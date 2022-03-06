News
Gretchen Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials
Angry over COVID-19 restrictions such as the closing of gyms, people from several states met in Ohio in June 2020 to plot ways to overthrow government “tyrants,” prosecutors say. Within a week, they chose Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a target.
The plan, as outlined in a federal court indictment, was to kidnap Whitmer at her family’s northern Michigan vacation home and take her to Wisconsin for a “trial.” Over several months, they held training exercises and conducted surveillance on Whitmer’s home in preparation for what a group leader called “a snatch and grab.”
“Just grab the bitch,” Adam Fox was recorded telling a confidential informant working with the FBI, prosecutors say. “Because at that point, we do that, dude — it’s over.”
Though it was interrupted by authorities, the alleged plot — for which four men will face trial in a Michigan courtroom beginning Tuesday — represented an increasing level of anger and violence in U.S. politics. That violence disproportionately targets female elected officials, and particularly women of color.
While criticism of public officials is healthy and expected in a democracy, researchers say women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence. As more women are elected, the hostility grows, ranging from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes, or attacks on social media that go beyond policy positions to include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance.
That could have longer-term effects by pushing women to leave public office or deterring them from running, potentially reversing the progress women have made in diversifying who represents the country at City Hall, on school boards and in statehouses and other offices.
Whitmer appears to have been among the women lawmakers targeted in part due to gender. The men who prosecutors say participated in the plot came from different states, and she was not the only U.S. governor to impose pandemic-related restrictions.
In transcripts of recorded conversations, hours of which prosecutors are expected to present at trial, the use of gendered slurs and men discussing things like “taking” Whitmer indicate their rage goes beyond her policies, said Rutgers University Professor Mona Lena Krook, who authored a 2020 book on global violence against women in politics.
“It’s like ‘Who does she think she is trying to tell us what to do?’” Krook said. “There is a sense they’re trying to delegitimize her because they don’t feel like she has the right, that she’s allowed to be there because she’s a woman … I think they take it very personally.”
Several studies have shown the disparity between how men and women are treated. Researchers for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue measured online abuse of congressional candidates in the 2020 election, including direct or indirect threats and promoting violence or demeaning a person based on identity such as race or gender. They found female Democrats received 10 times more abusive comments on Facebook than their male peers, while Republican women received twice as many as their male counterparts.
Women lawmakers who are also ethnic minorities are particularly likely to face abuse, the study found. Among those targeted most often were Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who called out a culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women” during a 2020 House floor speech after a GOP lawmaker’s verbal assault.
GOP women also are targets. The study found that during a two-week period, nearly one-third of the tweets directed at Sen. Susan Collins of Maine were abusive. With the exception of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who received a higher-than-usual percentage of abusive tweets, between 5% and 10% of tweets directed toward men studied were abusive.
A State and Local Government Review survey of mayors in communities with over 30,000 residents found 79% of mayors reported being a victim of harassment, threats or other psychological abuse, and 13% reported instances of physical violence. Gender was the biggest predictor of whether mayors would be victims, with female mayors more than twice as likely as male mayors to face psychological abuse, and nearly three times as likely to experience physical violence.
Illinois state Sen. Deb Conroy has experienced such abuse firsthand. The Democrat from suburban Chicago received death threats after a conservative blog last month misrepresented a bill she is sponsoring, reporting inaccurately that it could lead to quarantining people who test positive for COVID-19.
Conroy started receiving voicemails with people calling her gendered slurs and saying things like “get back in the kitchen” and “you’re going to get what you deserve.” A commenter on Facebook said he hopes she sleeps with a gun under her pillow so she’s ready for what’s coming.
Conroy, who had to close her office, work with authorities to remove her address from the internet and cancel public events, said the vitriol in politics “exponentially changed” when Donald Trump became president.
“All of a sudden, it was OK to say the most hateful things that you normally would keep to yourself,” she said.
The vitriol also intensified during the pandemic, and as some Trump supporters believed the lie that he won the 2020 election.
Amanda Hunter, executive director of the Barbara Lee Family Foundation, traces much of the change to the rise of social media. Years ago, if someone wanted to verbally attack a lawmaker, they had to track down their address and perhaps mail a letter. Today, it’s relatively easy to reach someone via Twitter, Facebook, email or other methods — often in their homes or on their phones.
