With market-rate apartments on pause at St. Paul’s Highland Bridge, affordable housing developers brace for ripple effect
As Weidner Apartment Homes, a Seattle-based developer of market-rate housing, pauses future construction at St. Paul’s Highland Bridge, some affordable housing developers are weighing how they’ll structure financing for future projects at the same site. One type of real estate was expected to feed the other using a tax transfer known as tax increment financing, or TIF.
As market-rate apartment construction goes on hold, TIF subsidies for affordable housing could follow.
“It definitely might slow us down,” said Chris Wilson, director of real estate development for Project for Pride in Living, a Minneapolis nonprofit that soon plans to break ground on the Emma Norton Residence, 60 units of supportive housing, and Nellie Francis Court, which will span 75 units of workforce housing.
“I’m not worried about these projects, but things that are a couple years away,” Wilson said. “A quarter or a third of the money would be missing out of those. That’s how we planned to finance some of the housing — a reasonably good percentage of it.”
20 PERCENT OF UNITS EXPECTED TO BE AFFORDABLE
Financing for real estate development at the sprawling acreage that was once home to the Ford Motor Co. manufacturing campus is structured so the market-rate units subsidize affordable housing on the same streets, using on-site property taxes.
Overall, 20 percent of the site’s 3,800 housing units are expected to be affordable.
Overlooking the Mississippi River in Highland Park, nonprofit developers like Project for Pride in Living, CommonBond Communities and Habitat for Humanity still plan some 760 affordable apartments over the coming decade. Half of these will be geared toward residents toward the bottom of the income ladder.
Most housing advocates call their vision for the Highland Bridge development ambitious by any standard, as new construction targeted to residents earning no more than 30 percent of area median income — or less than $32,000 for a family of four — has become something of a rarity, even within charitable circles.
CHALLENGES
Two fresh challenges could further complicate those plans.
Construction costs have risen, forcing nonprofit developers to dig deeper and negotiate harder as they layer loans, grants and other financing into a complicated financial layer cake, or what’s known in real estate circles as their “capital stack.”
Looking further out, looming over long-term financing questions is how the private sector’s reaction to St. Paul’s new rent control ordinance may impact funding for affordable housing at Highland Bridge. Tax increment financing — or revenue generated by market-rate construction for on-site infrastructure in lieu of property taxes — was expected to fund as much as a third or more of the affordable units.
The rent control ordinance does not officially cap rents until May 1. Nevertheless, much of those TIF funds are now up in the air.
In light of the ordinance, which was approved by St. Paul voters at the ballot last November, Weidner Apartment Homes has put all but the first 10 percent or so of its up to 2,000 planned market-rate apartments on pause.
Construction of The Collections — spanning a new Lunds & Byerlys store connected to 230 future market-rate apartments off Cretin Avenue — will move forward and is already roughly 80 percent complete, but Weidner’s remaining Highland Bridge projects are on hold, at least until the city establishes possible rent control amendments and exemptions.
“It’s a math problem,” said Greg Cerbana, a vice president of government affairs with Weidner, who noted the voter-approved ordinance does not include adjustments for inflation. “A 3 percent (rent control cap) on a $1,000 unit gives you a monthly increase of $30 per month. Look at your own home and the cost to replace a dryer or washer or roof.”
While other developers have said they’ve lost lenders willing to finance their projects in St. Paul as a result of the ordinance, Cerbana said that Weidner — which develops, owns and manages properties in at least 13 U.S. states and several Canadian provinces — has no such restrictions.
“We have access to capital more so than other companies would,” Cerbana said. “Our decision is fully ours.”
Greg Cerbana, VP of PR, Weidner Seattle: “It’s a math problem. 3% (rent control cap) on a $1000 unit gives you a monthly increase of $30 per month. Look at your own home and the cost to replace a dryer or washer or roof.” They’ll wait, and see what rent control amendments come in pic.twitter.com/EyNZclqSlj
— Frederick Melo, Reporter (@FrederickMelo) March 2, 2022
Highland Bridge’s TIF districts have been organized somewhat like Russian nesting dolls, with one large redevelopment district spanning the entirety of the 135-acre site. Within it, a series of smaller affordable housing sub-districts are expected to provide tax subsidy for affordable housing projects both within Highland Bridge and elsewhere in the city.
Some of that initial “pairing” is already underway, and Weidner and Ryan will continue to pay holding costs on land parcels set aside for future affordable housing projects at Highland Bridge.
‘OPPORTUNITIES TO BE ABLE TO STAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD’
Marvella, a market-rate senior housing complex being developed by Presbyterian Homes, will generate enough TIF to fund $5 million of the $22 million Emma Norton Place project, and $8 million of the $24 million Nellie Francis Court building. Additional TIF funds will subsidize Lumin at Highland Bridge, a 60-unit senior housing building being developed by CommonBond Communities for households earning no more than 30 percent median income.
