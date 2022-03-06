Gophers’ Jamison Battle continues to raise his ceiling

Jamison Battle showed Wednesday why he is the biggest bright spot for future of the Gophers men’s basketball program.

The sophomore, who has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, poured in 39 points in Minnesota’s 84-73 loss to Maryland.

Battle’s single-game production is now tied for sixth all-time in program history with Ronald Johnson against Ohio State in 1959; Oliver Shannon and Eric Magdanz share the record at 42. Battle’s scoring output was the most for a Gopher since Marcus Carr had 41 points against Nebraska in February 2021.

Battle set a program record with 16 3-point attempts and made seven, which was one short of the school record, but he also created his own shot off the dribble, getting to the rim multiple times.

“Jamison has a ton of talent and ability to score,” head coach Ben Johnson said Friday. “… This is when he is hitting his stride because he’s getting a full year (in the Big Ten) under his belt.”

With Battle showing he can create for himself, Johnson wants to see him do it for others, too. “Can you facilitate for yourself and others?” Johnson asked. “…He is going to draw a ton of attention as he should. It’s (about) expanding his game.”

Battle will be at the top of the scouting report for the final regular-season game when Minnesota (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) plays Northwestern (13-15, 6-13) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Johnson assumes Battle will be a preseason all-conference pick next season. With Battle proving he could make the jump from George Washington in the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Big Ten, Johnson will now need Battle to become a bigger leader on the team.

“Now you have the confidence of knowing that you belong, confidence in knowing you are going to be a big piece, well the next step with that is being able to lead because a lot of guys are going to be looking at you,” Johnson said. Battle is a leading candidate to be named captain next season.

CURRY STATUS

Center Eric Curry missed the Maryland game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day going into Sunday’s game, Johnson said. The U went with backup Charlie Daniels in the starting lineup against the Terrapins, but Daniels got in foul trouble and rolled his ankle, which led to Minnesota going with a very small lineup instead of playing true freshman Treyton Thompson.

“When you go small you can force the other team’s hand a little bit,” Johnson said. “It allows us to spread the floor out and get downhill and maybe gives us a little bit better chance of getting points offensively.”

FOX CLEARED

Forward Parker Fox, a transfer from Division II Northern State, has been cleared to practice after tearing ligaments in his knee in March 2021.

“He’s worked his butt off and done it the right way,” Johnson said. “I think he’s confident now and to be able to practice and be cleared just this week is huge for him and he’s excited to really get into the offseason part.”

The Gophers next season will also gain Isaiah Ihnen, who suffered a season-ending knee injury and surgery in July. Both players redshirted this season

NORTHWESTERN REMATCH

The Gophers beat Northwestern 77-60 on Feb. 19 with starting guard Payton Willis sidelined by COVID-19.

“We got to forget that game in a certain standpoint,” Johnson said. “We got to be hungry. We can’t rely on man we were down a guy and were still able to beat them by double figures. We got to erase that.”