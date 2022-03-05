News
Tim Leslie, Dakota County sheriff since 2014, will no seek re-election this year
Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie will not seek re-election this year.
Leslie, first elected in 2014, announced his decision not to run again in a press release Friday. He started his law enforcement career of more than 40 years as a police officer in St. Paul.
“I am grateful for the opportunity that the citizens of Dakota County have afforded me,” Leslie said, in the press release. “The work has been meaningful and being sheriff has been a tremendous honor.”
Leslie noted how the past two years have been difficult for those in law enforcement.
“Fortunately for us, the residents, business leaders, and elected officials in Dakota County have been very supportive of our law enforcement community,” he said. “From that support, we have persevered and worked diligently to keep those who live, work, and visit Dakota County safe.”
Leslie also said he is encouraging Chief Deputy Joe Leko, a 24-year veterans of the office, to run for Dakota County sheriff.
Leslie said he plans to work part-time and spend more time with his grandkids, traveling, golfing, and volunteering.
News
Open Eye Theatre’s ‘Once Upon a Winter Night’ is lovely, if occasionally confounding
Many an imaginative Twin Cities theater artist has unleashed their imagination within Open Eye Theatre’s charming little South Minneapolis storefront, tucked up against 35W. But it bears remembering that there is a central vision behind Open Eye. And that belongs to its founder, Michael Sommers.
A stalwart of the local theater scene for four decades, Sommers has a trademark staging style as distinctive as that of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. He’s a design-driven artist who employs puppets, actors, singers and magic lantern-style projections to draw you into his own unique fantasy worlds.
And those worlds sometimes have a dark, unsettling edge. So it’s no surprise that Sommers – rather than spend March running gleefully into the arms of spring – instead is premiering a new creation, “Once Upon a Winter Night.” Taking inspiration from a variety of boreal myths, as well as the stark sadness of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Little Match Girl,” it’s a musical fairy tale about winter that’s vintage Sommers.
But that also means that you should be ready for a narrative that edges toward the abstract and occasionally confounding. And there will be corny wisecracks and random interludes that don’t propel forward what story there is. I imagine that many may leave Open Eye after this one-hour, intermission-less immersion in Sommers’ vision saying something like, “I’m not sure I understood that, but wasn’t that staging interesting?”
And they may also express well-earned admiration for the music. For “Once Upon a Winter Night” isn’t just a puppet show, but something of a song cycle by composer Eric Jensen, performed by pianist Jensen, sweet-voiced soprano Lizz Windnagel and cellist Alma Engebretson, whose instrument proves an evocative mood setter and sound effects device.
Windnagel is a blue-lipped, icicle-fingered Sister Winter, using a delicate delivery and crystalline tone to spin impressionist songs of chill, darkness and frozen dreams. They frame the action, which is literally framed within a wreath-like circle at center stage. With a Greek chorus of crows – they call themselves “an attempted murder” – tossing insults to and fro while setting the scenes, we find a puppet drama within that frame.
There, a girl wanders through a wintry landscape, whipped by wind, seeking refuge in a bell tower, lost in an icy forest and – in the closest this show has to an action sequence – sledding about joyfully, perspective cleverly offered by Sommers having created larger and smaller puppet versions of the girl that fly in and out of view.
More accurately, Sommers didn’t create the puppets alone. His son, Noah Sommers Haas, also took part in their design, and he and two other members of the cast, Kallie Melvin and Dylan Rickert, are responsible for much of their construction and operation. They’re part of a technical team that does yeoman work on this “Winter Night.”
But there’s one position absent from the program that may have made this a stronger show: No one is credited as “playwright” or “librettist.” Maybe that’s why the story gets lost in the woods, leaving audiences to decipher what’s happening amid all that evocative spectacle. Jensen’s songs are often lovely, but, again, they’re more about mood than illuminating this mix of myths and pulling them into one cogent narrative.
The vision you’re left with is Sommers’. And it’s wonderful to have that back in our midst after pandemic-induced hibernation. While this fairy tale is designed more for adults than the youngest among us – it’s recommended for those 10 and up – it offers a marvelous imagination on display.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. He can be reached at [email protected]
Once Upon a Winter Night
When: Through March 20
Where: Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 24th St. E., Mpls.
Tickets: $26-$10, available at openeyetheatre.org
Capsule: An imaginative farewell to winter, a welcome “hello again” to Michael Sommers.
News
Wild winger Mats Zuccarello misses Friday’s game against Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Wild’s top line played its best game in recent memory against the Flyers on Thursday in Philadelphia, Mats Zuccarello missed Friday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Without him in the lineup, Marcus Foligno moved up to the top line, playing alongside Ryan Hartman and opposite Kirill Kaprizov.
That set off chain a reaction that resulted in Joel Eriksson Ek centering Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar, and Nico Sturm centering Mason Shaw and Nick Bjugstad.
Not surprisingly, coach Dean Evason didn’t touch the combination of Freddy Gaudreau centering Kevin Fiala and Matt Boldy. That line has been extremely successful for the Wild as of late.
As for Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury), Evason said there’s a chance both return to the lineup Sunday against the Dallas Stars
“We’ll have the day off tomorrow after a back-to-back, so we wanted them here to skate hard,” Evason said. “Both are real close. You just have to keep evaluating and see how they come out of workouts.”
‘CRANKY’ KAPRIZOV
For all the joy that Kirill Kaprizov brings to the ice, Evason noticed a change in his young star forward during the Wild’s recent slump.
“When we’ve had lack of success, or things haven’t gone our way, he’s a cranky, cranky guy,” Evason said with a smile. “That says a lot, right? He’s not cranky because he’s not scoring goals. He’s cranky because we’re not having success as a team.”
That type of competitive fire has fueled the Wild this season. They haven’t gone through too many rough patches largely because Kaprizov hasn’t let them falter. He entered Friday’s game against the Sabres with 24 goals and 41 assists.
“It’s have that leadership quality where, ‘Just because I’m scoring goals, or I’m having success points-wise, that means nothing,’ ” Evason said. “He was as cranky as anybody. But we all have to continue to do it to continue to have success.”
DEFENSIVE BREAKDOWNS
There was a particular play in Thursday’s game that provided a coaching moment for young winger Brandon Duhaime.
After turning the puck over, Duhaime astutely filled in for defenseman Jon Merrill with the Flyers racing the other way.
While that was the right move by Duhaime, he immediately followed it up with the wrong move by trying to get back to his original position too soon. That resulted in winger Travis Konecny being left alone in front of the net for an easy goal.
3 #mnwild players just standing there, while Travis Konecny is allowed to get in front of the net all alone, not sure what Marcus Foligno was thinking here pic.twitter.com/hey34TFHC2
— Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) March 4, 2022
In that scenario, Duhaime should have have continued to stay back on defense until the play settled down. Only then would it have been OK for Duhaime to switch back with Merrill.
“We did not play defense as a forward group,” Evason said. “We do three-on-three drills down low for those situations. They know what to do. We just missed our responsibility.”
News
OSHA investigating house explosion in O’Fallon, Missouri
O’FALLON, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has launched an investigation into a gas explosion that leveled one home and damaged others in O’Fallon, Missouri.
Investigators are inspecting JDK General Contractor LLC. Preliminary information shows the explosion happened on March 1 after a contractor struck a gas line while working in the area, near Millers Court.
Residents evacuated their homes before the explosion, and no injuries were reported.
OSHA has six months to complete its investigation, issue citations, and propose monetary penalties if there were any workplace safety violations.
