Class A state swim and dive: Simley’s Nico Losinski sets state record
Simley senior Nico Losinski has a ritual he runs through the night before every big swim meet in which he competes.
As he lays in bed, he visualizes each of his races — right down to the time he expects to obtain.
But on Saturday afternoon, Losinski managed to exceed even his most optimistic prognostication. The Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit took home his third straight Class A state title in the 500-yard freestyle — winning the event in a Class A state-record time of 4:34.46 during competition at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
“I visualized like a 4:36,” said a beaming Losinski, who also finished second in the 200 freestyle (in just his second year swimming it) with a time of 1:38.95. “I didn’t think I was going to go as fast as I did. That was a big surprise to me.”
Losinski posted only the second-fastest time in the 500 in prelims Friday, finishing behind St. Anthony Village junior James McCarthy. But he said that’s nothing unusual as he makes sure to save his best performance for when it counts most.
“Yesterday in prelims, I didn’t shave and I wore an old suit,” he said. “I was just swimming through prelims basically to get a good spot in the finals. I didn’t put all my effort into it.”
It’s been a wild journey for Losinski, whose first state title came as a sophomore in 2020 — just weeks before the full onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. His second came last year when the pandemic kept away spectators and competition consisted exclusively of timed finals.
So he said winning again this year — before a crowd in the final competition of his prep career — meant coming full circle.
“This felt like getting back to normal,” said Losinski, who came back to swim a leg of the 200 freestyle relay in the consolation heat just minutes after winning the 500. “Last year didn’t really feel like state. But coming back now and having the prelims and finals and a crowd here, it’s finally feeling like the state meet again.”
Losinski was one of the few highlights Saturday that didn’t involve the team from Breck/Blake, which rolled to its sixth consecutive team title on the strength of first-place finishes in nine of 12 events.
Breck/Blake finished with a team total of 495.5 points. Alexandria was second with 203, and St. Thomas Academy was third with 172. Leading the way for the state champions was 6-foot-9 senior Charlie Crosby, who won his third straight state title in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
His time of 19.57 in the 50 shattered his own all-class state mark of 19.72 set in preliminary competition Friday. His time in the 100 backstroke (46.64) fell just shy of the state record of 46.41 he set in prelims.
He also helped lead Breck/Blake to its fifth-straight state title in the 200 medley relay (in a time of 1:29.28) and broke a state record with a lead-off 100 time of 44.10 in his leg of the 400 freestyle relay, which his team won in a time of 3:02.09. Both relay times were Class A state records.
“I came here with a vision in mind and I think I accomplished most of it,” he said.
Breck/Blake senior James Pan repeated as state champion in the 200 individual medley (1:48.12) and 100 breaststroke (54.37), though each time fell just shy of the Class A records (1:47.90 and 54.16) he set in winning the events a year ago. Junior Charlie Egeland won the 200 freestyle in a Class A record time of 1:38.00.
Breck/Blake also won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:25.61. Freshman Henry Webb won the 100 freestyle in a time of 45.34.
Meanwhile, Chisago Lakes claimed three of the top four spots in diving led by senior Storm Opdahl, who won the event for a third straight season with a score of 478.15. Junior teammate Jimmy Nord finished third with a score of 464.20, and senior Tobie Stiles finished fourth with a score of 440.80.
“We’re always pushing each other to get better,” Opdahl said. “We’re really close as a group. We do everything together even outside the pool. Our (diving) coach (Brianna McClaskie) always tells us how lucky we are to have the top competition in the state right here in our own room.”
Bonnie Blodgett: If you plan to start seeds in the basement, better get going
Last time I pushed the garden fence to include maples trees — how to tap your backyard trees for syrup-making.
The trees I wrote about in my own garden I described as a cross between a Sugar and a Red maple. Oops, it’s a cross between a Silver and a Red maple.
Darned if my predecessor in this job, who handed the column to me more than a decade ago with full confidence that I would preserve the paper’s reputation for accuracy in horticultural affairs, didn’t catch the error.
