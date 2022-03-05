News
Putin warns 3rd parties against creating Ukraine no-fly zone
LVIV, Ukraine — President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Russia would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there, while Ukrainian officials blamed Russian shelling for breaching a cease-fire arranged in two cities to evacuate civilians.
The struggle to enforce the cease-fire in Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop fighting across Ukraine as the number of people fleeing the country reached 1.4 million just 10 days after Russian forces invaded.
Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the evacuation and even claimed Ukraine’s leadership was calling into question the future of the country’s statehood, saying that “If this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”
Earlier, the Russian defense ministry said it had agreed with Ukraine on evacuation routes out of Volnovakha and Mariupol, the site of growing misery amid an ongoing assault that created desperate scenes at hospitals and raised the prospect of food and water shortages for hundreds of thousands of people in freezing weather.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of people had gathered for safe passage out of the city and buses were departing when shelling began.
“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said.
Before Russia announced the cease-fire, Ukraine had urged Moscow to create humanitarian corridors to allow children, women and the older adults to flee the fighting, calling them “question No. 1.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said Russia was ready for a third round of talks on that and other issues, but he asserted that “the Ukrainian side, the most interested side here, it would seem, is constantly making up various pretexts to delay the beginning of another meeting.”
Diplomatic efforts continued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.
In the wake of Western sanctions, Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship state-owned airline, announced that it plans to halt all international flights. except to Belarus, starting Tuesday.
While a vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv, the shelling in Mariupol showed Russia’s determination to cut Ukraine off from access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, further damaging the country’s economy.
Even in cities that have fallen to the Russians, there were signs of resistance – peaceful or otherwise. As homes in the northern city of Chernihiv burned from what locals blamed on the Russian shelling that’s targeted Ukraine’s urban areas from the start, Ukrainian officials released images showing a Russian plane they said was shot down there.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said the situation was generally quiet Saturday and Russian forces “have not taken active actions since the morning.”
Instead it was Putin who was most on the offensive with his comments warning against a wider war.
Ukraine’s president has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe. But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
As Russia cracks down on independent media reporting on the war, major international news outlets said they were pausing their work inside the country. Moscow also blocked Facebook and Twitter,
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program has said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president was set to brief U.S. senators Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs.
And the U.N. Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation. The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million fleeing to neighboring countries in the coming months will need humanitarian aid.
At least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, but the true number is probably much higher, the U.N. human rights office has said. Russia said Wednesday 498 of its troops had been killed and has not updated since.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.
Elsewhere in the capital, in a sign of nerves near breaking point, two people on a sidewalk froze in their tracks at the sound of a sharp bang. It was a garbage truck upending a bin.
Morning Report Pet of the Week: Kyzer
On weekdays, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of our recent favorites:
“Would you consider Buster (aka Wally, aka Kyzer) for Pet of the Week?” a reader named Peter recently tweeted the Morning Report. “I think the hairless part keeps him from getting adopted. He’s been available for a couple months now through Rescued Pets Are Wonderful.”
Learn more about Kyzer at Rpaw.org/kyzer/.
Local dental center providing free dental screenings for veterans
The A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health is giving veterans free comprehensive dental screenings Saturday morning, at the St. Louis Dental Center. To make this event free to veterans, funding is provided through private donations.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m., but walk-ins are welcome.
This is their fifth year of caring for veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center, through a partnership with A.T. Still University Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health and Affinia Healthcare.
Too many vets have no insurance or access to care, and the Veterans Administration only offers limited dental services.
Providing the care is a comprehensive team of dentists – faculty, staff & supervised dental students – many of whom volunteer their time and some are veterans themselves.
Since the program began, more than 770 veterans in all branches of service and every war have received services. Nearly 390 veterans are currently in treatment.
The staff can treat decay and pull teeth, but also diagnose gum disease, and provide full and partial sets of dentures.
The St. Louis Dental Center is at 1500 Park Avenue. To register, you can call 314-685-3553.
Kathleen Collins: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has been a long time building
On February 24, 2022, the world witnessed the military invasion of a sovereign state in Europe, all too reminiscent of September 1, 1939.
