Business
How to assess the impact of your sales enablement program
Investing in sales enablement is essential to success in today’s sales climate. Creating a winning sales enablement program will strengthen your team’s skills and empower them to build more productive relationships with prospects, which will in turn improve your organization’s win rates over time. But how do you know if your sales enablement initiatives are really making a difference?
Though evaluating sales enablement should of course include qualitative “measures” like sales rep feedback, narrative clarity, and sales-marketing department alignment, it will be very helpful to keep an eye on what the numbers are saying to get a full picture of your progress and help justify requests for more resources with company leadership. Measuring sales enablement ROI will help you better assess the impact of your sales enablement practices and avoid repeating common sales enablement mistakes. While determining ROI is usually just a matter of dividing returns on an investment by the cost of said investment, enablement-related calculations can be difficult to obtain because of the complexity of cost allocation across activities and departments. You’re better off breaking things up into pieces rather than attempting a consolidated approach to measurement. Here are some key metrics to focus on as you work to determine the overall measurable impact of your sales enablement program.
Key Metrics
Onboarding effectiveness metrics
Without a solid onboarding program, your sales enablement efforts will flop. So taking a look at the effectiveness of onboarding at your company will be vital to evaluating your broader sales enablement program.
How actively are sales reps participating in the onboarding process? Take a look at attendance records for lessons, assignment completion, and performance on assessments. How long is it taking new sales reps to make quota? Unfortunately, higher engagement with the onboarding process doesn’t always translate into stronger performance during real-life sales conversations. Work with sales reps to determine the cause of performance gaps and arm them with the tools and materials they need to enhance their sales reflexes.
What is your seller retention rate? If sales reps are leaving in droves, they are likely dissatisfied with your organization’s onboarding program and team dynamics. Onboarding new reps is a costly and time-consuming endeavor, but cutting corners in the quality of your onboarding program and accompanying support system will lead to either low retention rates, ill-prepared sales reps, or both.
What is the average cost of onboarding a new hire and what does the total ramp time look like? Take a look at what factors are contributing to the cost of your onboarding program, and see whether any changes can make the process more efficient without sacrificing standards. If you want to achieve faster onboarding, try Attention. Attention records sales reps’ calls, offers them real-time coaching, and measures performance over time. Look through Attention’s intelligence trackers and click on the metric you want to follow. From specific metrics like speak share, questions asked, and positive feedback, to overall scores on performance and engagement, this solution offers sales leaders an in-depth perspective of their team’s progress on an individual and team level. The result: Attention ramps up hires in weeks rather than months, boosting your company’s conversion rates and ACVs.
Sales performance metrics
You’ll definitely want to measure the impact of your sales enablement program on staple sales performance indicators like average purchase value, lead conversation rate, quota attainment, and average sales cycle length. Additionally, take a look at what the number of deals lost to competition is to determine whether your current sales enablement strategy is giving you an edge over competitors or whether it’s time to reevaluate your approach. These figures will round out your understanding of how your sales enablement program is impacting overall sales.
Sales enablement content metrics
What does sales enablement content usage look like at your organization? Which materials are team members accessing and sharing regularly? Is sparsely used content less popular with buyers, or is there another reason certain items are receiving fewer clicks than others? Sales and marketing should work together to collect sales enablement content metrics. By studying how your team makes use of content, you can get a better impression of whether your sales enablement strategy is working, or whether content needs to be updated to better fit the needs of buyers and sellers alike.
What does use of sales content for individual reps look like over time? If sales reps stop referring to materials after the first few months on the job, not only are they missing out on the benefits of continued learning, but they are also taking the risk of bringing outdated messaging and evidence to sales calls. Sales leaders should bring attention to the enormous value of utilizing and updating content on a regular basis during team meetings.
When overall content usage is on the lower end, take a look at whether the quality of your sales enablement content is to blame, or whether it is merely a question of improving the accessibility of existing materials. If the latter point is the issue, be sure to give Attention a try. Attention employs conversation intelligence to bring up relevant sales battlecards to sellers’ screens when prompted by voice-activated cues. That way, your sales reps won’t have to fumble to find relevant content during calls with prospects anymore. Having easy access to battlecards will help junior reps sound more natural, professional, and self-assured.
