Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
By DAVID RISING
BANGKOK (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. The death toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 5,996,882 as of Sunday morning and was expected to pass the 6 million mark later in the day.
Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Hong Kong, which is seeing deaths soar, is testing its entire population of 7.5 million three times this month as it clings to mainland China’s “zero-COVID” strategy.
As death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania and other Eastern European countries, the region has seen more than 1 million refugees arrive from war-torn Ukraine, a country with poor vaccination coverage and high rates of cases and deaths.
And despite its wealth and vaccine availability, the United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths on its own.
Death rates worldwide are still highest among people unvaccinated against the virus, said Tikki Pang, a visiting professor at the National University of Singapore’s medical school and co-Chair of the Asia Pacific Immunization Coalition.
“This is a disease of the unvaccinated — look what is happening in Hong Kong right now, the health system is being overwhelmed,” said Pang, the former director of research policy and cooperation with the World Health Organization. “The large majority of the deaths and the severe cases are in the unvaccinated, vulnerable segment of the population.”
It took the world seven months to record its first million deaths from the virus after the pandemic began in early 2020. Four months later another million people had died, and 1 million have died every three months since, until the death toll hit 5 million at the end of October. Now it has reached 6 million — more than the populations of Berlin and Brussels combined, or the entire state of Maryland.
But despite the enormity of the figure, the world undoubtedly hit its 6 millionth death some time ago. Poor record-keeping and testing in many parts of the world has led to an undercount in coronavirus deaths, in addition to excess deaths related to the pandemic but not from actual COVID-19 infections, like people who died from preventable causes but could not receive treatment because hospitals were full.
Edouard Mathieu, head of data for the Our World in Data portal, said that — when countries’ excess mortality figures are studied — as many as nearly four times the reported death toll have likely died because of the pandemic.
An analysis of excess deaths by a team at The Economist estimates that the number of COVID-19 deaths is between 14 million and 23.5 million.
“Confirmed deaths represent a fraction of the true number of deaths due to COVID, mostly because of limited testing, and challenges in the attribution of the cause of death,” Mathieu told The Associated Press. “In some, mostly rich, countries that fraction is high and the official tally can be considered to be fairly accurate, but in others it is highly underestimated.”
The United States has the biggest official death toll in the world, but the numbers have been trending downward over the last month.
Lonnie Bailey lost his 17-year-old nephew, Carlos Nunez Jr., who contracted COVID-19 last April — the same month Kentucky opened his age group to vaccinations. The Louisville resident said the family is still suffering, including Carlos’ younger sibling, who had to be hospitalized himself and still has lingering symptoms. The aggressive reopening of the country has been jarring for them to witness.
“For us it is hard to let our guard down; it’s going to take a while for us to adjust,” Bailey said.
The world has seen more than 445 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and new weekly cases have been declining recently in all regions except for the Western Pacific, which includes China, Japan and South Korea, among others, the World Health Organization reported this week.
Although the overall figures in the Pacific islands seeing their first outbreaks are small compared to larger countries, they are significant among their tiny populations and threaten to overwhelm fragile health care systems.
“Given what we know about COVID … it’s likely to hit them for the next year or so at least,” said Katie Greenwood, head of the Red Cross Pacific delegation.
Tonga reported its first outbreak after the virus arrived with international aid vessels following the Jan. 15 eruption of a massive volcano, followed by a tsunami. It now has several hundred cases, but — with 66% of its population fully vaccinated — it has so far reported people suffering mostly mild symptoms and no deaths.
The Solomon Islands saw the first outbreak in January and now has thousands of cases and more than 100 deaths. The actual death toll is likely much higher, with the capital’s hospital overwhelmed and many dying at home, Greenwood said.
Only 12% of Solomon Islanders are fully vaccinated, though the outbreak has provided new impetus to the country’s vaccination campaign and 29% now have at least one shot.
Global vaccine disparity continues, with only 6.95% of people in low-income countries fully vaccinated, compared to more than 73% in high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.