That’s created another structural barrier to running for office, particularly in lower levels of government where the jobs don’t come with a security detail or budget, said Hunter. The Barbara Lee Family Foundation works to increase women’s representation in politics.
“This is now another decision that women have to factor in when deciding whether or not to run for office, if they want to contend with weighing potential security threats against them or perhaps even their families,” she said.
Lawmakers and advocacy groups have urged social media companies to do more to crack down on the online abuse. They also say there is power in drawing attention to the attacks — something some women once worried made them appear weak — and in calling out the attackers.
For Whitmer, the abuse continued even after federal charges were filed against the six men in the kidnapping plot in October 2020.
After one of the men pleaded guilty last year, she told a judge in a victim impact statement that she has seen herself hung in effigy during a protest and heavily armed people near her home. At one protest there was a sign calling for “burning the witch.”
“Things will never be the same,” she wrote.
___
Burnett reported from Chicago.
Rain, snow mix in forecast for Twin Cities Saturday and into Sunday morning
Freezing rain and snow are expected in the Twin Cities Saturday and into early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected, mainly before 4 p.m., with a high near 38 degrees. Thunderstorms also are possible. Saturday night may see snow mixed with freezing rain and blustery wind conditions. Wind gusts could get up to 35 mph.
The highest chance of accumulating snow is for the western portion of the state. The north metro — including Hennepin County and Blaine — is most at risk for freezing rain conditions and difficult driving conditions, according to the NWS. Thunderstorms are possible in the southern portion of the state.
Sunday’s forecast includes snow and freezing rain mainly before 7 a.m., according to the NWS, with a high near 32. Winds are expected to be out of the northwest and could reach gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday night should be mostly cloudy with a low of 18.
Your Money: Best time to claim social security? It depends.
Unless you’re retiring after you reach the full retirement age (FRA) of 66 or 67, depending on your birth year, you’ll probably want to either keep working or avoid drawing Social Security benefits.
That’s because the decision to claim benefits early versus delaying boils down to a trade-off between a lower monthly benefit that you receive over a longer period of time and choosing a large monthly benefit over fewer years.
WHY YOU MAY NOT WANT TO USE YOUR EARLIEST AGE TO CLAIM SOCIAL SECURITY
Claiming benefits at age 62, the earliest possible age to claim Social Security, will leave you with a smaller monthly benefit. But if you delay receiving benefits beyond your FRA, you will increase your benefit by 8% for each year you wait — up to age 70, beyond which there is no advantage to delaying.
But there is also something interesting about how the IRS calculates the increase: The benefit you get from delaying your Social Security claim does not increase in linear fashion; it rises in two steps.
As Michael Finke, a professor at the American College of Financial Services, recently noted in ThinkAdvisor, these steps were originally created arbitrarily, as a shortcut to simple benefit calculations. The steps result in “differences as high as $10,000 in the incremental value of waiting an additional year to reach each new step,” he notes. Said more simply, the benefit of claiming after step years is much larger than other years.
WOMEN TAKE CAREFUL NOTE
This differential in step-up is especially important for women. For example, a woman worker in 2022 who’s eligible to receive $20,000 in Social Security income benefits at 62 can increase her income significantly by waiting to claim up to age 70. Finke’s analysis concluded there are in most cases a distinct advantage for a healthy woman to delay taking benefits:
The percentage increase is 5% each year up to age 64, then steps up after her 64th birthday to 6 2/3% each year up to her full retirement age of 67. After 67, the bonus steps up to 8% each year until age 70.
WHEN DELAYING ISN’T THE BEST IDEA
Of course, your age is just one factor to keep in mind when deciding to claim your Social Security benefits, including your family health history. Maybe you or your spouse/partner want to continue to work part time, which will affect your eligibility for benefits. Keep in mind the that the IRS formula for calculating benefits is outdated (it doesn’t reflect recent longevity improvements, for one thing), and so the value of future income payments is always higher — unless an individual is in poor health and doesn’t expect to live very long.
