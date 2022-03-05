News
Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson cruises into Division 1 state final
MADISON, Wis. — Hudson’s non-stop pressure eventually paid off, and then some.
After dominating everything but the scoreboard in the first period, the defending champion Raiders broke through for three goals in the second and went on to a 6-0 victory over Milwaukee University School in the Division 1 semifinals of the Wisconsin boys hockey state tournament on Friday.
Top-ranked Hudson (25-3) extended its winning streak to 16 games to advance to Saturday’s title game against the winner of the other semifinal between second-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (19-5-2) and No. 3 seed Madison Edgewood (24-3).
“I think we want to be a relentless team,” said Hudson coach Davis Drewiske, who played on the Raiders’ 2001 state championship team and then led them to the title last season in his first year as head coach.
“I do think we can do a better job of capitalizing on opportunities and creating more traffic,” Drewiske said. “I don’t want to wait a period to do it. But, we had the right attitude for the most part, stuck with it, stayed on it and got rewarded in the second and third.”
Hudson, which defeated University School 6-1 in early February, outshot the Wildcats 16-1 in the first period and had the only power-play opportunity. For the game, the Raiders outshot the Wildcats by an astonishing 49-1.
The Raiders’ dominance finally was rewarded 2:45 into the second period when Carter Mears took a pass in the slot from Matthew Mauer and drilled it past goalie Michael Poston.
“I got a pass from the right corner from Mauer and took a one-timer and it found a way in,” Mears said. “It snuck under his arm and then rolled right to the back.”
Mears put the Raiders in front 2-0 on a power play three minutes later, tipping in Max Giblin’s shot from the point.
Junior forward Alex Pottratz punched it upper left past Poston from the left circle to make it 3-0 with 6:12 left in the period.
“I think it helped us relax a little bit,” Pottratz said of the three-goal lead. “But even then, there’s still a period and a half to go. We still want to get more.”
Giblin’s goal from the high slot 2:44 into the third period made it 4-0. Sophomore Harry Ross made it 5-0 at 5:29, and Brecken Meyer added a power-play goal with six minutes left.
“We were saying in the locker room, that we’ve just got to keep playing our game and it will come eventually,” Giblin said. “Don’t try to do too much and it will come eventually. We’ve played a tough schedule all year, so we know that you have to be good for three periods.”
Hudson, making its 13th trip to state and sixth in the past seven seasons, is looking for its sixth state championship. The Raiders also won in 2001 and 2004, and back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
“I think it’s important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves, and focus on what we have in front of us,” Giblin said. “We haven’t won anything yet. So, we just have to keep recovering and get ready for tomorrow’s game.”
Hudson, whose only loss to a Wisconsin school was 3-2 in overtime to Eau Claire North, has played both of the other two semifinalists, defeating Edgewood 7-2 in the season opener and blanking Green Bay Notre Dame 5-0 in mid-December.
News
COVID-19 Friday update: Test positivity below the caution threshold as conditions continue to improve
Minnesota’s rate of positive coronavirus tests has officially fallen below the 5 percent caution threshold for the first time since August as the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic enters a new phase.
The state’s belated measure of test positivity, which is delayed by about a week to allow for data corrections, stood at 4.9 percent on Friday. The actual rate is even lower with 833 new infections from about 25,700 tests reported Friday, putting the current seven-day rolling average at about 3.6 percent.
The rate of hospitalizations continues to fall with 472 people needing care, including 60 in critical condition. A month ago nearly three times as many people were hospitalized with COVID-19.
And the rate of COVID-19 deaths also appears to finally be declining with 11 fatalities reported Friday. The average rate of death reports has been below 20 per day for more than 109 days.
Nevertheless, a Dakota County resident in their late 20s was among the latest death reports. Just 110 Minnesotans under the age of 35 have died during the pandemic, which has had a death toll of 12,183 in the state.
Eight of the latest reported deaths were people who lived in private homes, and one each resided in long-term care, a behavioral health facility and a motel.
The improving pandemic statistics have brought revised guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The majority of the state now has low or medium levels of coronavirus with just three counties — Polk, Olmsted and Wabasha — in the high category.
The CDC classifies counties based on the rate of new cases, hospitalizations and available hospital capacity. Masks are only recommended when levels are high.
Masks and other mitigation rules are being dropped across the nation, including in Minnesota.
Health officials maintain that vaccines remain the best way to avoid a severe coronavirus infection and to slow the spread. Boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older to boost protection after five months.
Minnesota has administered 9.4 million doses of vaccine and 2.1 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of shots.
News
The Sackler Name Can Now Be Removed from Any Museum With 45 Days Notice
According to new reports, the Sackler family’s legal settlement process regarding the many lawsuits filed against them has reached a new agreement: as part of the resolution of the suits, any institution, artistic or otherwise, that currently bears the family’s name will now have license to take the name down without any interference. This is a striking development in that it tacitly acknowledges that such practices have already been ongoing. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it would be removing the Sackler name from seven of its exhibition spaces in December of 2021.