“This is the most affordable you can get in terms of developing affordable housing,” said Cecile Bedor, executive vice president of real estate for CommonBond. “It’s really difficult for low-income seniors to be able to remain in Highland. Somebody will live in their house for 40 or 50 years, it’s paid off, but to turn around and go rent somewhere? This property offers opportunities to be able to stay in the neighborhood.”
The two nonprofit developers still plan to break ground this summer, and then take turns staggering one affordable housing development apiece each year thereafter. Without market-rate units generating TIF, real estate officials in both nonprofits acknowledge that will get harder.
STAKEHOLDER GROUP TO CONSIDER CHANGES
Some housing advocates have predicted that real estate lenders will warm back up to St. Paul, given high housing demand and the appeal of neighborhoods like Highland Park. In January, a series of Pulte Homes rowhomes at Highland Bridge went on the market in a two-day bidding war, with starting prices around $600,000.
Even if that were the case, said Cerbana, even a one- or two-year pause in housing construction could cost St. Paul thousands of units down the line at a time of near-zero vacancy in the rental market. Alarmed by that prospect, the mayor’s office has assembled a 41-member stakeholder group to consider potential changes to the ordinance, including increasing the 3 percent cap on annual rent increases or automatically adjusting for inflation.
Tony Barranco, a vice president with the Ryan Cos., the master developer behind Highland Bridge, said the housing ecosystem is heavily interconnected, and voters who went to the polls thinking they were sending a strong message to wealthy developers may not have understood the potential impacts.
“I think it’s one of the unintended consequence of the rent control ordinance,” Barranco said. “It’s been a struggle to do deeply affordable units. Highland Bridge had this moment where all those market-rate projects coming at once could be paired with the deeply affordable.”
Barranco added: “We’re a union builder. We want to be putting our men and women to work building, but when the capital sources are on pause, we just can’t finance it without construction loans and equity partners like Weidner.”
Omar Kelly: What we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine
Mike McDaniel followed the script from the 2000 Oscar-winning epic historical drama Gladiator to create a lasting impression at the NFL combine, becoming the coach every media entity was buzzing about.
“I wasn’t the best because I killed quickly,” Proximo explains to Maximus, the movie’s main character, upon telling him the gladiators were going to be fighting in Rome’s Colosseum. “I was the best because the crowd loved me. Win the crowd and you’ll win your freedom.”
Well, McDaniel won the NFL’s popularity contest because of his unorthodox, quirky, loquacious style, and deadpan sense of humor, which he used on any media outlet that would hand him a microphone.
Considering how painful the past month has been, courtesy of the month-long coaching search, the Brian Flores lawsuit against the team and the NFL, and the NFL’s pending investigation into Flores’ claim that owner Steve Ross offered to pay him $100,000 extra per loss at the end of the 2019 season, McDaniel’s win-the-crowd antics were a breath of fresh air because he got the fan base talking about football again, and injected hope into their bloodstream.
Here is what else we learned about the Dolphins at the NFL combine.
1. Mike McDaniel has style
General Manager Chris Grier describes McDaniel as,“swagged-out,” and it fits. It’s a challenge to say whether that’s because of his demeanor, or his clothing, which players will not only recognize, but respect. All week McDaniel wore cream, or tan colors, showing he’s in tune with the season’s color palate. And he sported a Louis Vuitton backpack, Burberry shoes and a Breitling watch, just to name a few.
When his “swag” was brought up by an agent, a media member overheard McDaniel saying he sported name brand gear to “mask his insecurities.”
Joke or not, players will notice because they are usually into high-end fashion.
2. McDaniel marches to the beat of his own drum
It’s clear the Dolphins new head coach has no interest in fitting in. He’s quirky, talkative, has a deadpan sense of humor, and a candor that is refreshing. The Dolphins clearly hired someone who was the opposite of Flores, which is what usually happens following a breakup.
The colorful behavior has been present his whole career, and McDaniel himself admits that he’s a bit odd, but points out “I’m comfortable in my own skin,” and stressed that he’s not trying to be like his contemporaries.
His focus is on being authentic to himself.
3. Get ready to run
The Dolphins intend on running a zone-based run game, and hope they can develop a wide-zone rushing attack, which is what McDaniel grew up on during his formative years in Denver, Houston and Washington. Running that scheme effectively with the 49ers is what helped him establish his reputation as an offensive coordinator.
Installing an effective wide-zone (or outside zone) rushing attack could take time because of the intricacies and uniqueness it features. Miami needs a jump-cut runner with vision, blocking tight ends and receivers, and athletic offensive linemen to make that rushing style thrive.
4. Show Xavien the money
The Dolphins pledged to address Xavien Howard’s contract if he accepted a one-year revision, and played up to his potential last season. This week Grier said he intends to follow through on that promise, signing Howard to an extension if the two sides can come to terms.
That likely means Howard needs a deal that rivals those of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Eagles cornerback Darius Slay. That means we’re taking about a new deal that puts Howard in the $18-$20 million-a-year salary range (factoring in signing and roster bonuses).