Vladimir Putin launched a full air, naval and ground assault on Ukraine. The attack is a blatant and egregious violation of international law, human rights and basic morality. The Russian invasion is not only an assault on the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine – it is Putin’s latest attempt to destroy the democratic aspirations of the Ukrainian people.
From the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv, we have heard many Ukrainians defiantly repeat, “We are a free nation.” Women and old men have taken up Kalashnikovs and courageously declared they will fight to the death for their freedom. Yet as the massive Russian military advances, there are already over 1.2 million refugees flooding Europe, millions of IDPs — internally displaced persons — and an escalating number of civilians killed and wounded. This is a rapidly evolving tragedy of catastrophic proportions.
What led to these tragic events? Some are claiming that the previously rational, reasonable Putin is suffering from COVID, is in a fit of anger, or has perhaps gone mad. Others are blaming NATO expansion. “It’s the West’s fault,” has been the conventional wisdom of the academic elite. Still others blame President Zelensky, even buying into utterly fantastic Russian propaganda alleging his “fascism” and a Ukrainian “genocide against ethnic Russians.”
The responsibility for this tragedy overwhelmingly lies with Putin and his ambitions for Russian greatness, supported by his security establishment.
This invasion of Ukraine is in fact Putin’s second invasion of Ukraine in eight years. It is a direct manifestation of his consistent, long-term domestic and foreign policy agenda.
With calculating patience and unbending determination for 22 years, Putin has ruthlessly pursued two deeply interrelated objectives: first, consolidating his authoritarian power at home, and second, reestablishing Russia as a great power abroad.
To be more explicit, Putin has made very clear his desire to rule an authoritarian Russia surrounded by vassal states that do not threaten his power domestically, regionally or internationally. This agenda means controlling, at a minimum, most of the former Soviet republics.
Putin has further demanded that NATO roll back to its 1989 Cold War era borders, which would mean dismantling the security structure that has kept most of Europe whole, free, and democratic for almost three decades. He envisions Russia reclaiming the great power status and extensive sphere of influence it had before the collapse of communism across Eastern Europe and the USSR.
Indeed, Putin envisions himself as leading the return of the tsarist Great Russian Empire that for centuries expanded into Europe and Asia.
Putin’s strategy to achieve these goals began in 1999, with his consolidation of power at home.
First as prime minister and then as president, Putin sanctioned the carpet-bombing of Grozny, and the use of thermobaric vacuum weapons and even rape to suppress the Chechen independence movement. Russian forces killed an estimated 200,000 people, mostly civilians, in that war, disguising its barbaric cruelty as “cleansing operations” in Orwellian doublespeak. Those operations were directed and perpetrated by the Federal Security Service (the FSB), the successor to the notorious KGB and Putin’s personal base of power.
Such atrocities within Russia foreshadowed his brutal conduct of war in Syria in 2015-16, and now in Ukraine. Ukrainian civilians are now becoming the target of Putin’s terror, as their apartment buildings, kindergartens and businesses are similarly being leveled by Russian missiles.
For 22 years, Putin has paired indiscriminate violence against his opponents with the systematic dismantling of democracy in Russia.
In addition to repeatedly rigging elections and, via the puppet parliament, rewriting the constitution to extend his presidency, he has regularly assassinated critical journalists like Anna Politkovskaya, and democratic opposition leaders such as Boris Nemtsov. Just a year ago, he imprisoned the last remaining opposition leader, Alexei Navalnyi, who had rallied thousands across the country in protest against Putin’s corruption.
On the international front, Putin has sought not only to undermine potential NATO expansion but also to create vassal states on Russia’s borders.
These states must be loyal to and dependent upon Russia. Their authoritarian regimes insulate them from popular pressure to reorient towards the West. Creating dependent autocracies has been key to reestablishing Russian hegemony in the former Soviet sphere.
Russia successfully used soft power to re-exert control over the former Soviet republics of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan – all countries that had no aspirations to join NATO. Each time pro-democracy protest movements have emerged, most recently in Kazakhstan this January, Putin has moved quickly to bolster his pro-Russian dictators.