Interpreting the numbers
It’s not enough to just track the metrics; analyzing and interpreting what the numbers and anecdotes mean will be crucial to determining which changes need to be made. If the overall picture is looking grim, does that mean your entire sales enablement strategy needs to be scrapped? Probably not. Having a breakdown of these metrics handy means you can pinpoint exactly which of your sales enablement initiatives need to upgraded and which ones are worth learning from. Even if your program is running smoothly, tracking sales enablement metrics will help your team determine where improvement is still possible. Work with your enablement team to formalize an impact-assessment protocol, and create communication channels to facilitate the reception of feedback from your team. Maximizing your sales enablement ROI will make a huge difference this year, so make it a point to track relevant metrics and upgrade your program as needed. You’ll thank us later!
Business
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Making DIY gift card boxes is an easy way to create a thoughtful gift for friends and family. These gift holders are quick to make and can look pretty too! They are a far cuter option than the plain little envelopes that usually come with these cards. Once you have a few materials, you can start working on your project right away. The first step is to cut the pieces of card you want to use in half.
Fold them in half lengthways. Mark the center of each piece by using a ruler. Once you have done that, cut them out and glue them into the front and back of the box. Once the glue is dry, you can load the cards. Be sure to write the amount of the cards on them.
The next step is to cut the pieces of paper you want to use.
Cut the square, pointed, or round templates. If you have an X-acto knife, you can also score across the solid lines of the template with your cutting tool. Be sure not to puncture the paper. After that, use an X-acto knife to cut diagonal lines in the center of the template. Be sure to go through the paper so that the gift card remains secure.
Once you have the cards cut and folded, you can secure them with tape, a tag, or a ribbon. You can even purchase some patterned paper to make your own gift card boxes.
Once you’ve cut them, you can use them for gift cards as well.
If you want to make the gift cards extra special, you can use decorative paper to decorate them, such as Easter grass. Then, you can place them in the custom packaging boxes. You can even buy a cardholder for a gift card at a local store.
The final step in making DIY gift card boxes is to choose the type of paper you want to use. Choose a color that complements your gift cards and the recipient’s theme. Try using contrasting patterned paper if you want to add an elegant touch to your gift.
This is a great way to make your cards look more attractive.
Then, wrap them with colorful wrapping paper or decorate them with pom-poms or a patterned ribbon.
Once you have the cards in place, wrap them with wrapping paper. You can wrap the paper around the gift card holders and use adhesive to secure them to the box. You can then add decorative details to your gift card box by attaching a bow or punching out snowflakes.
A few more decorative ideas are paper bows and mini ornaments. Basic twine is an excellent way to tie these gifts together. When you’re finished, you can add some pom-poms or even decorate with festive Christmas tree decorations.
Cardboard gift card boxes are a great way to make
Cardboard gift card boxes are a great way to make a meaningful and unique gift for a friend or family member. A creative box can be created using scrapbooking paper or a variety of designs.
You can choose the type of design that best fits your recipient’s personality and taste. You can also add a custom message or even a little decoration. A DIY gift card box is a great way to show someone you care.
Another great idea for gift card boxes is a DIY gift card pillow box. These boxes are a great way to keep gift cards safe. If you’re looking for a simple way to make a beautiful and unique box, consider using cup sleeves. You can customize the gift card to make a unique and personalized gift. It’s a great way to make a special present for a teacher. There are many other ideas that you can incorporate into a homemade box.
You can create a DIY gift card box using a printable template. These are easy to make and look great! These gift cards are a great way to give homemade gifts to friends and family. You can even color the holder to make it unique. You’ll need a few simple supplies, such as colored paper and glue. This will be a memorable DIY gift. Just remember to choose the right materials and you’ll have an amazing, unique gift.
Business
How to Make Users of Your Uber Clone App Happier
So, you have made an uber clone app and launched it. The app has received amazing responses and many people are using it. But lately, your growth has become stagnant. Your users are now trying competitors’ apps and you are losing hold over your market.
You must be wondering, what will recapture the attention of your users? What can you do to reinforce your dominance in your niche?
If these questions plague you, then this article is for you. In this article, we will discuss ways to make users of your uber like app happier.
