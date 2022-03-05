St. Louis family wants answers after loved one buried in wrong plot

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — A grieving St. Louis family said a cemetery buried their loved one in the wrong plot. Now, the family is left with many unanswered questions after the body was exhumed.

The William C. Funeral Home and the Laurel Hill Cemetery have been in contact with the Spagner family to try and fix the situation, but the family said the cause of the mixup isn’t resolved.

“It bothers me because every day, I don’t know that my mother is not laid to rest. I don’t know where my mother is. I’m emotional, and it’s tearing me up,” said Sparkle Spagner.

The St. Louis woman said she held funeral services for her mother, 63-year-old Cynthia Spagner, just days after Christmas. Then, she received a phone call from the William C. Harris Funeral Home and was told there had been a mistake, and her mother had been buried in the wrong cemetery plot at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

A month later, her mother’s casket was exhumed. According to the cemetery, Spagner’s casket was then moved to a location requested by the family, where it was supposed to have been buried initially.

“I had to get signatures to open up the plot and the correct plot,” she said. “Well, my mother was already out of the grave. There was no proof this person was in the casket. I have many concerns.”

Funeral Director William C. Harris blamed the cemetery.

“We serviced the Spagner family during the interment,” Harris said. “I personally contacted the cemetery to order the grave close to a loved one already at the cemetery, and everything was fine. The day of the interment, the cemetery got something crossed up and turned her in the wrong grave. And I let them know it was a mistake on their part, and they corrected by exhuming the body and placing her in the correct grave.”

The cemetery released a statement that says, in part: “Our apologies to the family of Mrs. Spagner for the confusion on her interment. Losing someone is a difficult thing, and our goal is to do the very best that we can for each family that we serve. We received an order for an interment for Cynthia Spagner on 12/15/22 from Mr. William Harris. There is a disagreement between Mr. Harris and our staff on what was discussed during that initial phone call.”

The statement went on to say that they are confident Mrs. Spagner is now buried in the correct location.

However, the family remains upset.

“Why won’t they verify the body? And then I’m asking them to put her in another casket. They would not put their loved ones in the ground like this, and the funeral home got paid in full.”

The Spagner family wants another exhumation, so they can properly identify the body and have another respectful service for their mother.