In a good sign, at the end of last month Africa surpassed Europe in the number of doses administered daily, but only about 12.5% of its population has received two shots.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still pressing for more vaccines, though it has been a challenge. Some shipments arrive with little warning for countries’ health systems and others near the expiration date — forcing doses to be destroyed.
Eastern Europe has been particularly hard hit by the omicron variant, and with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a new risk has emerged as hundreds of thousands of people flee to places like Poland on crowded trains. Health officials there have been offering free vaccinations to all refugees, but have not been making them test upon arrival or quarantine.
“This is really tragic because great stress has a very negative effect on natural immunity and increases the risk of infections,” said Anna Boron-Kaczmarska, a Polish infectious disease specialist. “They are in very high stress, being afraid for their lives, the lives of their children, they family members.”
Mexico has reported 300,000 deaths, but with little testing, a government analysis of death certificates puts the real number closer to 500,000. Still, four weeks of falling infection rates have left health officials optimistic.
In India, where the world was shocked by images of open-air pyres of bodies burned as crematoria were overwhelmed, the scars are fading as the number of new cases and deaths has slowed.
India has recorded more than 500,000 deaths, but experts believe its true toll is in the millions, primarily from the delta variant. Migrants from India’s vast hinterland are now returning to its megacities in search of jobs, and the streets are packed with traffic. Shopping malls have customers, albeit still masked, while schools and universities are welcoming students after a months-long gap.
In Britain, infections have fallen since an omicron-driven surge in December, but remain high. England has now lifted all restrictions, including mask mandates and the requirement that all who test positive isolate at home.
With about 250,000 reported deaths, the African continent’s smaller death toll is thought to stem from underreporting, as well as a generally younger and less mobile population.
“Africa is a big question mark for me, because it has been relatively spared from the worst so far, but it could just be a time bomb,” Pang said, noting its low vaccination rates.
In South Africa, Soweto resident Thoko Dube said she received news of the deaths of two family members on the same day in January 2021 — a month before the country received its first vaccines.
It has been difficult, but “the family is coping,” she said. “We have accepted it because it has been happening to other families.”
___
AP journalists Jill Lawless in London, Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Cara Anna in Nairobi, Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Fabiola Sanchez in Mexico City, and Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this story.
Last chance to ski, snowboard at Hidden Valley
If you still want to hit the slopes and enjoy some snow locally, Sunday is your last chance to do so – Hidden Valley is closing for the 2021-22 winter season. But they’re inviting you to have some fun on their final weekend.
The season at Hidden Valley coming to a close – although they still have some snow on the slopes- but our recent warm temperatures have meant the resort can’t make any new flakes.
Hidden Valley was able to get about two months of skiing, snow boarding and tubing in this year.
They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday – weather permitting.
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time
By YURAS KARMANAU
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Plans to evacuate civilians from a besieged port city in Ukraine collapsed Sunday for the second time along with an expected Russian cease-fire, Ukrainian officials said as they tried to persuade Russia to agree on terms for safely getting residents out of areas under fire near Ukraine’s capital.
Residents expected to leave the port city of Mariupol during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier in the day. Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations were halted because of an ongoing assault by Russian troops.
“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ Gerashchenko said on Telegram.
The news dashed hopes of progress in easing, much less ending, the war in Ukraine, which is now in its 11 day and has caused 1.5 million people to flee the country. The head of the U.N. refugee agency on Sunday called the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
The presidents of Turkey and France, as well as Pope Francis, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate to end the conflict.
Separately, Ukraine’s national security service said Russian forces fired rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor. Russian troops already took control of the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, as well as Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
The security service said a strike on the nuclear facility in Kharkiv could lead to “large-scale ecological disaster.” The service said on Facebook Sunday that the Russians were firing from Grad launchers. Those missiles do not have precise targeting, raising concern that one would go astray.
Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would draw the West into the war.
“The world is strong enough to close our skies,” Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday.
Putin warned Saturday that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act.