Wouldn’t you know that Marge Hols grows the same tree, “Autumn Blaze.”
In her otherwise very kind and mostly complimentary message, she expressed no anger at me but savage contempt for her own Autumn Blaze.
It’s not the tree itself that offends her. She admitted that it is a truly majestic specimen and that, as another helpful reader pointed out (after making the same correction), Autumn Blaze has a been a blazing success ever since its introduction and may just end up being the best-selling maple of all time.
This is on account of the very trait I mentioned that tempted Marge to plant it in her urban garden: its upright habit.
She knew the tree grows like a weed. What she hadn’t anticipated was how enormous its “columnar” canopy would become. It now shades much of her back yard. She has had to replace sun-loving perennials with shade plants.
And Marge’s once-lush lawn isn’t too pleased, either. Maples have shallow roots and they are thirsty.
My maples, as I told Marge, are probably somewhat constrained by the presence of each other. They are planted side by side (I, too, was misled by the label’s description of their “upright columnar” habit) and must compete with each other and several other nearby trees and shrubs.
Moreover, since they shade the chicken coop, the trees are further compromised by the presence of five relentlessly pecking and scratching hens.
I’m not sure if those shallow roots love the attention. Nothing else in the way of plant life does. Happily, they have yet to try their skinny beaks out on the maple’s trunks. Maybe when the sap begins to trickle down …
All this is not so much by way of correcting an honest mistake (aren’t they all?) but sharing with you the comments from Marge, who is always worth listening to, and those of another reader, who wrote that in his many decades of “maple-syruping,” he had never seen a difference in sap production among the various maples and even non-maples.
He is convinced that whether the maple is Red, Sugar or Silver, or even if it’s a maple at all, isn’t the point. What really matters in terms of production is the size of the canopy.
(Here Marge might take note, assuming she has any desire to add maple-syruping to her already lengthy list of garden chores. Which I doubt.)
He says, the bigger the better. And of course, more sap means more syrup.
He adds that since the ratio of sap to syrup is pretty lopsided, it pays to find out what kind of syrup tastes best before going to all this trouble.
This is where the various varieties come in. Sugar maples may have a higher sugar content. He’s not sure. But whatever elderberries have, whether it’s lots of sugar or very little, elderberries produce, to his palate, a foul-tasting syrup.
Before you bang out a robust defense of elderberry syrup, let me remind you that every palate is unique. Shockingly (to me), some people hate garlic.
In other news, spring has announced its imminent arrival with the usual mountains of slush.
Those of you who plan to start seeds in the basement better get going.
Remember that you’ll need to move your babies from their flats into individual (small) pots en route to planting in the garden. Best to get this done before their tiny roots get tangled together.
Even if you don’t mind losing a few, thinning seedlings is delicate work. You will lose … more than a few. That’s part of the process. There are winners and losers in every sport.
Seedlings need artificial light, of course. I also recommend heat mats.
Even more important is sterile soilless mix, which means pathogen-free. Newborns can’t fight off diseases the way garden plants can. That’s why garden soil is not recommended for seed starting.
In fact, the No. 1 cause of seedling death is called damping off.
Once plants have mature leaves and a well-developed root system, they are better able to naturally resist the fungus or mold that causes the distressing appearance of seedlings turning a sickly color and/or keeling over.
Most vegetables and flowers can be stricken.
Young leaves, roots and stems of newly emerged seedlings are highly susceptible to infection, though damping-off pathogens can cause root rot or crown rot in mature plants.
Good luck with your late-winter gardening chores, whatever they may be, and enjoy the ever-lengthening days. Outdoor gardening is just around the corner.
Charley Walters: It’s been 60 years since Eric Magdanz set a Gophers’ record
It was 60 years ago Saturday that Eric Magdanz set a University of Minnesota men’s basketball single-game scoring record with 42 points at Michigan.
“I could have kicked it and it would have gone in,” Magdanz, 81, said Friday of his torrid outside shooting that day.
