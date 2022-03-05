News
WCHA Final Faceoff: Top-ranked Gophers bring win streak, confidence to semifinals
The narrative surrounding Minnesota’s women’s hockey team has been stable for a long time, an eon in the context of a sports season — wins, sitting atop all the polls, a regular-season WCHA title and, more recently, postseason awards.
The Gophers are riding a 15-0-2 run going into Saturday’s WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal against Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena and, accordingly, continue to trust the process: focusing on themselves with one eye on the prize, the program’s seventh NCAA national championship.
Is it really that simple?
“Yeah, I think it really is,” senior captain Emily Brown said this week. “It’s not like we talk about our end goal all the time, it’s just so understood in our group and why we do what we do every single day. We’re just really confident. We’ve put in the work needed and are doing all we can to make it pay off in the end.”
The top-ranked Gophers (28-7-1) and eighth-ranked Bulldogs (24-10-1) meet in Saturday’s first semifinal, a 1 p.m. puck drop. No. 2 Ohio State (27-6-0) and No. 4 Wisconsin (25-6-4) meet in the 4 p.m. game.
The winners advanced to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship with the WCHA’s automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line, although all four of this weekend’s participants are expected to advance to the women’s tournament, which has expanded to 11 teams this year. All are solidly inside the Top 10 of the PairWise standings used to determine at-large berths, and a loss to any team here shouldn’t change that.
“It’s nice to head into the tournament without the weight of the world on your back,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “Now we can focus more on playing hockey in this tournament and talking about this tournament.”
You have to go all the way back to Dec. 10 to find the Gophers’ last regulation loss, but guess who won that one. Coach Brad Frost remembers. Bulldogs center Gabbie Hughes and wing Elizabeth Giguere scored third-period goals to rally Duluth to a 3-2 win in Minneapolis.
Those two have teamed with wing Anna Klein to form one of the nation’s best lines, combining for 57 goals 155 points. Hughes and Giguere are among the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which Giguere won in 2020 while playing at Clarkson.
“It starts with them,” Frost said.
Minnesota’s top line of Abigail Boreen, Catie Skaja and Kazmaier Award finalist Taylor Heise might be the nation’s best. Center Heise leads the nation in scoring (28-36—64), and the trio has combined for 67 goals and 162 points.
All three of the Gophers’ top lines are scoring at a high pace; Minnesota is tied with the Buckeyes for the lead in team scoring with 161 goals. But UMD has proven it can keep up, going 2-2 against Minnesota this season.
The Bulldogs are 5-7 against the other WCHA semifinalists and advanced here with a Game 3 overtime victory over Minnesota State Mankato in the first round. That can help them this weekend, Crowell said.
“Our team talks a lot about the different ways there are to win,” she said, “and about adverse situations and overcoming adversity and how much confidence you can gain from different situations.”
The Gophers, meanwhile, haven’t played a winning team, let alone a top team, since a 5-3 victory at Ohio State on Jan. 29, starting a nine-game winning streak that remains intact.
Frost noted the Gophers ramped up the tempo in practice this week. “Obviously, we want to prepare for our opponent,” he said. “But again, (it’s about) getting back to the way we want to play.”
Why change now?
“That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” Boreen said. “We’re confident, we’re rolling every weekend. You stick with what’s working.”
WCHA FINAL FACEOFF
The WCHA’s best four teams will compete for the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament berth starting Saturday at Ridder Arena:
- SATURDAY: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
- SUNDAY: Championship, 1 p.m.
Four next steps in Minnesota United’s growth as a club
Minnesota United’s home opener against Nashville SC on Saturday presents a prime example of how difficult the road looks for the Loons to make a fourth straight MLS Cup Playoffs appearance this fall.
With the addition of expansion franchise Charlotte FC to the Eastern Conference, Nashville, which finished third in the East in 2021, was moved to the West. That means Nashville will be another formidable foe for the Loons to compete against in a conference already loaded with strong teams.
