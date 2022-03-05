News
Omar Kelly: What we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine
Mike McDaniel followed the script from the 2000 Oscar-winning epic historical drama Gladiator to create a lasting impression at the NFL combine, becoming the coach every media entity was buzzing about.
“I wasn’t the best because I killed quickly,” Proximo explains to Maximus, the movie’s main character, upon telling him the gladiators were going to be fighting in Rome’s Colosseum. “I was the best because the crowd loved me. Win the crowd and you’ll win your freedom.”
Well, McDaniel won the NFL’s popularity contest because of his unorthodox, quirky, loquacious style, and deadpan sense of humor, which he used on any media outlet that would hand him a microphone.
Considering how painful the past month has been, courtesy of the month-long coaching search, the Brian Flores lawsuit against the team and the NFL, and the NFL’s pending investigation into Flores’ claim that owner Steve Ross offered to pay him $100,000 extra per loss at the end of the 2019 season, McDaniel’s win-the-crowd antics were a breath of fresh air because he got the fan base talking about football again, and injected hope into their bloodstream.
Here is what else we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine.
1. Mike McDaniel has style
General Manager Chris Grier describes McDaniel as,“swagged-out,” and it fits. It’s a challenge to say whether that’s because of his demeanor, or his clothing, which players will not only recognize, but respect. All week McDaniel wore cream, or tan colors, showing he’s in tune with the season’s color palate. And he sported a Louis Vuitton backpack, Burberry shoes and a Breitling watch, just to name a few.
When his “swag” was brought up by an agent, a media member overheard McDaniel saying he sported name brand gear to “mask his insecurities.”
Joke or not, players will notice because they are usually into high-end fashion.
2. McDaniel marches to the beat of his own drum
It’s clear the Dolphins new head coach has no interest in fitting in. He’s quirky, talkative, has a deadpan sense of humor, and a candor that is refreshing. The Dolphins clearly hired someone who was the opposite of Flores, which is what usually happens following a breakup.
The colorful behavior has been present his whole career, and McDaniel himself admits that he’s a bit odd, but points out “I’m comfortable in my own skin,” and stressed that he’s not trying to be like his contemporaries.
His focus is on being authentic to himself.
3. Get ready to run
The Dolphins intend on running a zone-based run game, and hope they can develop a wide-zone rushing attack, which is what McDaniel grew up on during his formative years in Denver, Houston and Washington. Running that scheme effectively with the 49ers is what helped him establish his reputation as an offensive coordinator.
Installing an effective wide-zone (or outside zone) rushing attack could take time because of the intricacies and uniqueness it features. Miami needs a jump-cut runner with vision, blocking tight ends and receivers, and athletic offensive linemen to make that rushing style thrive.
4. Show Xavien the money
The Dolphins pledged to address Xavien Howard’s contract if he accepted a one-year revision, and played up to his potential last season. This week Grier said he intends to follow through on that promise, signing Howard to an extension if the two sides can come to terms.
That likely means Howard needs a deal that rivals those of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. That means we’re taking about a new deal that puts Howard in the $18-$20 million-a-year salary range (factoring in signing and roster bonuses).
5. Miami’s searching for trades
The Dolphins are shopping for veteran players who are on the trade block, or might be purged because of bloated contracts. Talents like Dallas receiver Amari Cooper, whom the Cowboys are expected to release to avoid the March 20 deadline for his $20 million contract to become full guaranteed for 2022.
There are going to be a handful of talented receivers like Cooper, Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million), Buffalo’s Cole Beasley ($6.1 million), and Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley ($11.1 million) put on the trade block in the coming days, and Miami needs to compare them with the free agent crop, and draft crop of receivers.
6. Don’t get too comfortable
Miami’s also shopping a few of their own overpriced assets, such as cornerback Byron Jones, who has $6 million of his $14.4 million salary guaranteed for 2022 already, and gets another $8.4 million guaranteed on March 22. The Dolphins moved Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers’ last year despite their substantial contracts. But don’t be surprised if Miami waits on any Jones move until they see the caliber of cornerback they can land in free agency. However, plenty of veterans can be had for the right draft pick.
7. Who gets the tag?
The Dolphins have the ability to use the franchise or transition tag on pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah or tight end Mike Gesicki, two of the team’s top free agents. Whether they use it or not depends on how negotiations go before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Grier admitted Miami has had far more conversations with Ogbah than Gesicki about re-signing, which is telling. It’s possible that Miami might not use the tag, allowing the free market to set each player’s value.
8. Dolphins are showing Tagovailoa support
The Dolphins are working to inject confidence into Tagovailoa, but admit it could take him some time to master the offense’s new style and terminology. The bottom line is Miami might ask Tagovailoa to play more under center and with his back to the defense, which is critical to properly executing play-action plays.
Miami feels they need to add a veteran quarterback to the team because Tagovailoa needs the guidance, and the film breakdowns a veteran can provide.
9. This draft has depth, but lacks star power
Like most seasons, the 2022 draft is thin in areas the Dolphins have needs, and rich at positions where Miami is set. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this draft class is stocked with experience because many players too advantage of the extra season provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means teams that are good talent evaluators should be able to find starters in day three.
10. Dolphins aren’t rebuilding
Grier made that clear when he took ownership for the era of dysfunction that existed with Flores, and pointed out that Miami’s roster is filled with young talent that have their arrow pointing up. The Dolphins, who had a 19-14 record the past two seasons, lead the NFL in cap space with $63 million, and have the opportunity to clear another $18-20 million by releasing or trading a handful of players. According to Grier, this roster simply needs “supplementing.”
