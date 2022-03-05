News
St. Charles County 12-year-old gets big surprise before heart surgery
WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A St. Charles County boy facing open-heart surgery next week got a big surprise from his classmates on Friday.
Lucas White, 12, has a heart that’s bigger than most people his age, both metaphorically and medically.
“I have a murmur in my heart, and they’re going to open me up and put a patch over it to not be a murmur,” said Lucas.
When word spread that Lucas was facing open-heart surgery, his classmates decided to hold a rally at Bryan Middle School in Weldon Spring to boost his spirits.
“Today was definitely a surprise,” said his mom, Michelle White. “They invited us over for lunch just to enjoy lunch with Lucas. That’s not really a thing anymore, so just to be invited. And then we were totally taken back by all the support and love this school community is offering to Lucas at this time.”
Some special guests stopped by the rally, including St. Louis Blues’ mascot Louie and St. Charles County first responders. Lucas also received several gifts, like Legos, an air hockey table, and Blues tickets. His dad, Daniel White
“He’s always putting himself before other people and trying to help other people. So when I learned of his situation, it was a no-brainer that I was going to do something special for him or help be a part of it,” said Shawn Birdsong, with the St. Charles County Police Department.
Lucas’ dad, Daniel White, said they appreciate all of the support from their community as the family prepares to face a big challenge over the next weeks at Children’s Hospital.
“To hear other people talk about your child in a way that we see as parents, is really humbling for both of us,” said Daniel. “We’ve always known Lucas’ heart and to know it’s bigger than most, and it’s going to be fixed and that other people recognize it really means a lot to us.”
St. Louis family wants answers after loved one buried in wrong plot
ST. LOUIS — A grieving St. Louis family said a cemetery buried their loved one in the wrong plot. Now, the family is left with many unanswered questions after the body was exhumed.
The William C. Funeral Home and the Laurel Hill Cemetery have been in contact with the Spagner family to try and fix the situation, but the family said the cause of the mixup isn’t resolved.
“It bothers me because every day, I don’t know that my mother is not laid to rest. I don’t know where my mother is. I’m emotional, and it’s tearing me up,” said Sparkle Spagner.
The St. Louis woman said she held funeral services for her mother, 63-year-old Cynthia Spagner, just days after Christmas. Then, she received a phone call from the William C. Harris Funeral Home and was told there had been a mistake, and her mother had been buried in the wrong cemetery plot at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
A month later, her mother’s casket was exhumed. According to the cemetery, Spagner’s casket was then moved to a location requested by the family, where it was supposed to have been buried initially.
“I had to get signatures to open up the plot and the correct plot,” she said. “Well, my mother was already out of the grave. There was no proof this person was in the casket. I have many concerns.”
Funeral Director William C. Harris blamed the cemetery.
“We serviced the Spagner family during the interment,” Harris said. “I personally contacted the cemetery to order the grave close to a loved one already at the cemetery, and everything was fine. The day of the interment, the cemetery got something crossed up and turned her in the wrong grave. And I let them know it was a mistake on their part, and they corrected by exhuming the body and placing her in the correct grave.”
The cemetery released a statement that says, in part: “Our apologies to the family of Mrs. Spagner for the confusion on her interment. Losing someone is a difficult thing, and our goal is to do the very best that we can for each family that we serve. We received an order for an interment for Cynthia Spagner on 12/15/22 from Mr. William Harris. There is a disagreement between Mr. Harris and our staff on what was discussed during that initial phone call.”
The statement went on to say that they are confident Mrs. Spagner is now buried in the correct location.
However, the family remains upset.
“Why won’t they verify the body? And then I’m asking them to put her in another casket. They would not put their loved ones in the ground like this, and the funeral home got paid in full.”
The Spagner family wants another exhumation, so they can properly identify the body and have another respectful service for their mother.
Two men suspects charged with carjacking a woman at Rosedale Center in Roseville
Two men have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint last month at Rosedale Center in Roseville.
Leon Kismit Bell, 48, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 22, of Richfield, were charged Thursday in connection with the Feb. 16 carjacking in the mall’s southeastern parking lot, located west of Snelling Avenue and north of Minnesota 36.
Mall parking lot surveillance video shows the carjacking, according to criminal complaints filed in Ramsey County District Court. After investigators identified the suspects as Bell and Piche, warrants were issued for their arrest.
Piche was arrested Wednesday in south Minneapolis and remained at Ramsey County jail Friday in lieu of $100,000 bail. At the time of his arrest, he was on conditional release from Ramsey County jail after posting a $20,000 bond in August 2020 relating to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Bell has not been arrested for his alleged role in the carjacking. Since 1991, he has been convicted of 18 felonies in several Minnesota counties and currently is on probation for a theft conviction last year in Dakota County.
The carjacking was the second within three days at Rosedale Center, prompting Roseville police to release surveillance photos and offer up a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.
CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS
According to the criminal complaints against Bell and Piche:
About 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Roseville police officers responded to a call that a car was stolen from the owner at gunpoint. A woman, who was distraught, said that when she got out of her Acura SUV a man approached her and said, “Give me your keys” as he pointed a handgun at her stomach. The barrel of the gun was nearly touching her. A second man was also involved in the carjacking, she told police.
A witness told police that two men had walked from the direction of the bus stop before committing the robbery, according to charges.
An officer in an unmarked squad car saw the stolen SUV headed south on Interstate 35W from Minnesota 36. The driver was passing on the shoulder and making quick lane changes without signaling. The officer followed the SUV into south Minneapolis, but lost sight of it.
Investigators determined the two suspects had boarded a bus at the I-35W and County Road C park-and-ride facility before the robbery. With video surveillance, they traced them to Key Inn at 2550 Cleveland Ave. N. and learned that Piche had rented a room there, according to the complaint.
Mall video surveillance shows Piche and Bell getting off a bus and walking toward Granite City Food & Brewery. Soon, both of them turned to see the woman in her SUV and they “stalked the vehicle through the lot as the victim looked for a parking space,” the complaints read.
As she parked, Bell approached the driver’s side, while Piche was on the passenger side. Bell put a handgun to the victim’s stomach, according to charges, and Bell and Piche got into the SUV.
ARREST MADE
Roseville police arrested Piche near Lake Street and 17th Avenue in Minneapolis Wednesday after getting a warrant to “ping” his phone. Police located the stolen SUV a few blocks away.
In an interview with police, Piche admitted to his involvement in the carjacking and said that Bell was with him that Bell pointed the gun at the woman, according to charges.
Piche said that Bell “always carries a gun” and that a stolen car they drove to Roseville had been towed so they took a bus to Rosedale, charges read.
Piche said Bell told him he was going to rob someone of their vehicle that he went along with the plan because Bell “helps me get high,” charges read.
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown on Friday.
It happened in the 600 block of Blair Avenue and was the 10th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
Police said they would be releasing additional information later Friday.
