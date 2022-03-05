Tommies fight Mavericks to the end before bowing 3-2 in Mason Cup opener

The top-seeded Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey team got all it could handle from eighth-seeded St. Thomas before rallying for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series of the CCHA’s Mason Cup playoffs in Mankato, Minn.

The Tommies (3-31-1) took a 2-1 lead into the final period, getting a goal from Ethan Gauer in the first period and another from Luke Manning in the second. Minnesota State (32-5) outshot St. Thomas 42-13.

The teams meet again in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.

BASEBALL

West Virginia 5, Gophers 4: The 25th-ranked Mountaineers (7-2) scored two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to rally past Minnesota (3-8) on the first day of the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Four Gophers finished with two hits apiece: Brett Bateman, Chase Stanke, Ronald Sweeney and Easton Bertrand.

Creighton 3, Tommies 1: St. Thomas (2-7) got nine hits from eight batters before falling to Creighton (4-5) in Omaha, Neb.

Charlie Bartholomew, a catcher out of Mahtomedi, led the Tommies, going 2-for-4 and driving in their only run, in the top of the first inning. Sam Kulesa, Kyle Halverson, Ben Vujovich, Jake Porter, Matthew Enck, Max Moris and Avery Lehman also had hits for St. Thomas. Walker Retz (1-1) took the pitching loss, giving up five hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out eight.

SOFTBALL

Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-10) dropped a pair of games in Columbia, Mo., losing 3-1 to Bradley (8-7) and 13-0 to 15th-ranked Missouri (13-4) in a five-inning no-hitter.

Megan Baniecke, a senior from Forest Lake, provided the Tommies with their only run of the day, a home run in the seventh inning of the opener. Teammate Kenzie Miller was 2-for-3 that game.

WRESTLING

Shilson reaches final: Augsburg’s Emily Shilson, a junior out of Mounds View High School, won three matches to advance to the championship match at 109 pounds at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Mich. Shilson, a two-time national champion, is 24-0 this season and 46-0 in her career at Augsburg.

Teammate Nina Makem, from Shakopee, advanced to the 136-pound final. Augsburg is sixth in the team standings with 69 points.