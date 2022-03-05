News
West Lakeland Township: Prairie Island Indian Community land to be put in federal trust
The 112 acres of land that the Prairie Island Indian Community owns in West Lakeland Township could soon be placed in federal trust, according to a notice of intent issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Once the former Mogren Sod Farm becomes part of the reservation, it’s no longer subject to local taxes, laws or building restrictions. “It’s like Canada,” said West Lakeland Township Board Supervisor Dave Schultz. “It’s its own sovereign country.”
Township officials have until March 18 to appeal the decision, but Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo said at Thursday night’s town board meeting that they have no grounds to do so.
Resident Lisa Ranum attended the meeting and raised concerns about possible gaming or a casino being built on the land, located near the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Manning Avenue. The Prairie Island Indian Community owns Treasure Island Resort and Casino in Welch, Minn.
Kyllo told her he has been assured by Prairie Island officials that their primary focus for the land is tribal housing.
“A casino, no,” Kyllo said. “Gaming, no. Their intention is for housing and maybe some commercial, which is what it’s zoned for already. It wouldn’t be any different than what we would approve, if they were to apply for something.”
BIA officials referred comments to the Prairie Island Indian Community. Prairie Island officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Prairie Island community purchased the land, located about 24 miles northwest of its reservation lands, in 2015. It is located just east and north of the Holiday gas station.
The tribe, which has about 1,050 members, has expressed a desire to be farther away from the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing, which is just 600 yards from the tribal community.
According to the application to put the land in trust, the Prairie Island community needs the land in West Lakeland Township “in order to provide a permanent, safe and secure land base for its members.”
“This need is driven by the lack of sufficient land contiguous to the Community’s reservation that is free of Mississippi River flooding and nuclear waste,” the documents state. “This need has been apparent for decades and the immediacy of the need has been apparent since at least 1993, when high-level nuclear waste was first stored at Prairie Island over the objection of the Community.”
In 2003, the Minnesota legislature sanctioned the use of Northern States Power impact payments for the Prairie Island Indian Community to acquire up to 1,500 acres of land within a 50-mile radius from the reservation for relocation purposes.
“How would you like to live next to a nuclear power plant with all the waste that is there that wasn’t supposed to be there?” Schultz asked. “If there is an event at Prairie Island, there is a 10-mile radius around that plant for an evacuation.”
The tribe’s concerns “seem to be more related to storage of spent rods and possible relative health issues than concerned with the possibility of an event that might cause an evacuation,” James Redman, acting regional director of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, wrote in the notice of intent.
Prairie Island officials in June 2016 submitted an application to have the West Lakeland Township property accepted in trust by the U.S. for the community in Minnesota.
]A 1934 federal law – the Indian Reorganization Act – established land transfers called “fee-to-trust” and granted the U.S. Department of Interior authority to accept private land from tribes and make it part of the tribes’ reservations, affording it sovereign status.
The land in West Lakeland Township is currently vacant agricultural land. In 2020, it provided about $2,000 in property taxes to the township.
Once the land is in trust, it will no longer be on the tax rolls, officials said.
Tamara Morrissey, who lives in the township, said having the land put in trust is the “last step in a long process” that started in 2016.
“We don’t control whether or not that land becomes a separate country or not,” she said. “If they are going to come be our neighbors, we should be welcoming neighbors. All of the rest of it aside, it’s not our decision how they zone their land, it’s not our decision what kind of well gets put in….
“They are going to be our neighbors, just like the people who live in Afton, Lake Elmo, Lakeland are our neighbors,” Morrissey said. “Our kids are going to be going to school together. We should be neighborly to our neighbors.”
Tainted: Listen to the speech instead of popping up and down every few minutes
Tainted
This has been getting worse and more undignified as the years go by. Instead of respectfully listening to the president’s State of the Union speech someone jumps up, claps and sets off a spate of noise which often breaks sentences in half. It is certainly hard for TV viewers to follow the thought.
This time the vice president and the speaker of the House as well as Sen. Schiff began as punctuation for important statements but the tempo increased to really popping up and down every few minutes.
I believe that a shorter uninterrupted speech would be taken much more seriously by thoughtful people. I know from comments by foreign friends that they think it is ridiculous, not adult behavior.
Mid-speech applause and rising in respect used to have some purpose. Let our politicians keep seated, listening seriously until the end in the future.
Leila DJ Poullada, St. Paul
Tainted
Tainted to drivers using the center turn lanes (on Maryland and Larpenteur Avenues) as passing lanes. This could result in a head-on collision!
D.M. Blossom, St. Paul
Tainted
When did decency and respect make an exit from our society?
When driving to a friend’s house in my own city of Oakdale I saw a flagpole in a private citizen’s front yard with a large American flag flying high. There was another equally large flag below it. That lower flag had only two words on it with in large letters: F*** BIDEN.
To be clear, I don’t care what the person’s name was on the flag, but the first foul word flying high in someone’s front yard for all to see, especially children, was very disconcerting. Does this citizen have the right to their opinion? Heck, yes. Will the argument be made that this is free speech? Probably.
But this behavior teaches intolerance, disrespect and hatred; things neither our children nor we need to continue seeing.
Linda Marie Thayer, Oakdale
Missouri postal carrier stole thousands of dollars in trading cards
ST. LOUIS–A now-former United States Postal Service carrier admitted in a federal courtroom in Missouri Thursday that he stole 94 sports trading cards in the mail worth almost $40,000 in 2021.
Paul O. Robinson, 26, of Richmond, Missouri, was a postal carrier in the Kansas City area from 2018 until 2021. Authorities said Robinson was spotted on surveillance video at a Gladstone, Missouri sports memorabilia shop, trying to sell a Kevin Durant card worth $1,900. The card had been mailed to a prospective buyer in Kansas City but never reached its destination.
The original owner of the card had evidence of other cards sent in the mail that also never arrived. A total of five cards were eventually recovered. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Robinson admitted to taking mail home and destroying mail.
He entered a guilty plea Thursday to a single count of mail theft. Robinson could face up to five years in prison without parole.
