News
Tommies fight Mavericks to the end before bowing 3-2 in Mason Cup opener
The top-seeded Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey team got all it could handle from eighth-seeded St. Thomas before rallying for a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of their quarterfinal series of the CCHA’s Mason Cup playoffs in Mankato, Minn.
The Tommies (3-31-1) took a 2-1 lead into the final period, getting a goal from Ethan Gauer in the first period and another from Luke Manning in the second. Minnesota State (32-5) outshot St. Thomas 42-13.
The teams meet again in Game 2 of their best-of-three series at 6 p.m. Saturday in Mankato.
BASEBALL
West Virginia 5, Gophers 4: The 25th-ranked Mountaineers (7-2) scored two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to rally past Minnesota (3-8) on the first day of the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Four Gophers finished with two hits apiece: Brett Bateman, Chase Stanke, Ronald Sweeney and Easton Bertrand.
Creighton 3, Tommies 1: St. Thomas (2-7) got nine hits from eight batters before falling to Creighton (4-5) in Omaha, Neb.
Charlie Bartholomew, a catcher out of Mahtomedi, led the Tommies, going 2-for-4 and driving in their only run, in the top of the first inning. Sam Kulesa, Kyle Halverson, Ben Vujovich, Jake Porter, Matthew Enck, Max Moris and Avery Lehman also had hits for St. Thomas. Walker Retz (1-1) took the pitching loss, giving up five hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out eight.
SOFTBALL
Tommies lose two: St. Thomas (2-10) dropped a pair of games in Columbia, Mo., losing 3-1 to Bradley (8-7) and 13-0 to 15th-ranked Missouri (13-4) in a five-inning no-hitter.
Megan Baniecke, a senior from Forest Lake, provided the Tommies with their only run of the day, a home run in the seventh inning of the opener. Teammate Kenzie Miller was 2-for-3 that game.
WRESTLING
Shilson reaches final: Augsburg’s Emily Shilson, a junior out of Mounds View High School, won three matches to advance to the championship match at 109 pounds at the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in Adrian, Mich. Shilson, a two-time national champion, is 24-0 this season and 46-0 in her career at Augsburg.
Teammate Nina Makem, from Shakopee, advanced to the 136-pound final. Augsburg is sixth in the team standings with 69 points.
News
One-of-a-kind fire truck in St. Charles County honoring military veterans
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Area veterans joined firefighters with the Central County Fire & Rescue department Friday for a ceremony pushing a new fire truck into service. The American Veteran Fire Truck is a tribute to current service members and military veterans.
“I believe that we can all come together on recognizing that we are who we are as a nation because of our veterans,” said Dep. Chief Jason Meinershagen, Central County Fire & Rescue.
The truck was detailed with images representing each branch of the military, an American flag, and other tributes.
“We have the rights and privileges that we have because our veterans have stood the line,” said Meinershagen.
The ceremony involved pushing the fire truck into the firehouse on Harry S. Truman Boulevard in St. Charles. The “push-in” is a ceremony that began when fire departments relied on horses to carry equipment. Horses could not easily back the equipment in, so firefighters would do the pushing.
One veteran who attended the ceremony is a 100-year-old veteran of World War II. Ralph Goldsticker flew 35 missions with the U.S. Army Air Corps, including two on D-Day.
“One push was all I could get. At age 100, I don’t have much left,” he said.
Military veteran Jeff Violet said the truck was breathtaking. He said, “Just knowing that this vehicle will save lives, just like we did in the military, it’s an honor.”
The inspiration for the truck came following the death of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz. He was killed by enemy forces in Afghanistan in August. Schmitz was from St. Peters. During the ceremony, Meinershagen said Schmitz’s death hit the community and the fire department hard.
The decision to create a fire truck dedicated to veterans almost didn’t happen. The fire truck was about to be painted with a traditional look. The company doing the detailing got the call advising of the wishes to change plans, just in time to switch gears.
The truck was dedicated on Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks. Meinershagen said the cost of detailing the firetruck was covered by an anonymous donation.
He hopes anyone seeing the American Veteran Fire Truck on a call will reflect on the sacrifice veterans have made and thank them.
The department was grateful for veterans who turned out on Friday to be part of the ceremony.
“The truck represents the veterans that have served our community,” said Meinershagen. “Just knowing they’re here to see their truck, that’s going to be the highlight of my career.”
News
High schools roundup: South St. Paul completes perfect regular season in boys basketball
They say the last one is the hardest. South St. Paul’s boys basketball team overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat Mahtomedi 83-75 on Friday night and completed an undefeated 26-0 regular season.
The Packers trailed 52-43 midway through the second half before roaring back and scoring 26 points in the game’s final 12 minutes. Devin Newsome scored a team-high 27 points while Alonzo Dodd finished with a triple-double, scoring 20 points, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. He also had three steals.
All in all, South St. Paul exploded for 49 points in the second half to erase the lead and stay perfect.