“I think people take it for granted, at times, that it’s easy to make the playoffs,” sixth-year manager Adrian Heath said during preseason. “I’m telling you now, I think it’s going to be our hardest year this year to make the playoffs.
“I guarantee you the two L.A (clubs) are not taking kindly (to missing out on the 2021 postseason),” Heath continued. “Seattle, we know what they are going to do. Portland are reinvesting (after losing MLS Cup to New York City). … Nashville have come across (to our conference). (They) are competitive and strong and spend money.”
Minnesota — one of only seven MLS clubs to make the playoffs in each of the past three seasons — got off to a good start in 2022 with a 1-1 road draw with perennial East power Philadelphia last weekend. Nashville started even stronger with a 1-0 road win over West favorite Seattle on Sunday night.
Minnesota (0-0-1) and Nashville (1-0-0) will kick off at Allianz Field at 5 p.m. Saturday.
A playoff birth for MNUFC is a perennial goal, but here are four objectives for the club starting its sixth MLS season:
YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
After five seasons, the club finally has its own independent second team for younger players to develop. This includes fringe first-team players not getting minutes with the Loons in MLS matches and for previous academy players to have a pathway into MLS from the Under-19, U17, U15 teams and pre-academy (under 14) group.
MNUFC2 will play a 24-game schedule in MLS NEXT Pro from March 26 to September 18. The club believes it has one of the highest number of games in the 21-team league. Games will be played the day after MLS games, which provides a better opportunity for players stuck on the bench or outside the Loons’ game-day MLS roster to get minutes with MNUFC2.
“On paper, we have accomplished that, and now it’s execution of making sure that gets done,” said Manny Lagos, the Loons’ chief soccer officer.
Goalkeeper Fred Emmings, an 18-year-old from St. Paul, is at the top of the list of players set to benefit from MNUFC2. He has had a dearth of games since he signed a homegrown contract in January 2020.
SELL-ON
With a greater emphasis on youth development and a complete second team, the club should reach to selling players on to bigger clubs in Europe or Latin America. This is the type of revenue that can fund many facets of a middle-market team like Minnesota.
Other MLS clubs have pulled off windfall deals like this. One recent example, FC Dallas sold forward Ricardo Pepi to German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for $20 million over the winter. It was the third most expensive outgoing transfer in MLS history.
Even relatively smaller deals like New England Revolution sending Tajon Buchanan to Belgium side Club Brugge for $7 million can make a huge impact.
“I certainly see the potential,” Lagos said, mentioning some of the league’s recent outgoing transactions. “It’s happening, there is no doubt about it. I’m cautious to say that is an ultimate goal for us until we really continue to address that we are making sure that our first team has its resources for winning and creating trophies.”
The Loons’ record incoming transfer was $5 million to Buenos Aires club Boca Juniors for attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso. They have yet to sell a player outside of MLS.
MLS’ new Under-22 initiative incentivizes clubs to take a chance on a younger player who might previously be considered too risky to invest in. MNUFC spent $500,000 for South African Bongokuhle Hlongwane this winter; it was the club’s first business in this roster-building category.
“Can we go and get a player like Rey before he goes to Boca? When he’s at a club … a smaller club?” Heath said. “Those are some of the things that we’ve been speaking about in the offseason. It’s the natural progression of our club moving forward.”
When Minnesota United rebooted its academy system during the pandemic, talented players left for other opportunities, but Lagos likes the direction. Woodbury fullback Devin Padelford is one prospect who has impressed the Loons’ first-team staff.
The biggest one to get away is Caden Clark. The 18-year-old midfielder from Medina, Minn., declined to sign with the Loons academy and joined New York Red Bulls’ system, which includes some quality clubs in Europe. MNUFC received $75,000 for his MLS rights, but he has blossomed since 2020. He was sold to RBNY’s sister club RB Leipzig in Germany for a estimated $2-3 million fee, according to The Athletic.
“There was some value (we) gained out of it,” Lagos said. “Even if we were disappointed we couldn’t get him into our academy.”