Magdanz’s record was tied in 1971 by Ollie Shannon, who scored 42 points against Wisconsin.
The record still stands today.
“I didn’t know it was 60 years — it goes by fast,” Magdanz said.
Magdanz lives in south Minneapolis. After graduation, he coached and taught at his alma mater Minneapolis South, then became athletics director at Minneapolis Roosevelt. He has had two hip replacements, a knee replacement and another knee replacement is forthcoming.
“I can hardly walk,” he said. “At least I can sleep at night.”
Magdanz’s 42-point game was the last of his junior season. There was no 3-point field goal in college basketball then.
Magdanz, 6-foot-6, was part of coach Johnny Kundla’s first recruiting class.
“I was going to go to Wisconsin because I didn’t want to play for (Gophers coach) Ozzie Cowles,” he said. “Then they fired him. Kundla took the job. He came over to our house — I think my grandma asked for his autograph. Sat down in that eight-by-eight living room we had. My mother was raising four kids as a single mom.
“We didn’t have a TV — we were really poor growing up. We’d make a batch of popcorn, then turn the radio on and listen to the old Lakers — (George) Mikan, (Vern) Mikkelsen, (Jim) Pollard, Whitey Skoog and that crew.”
After graduation, Magdanz considered playing for Minnesota’s American Basketball Association teams, the Pipers and Muskies.
“I found out I was making more money teaching and coaching, so I said forget it,” he said. “There wasn’t any money in it. I wasn’t going to take a cut in pay as a fifth-year teacher. I didn’t need that kind of ego trip. I felt I made the right move.”
Magdanz is a fan of first-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson.
“Done a great job,” he said.
Magdanz wasn’t a fan of the previous Gophers team coached by Richard Pitino.
“I got tired of watching that (Marcus) Carr just standing and dribbling the ball for 10 seconds till the clock ran down,” he said. “And then he had to shoot it or pass it.”
Carr has transferred to Texas, where he’s averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists for Texas. For the Gophers last season, he averaged 19.4 points and 4.9 assists.
Other Gophers transfers from last season: Liam Robbins is averaging 6.3 points and 3.4 rebounds for Vanderbilt; Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 9.1 points and 1.8 assists for Iowa State; Tre Williams is averaging 3.0 points and 1.2 assists for Oregon State; Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 18.2 points and 2.8 rebounds for New Mexico, which is 4-12 in the Mountain West Conference and coached by Pitino, the ex-Gophers coach.
On new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff are three defensive assistants — coordinator Ed Donatell, ex-NFL coordinator Mike Pettine and ex-NFL coordinator Greg Manusky — who have extensive experience. But also on O’Connell’s offensive staff: Wes Phillips will be in his first season as a coordinator.
It’s clear the Vikings figure they have more talent on offense than defense and will use their draft picks on defensive players next month. No doubt their first pick, No. 12 overall if they keep it, will be a pass rusher or a cornerback.
In eight days, teams can begin negotiating with free agents and signing them on March 16. The NFL deadline to franchise-tag players is Tuesday, but the Vikings don’t have any free agents worth franchising.
The Vikings not being among five NFL teams chosen last week for an overseas game next season means they will play 10 home games — one exhibition and nine regular-season games. The Packers are giving up a home game to play in England this year. It’s unlikely it will be the against the Vikings.
But the NFL has granted the Vikings branding permission for England, and it’s likely the team will play a game there in 2024.
Leon Hushcha was an all-state tailback at Humboldt High in 1964. He had his best rushing games, he said last week, when he was angry.
Hushcha, 76 now, is an American-Ukrainian. If he were playing football today, he’d again be a star, because he’s angry again.
“Never been angrier,” he said.
The Russians, under president Vladimir Putin, have mercilessly invaded Hushcha’s homeland.
“This is brutal in many ways — what we are seeing is a demonstration of what price Ukrainians are willing to pay for their freedoms that many of us here take for granted,” said Hushcha, a successful Minneapolis figurative and non-figurative artist.