It was an undefeated season that nearly never began. South St. Paul’s closest margin of victory came in its season opener with a 69-68 win over Eagan. From there it only had three games in which it won by fewer than four points.
Mahtomedi finished the regular season at 17-7.
Cretin-Derham Hall 79, Stillwater 67: Donavhan Cain scored 31 points and Brandon Melchoir added 20 as Cretin-Derham Hall (16-10) outpaced Stillwater (13-13).
Neither Cain nor Melchoir could be stopped by Stillwater’s defense, as the Raiders scored 42 points and outscored the Ponies by 11 in the second half.
Max Shikenjanski did his best to keep Stillwater in the game, scoring 29 points, but it could not keep pace with Cretin-Derham Hall. The Raiders’ Tre Holloman also scored 15 points.
Farmington 75, Eastview 68: Ten Tigers scored as a balanced attack propelled Farmington (19-7, 15-3) past Eastview (19-6,13-5).
Sam Hoffman led Farmington with 19 points while Kyle Hrncir and Brendan Ebel each added 11. Three others scored six or more points. Kenji Scales led Eastview with 19 points.
The season finale win was needed for Farmington to have any opportunity at the South Suburban Conference championship. But first-place Shakopee went on to beat Apple Valley 72-52 on Friday to secure the title. Still, the win by Farmington secured second-place over third-place Eastview.
Other scores: Rosemount defeated Lakeville North 64-51; Park defeated White Bear Lake 55-40; Simley defeated Two Rivers 62-47; Lakeville South defeated Eagan 64-52; St. Agnes defeated St. Paul Academy 68-51
Boys hockey
Mahtomedi 4, Chisago Lakes 0: Two first-period goals from David Wolsfeld and 28 saves by Ben Dardis fueled the Mahtomedi victory over Chisago Lakes to claim the Class A Section 4 championship and a spot in the state tournament.
Wolsfeld scored seven minutes into the game and again on the power play with three minutes left in the first period.
Mahtomedi jumped on Chisago Lakes again in the second period with Cav Bruner scoring on the power play and Patrick Eagan scoring less than 15 seconds later. That offensive flurry debilitated Chisago Lakes, which struggled to create offense after that.
Mahtomedi converted on two of three power-play chances.
News
Timberwolves ride scorching second quarter to win over Thunder
The Timberwolves had an offensive quarter to remember in the second quarter Friday in their 138-101 win over Oklahoma City.
Minnesota compiled 45 points, which came from a number of sources. Ten players scored in the quarter, and nine made shots — ironically, the only one who didn’t was Karl-Anthony Towns. The Wolves went 16 for 22 from the field in the frame, including a blistering 8 for 10 from deep.
The explosion keyed Minnesota’s runaway victory. After one quarter, Minnesota trailed the Thunder by two. At half, the Timberwolves led 77-60. The 77 first-half points marked the second-most in a half in franchise history.
And, per usual, it started with strong play from the bench. It’s almost the Timberwolves’ formula these days — the starters tread water, at best to open the game, then the reserves come in and blow things open. The same was true Friday.
Minnesota and Oklahoma City tied the 25 minutes Karl-Anthony Towns played, while the Wolves won Naz Reid’s minutes by 29 points. Reid, Malik Beasley, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin continue to play a high level together, whether they share the floor with Jaden McDaniels, D’Angelo Russell, Jaylen Nowell or whoever else.
That unit is grooving. Part of it has to do with the opponents. Minnesota has taken on a few shorthanded teams in recent games — and Oklahoma City is no exception. When teams are down players, that shows itself most in the reserve minutes, when guys who almost never play are forced into action as everyone slides up spots to fill in for the injured players.
The Wolves’ bench has exposed those deep bench players with consistency. It does so with pace and consistent ball movement, which leads to success for nearly everyone on the floor.
Reid finished with 20 points on 8 for 8 shooting Friday, while Prince scored 18 and Beasley tallied 15 points on 5 for 10 shooting from deep. The starters were good offensively, too. Towns scored 20 points, Russell added 17 and six assists and McDaniels scored 16 points. As a team, Minnesota shot 54 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range, where they drained 22 triples.
Minnesota (35-29) tightened the defensive screws in the second half after it left much to be desired on that end through the first 24 minutes. In fact, while Minnesota was going off in the second quarter, Oklahoma City (20-43) was for a while, too. There was a stretch of action late in the second quarter in which the two teams combined to score on 15 straight possessions — a span that included 13-straight made field goal attempts.
The Thunder don’t score at a high clip usually, but they were hitting threes and star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 33 points, seven assists and five rebounds on 14 for 21 shooting. But much of that damage was done in the first half.
The Wolves held Oklahoma City to 38 percent shooting in the third frame — including 1 for 8 from deep — to truly put the nail in the coffin and seal Minnesota’s third straight win as the Wolves successfully kicked off a soft stretch of five games against three of the league’s worst teams.
