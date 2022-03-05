Shorthanded Heat push past Nets 113-107 behind Bam Adebayo to sour Kevin Durant’s return

On one side was a Brooklyn Nets team lamenting life when less than whole, be it Kyrie Irving sidelined by vaccine mandate, Ben Simmons not yet ready for a return, Joe Harris lost for the season with an ankle injury or Kevin Durant out of the mix for six weeks until Thursday night.

On the other side stood the Miami Heat, who not only have lived much of this season shorthanded but took it a step further on Thursday night by holding out Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker due to nagging injuries, with Kyle Lowry away due to a family matter.

Ultimately, the no-excuse team prevailed, the Heat making it seven victories in their last eight road games with a 113-107 victory at Barclays Center, despite a second harrowing finish in as many nights.

“Guy step up when guys are out,” Heat forward Caleb Martin said. “It says a lot about our squad.”

Making it about those present, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra cobbled together a rotation and scheme that soured Durant’s return.

The late lead blown a night earlier in a road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this time was preserved.

“Guys were exhausted mentally, emotionally, physically,” Spoelstra said of the quick turnaround from the blown 14-point fourth lead in Milwaukee. “It was just a matter of trying to come together and inspire each other, find a way, find a way to gut it out.”

The Heat were led by a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double from center Bam Adebayo, supported by 27 points from Tyler Herro, 22 from Martin and 21 from Max Strus. It was the fifth time in the franchise’s 34 seasons the Heat closed with four 20-point scorers.

“It was a great bounce back,” Strus said. “We had a bad taste in our mouth.”

The Nets got 31 points from Durant, who closed 10 of 21 from the field in his 35 minutes.

“This is a game we should have won,” said assistant Jacque Vaughn, who guided the Nets with Steve Nash in COVID protocols.

Five Degrees of Heat from Thursday’s game:

1. Closing time: Down 16 in the second period and 67-60 at halftime, the Heat went up eight in third period and took an 88-84 lead into the fourth.

An Adebayo 3-point play followed by a driving Herro layup then pushed the Heat to a 102-94 lead with 6:58 to play, amid “Let’s Go Heat!” chants.

Later, a Martin 3-pointer made it 104-96 with 5:33 to play, with another Martin 3-pointer making it 109-97 with 4:21 left.

But a 3-pointer by former University of Miami guard Bruce Brown and a Durant jumper had the Heat lead down 109-105 with 2:48 play to play.

Durant then converted a pair of free throws with 2:23 to go and the Heat lead was down to 109-107.

From there, Brooklyn had a chance to go ahead, with a Durant 3-point attempt rimming out with 57.9 seconds to play, with Adebayo converting a layup with 35.5 seconds left for a 111-107 lead.

“I thought the poise down the stretch was much better,” Spoelstra said, in comparison to the loss in Milwaukee.

Strus was pleased that the opportunity for redemption came so quickly.

“I think that’s the biggest thing about our team and our guys, that we care and want to get better,” he said.

2. Strus time: Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, when the Heat were healthy and mostly whole, Strus was held out of a game while healthy for the first time since Nov. 24.

Thursday night he was percolating on yet another night when Duncan Robinson was unimposing with his 3-point stroke.

Strus closed 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. It reached the point where Robinson, who was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting, played set-up man to Strus, closing with seven assists.

The rotation now gets more intriguing, with Victor Oladipo to make his season debut as soon as Monday.

“You just got to stay the same mindset as possibly you can,” Strus said of his whirlwind week. “You’ve got to keep the mindset when you’re number is called.”

3. Practicing prudence: Butler was held out with what the Heat listed as an irritated left big toe, with Tucker held out with what was listed as left-knee pain.

Closer to reality was a case of it being the fifth game in seven nights for the Heat.

“This was an organizational decision really with the two of them,” Spoelstra said. “They’ve been grinding and working. They’re not long-term issues, but they can be if you don’t handle them immediately.”

Adebayo said pushing through amid absences is nothing new.

“We’ve been doing that the whole season,” he said. “It just shows the level of commitment all of us have to this team.”

The Heat next play Saturday, against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena, with the 76ers now second in the East, 2 1/2 games behind the Heat.

4. (Brief) lineup twist: With Butler and Tucker out, Spoelstra relented and went with dual big men in his starting lineup, opening with Omer Yurtseven alongside Adebayo.

The two had played 12 minutes together prior to Thursday night.

Adebayo opened defensively on Durant, his 2021 Olympic gold teammate, which assuredly tested his switch-everything inclinations.

But once Yurtseven was called for his second foul with 6:07 left in the opening period, Spoelstra went with a more traditional approach, with Martin entering. That also put Martin on Durant, easing Adebayo’s defensive burden.

Spoelstra then started the second half with Martin alongside Adebayo.

“Bam was sensational the entire game,” Spoelstra said, “just really inspiring and doing it on both ends.”

5. Vs. Dragic: Thursday marked the first time Goran Dragic played as a Heat opponent since Dec. 19, 2014, two months before he was dealt from the Phoenix Suns to the Heat.

It also was his first start for the Nets, having joined Brooklyn following his trade from Toronto to San Antonio and then his buyout from the Spurs. He was dealt by the Heat to the Raptors in August in the sign-and-trade transaction for Lowry.

Dragic closed with nine points and seven assists. He is now 1-12 as a Heat opponent, still with plenty of respect for his former team.

“Spo tricked us with that zone,” he said of the Heat’s change-of-pace defense.

“Those top teams, they play together as a unit,” Dragic said, “so we have to find a way to start playing together as a unit.”

