying for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series of the CCHA’s Mason Cup playoffs in Mankato, Minn.
The Tommies (3-31-1) took a 2-1 lead into the final period, getting a goal from Ethan Gauer in the first period and another from Luke Manning in the second. Minnesota State (32-5) outshot St. Thomas 42-13.
The teams meet again in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.
BASEBALL
West Virginia 5, Gophers 4: The 25th-ranked Mountaineers (7-2) scored two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to rally past Minnesota (3-8) on the first day of the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Four Gophers finished with two hits apiece: Brett Bateman, Chase Stanke, Ronald Sweeney and Easton Bertrand.
Creighton 3, Tommies 1: St. Thomas (2-7) got nine hits from eight batters before falling to Creighton (4-5) in Omaha, Neb.
Charlie Bartholomew, a catcher out of Mahtomedi, led the Tommies, going 2-for-4 and driving in their only run, in the top of the first inning. Sam Kulesa, Kyle Halverson, Ben Vujovich, Jake Porter, Matthew Enck, Max Moris and Avery Lehman also had hits for St. Thomas. Walker Retz (1-1) took the pitching loss, giving up five hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out eight.
SOFTBALL
Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-10) dropped a pair of games in Columbia, Mo., losing 3-1 to Bradley (8-7) and 13-0 to 15th-ranked Missouri (13-4) in a five-inning no-hitter.
Megan Baniecke, a senior from Forest Lake, provided the Tommies with their only run of the day, a home run in the seventh inning of the opener. Teammate Kenzie Miller was 2-for-3 that game.
WRESTLING
Shilson reaches final: Augsburg’s Emily Shilson, a junior out of Mounds View High School, won three matches to advance to the championship match at 109 pounds at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Mich. Shilson, a two-time national champion, is 24-0 this season and 46-0 in her career at Augsburg.
Teammate Nina Makem, from Shakopee, advanced to the 136-pound final. Augsburg is sixth in the team standings with 69 points.