5. Miami’s searching for trades
The Dolphins are shopping for veteran players who are on the trade block, or might be purged because of bloated contracts. Talents like Dallas receiver Amari Cooper, whom the Cowboys are expected to release to avoid the March 20 deadline for his $20 million contract to become full guaranteed for 2022.
There are going to be a handful of talented receivers like Cooper, Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million), Buffalo’s Cole Beasley ($6.1 million), and Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley ($11.1 million) put on the trade block in the coming days, and Miami needs to compare them with the free agent crop, and draft crop of receivers.
6. Don’t get too comfortable
Miami’s also shopping a few of their own overpriced assets, such as cornerback Byron Jones, who has $6 million of his $14.4 million salary guaranteed for 2022 already, and gets another $8.4 million guaranteed on March 22. The Dolphins moved Shaq Lawson and Ereck Flowers’ last year despite their substantial contracts. But don’t be surprised if Miami waits on any Jones move until they see the caliber of cornerback they can land in free agency. However, plenty of veterans can be had for the right draft pick.
7. Who gets the tag?
The Dolphins have the ability to use the franchise or transition tag on pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah or tight end Mike Gesicki, two of the team’s top free agents. Whether they use it or not depends on how negotiations go before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Grier admitted Miami has had far more conversations with Ogbah than Gesicki about re-signing, which is telling. It’s possible that Miami might not use the tag, allowing the free market to set each player’s value.
8. Dolphins are showing Tagovailoa support
The Dolphins are working to inject confidence into Tagovailoa, but admit it could take him some time to master the offense’s new style and terminology. The bottom line is Miami might ask Tagovailoa to play more under center and with his back to the defense, which is critical to properly executing play-action plays.
Miami feels they need to add a veteran quarterback to the team because Tagovailoa needs the guidance, and the film breakdowns a veteran can provide.
9. This draft has depth, but lacks star power
Like most seasons, the 2022 draft is thin in areas the Dolphins have needs, and rich at positions where Miami is set. Fortunately for the Dolphins, this draft class is stocked with experience because many players too advantage of the extra season provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means teams that are good talent evaluators should be able to find starters in day three.
10. Dolphins aren’t rebuilding
Grier made that clear when he took ownership for the era of dysfunction that existed with Flores, and pointed out that Miami’s roster is filled with young talent that have their arrow pointing up. The Dolphins, who had a 19-14 record the past two seasons, lead the NFL in cap space with $63 million, and have the opportunity to clear another $18-20 million by releasing or trading a handful of players. According to Grier, this roster simply needs “supplementing.”
()
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’
By JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will urge Republicans to move on from the 2020 election and will declare “there is no room in this party for apologists for Putin” as he escalates his break from former President Donald Trump.
Pence, according to excerpts of a speech he will give Friday evening to the party’s top donors in New Orleans, will take on those in his party who have failed to forcefully condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly used language that has been criticized as deferential to Putin, including calling him “smart,” as he has insisted the attack never would have happened on his watch.
“Where would Russian tanks be today if NATO had not expanded the borders of freedom? There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin,” Pence will say, according to excerpts from the speech. “There is only room for champions of freedom.”
Pence, who Trump wrongly continues to insist had the power to overturn the 2020 election, will also continue to push back on Trump’s election lies as he lays the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential run. Trump has also been teasing a comeback bid, potentially putting the two former running mates in direct competition.
“Elections are about the future,” he will say. “My fellow Republicans, we can only win if we are united around an optimistic vision for the future based on our highest values. We cannot win by fighting yesterday’s battles, or by relitigating the past.”
Pence has been increasingly willing to push back on Trump — a dramatic departure from his deferential posture as vice president.
Last month, Pence directly rebutted Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, telling a gathering lawyers in Florida that Trump was “wrong.”
“I had no right to overturn the election,” he said.
Still, he will join his party Friday evening in blaming Joe Biden for Putin’s efforts, accusing the current president of having “squandered the deterrence that our administration put in place to keep Putin and Russia from even trying to redraw international boundaries by force.”
“It’s no coincidence that Russia waited until 2022 to invade Ukraine,” he will say. “Weakness arouses evil and the magnitude of evil sweeping across Ukraine speaks volumes about this president.”
MN judicial branch lifts mask requirements in court facilities
The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced on Friday it is lifting an order requiring face masks in court facilities.
The order — by Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea — is effective Monday.
“The Judicial Branch has relied on data and the guidance from state and federal public health experts to inform how the courts manage our operations during the pandemic,” Gildea said, in a statement. “In light of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in our state, and consistent with updated mask-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we are lifting the statewide requirement for face coverings in Judicial Branch facilities.”
The chief judge in each judicial district is allowed to require face masks in court facilities in those districts or counties that are designated as a “high” COVID-19 Community Level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals who prefer to wear a face covering can still do so. Masks will be provided by court staff upon request.
The order continues to require that state district courts, appellate courts, and other Judicial Branch facilities meet conditions established by the Judicial Branch COVID-19 Preparedness Plan to manage in-person activities in a way to prioritize health and safety. For more information, see the Judicial Branch COVID-19 webpage.