Russia has also used hard power to achieve its ends within the former Soviet sphere. In 2008, Putin sent tanks rolling across Georgia’s border to undermine that country’s democratization process and Western orientation and to delegitimize its pro-NATO leader. Military ineptitude, including broken-down tanks on the roadside, very likely kept Putin from going further at that time. Yet the mistakes of the Georgian war spurred a massive military modernization program.
As the largest former Soviet economy after Russia, and as the perpetual border between Russia and Europe, Ukraine has always been the most important piece of this re-assembled empire – economically, politically and geopolitically.
However, Ukraine’s democratic movement, particularly strong since 2014, has stood in Putin’s way, making it the hardest former Soviet state for Russia to dominate. This obstinance, combined with historical and imperial precedent, has made Putin’s attitude toward Ukraine increasingly harsh.
To further counter criticism and legitimize his rule, Putin has repeatedly glorified Joseph Stalin, the Soviet dictator who forced communist puppet dictatorships on Eastern Europe and vastly expanded Soviet regional hegemony.
Frustrated by Ukrainian nationalism, Stalin bears responsibility for the genocidal famine – the Holodomor – which killed an estimated 3.9 million to 7 million Ukrainians between 1932 and 1933. During WWII, Stalin would go on to wantonly sacrifice millions more Ukrainians in the fight against Hitler, treating them as treacherous and expendable. In assuming for himself Stalin’s role as the “Great Leader” of Russia, Putin is also denying and trampling Ukrainian identity and independence, while expanding Russian power.
But let’s be clear: Ukraine today posed no offensive threat to Russia’s security.
In fact, Ukraine unilaterally gave up its nuclear weapons under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum in exchange for the West’s and Russia’s guarantees of its borders, sovereignty, and security. Ukraine is not a NATO member. Ukraine has never had a real chance of joining NATO, despite open-ended talk of joining for some 18 years. NATO has only provided limited, defensive military training and aid. Ukraine, with its 200,000-man army, has had no intention of invading its nuclear neighbor, which boasts a military 900,000 strong.
Yet, Ukraine threatened Putin’s core agenda on both fronts – by proving that democratization could bring a better life and by blocking Russian regional hegemony.
Putin revealed his intentions for Ukraine in 2004, when attempting the assassination by poison of Victor Yushchenko, Ukraine’s democratic and western-oriented presidential candidate that year. Although Yushchenko lived, the election was rigged in favor of the pro-Russian candidate Viktor Yanukovych. Millions protested the vote in a peaceful, civic mobilization, dubbed the “Orange Revolution,” which culminated in a new, fair election. Ukraine began a pivot to the West.
Ukraine’s democratization process, however, regressed for several years: Yanukovych won the next election in 2010, and reoriented Ukraine towards Moscow. In November 2013, under pressure from Putin, Yanukovych suddenly defied Ukrainians by rejecting a widely supported economic association agreement with the EU and submitted to Russian economic hegemony.
As in 2004, Ukrainians again organized mass demonstrations, chanting “Ukraine is Europe.” Known as the “Euromaidan,” they demanded both economic ties to Europe and renewed democracy. Yanukovych responded with violence in February 2014; government snipers killed at least 100 unarmed protesters. But Ukraine’s “Revolution of Dignity,” as this civic movement was called, was victorious as Yanukovych fled to Russia.
Putin, worried about losing his grip on Ukraine, reacted by invading Crimea with mysterious, “unmarked green men”: Russian special forces. Russia’s March 2014 annexation of Crimea followed, with Russian propaganda falsely asserting that one must choose either Nazis or Putin.
The West sputtered, hoping Putin had made a rash mistake. Instead, Putin pressed further, initiating the occupation of much of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. He masked this military invasion as the actions of “pro-Russian separatists.” Again, the West did little.
There was virtually no discussion of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. President Obama sought to save “the Reset” with Russia, a pillar of his foreign policy. Weak sanctions came too late. Only the poor performance of the Russian-funded and trained “separatists,” countered by strong Ukrainian nationalism and rapid investment in defense, stopped Putin from advancing further.
Still, the war in the Donbas continued for eight years with no resolution. Western media and experts consumed the Russian state narrative that it was just a “civil war” in a place that did not matter.
At home, Putin spent the next eight years pushing forward his military modernization of both conventional and nuclear forces.