Similarly, the Tate Modern and the Louvre have also taken down the Sackler name from certain spaces within the institutions in recent years. Such developments were almost certainly inspired by the actions of the organization Sackler P.A.I.N., an initiative led by artist Nan Goldin that’s staged public demonstrations in protest against the Sackler family’s ongoing involvement in the art world.
“Museums and cultural institutions must maintain their integrity,” P.A.I.N. said in a statement made to Artforum in 2019. “They should not bear the name that is synonymous with the opioid crisis. Our museums belong to the artists and to the public, not to the donors. Those of the institutions who have refused future donations from the Sackler family, we commend you for taking the first steps. Now it is time to take the next step and take down the name of this criminal family.”
According to the new legal provisions, any institution that now wishes to remove the Sackler name must not disparage the family name, and also give the Sacklers 45 days notice before actually following through. However, the settlement ultimately states that the family “agreed to allow any institution or organization in the United States to remove the Sackler name from physical facilities and academic, medical, and cultural programs, scholarships, endowments, and the like.” Previously, the Sacklers had pushed back against Tufts removing their name.
News
WCHA Final Faceoff: Top-ranked Gophers bring win streak, confidence to semifinals
The narrative surrounding Minnesota’s women’s hockey team has been stable for a long time, an eon in the context of a sports season — wins, sitting atop all the polls, a regular-season WCHA title and, more recently, postseason awards.
The Gophers are riding a 15-0-2 run going into Saturday’s WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal against Minnesota Duluth at Ridder Arena and, accordingly, continue to trust the process: focusing on themselves with one eye on the prize, the program’s seventh NCAA national championship.
Is it really that simple?
“Yeah, I think it really is,” senior captain Emily Brown said this week. “It’s not like we talk about our end goal all the time, it’s just so understood in our group and why we do what we do every single day. We’re just really confident. We’ve put in the work needed and are doing all we can to make it pay off in the end.”
The top-ranked Gophers (28-7-1) and eighth-ranked Bulldogs (24-10-1) meet in Saturday’s first semifinal, a 1 p.m. puck drop. No. 2 Ohio State (27-6-0) and No. 4 Wisconsin (25-6-4) meet in the 4 p.m. game.
The winners advanced to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship with the WCHA’s automatic NCAA tournament berth on the line, although all four of this weekend’s participants are expected to advance to the women’s tournament, which has expanded to 11 teams this year. All are solidly inside the Top 10 of the PairWise standings used to determine at-large berths, and a loss to any team here shouldn’t change that.
“It’s nice to head into the tournament without the weight of the world on your back,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “Now we can focus more on playing hockey in this tournament and talking about this tournament.”
You have to go all the way back to Dec. 10 to find the Gophers’ last regulation loss, but guess who won that one. Coach Brad Frost remembers. Bulldogs center Gabbie Hughes and wing Elizabeth Giguere scored third-period goals to rally Duluth to a 3-2 win in Minneapolis.
Those two have teamed with wing Anna Klein to form one of the nation’s best lines, combining for 57 goals 155 points. Hughes and Giguere are among the 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which Giguere won in 2020 while playing at Clarkson.
“It starts with them,” Frost said.
Minnesota’s top line of Abigail Boreen, Catie Skaja and Kazmaier Award finalist Taylor Heise might be the nation’s best. Center Heise leads the nation in scoring (28-36—64), and the trio has combined for 67 goals and 162 points.
All three of the Gophers’ top lines are scoring at a high pace; Minnesota is tied with the Buckeyes for the lead in team scoring with 161 goals. But UMD has proven it can keep up, going 2-2 against Minnesota this season.
The Bulldogs are 5-7 against the other WCHA semifinalists and advanced here with a Game 3 overtime victory over Minnesota State Mankato in the first round. That can help them this weekend, Crowell said.
“Our team talks a lot about the different ways there are to win,” she said, “and about adverse situations and overcoming adversity and how much confidence you can gain from different situations.”
The Gophers, meanwhile, haven’t played a winning team, let alone a top team, since a 5-3 victory at Ohio State on Jan. 29, starting a nine-game winning streak that remains intact.
Frost noted the Gophers ramped up the tempo in practice this week. “Obviously, we want to prepare for our opponent,” he said. “But again, (it’s about) getting back to the way we want to play.”
Why change now?
“That’s kind of where we’re at right now,” Boreen said. “We’re confident, we’re rolling every weekend. You stick with what’s working.”
WCHA FINAL FACEOFF
The WCHA’s best four teams will compete for the conference’s automatic NCAA tournament berth starting Saturday at Ridder Arena:
- SATURDAY: No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 8 Minnesota Duluth, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
- SUNDAY: Championship, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson cruises into Division 1 state final
COVID-19 Friday update: Test positivity below the caution threshold as conditions continue to improve
The Sackler Name Can Now Be Removed from Any Museum With 45 Days Notice
WCHA Final Faceoff: Top-ranked Gophers bring win streak, confidence to semifinals
Four next steps in Minnesota United’s growth as a club
‘Truckers for Freedom’ convoy to roll through St. Louis this evening
The Best Tennis Skirts to Sport on and Off the Court
Screenwriter/director plunges into theater with new company staging new work: ‘Big Blue River’
Musicians Organize Around DMCA Law, Time’s Up for Spotify
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
News3 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing