West Lakeland Township: Prairie Island Indian Community land to be put in federal trust

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

Do you like the thrill of wearing something sexy and naughty under your clothes? Do you want to feel the excitement of having a secret that only you and your partner know about?

If so, then vibrating panties may be just what you are looking for!

Clitoral stimulation in secret? Yes, please.

These unique sex toys come in many different styles and can include: vibrating panties, small vibrators, bullet vibrators, and even all-in-one remote controlled vibrating panties.

Whether you’re planning to wear them during a date night, at the club, or you just want to spice up your next solo session, read on for all the info you need!

Vibrating Panties – First Look

Just wanna cut to the chase? Here’s a quick summary of our top picks.

Best panty vibrator overall – Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Comfortable panty vibrator – LoveHoney Seduce Me Vibrating Garter Thong Internal G-spot panty vibrator – Lovense Lush 3 Syncs with audio erotica – Vibease Wearable vibrator for couples – Lelo Tiani 3 Bluetooth remote control panty vibe – We-Vibe Moxie Vibrating underwear for date night – LoveHoney Secrets Vibrating Lace Thong Very discreet vibrator – OhMiBod Club Vibe Smartphone app remote contol – LoveHoney Desire Luxury Panty Vibrator Small panty vibrator with remote – Lovense Ferri

Why Do People Like Vibrating Panty Toys? 3 Reasons

So what’s the big deal about vibrating underwear sex toys? Well, there are 3 main reasons that vibrating panty toys are so popular.

1. To tease yourself secretly in public

If you’re like many women, you probably enjoy a good tease now and then. And what could be more teasing than wearing vibrating panties out in public?

With the power of vibration right at your fingertips, you can make yourself feel extremely aroused – without anyone else knowing!

Plus, it’s fun to have that little bit of extra excitement with you wherever you go.

2. To let YOUR PARTNER give you pleasure in public

Some women enjoy giving their partners a little bit of control in public. There’s just something about knowing that they can make you feel good – and in front of everyone – that really gets your heart racing. So what could be better than combining that with some sexy vibrations?

Some vibrating underwear toys have a deciated Bluetooth remote that allows your partner to control the vibrations from a certain range – usually somewhere up to 30 feet.

However, there are also app-controlled panty vibrators like the Lovense Lush 3 that allow you or your partner to control the toy from your smartphone, leading to seamless public play whether they’re in the same room as you, at the office, or 1,000s of miles away.

All you need is Wi-Fi and a phone!

3. To spice up a long-distance relationship

If your toy has wifi control, playing with a long-distance partner can be really exciting. And adding some vibration to the mix can make things even more fun. Plus, it feels delicious!

As mentioned above, toys with Wi-Fi and smartphone app capabilities can be controlled by someone basically ANYWHERE in the world, so if you’re having a steamy cyber sex session with your long-distance partner, vibrating underwear might be perfect for you.

Keep the long-distance fire alive!

Best Vibrating Panties & Remote Control Underwear in 2022

Without further ado, let’s get into the panty vibes!

1. Fifty Shades of Grey “Relentless Vibrations” Panty Vibrator – Best Overall Vibrating Panties

Pros

Rechargeable battery

100% waterproof

Travel case included

Cons

Too noisy for some

Battery life is subpar

If you’re looking for a toy that will take your orgasms to the next level, the Fifty Shades of Grey Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator is worth a try. This vibrating panty toy is perfect for both solo and partnered play.

This powerful vibrator is inspired by the Fifty Shades Of Grey novel series, as you may have guessed. The toy was designed with an ergonomic remote control so it can be used discreetly in any situation without compromising pleasure or safety while providing total coverage against all your hotspots.

ALL of them.

So whether you’re looking to add excitement to your sex life or just want some added satisfaction during masturbation, the Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator will please.

2. LoveHoney Seduce Me 10-Function Vibrating Garter Thong – Most Comfortable Thong Vibrator

Pros

Comfortable vibrating garter thong

Luxuriously soft fabric

Adjustable for a perfect fit

Crotchless for easy access

Cons

Overstimulating for some people

Too loud for discreet use

Are you looking for a comfortable thong with some added fun? The LoveHoney Seduce Me 10-Function Vibrating Garter Thong is a great way to make your day a lot more fun.

With its soft, stretchy microfiber fabric and playful vibrating functions, this thong will help you feel sexy all day long.