“It’s heartbreaking, it really is.”
Hushcha became an American citizen in 1971.
“Because of a nuclear threat by Putin, we should not assume the act of war will ever again be the same,” he said. “That’s a scary thought, and we have to wonder what the purpose of trying to eliminate a culture really means. I just cannot get my head around that. Putin wants to destroy Ukraine as a country, period. He won’t let them have their freedom. The very thing that we cherish here, he won’t let them have it. I think he’s unhinged.”
Hushcha has made a living as a painter for 50 years. In 2018, he did a painting that was exhibited at the Museum of Russian Art in Minneapolis. Its title: “Grandmother has never seen me. I long to be with her.”
Said Hushcha, “It’s a way of referencing my relatives that I’ve never met. It speaks of this conflict for years before it came to pass.”
The painting will soon be online at [email protected]
As a result of baseball’s lockout, third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Twins’ highest-paid player, will lose $851,850 in salary just from the first six canceled games at the White Sox and Cleveland. Donaldson will lose $141,975 for every other game canceled due to the lockout.
That was the entire Calgary Flames team dining at Cossetta’s Louis Ristorante in St. Paul last week the evening before they thrashed the Wild 5-1. Star Tyler Toffoli and a couple teammates ordered the best Italian wine with a feast of food.
Not only did Michigan State-bound Tre Holloman last week become Cretin-Derham Hall’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Daniel Oturu’s 2,004 points, but counting his varsity career at Minneapolis North and Cretin-Derham Hall, he’s scored 2,005 points and is only the third boys player in Minnesota history with 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 600 rebounds and 400 steals. His teams have a winning percentage of nearly .800.
Bob Motzko, in his fourth season as Gophers men’s hockey coach, has brought the program back to a Big Ten championship. “It was an awesome weekend (at Mariucci Arena, where Minnesota won the title by sweeping the Badgers) — the crowds and atmosphere were like the old days,” Motzko emailed.
With State Farm’s TV commercials, the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns has joined Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul in barking for the insurance firm.
Happy birthday: Former Gopher Tom Lehman, who was the No. 1 golfer in the world in 1997, turns 63 on Monday. He’s in contention this weekend in Newport Beach, Calif., and has $13.3 million in career Champions Tour earnings. On the PGA Tour, Lehman’s earned $21.5 million, No. 84 on the all-time list. Jack Nicklaus, by the way, ranks No. 324 with $5.73 million career earnings.
Two-time Minnesota State Amateur golf champion Tom Hoge from Fargo, N.D., and former Gopher Erik van Rooyen will receive invitations to the Masters tournament at Augusta National next month.
Pass rusher Danielle Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due in two weeks. The Vikings aren’t going to cut him; they’re either going to pay him or trade him.
What makes this interesting is that Hunter, 27, has a nice relationship with departed Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, now defensive line coach for the Giants, who could be interested in trading for him.
The Vikings led the NFL with 11 players with contracts of $10 million or more last season.
While fired Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s Inver Grove house went on sale for nearly $2 million two weeks ago, also fired by the Vikings, GM Rick Spielman’s Eden Prairie 5,622-square foot home has gone on the market for $975,000.
Could 6-11 Dawson Garcia from Prior Lake become available to the Gophers men’s basketball team via the transfer portal? Garcia averaged nine points and 5.5 rebounds before leaving North Carolina in January to be with family members with medical issues.
The Gophers men’s basketball program, which signed a half-dozen players from the NCAA transfer portal last year, again will be aggressive in the portal for next season, seeking a big center.
The Pirates, Orioles and Angels are getting mentioned as potential trade teams for former Gophers star Max Meyer from Woodbury. The Marlins are expected to start Meyer, who turns 23 on Saturday, at Triple-A Jacksonville, and he could be in the major leagues this summer if he continues at his current pace. With outfielder Max Kepler expendable, a trade that would land the right-hander with the Twins, who are in dire need of starting pitching, would make sense.