By working with an adviser experienced in retirement planning and Social Security benefits analysis, you can identify the best time to retire, develop a tax-smart income strategy and potentially maximize the lifetime benefits you and your spouse/partner are eligible to receive.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Threats, vitriol aimed at women in positions of power
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was one of the more high-profile targets of political violence when prosecutors say a group of men who were angry about restrictions imposed because of the pandemic plotted to kidnap the Democrat and hold a “trial” accusing her of what they called treason.
But the case didn’t surprise many women lawmakers or people who track such attacks. They say online and in-person abuse is a daily occurrence for female public officials and candidates, and it happens to women — especially women of color — at a far greater rate than it does men. In recent years, it has seemed to intensify.
Here’s a look at some of the incidents:
U.S. REP. ILHAN OMAR OF MINNESOTA
Omar, who was born in Somalia, says she frequently receives death threats, and is harassed for her Muslim faith. She has called out former President Donald Trump and other GOP lawmakers for Islamaphobic attacks. At a news conference late last year, she played a voicemail in which she is called a jihadist, “bitch” and a traitor, and is told: “you will not live much longer.”
BOSTON MAYOR MICHELLE WU
Wu, who has Taiwanese heritage, has faced what the city’s elected officials of color condemned as “relentless threats of violence and hateful attacks” since she took office in November. Protests have been held almost daily outside her home, some starting in the early morning hours, with drums and bullhorns, and what fellow lawmakers described as “openly racist, anti-Asian and sexist rhetoric.”
IOWA GOV. KIM REYNOLDS
A man left a voicemail for Reynolds in early 2021 saying she should be “hung for treason” or face a “firing squad” for imposing pandemic restrictions, calling COVID-19 a “scam.” The man was later charged with harassment, and the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced a plan to erect a $400,000 wall around the GOP governor’s residence, citing “widespread and alarming” threats.
CHICAGO MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT
A man was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and stalking after police said he drove by or walked toward Lightfoot’s home 15 times in a matter of days. Lightfoot is Black and gay. The 37-year-old, who police say was angry about traffic tickets, had a gun with a round in the chamber when stopped by police during one incident last month. He later returned, and authorities say he fired the weapon in an alley near Lightfoot’s house.
FORMER OHIO PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR, DR. AMY ACTON
Acton, who advised the GOP governor at the start of the pandemic, resigned in June 2020 after facing lawsuits and protesters outside her home, some carrying guns. Acton, who is Jewish, also was confronted with antisemitic messages at demonstrations, and a lawmaker referenced her with an antisemitic slur.
NEVADA GOV. STEVE SISOLAK AND FIRST LADY KATHY SISOLAK
The Sisolaks were accosted by two men last month who made “racist threats,” the Democratic governor said. Kathy Sisolak is of Chinese heritage and was born in Nevada. The governor said the men followed them out of a Las Vegas restaurant shouting profanities, taunts and anti-government statements.
KRISTINA LAWSON, PRESIDENT OF CALIFORNIA’S MEDICAL BOARD
Lawson said in December that four men confronted her in a dark parking garage as she left her office. She told police that anti-vaccine activists also stalked her at her home and followed while she took her two kids to school earlier that day.
MICHIGAN SECRETARY OF STATE JOCELYN BENSON
Benson, Michigan’s chief elections officer, said a crowd of people with guns and signs stating “Stop the Steal” showed up at her home one evening in December 2020 as she watched a movie with her 4-year-old. She said the protesters shouted obscenities into bullhorns, angry about what they incorrectly said was voter fraud leading to Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.
STATE’S ATTORNEY KIM FOXX, COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Foxx received multiple death threats after her office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, who starred on the TV show “Empire” and was convicted last year of lying about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist attack. Several of the threats against Foxx, who is Black, included “racially charged language,” her office said.
HEIDI HARMON, THE FORMER MAYOR OF SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA
Harmon denounced the constant harassment she received in a 2020 Facebook post, calling out the “rudeness, threats, sexism, stalking, body shaming, rude/threatening comments towards my children, etc.” Hours later, a man tried to force his way into her office at City Hall. He knocked a city staffer to the ground before another staffer restrained him and he was arrested.