This vibrator features 6 speeds and 10 vibration patterns to tantalize your clit during wear, as well as wireless control that offers an amazing range that is ideal for couple or solo play.

Thanks to its four garter straps, this product pairs easily with stockings for those looking for a sexy boudoir experience.

So if you’re searching for something comfortable and seductive, the Seduce Me vibrating thong is definitely worth checking out!

3. Lovense Lush 3 – Best G-Spot Wireless Remote Control Panties

Pros

4-5 hour battery life

100% waterproof

Internal G spot massage

App-controlled speed & intensity

Safe & body-friendly materials

Cons

App can be glitchy

Long charging time

If you’re looking for the best of the best in a remote control sex toy, look no further than the Lovense Lush 3. This vibrating panty toy is top of the line when it comes to sexual pleasure, and its powerful vibrations will leave you breathless.

The Lovense Lush 3 is a wireless USB rechargeable vibrator in a “love egg” style that delivers internal sexual pleasure to your G-spot with an antenna for clitoral stimulation. With 4-5 hours of continuous use, this toy is perfect for solo play or couples` fun.

Body-safe materials make this product safe to use with any lubricant. Plus, it’s 100% waterproof so that you can enjoy mind-blowing pleasure in the shower, bath, or wherever you fancy.

Lovely!

On top of all this, it also syncs up with the best cam sites like Chaturbate to vibrate when cam models get tipped… this toy really does it all!

4. Vibease – Remote Control Vibrating Panty that Syncs with Audio Erotica

Pros

Smartphone app for smartphone control

Syncs with audio erotica

Great for LDRs

Decent price

Cons

Can be uncomfortable

Not as durable as other toys

This unique vibrator fits in your panties and provides intense stimulation that will leave you weak in the knees.

With over 100 different vibration patterns and intensities, you’re sure to find something that makes your toes curl with this vibrating panty toy. Plus, it vibes in sync with erotic audiobooks, so you can get off while listening to your favorite story.

Sexy!

The ergonomic tip design also makes it wearable and hands-free, so you can enjoy pleasure without having to hold onto anything. And if you need a little extra help getting there, just use the app control to increase or decrease the intensity.

Quiet vibrations make it perfect for discreet use whenever and wherever you want to get off, so if you want some extra spice in your life, this remote control sex toy will not disappoint.

5. Lelo Tiani 3 – Best Wearable Panty Vibrator for Couples

Pros

USB rechargeable & 100% waterproof

Can be worn during sex

Includes discreet carrying case

Cons

Expensive price point

May be too intense for some people

The Lelo Tiani 3 is a unique vibrator designed to be worn during sex. Its sleek design and powerful vibrations provide extra stimulation for BOTH partners. The Tiani 3 is also great for solo use, as you can insert it vaginally or use it clitorally to reach all of your favorite spots.

We love options.

The rechargeable USB battery means no more worries about running low on power or needing an outlet nearby; just plug in between uses so that your satisfaction is never in doubt. On top of that, its quiet operation makes it great for discreet pleasure anywhere you want to get off.

The Lelo Tiani 3 has 8 pleasure settings to meet everyone’s taste. 100% waterproof, this vibrator is also perfect for use in the bath or shower. It’s like having sex with someone else… but better!

6. We-Vibe Moxie – Best Bluetooth Vibrator

Pros

Bluetooth-enabled panty vibe

Customizable vibration patterns

Slip-proof magnet

Cons

Must control with a Bluetooth device

Not available in stores

The We-Vibe Moxie is a sleek and sexy Bluetooth remote control panty vibrator that’s good for discreet fun on the go.

Made from body-safe silicone and featuring a slip-proof magnet to keep it in place, We-Vibe has thought of everything. With 10 vibration modes and just the right amount of vibration, Moxie can help you reach orgasm fast.

The advanced remote control also lets you adjust the intensity of your pleasure. And because it’s whisper-quiet, no one will know what you’re up to.

7. LoveHoney Secrets Vibrating Lace Thong – Best Vibrating Underwear for Date Night

Pros

Perfect for intimate moments

Very discreet vibrations

Made of high-quality materials

Cons

Not as comfortable as other thong panties

Pricey

Wanna feel extra sexy on your next date night? Then, check out Love Honey’s Secrets Vibrating Lace Thong! This enticing little number comes with a discreet, wireless vibrator that can be controlled by your partner from up to 30 feet away.