The disappointment for women, children and older adults who waited to leave Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha while able Ukrainian men stayed behind to fight came after a similar cease-fire deal collapsed Saturday and foreign leaders sought to bring diplomacy to bear on ending the war.
Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could be halted only “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities and fulfills the well-known demands of Russia,” according to the Kremlin’s readout of the phone call the two leaders held on Sunday.
Putin earlier listed “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, and recognition of the separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states as the Kremlin’s main demands.
“Hope was expressed that during the planned next round of negotiations, the representatives of Ukraine would show a more constructive approach, fully taking into account the emerging realities.” The third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators is scheduled for Monday.
In a highly unusual move, Pope Francis said Sunday that he had dispatched two cardinals to Ukraine, saying the Vatican was will to do everything it could to bring peace to end a conflict that began on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine.
“In Ukraine, rivers of blood and tears are flowing,” the pontiff said in his traditional Sunday blessing. “This is not just a military operation, but a war that sows death, destruction and misery.’
Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said Sunday that Ukrainian officials and international humanitarian organizations were working with Russia through intermediaries to establish humanitarian corridors from Bucha and Hostomel, which are Kyiv suburbs where there has been heavy fighting.
After the cease-fire in Mariupol failed to hold Saturday, Russian forces intensified their shelling of the city and dropped massive bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, a city north of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
In Mariupol, bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded.
On Saturday, Putin pinned the blame for the war on the Ukrainian leadership, slamming their resistance to Russian forces.
“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” the Russian leader said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”
He also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia’s economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling. Meanwhile, more companies are suspending operations in Russia, including Mastercard and Visa.
“These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war,” he said.
As Russian forces surrounded several Ukrainian cities and maintained a convoy outside the capital, Kyiv, Zelenskyy appeared on television Saturday night wearing what has become a habitual military green T-shirt and rallied his people to remain defiant.
“Ukrainians in all of our cities that the enemy has entered — go on the offensive!’ Zelenskyy said. “You should take to the streets! You should fight! … It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”
The strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russian forces, and they have responded by targeting populated areas, including the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence briefing.
British military officials on Sunday compared Russia’s tactics in Ukraine to those used in Chechnya and Syria, where surrounded cities were pummeled with airstrikes and artillery after Russian forces faced unexpected resistance.
“This is likely to represent an effort to break Ukrainian morale,” the ministry said. “Russia has used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions.”
The death toll of the conflict is difficult to measure. The U.N. human rights office said at least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed, but the true number is probably much higher. Russian and Ukrainian defense officials have not provided information on their military causalities.
Ukraine’s military is vastly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity. In Kyiv, volunteers lined up Saturday to join the military.
Even in cities that have fallen, there were signs of the resistance Zelenskyy requested.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of protesters waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and shouted, “Go home.”
Russia has made significant advances in southern Ukraine as it seeks to block access to the Sea of Avrov. Capturing Mariupol could allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 in a move that most other countries considered illegal.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapon shipments and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine, leaving Ukrainians to fight Russian troops.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Zelenskyy early Sunday, Kyiv time, to discuss Russia sanctions and speeding U.S. assistance to Ukraine. The White House said the conversation also covered talks between Russia and Ukraine but did not give details.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent the weekend visiting NATO member nations in Eastern Europe that have taken in refugees from Ukraine. In Moldova on Sunday, he pledged support for the western-leaning former Soviet republic that is warily watching Russia’s moves in Ukraine.
The World Health Organization on Sunday condemned attacks on healthcare workers in Ukraine, saying it verified at least six such attacks that have killed six people and injured 11 others.
Attacks on healthcare workers are a violation of international humanitarian law, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.
The U.N. said it would increase its humanitarian operations both inside and outside Ukraine, and the Security Council scheduled a meeting for Monday on the worsening situation.
The U.N. World Food Program has warned of an impending hunger crisis in Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, saying millions will need food aid “immediately.”
—
Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
The map that led St. Louis police to ‘The Videotape Killer’
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – He was called “The Street Walker Strangler” and the “Videotape Killer.” Investigators linked him to the murders of 12 sex workers in the St. Louis area. However, he claimed to have killed far more.
