Two men suspects charged with carjacking a woman at Rosedale Center in Roseville

Two men have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint last month at Rosedale Center in Roseville.

Leon Kismit Bell, 48, of St. Paul, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 22, of Richfield, were charged Thursday in connection with the Feb. 16 carjacking in the mall’s southeastern parking lot, located west of Snelling Avenue and north of Minnesota 36.

Mall parking lot surveillance video shows the carjacking, according to criminal complaints filed in Ramsey County District Court. After investigators identified the suspects as Bell and Piche, warrants were issued for their arrest.

Piche was arrested Wednesday in south Minneapolis and remained at Ramsey County jail Friday in lieu of $100,000 bail. At the time of his arrest, he was on conditional release from Ramsey County jail after posting a $20,000 bond in August 2020 relating to charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Bell has not been arrested for his alleged role in the carjacking. Since 1991, he has been convicted of 18 felonies in several Minnesota counties and currently is on probation for a theft conviction last year in Dakota County.

The carjacking was the second within three days at Rosedale Center, prompting Roseville police to release surveillance photos and offer up a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.

CRIMINAL COMPLAINTS

According to the criminal complaints against Bell and Piche:

About 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Roseville police officers responded to a call that a car was stolen from the owner at gunpoint. A woman, who was distraught, said that when she got out of her Acura SUV a man approached her and said, “Give me your keys” as he pointed a handgun at her stomach. The barrel of the gun was nearly touching her. A second man was also involved in the carjacking, she told police.

A witness told police that two men had walked from the direction of the bus stop before committing the robbery, according to charges.

An officer in an unmarked squad car saw the stolen SUV headed south on Interstate 35W from Minnesota 36. The driver was passing on the shoulder and making quick lane changes without signaling. The officer followed the SUV into south Minneapolis, but lost sight of it.

Investigators determined the two suspects had boarded a bus at the I-35W and County Road C park-and-ride facility before the robbery. With video surveillance, they traced them to Key Inn at 2550 Cleveland Ave. N. and learned that Piche had rented a room there, according to the complaint.

Mall video surveillance shows Piche and Bell getting off a bus and walking toward Granite City Food & Brewery. Soon, both of them turned to see the woman in her SUV and they “stalked the vehicle through the lot as the victim looked for a parking space,” the complaints read.

As she parked, Bell approached the driver’s side, while Piche was on the passenger side. Bell put a handgun to the victim’s stomach, according to charges, and Bell and Piche got into the SUV.

ARREST MADE

Roseville police arrested Piche near Lake Street and 17th Avenue in Minneapolis Wednesday after getting a warrant to “ping” his phone. Police located the stolen SUV a few blocks away.

In an interview with police, Piche admitted to his involvement in the carjacking and said that Bell was with him that Bell pointed the gun at the woman, according to charges.

Piche said that Bell “always carries a gun” and that a stolen car they drove to Roseville had been towed so they took a bus to Rosedale, charges read.

Piche said Bell told him he was going to rob someone of their vehicle that he went along with the plan because Bell “helps me get high,” charges read.