LIFT A TROPHY
The Loons have been close to winning a championship on three occasions, reaching the U.S. Open Cup final in 2019, MLS is Back Tournament semifinal in July 2020 and MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference final in December 2020.
But a mountain top has yet to be reached.
“I look at this year as a massive year for growth in all those channels,” Lagos said of the first team, second team and academy and staff throughout the club. “We want to win trophies first and foremost in the first team, but then what is winning at the second team and academy levels? Creating that cultural expectation of excellence is important.”
PLAY IN CONCACAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
With trophies to be won within MLS and the Open Cup this season comes the opportunity to qualify for the continental tournament between clubs across North and Central America and the Caribbean.
MNUFC has shown a desire to play internationally with nearly annual friendlies — German Bundisliga 2 side SC Padelborn 07 is scheduled to play at Allianz Field on June 11 — but playing competitive games in CONCACAF Champions League would be a huge measuring stick for the club. It is one they have yet to reach.
“It’s 100 percent part of our expectation for excellence,” Lagos said.
In 2023, Minnesota will automatically qualify for the Leagues Cup, a new month-long competition between teams MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. It will be another facet for the club to show it’s a contender in the region; continual player development within the academy and second team will be instrumental in MNUFC having broader success.
‘Truckers for Freedom’ convoy to roll through St. Louis this evening
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another convoy of truckers protesting COVID mandates is heading through the St. Louis area today. The convoy will be at the truck stop at exit 18 in Troy, Illinois at around 6:30 pm. They plan on stopping in Vandalia for the night.
“Let’s stand up for our freedoms and fight these unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively! The US is currently organizing a similar convoy to that of Canada. If you are from Kansas and would like to be a part of this, or simply wish to support from home, please join! Trucker or not, we need to stand together and say NO to all of these “health” mandates!” states the Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy’s Facebook page.
They started their trek I-70 Thursday from Aurora, Colorado. WDAF-TV reports that the convoy is similar to the one seen north of the border in Canada, called “The People’s Convoy or Freedom Convoy.” They will also be in the Kansas City area on Friday.
“We have intelligence officers that are monitoring that situation and gaining information,” Lt. Candace Breshears tells WDAF-TV. “We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to make sure that our citizens and those traveling through our state are as safe as possible.”
They will be doing a “slow roll” through Columbia, Missouri this afternoon to allow supply trucks to stop and get donations. The group will then head down I-70 and then north on I-270 before heading to Illinois.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol monitored the convoy rolling along I-70 earlier this week. They are likely monitoring this group too.
The Best Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court
The athleisure trend is here to stay, thanks in no small part to the attachment we all developed to our comfy clothes starting at a certain time in March 2020. While strolling around in your workout clothes might not seem like a high fashion moment, activewear has, in fact, become something of a stylish sartorial statement, and we’re not mad about it. Activewear isn’t just leggings and sports bras, though, as you may have noticed another item of workout apparel that’s made its way more into the mainstream over the past year, and that’s the resurgence of the tennis skirt.
While tennis skirts aren’t anything new, especially for those who, you know, actually head onto the court to play a game or two, they’ve become more and more popular even for those who aren’t picking up a racket. I’ve always loved a crisp white tennis outfit, and while there are plenty of white tennis skirts and skorts out there, there are also now tons of other options, in countless colorways and silhouettes. They’re not just for tennis players anymore; you can wear a tennis skirt (with its convenient built-in shorts underneath!) for all your favorite workouts, whether you’re off to a Pilates session, a yoga class or a cardio moment. And yes, that includes a stroll down the street.
Tennis skirts are one of our favorite pieces of activewear because they’re so adorable off the court (and outside the workout studio), too. Even if you have absolutely zero exercise plans in the cards for the day, you can still wear your favorite tennis skirt with a simple tee or sweater, for a whole sport look. Spring is mere weeks away, which means that warmer temperatures are *finally* on the horizon, so why not welcome the new season with a fresh tennis skirt? Below, see the cutest tennis skirts to wear on and off the court.