For years, someone targeted those on the fringes of society, committing depraved acts against Black women addicted to drugs and desperate for money. His victims frequented an area called “The Stroll,” a section of N. Broadway in the Baden neighborhood.
The Street Walker Strangler would lure these women back to his home with money and drugs only to bind and kill them before discarding their bodies like trash along St. Louis metro area roadways. Between July 2000 and May 2002, authorities in several jurisdictions found the remains of several women connected to him.
The FBI was brought in to assist in the investigation when local authorities realized they had a serial killer on their hands.
- July 31, 2000: Mary Shields, 61; found in East St. Louis, Ill.
- March 24, 2001: Cassandra F. Walker, 19; found in Washington Park, Ill.
- April 1, 2000: Alysa Greenwade, 34; found in Washington Park, Ill.
- May 15, 2001: Teresa Wilson, 36; found in West Alton, Mo.
- May 30, 2001: Betty James, 46; found in St. Louis
- June 29, 2001: Verona Thompson, 36; found in West Alton, Mo.
- Aug. 25, 2001: Yvonne Crues, 50; found in East St. Louis, Ill.
- Oct. 8, 2001: Brenda Beasley, 33; found in East St. Louis, Ill.
- Jan. 30, 2002: Unidentified victim found near Mascoutah, Ill.
- March 11, 2002: Unidentified victim found near Highland, Ill.
- March 28, 2002: Unidentified victim found in Columbia, Ill.
- May 25, 2002: Unidentified victim found in West Alton, Mo.
DNA from an unidentified assailant was found on the bodies of Crues and Beasley. Police also made note of two different sets of tire tracks at the locations of James’ and Greenwade’s bodies. A tire mark was left on James’ leg — a Goodrich Advantage tire. A track located near Greenwade’s body was that of a Bridgestone Potenza.
TV and print reporters referred to the killer as the Street Walker Strangler.
The letter
In an effort to shed light on one of the victims and keep public interest in the investigation, reporter Bill Smith of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote an article about victim Teresa Wilson and her struggles in life before her tragic end. The article ran in the May 19, 2002 edition of the paper. Less than a week later, Smith received a letter at his desk. While it’s not unusual for members of the media to receive letters or correspondence, this letter had an odd return address on the envelope – I Thralldom, 325/331 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012. The letter was postmarked in St. Louis, meaning it had been mailed locally.
The zip code 10012 covers parts of the Soho, Noho, Nolita, and Greenwich Village neighborhoods in Manhattan. But the “I Thralldom” location is fictitious; so why would someone use that word for a location? Merriam-Webster defines thralldom as “the state of being an enslaved person.” It was also the name of a bondage website.
The letter had been typed on a word processor using what seemed to be the Lucida Handwriting font with red print and little in the way of punctuation. At first, Smith thought somebody was pranking him. He soon realized the letter was no joke and that a person claiming to be the Street Walker Strangler was reaching out to him.
Dear Bill, nice sob story about Teresa Wilson. Write one about greenwade write a good one and I’ll tell you where many others are to prove im real here’s directions to number seventeen search in a fifty yard radius from the X put the story in the Sunday paper like the last.
Letter to Bill Smith from the Street Walker Stranger
The map
The letter came with a map printed on the same type of paper. Its edges had been trimmed to remove the website where it came from. The map had a small X drawn on it, just yards away from the St. Charles Street on/off-ramp located along southbound Highway 67 in West Alton, Missouri.
Bill Smith turned the letter and map over to authorities. When police searched the area, they found the skeletal remains of an unidentified woman. Investigators could not find any prints or traces of DNA on the map and letter. They seemed to have struck a dead end yet again.
A cybercrimes investigator with the Illinois State Police made a breakthrough in the case. He spent hours searching every online and CD-based service offering interactive maps to the general public. He ultimately discovered the map sent by the killer had been printed off the travel website Expedia.com. At the time, Expedia was using Microsoft as its map provider.