Putin’s 2015 military doctrine declared Russia’s intent to prepare for both defensive and offensive warfare. It stressed preserving Russian dominance over zones of the world it considers “vital interests,” including the former Soviet sphere and beyond. Russia’s defense expenditures rose to about 4% of GDP, which was also growing with rising oil revenues — a level unseen since the Soviet era.
Russia revitalized its air power, building new fighter jets and strategic bombers armed with cluster munitions and cruise missiles. It replaced and revamped Soviet-era tanks. It positioned incredibly destructive new Iskander-M ballistic missile systems in Kaliningrad and, more recently, Belarus, tested new hypersonic missiles, and launched a submarine carrying a new nuclear-powered drone. Russia invested in cyberwarfare, which it tested in a strike on Ukraine’s power grid in 2015.
Russia’s recent military success in Syria, where it supported Bashar al-Assad’s bloody regime, emboldened its sense of renewed military prowess, especially as the U.S. failed in Afghanistan.
Since 2017, Russia has built a new base in occupied Crimea, readied its military infrastructure, and increased military exercises along the Ukrainian border. Last March and April, Russia mobilized over 100,000 troops to that border in a massive “drill.” Many of these troops never returned to their permanent barracks.
By January, the conditions seemed ripe — politically, economically, and geopolitically — for Putin to launch a full invasion into Ukraine.
He has crushed all domestic opposition. Oil prices are high. Natural gas reserves in Europe are low, and much of the continent has become dependent on Russian energy.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, promising to double Russian natural gas supplies to Europe, lurched forward to completion.
The West has been weakened economically by COVID.
NATO has been divided by the Trump presidency and then Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Despite the warning signs of an impending invasion — nearly 200,000 troops positioned on Ukraine’s borders and coastline — the West had not agreed on a coherent response before last week.
Indeed, Putin likely calculated that Western response would be weak at best. The West had done little but talk in 2008 and again in 2014, after each Russian invasion. The 2014 sanctions had decreased Russian GDP by 1% at most. There was little reason to believe this time it would be different. Even as Russian forces continued amassing on Ukraine’s borders in early 2022, and President Biden declared that invasion was imminent, the West quarreled over how far to sanction Russia.
Two decades of Western misreading and appeasement of Putin had steadily fostered his sense of invincibility.
This time, however, Putin may have miscalculated.
The sanctions imposed since last Friday are far more sweeping than any he likely envisioned. Sanctions ended Nord Stream 2, hit the Russian Central Bank and most other Russian banks, cut off access to SWIFT, blocked Russian airline traffic and many industries, and targeted billions in assets held by Putin and Russian oligarchs.
The Russian market is crashing, and the ruble is now worth less than a penny. These measures are already dangerously disrupting all levels of Russian society and state. Apart from Syria, North Korea and China, the country is internationally isolated.
By contrast, NATO is suddenly unified, with members offering new lethal military aid — including more Javelins, Stingers, and MiG-29s — to the Ukrainian armed forces. NATO is further escalating its own defenses in Poland and the Baltics.
Not least, Ukrainians, under President Zelensky’s leadership, have responded with unity, strength, and a heroic nationalism that will be difficult to defeat.
Nonetheless, despite the immediate global response to Putin’s invasion, Ukraine is already suffering devastating destruction.
No sanctions deterred Putin. Western aid was too late in coming, even if the costs to Russia are crippling. We can and should do more. We have not yet targeted Russian energy, the source of funding for Putin’s war machine. A broad package of military aid to defend the population needs to arrive fast, while access is still possible
As we consider the future of NATO and the survival of Ukraine at this grave moment, we must learn a bitter lesson from these events — a lesson we have forgotten in the eight decades since the Second World War began: Appeasement does not work.
Weakness and division among Western democracies and NATO allies breed aggression and violence. To stop Putin’s geopolitical ambitions, the West must stand firmly behind Ukraine – morally, politically, economically, and with continued military aid. If Ukraine falls, an expansionist Russia will be at NATO’s border.
Kathleen Collins is associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota. She specializes in the politics and history of the USSR, Russia and Central Asia. She is author of the award-winning book, “Clan Politics and Regime Transition in Central Asia.”