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and will declare “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break from former President Donald Trump.
Pence, according to excerpts of a speech he will give Friday evening to the party’s top donors in New Orleans, will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly used language that has been criticized as deferential to Putin, including calling him “smart,” as he has insisted the attack never would have happened on his watch.
“Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” Pence will say, according to excerpts from the speech. “There is only room for champions of freedom.”
Pence, who Trump wrongly continues to insist had the power to overturn the 2020 election, will also continue to push back on Trump’s election lies as he lays the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run. Trump has also been teasing a comeback bid, potentially putting the two former running mates in direct competition.
“Elections are about the future,” he will say. “My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.”
Pence has been increasingly willing to push back on Trump — a dramatic departure from his deferential posture as vice president.
Last month, Pence directly rebutted Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, telling a gathering lawyers in Florida that Trump was “wrong.”
“I had no right to overturn the election,” he said.
Still, he will join his party Friday evening in blaming Joe Biden for Putin’s efforts, accusing the current president of having “squandered the deterrence that our administration put in place to keep Putin and Russia from even trying to redraw international boundaries by force.”
“It’s no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine,” he will say. “Weakness arouses evil and the magnitude of evil sweeping across Ukraine speaks volumes about this president.”
MN judicial branch lifts mask requirements in court facilities
The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced on Friday it is lifting an order requiring face masks in court facilities.
The order — by Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea — is effective Monday.
“The Judicial Branch has relied on data and the guidance from state and federal public health experts to inform how the courts manage our operations during the pandemic,” Gildea said, in a statement. “In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities.”
The chief judge in each judicial district is allowed to require face masks in court facilities in those districts or counties that are designated as a “high” COVID-19 Community Level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals who prefer to wear a face covering can still do so. Masks will be provided by court staff upon request.
The order continues to require that state district courts, appellate courts, and other Judicial Branch facilities meet conditions established by the Judicial Branch COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to manage in-person activities in a way to prioritize health and safety. For more information, see the Judicial Branch COVID-19 webpage.
Sanctions Set Off a Game of Hide-and-Seek for Russian Superyachts
The US and the EU are on a hunt for superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs as Western nations move to enforce sweeping economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner-circle cronies following their country’s invasion of Ukraine.
So far, at least two Russian-owned yachts have been seized by authorities in Europe. Satellite images and maritime activity tracking sites show that multiple ships targeted by the West are on the move to find a safe harbor, while the vessel reportedly owned by Putin himself is anchored near a Russian nuclear weapon operation.
Luxury yachts are a favorite status symbol for the mega-rich. The kind of superyachts Western governments are pursuing cost an average $275 million, according to Forbes, making them an attractive target for asset seizure, part of the system of sanctions. The US government can legally seize personal assets under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Reform Act if it can prove the assets are connected to crime— in this case, the war in Ukraine. After seizure, the yachts could be confiscated as government property and later sold.
French authorities said they seized a yacht owned by Igor Sechin, a close Putin ally sanctioned by the U.S. and the EU, on Wednesday at a shipyard in southern France. Sechin is the CEO of Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft, one of the world’s largest crude oil producers. He is described in the EU sanction document as one of Putin’s “most trusted and closest advisors” and “a personal friend.”
Seizing Amore Velo on the French Riviera
Sechin’s 280-foot-long pleasure vessel, the Amore Velo, had been stationed at the La Ciotat shipyards in France’s Cote d’Azur region for repairs since January. French authorities seized the yacht right before it was preparing to cast off in breach of EU sanctions, Bruno Le Maire, France’s Finance Minister, said in a statement on Thursday.
Also on Wednesday, German authorities seized an even bigger yacht that belongs to Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov in a shipyard in Hamburg. The 500-foot-long vessel, named Dilbar, is said to be worth nearly $600 million, according to Forbes, which first reported the seizure. Usmanov has been sanctioned by both the U.S. and EU.
At least five yachts linked to Russian oligarchs are cruising toward the Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that doesn’t have an extradition treaty with the U.S., Reuters reported Thursday, citing data from MarineTraffic, a paid ship-tracking site.
Currently anchored off the coast of the Maldives’ capital city Male is a vessel owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2018 over accusations that he was laundering money for Putin.
A superyacht owned Alexei Mordashov, Russia’s second richest person who has been sanctioned by the EU, was also near the Maldives, sailing in the Seychelles on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.
The U.S. and the EU have added dozens of Russian individuals to their blacklists through multiple rounds of sanctions since the war started. Yacht owners who are not sanctioned yet are also moving around their boats fearing that they could be the next on the list.
That include Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, and steel billionaire Alexander Abramov, whose yachts were among the five seen in the Maldives on Wednesday, per Reuters.
Graceful, 270-foot-long yacht that belongs to Putin, the ultimate target of Western sanctions, has been moved to a safe port in Kaliningrad, near Russia’s nuclear weapons operations, according to satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies, a Colorado-based Earth imaging firm. Graceful can host 26 people and features a 15-meter-long indoor pool, which can be converted in to a dance floor, according to SuperyachtFan. The yacht had been stationed in Hamburg, Germany since October 2021 for repairs and left Germany two weeks before the invasion of Ukraine, according to MarineTraffic data reported by CBS News.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department launched a task force to seize the personal assets of about a dozen Russian individuals who have been sanctioned by the U.S. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” President Biden said in his State of Union on Tuesday.