As reported on Forensic Files, the maps were proprietary, meaning Expedia was the only place offering that map. Federal investigators subpoenaed Expedia and Microsoft to find out everyone who had used their site to search that particular area of West Alton, Missouri between the time Bill Smith’s article had been published (May 19) and the postmark on the envelope (May 21).
Expedia and Microsoft traced the map to a single IP address. One computer had downloaded that map on the evening of May 20. That IP address was located on the service provider UUNET. When investigators contacted UUNET, they were directed to a residence in the 1000 block of Ford Drive in Ferguson, Missouri. Reports indicated the home was owned by an older woman. The home was placed on 24-hour surveillance.
Meeting Maury
On the morning of Friday, June 7, Det. Sgt. Tim Sachs of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accompanied FBI agents and other law enforcement to the home on Ford Drive to speak with the person or persons living there. Maury Travis answered the door. A woman was with him. He was not in a good mood.
“He was mad. He was in a pair of boxer shorts. The first thing out of his mouth was, ‘It’s 7 o’clock in the morning,'” Det. Sgt. Sachs said on Forensic Files. “You’re right, it’s 7 o’clock in the morning. And we’re serving a federal search warrant. ‘Okay. Why are you here?’ Our response was you know why we’re here. He dropped his head and he said, ‘Yeah, I know why you’re here.'”
The ground floor of the home was tidy and well-kept. The woman, identified as Travis’ girlfriend, told police she had never been in the basement.
Downstairs, investigators uncovered a house of torture. They found bloodstains on the walls and the ceiling, and in the carpet and furniture as well. They discovered various women’s items like shoes, underwear, and wigs, along with a stun gun. The computer in question is also in the basement. Police break into a file cabinet in the basement and find a knapsack containing tape, belts, rope, and gloves.
While police searched the home and basement, the FBI agents and other investigators on the case questioned Travis in his living room for the next two hours. They learned his mother had owned the home and was letting him stay there. Authorities later said Travis would not admit or deny anything. Instead, he seemed more interested in how they arrived at his doorstep.
Travis became irate when detectives told him the computer-printed map had given him away. Shortly thereafter, police took Travis outside and put him in a car. He agreed to go downtown with the police for further questioning. Computer forensic experts went inside the home to examine Travis’ computer. They discovered drafts of the letter sent to reporter Bill Smith.
Further questioning
Once at police headquarters, Maury Travis scoffed at the notion that these slain sex workers were victims. Det. Sgt. Sachs put pictures of the women on a table in an interrogation room and asked Travis if he knows any of them. Travis said no. Minutes later, Travis asked to look at the photos of the dead women.
Sachs informed Travis that they never told him these women had been murdered. Travis would go quiet. He then shocked investigators by offering to lead them to another body in East St. Louis.
However, while approaching the Poplar Street Bridge on Interstate 64, Travis changed his mind and told police to take him back to jail. However, he still hadn’t confessed to any crime.
Back in custody, a detective asked Travis if he wanted anything to eat or drink. Travis asked for a soda and the detective obliged. After Travis finished his drink, he tossed the can away. The can was later collected and swabbed for DNA evidence.
The St. Louis Police crime lab eventually confirmed the DNA from the can matched the DNA evidence taken from the bodies of Crues and Beasley. Meanwhile, the blood found in Travis’ basement—over a thousand samples in all—matched at least six of the known victims.
The video tapes
Back at Maury Travis’ residence, investigators found several videotapes in the basement. What’s on those tapes is so horrific and disturbing, then-St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa ordered every detective who watched the tapes to undergo psychological therapy and counseling.
One of the tapes, labeled “Your Wedding Day,” shows Travis torturing, abusing, raping different women. A section of the tape shows he filmed himself killing Cassandra Walker. In the video, Walker is chained to a wooden support beam in the basement, her hands and legs restrained behind her. Travis then wraps a belt around Walker’s neck and strangles her.
With Walker dead on his basement floor, Travis is heard saying, “This is first kill. Number one. First kill was 19 years old. Name? I don’t know. I don’t give a —-. …First kill was nice.”