With 3 different speeds and 2 patterns of vibration, there are plenty of ways to explore different sensations and find what feels best for you!

Great for solo fun, too; Love Honey’s vibrating thong is one size fits most and features their signature stretchy lace fabric that will fit most body types comfortably.

So if you’re enjoying a romantic dinner or getting busy in the bedroom, this toy is sure to bring added excitement to your night.

8. OhMiBod Club Vibe – Best Discreet Vibrator For Clubbing Fun

Pros

Rechargeable battery

Variety of vibration settings

Designed to respond to bass in clubs!

Cons

Battery life just over 1 hour

Does not offer penetration

This cute little club vibe is small enough to fit in your purse or pocket, so you can take it with you wherever you go. And it’s quiet enough that no one will ever know what’s going on.

Designed to imitate the pleasurable vibrations of bass at a nightclub, the OhMiBod Club Vibe is actually designed to be used on nights out when you’re clubbing with friends!

Naughty.

Perfect for couples’ play with up to 20ft wireless range, this toy also has a body-safe silicone exterior and is phthalate-free so it is smooth, safe, and easy to clean.

9. LoveHoney Desire Luxury Panty Vibrator – Best Rechargeable Remote Controlled Panty Vibrator

Pros

High-quality materials & construction

Discreet & stylish design

Rechargeable battery

Impressive remote control range

Cons

Controls can be confusing

Not as strong as other panty vibes

When it comes to remote or partner control vibrating panties, LoveHoney has some of the best on the market. The Desire line is an excellent choice for women who want something fun, sexy, and affordable.

The Desire has a 25-foot range so that you can have fun with your partner from anywhere in the room. And with 8 patterns of vibration, there’s a fair amount of fun to choose from with this toy.

This toy comes with a luxurious travel bag so that both you and your partner can take it with you wherever you go. Plus, the remote control feature makes them ideal for erotic play on the go.

Exhilarating clitoral bliss awaits with this remote control panty vibe that you can wear comfortably and invisibly any time, day or night. It’s discreet, fun, and very sexy – what more could you ask for?

10. Lovense Ferri – 100% Waterproof Vibrating Undies Toy

Pros

Easy to store & transport

Vibrations are strong and pleasurable

Made from high-quality materials.

100% waterproof

Cons

No G-spot stimulation

Not very quiet

If you’re looking for a small vibrator with a remote that will get the job done, the Lovense Ferri is an excellent option. It’s powerful and has a wireless remote control that makes it easy to use.

The Ferri’s discreet design allows you to get off without anyone knowing what you’re doing. In addition, this vibrating panty toy’s sound level control allows you to adjust how loudly (or not) others can hear your experience.

The Ferri features 6 vibration modes and can sync up with music for an added sensory experience. Plus, its soft silicone construction feels fantastic against your skin.

The long-distance capability of this toy allows partners who are in different locations to enjoy time together by using their smartphones.

So if you’re looking for something that’s both high-quality and affordable, the Lovense Ferri is certainly worth considering.

11. LoveHoney Venus Butterfly – Dual-stimulation Vibrating Panty Toy

Pros

Dual-stimulation toy

USB-rechargeable

Unique butterfly design

Cons

Not waterproof

Cord can be a little bit too short

The Lovehoney Venus Butterfly is the perfect sex toy for those who want to take their sensual experience to new heights.

With 10 vibration modes and a wired controller, this vibrator can be worn alone or under panties. In addition, it’s multi-speed, so you can choose from low pulsations to high intensity and everywhere in between.

This luxurious butterfly vibe also includes adjustable straps that let you position the vibe wherever you want it most. Plus, it fits hands-free against the clitoris for effortless pleasure.

Tease and stimulate your most sensitive spots with this dual-stimulation panty vibrator that is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Conclusion – What are the Best Vibrating Panties for You?

The answer to this question may vary depending on your own needs and preferences, but we’ve got you covered with our top picks!

For something versatile that can be used during sex or masturbation, our top pick is the Fifty Shades of Grey Remote Panty Vibrator. This toy is perfect for couples who want to add some extra excitement to the bedroom, and it’s 100% waterproof so cleaning and bath/shower play are easy.

However, if you want more power from your sex toys or the idea of remote control vibrators doesn’t do it for you, then a larger vibrator or even one of the top rabbit vibes may be better.

Still, with so many different styles and options available, there’s sure to be a perfect pair of vibrating panties out there for you!