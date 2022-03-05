Connect with us

Tim Leslie, Dakota County sheriff since 2014, will no seek re-election this year

Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie will not seek re-election this year.

Leslie, first elected in 2014, announced his decision not to run again in a press release Friday. He started his law enforcement career of more than 40 years as a police officer in St. Paul.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that the citizens of Dakota County have afforded me,” Leslie said, in the press release. “The work has been meaningful and being sheriff has been a tremendous honor.”

Leslie noted how the past two years have been difficult for those in law enforcement.

“Fortunately for us, the residents, business leaders, and elected officials in Dakota County have been very supportive of our law enforcement community,” he said. “From that support, we have persevered and worked diligently to keep those who live, work, and visit Dakota County safe.”

Leslie also said he is encouraging Chief Deputy Joe Leko, a 24-year veterans of the office, to run for Dakota County sheriff.

Leslie said he plans to work part-time and spend more time with his grandkids, traveling, golfing, and volunteering.