Had Town and Country Club accepted the University of St. Thomas’ recent $61.4 million proposal for the historic St. Paul golf course, after tax ramifications, corporate members would have received an estimated $125,000 apiece. Someone at the club suggested, if Town and Country were sold, that members buy the StoneRidge Golf Club near Stillwater, but that notion was immediately nixed. StoneRidge has been on the market in recent years for $8 million.
Expert NCAA Final Four men’s basketball tournament projection: Gonzaga, Duke, Arizona and Kentucky. Gonzaga, featuring Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren, has won each conference game by a minimum of 20 points this season.
Theo John, the 6-9 Champlin Park and Marquette University grad, is averaging 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds for No. 4 Duke as a grad student.
Theo had a close-up seat for coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game Saturday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where tickets against North Carolina were priced between $7,498 and $3,000 by brokers.
Each of the NFL’s 32 teams are expected to attend the Gophers’ pro-day on March 16, with scouts focusing on offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and defensive lineman Boye Mafe, both projected as top-50 prospects for April’s draft.
Look for construction of a private 18-hole golf course named Tepetonka by a prominent international designing firm nearly two hours west of the Twin Cities to begin late this year.
Ex-Twin Mike Trombley tweeting about late Twins Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett: “In ’92 I was called up to the major leagues and just received my first check. Staring at it proudly. Puck walked over and said ‘first big league check, huh?’ I nodded with a smile. He reached into his pocket and pulled out a (wad of bills) and said, ‘You want to to cash it for you?’ Classic Puck.”
It was 40 years ago last Thursday that former Gophers-Packers star Jim Carter, 73, had his last drink. Carter, who identifies himself as an addict/alcoholic, is active in recovery groups.
From product endorsement and public appearance deals, it looks like the Gophers are doing fine with name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities compared with recruiting rivals Wisconsin and Iowa.
No Timberwolves made the Action Network’s top 20 most marketable NBA players based on social media, audience performance and overall likability. No. 1 is the Lakers’ LeBron James; No. 19 is ex-Timberwolf Zach LaVine of the Bulls.
Major League Baseball players are seeking a minimum salary of $775,000. In 1969, the minimum was $10,000.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who is guaranteed $35 million next season, and teammate running back Dalvin Cook, who is signed for $12 million, each received $40,000 for being on the losing NFC team in the recent Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
Cook, 26, can opt out of his initial $63 million, five-year contract after next season, when he’ll have been paid $27 million for the first three years of his deal.
Larry Fitzgerald Jr., the retired Cardinals’ future Hall of Fame receiver, will play a major public relations role in Arizona’s hosting next season’s Super Bowl.
Apple Valley’s Debbie Jones, mother of Tyus and Tre Jones, both of whom starred for Krzyzewski at Duke, on Krzyzewski: “He’s just a fabulous man — there’s no other way to state it. There are not enough words to describe how honored and blessed we are for the opportunity to be a part of Coach K. To be recruited by him, played for him, learned from him, developed from him, to grow from him both on and off the court. It’s hard to describe the impact that he’s had on Tyus and Tre, myself, our family. It’s been life-changing.”
Nonprofit photo contest celebrates images of homegrown musicians and venues
Inspired by the impending return of live music last summer, Minneapolis photographer Steven Peterson launched the Upper Midwest Black and White Music Photo Contest.
Peterson invited concert photographers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas to submit up to two images taken in local venues. There’s no entry fee and the cash prizes — $500, $300 and $200 — come from online donations.
Currently, the contest has 80 images from 45 photographers. Entries will be accepted through March 31. To see the photos, or find details on entering, see bwmusicphotocontest on Instagram.
A panel of photographers and musicians will select the top 12 photos. The general public will be invited to vote online, using ranked choice, for the final three winners.
Peterson calls the contest a “100 percent nonprofit, grass-roots project intended to support the local photographers, musicians and venues that contribute to the great quality of life in the Midwest.”