Travis’ psychological and physical torment also included gagging his victims and wrapping masking tape around their faces. He ridiculed one victim for getting into a car with a stranger while torturing her.
“You sorry?” Travis asks one woman.
“Yes.”
“You sorry about what?” he asks again.
“Everything,” the woman says.
“For jumping in a car with a — you don’t even know? Hm? You sorry?”
“Yes,” she says again.
When the woman says she’s raising a child with the help of her parents, Travis cuts her off.
“You ain’t raising —, —! You’re over here on your back smoking crack,” he says.
The horrors on the tapes are as graphic as they are numerous.
The plans
According to St. Louis Police Capt. Harry Hegger, investigators also found a crude diagram in Travis’ home showing plans for a basement extension.
“He was going to build two cells in there where he could chain the women. He was planning for the air vents out the basement,” Hegger said to FOX 2. “And since there would be no bathroom facilities, he made a list of things that he needed and one was (adult diapers) so he could keep these women captive for some time.”
Travis was taken to St. Louis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour suicide watch while authorities in surrounding jurisdictions weighed their options for criminal charges. He was held on federal kidnapping charges for the time being, against just two victims – Betty James and Alysa Greenwade. Investigators were able to match the tire tracks located on James’ leg and near Greenwade’s body to Travis’ two vehicles.
The end
As detectives assembled a timeline for the murders of the suspected Street Walker Strangler, they realized a brief prison stint in late 2001 coincided with a pause in the killings. Meanwhile, Maury Travis was plotting to take one more life – his own.
On the evening of Monday, June 10, guards at St. Louis County Jail found Travis hanging from a makeshift noose in his cell. He was 36.
Travis had been on round-the-clock observation; guards were scheduled to check on him every 15 minutes. However, guards failed to check on him for two consecutive observation periods. That gave Travis enough time to tear a strip from his bedsheet, thread it through an air vent above the toilet, and make a noose. He even managed to restrain his own hands behind his back to keep him from instinctively attempting to free himself.
Travis left a suicide note addressed to his mother.
Dear Mom,
I’m sorry for the pain this caused you and the family. My death seems to be the only way out and a fast end to all the publicity. You were the best mother a man can have. But I’ve been sick for a long time (sick in the head) since I was about 14. I don’t know why. I was just sick. I’ve never felt normal or happy at any time in my life. I think about the life I lead and what’s ahead of me. This seems the best solution for all involved, especially me because I won’t spend the rest of my life locked up or worse let them kill me with a needle. Tell grandma, Marina, James and everybody I loved them dearly. I love you the most, but you know that.
Forever your son, Toby Travis
Suicide note written by Maury Travis
His note lacked two things: an admission of guilt and remorse.
Investigators who’ve studied the note believe a life-changing event in Maury Travis’ past drove him to become a cold-blooded killer. But in interviews with people who knew Travis, detectives found no clues about his childhood or upbringing that would have led to this; no incidents of abuse as a child or other trauma.
“He had a lot of disdain for prostitution. He had a lot of disdain for women who didn’t supervise their children properly,” Mokwa said. “And got a lot of self-esteem out of humiliating, degrading, and murdering people.”
Travis lived as an enigma. In death, his motives remain forever shrouded. Local police eventually turned a report over to federal authorities so it could be used for training cadets at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
Maury Travis was never formally charged for any of the murders. And while police located the bodies or remains of 12 women, Travis claimed to have killed 17. By taking his own life, Travis may have taken with him any hope of finding the remains of those five other victims.
“I was devastated. It was terrible. It was the worst thing that could happen in the investigation – was for (Travis) to kill himself,” Det. Sgt. Sachs told Cold Case Files.
“We had a great case. That wouldn’t have been a problem, taking this to trial and getting a conviction. But all the information we could have gleaned from him, not only about his crimes but looking into the mind of what makes people do things like this. We had a million questions. A million and one questions. And (Travis) took every answer with him.”