How to Make Users of Your Uber Clone App Happier
Scheduled Rides
Sometimes during rush hour, customers may not get a ride on time. They may have to wait for a long time to book a cab. This can get very frustrating for some users who have to go somewhere in an emergency. You can provide an alternative to users to ease their trouble.
With the help of uber clone app development, you can allow users to schedule rides in advance. You can give them the option to choose the date and time when they want to travel. The app can then send the driver details to the users 30 minutes before the scheduled ride. This feature provides relief to users and boosts your brand image!
Smart Pickups
Sometimes users are in a huge building or a large campus. In that case, it becomes difficult for your uber clone app driver to understand where exactly the rider is. Many gates and lanes may share the same name. Imagine walking across the entire campus because the cab arrived at a different gate.
To give more convenience to the users, you can update the algorithm of your uber-like app. The smart pickup feature will use the same technology used at airports to give the driver the exact location. This will not only save a lot of time but will also improve the user experience.
Notes to Driver
There is another way to ensure smooth pickups from your uber clone app. Apart from giving the details of the driver, you can also allow users to leave specific instructions. The users can leave additional details for the driver about the pickup.
Sometimes users need to book a cab for their family or their clients. Giving additional details to the driver about any special needs for the rider will prove to be very helpful.
Return Rides
Sometimes a user might find the skills of a driver to their liking. They may want to travel with that specific driver on the way back. Giving them the option to book the same driver on the way will make users happier!
If you make this feature available on your uber-like app, the user experience will shoot through the roof. You can provide this option when the ride ends with a one-click booking.
Request for Lost Items
Sometimes users accidentally leave important stuff in the cab after their ride ends. This may cause significant concern to them. The user will have to contact the driver who is already on to his next ride. Figuring out a way to retrieve the left-behind item could be a hassle.
Improve the image of your uber clone app by assisting the users with lost items. Arrange for the item to be recovered from the cab and delivered to the user at little or no cost. The users will appreciate your effort to give them the best service.
Tip the Driver
Sometimes the drivers go out of their way to provide flawless service to the rider. Although there is an option to rate and review the experience, some users may want to do a little extra. Giving the option to tip the drivers might prove beneficial for both the drivers and the riders.
Drivers who are tipped will receive a bonus for their service and the users will be able to express their gratitude. Overall, it will improve the image of your uber-like app.
Business
5 Best Pay Per Click Guides 2022 (Expert Guides)
Pay per click advertising is a challenging but important dimension of digital marketing. It’s common to hear about the steep learning curve facing marketers that want to venture into paid search advertising.
It can feel insurmountable.
The difficulty of PPC marketing is two-fold. First, it is inherently complex and requires a deep understanding of your target audience and the PPC environment itself. Second, that environment is always changing, which means you’re always going to be chasing new PPC guides and resources to further your knowledge.
This discussion will explore the best pay per click guides on the Internet.
#1: Search Engine Journal’s PPC 101: A Complete Guide to Pay-Per-Click Marketing Basics
This guide really understands the woes of a PPC beginner. You start hearing all these different acronyms, like CTR, CPC, ROAS and more, and quickly you feel overwhelmed. It’s like you’re learning a whole new marketing language!
The guide has 16 chapters and each one is packed with information and links to additional resources. By breaking the learning into these chapters, the reader doesn’t feel too overwhelmed with a never-ending stream of text.
They start with the basics, like what is PPC and what are the benefits. Then, the guide moves into more complex matters, like understanding some of those pesky acronyms.
Every couple of chapters, Search Engine Journal adds some of their suggestions and ideas for best practices. This advice is really helpful because it allows a new PPC marketer to not only understand the concepts, but also put those strategies to work for their own business.
The other nice feature of this guide is how it ends with a chapter dedicated to top PPC experts to follow. This keeps the door wide open for future and more advanced learning.
#2: PPC Hero’s The Ultimate Guide To PPC Marketing
This is another great guide for newer PPC marketers. The article uses a lot of helpful examples and screenshots to make learning a little more visual. It really does a good job of breaking each concept down into digestible definitions that anyone can understand.
The guide is broken into several sections:
- What Is PPC
- Main Platforms
- Account Structure
- Ad Copy
- Settings
- Technical PPC
- Ad Extensions
- Tools
- Shared Library
- Reporting
- Display Network
- Remarketing
- Dynamic Search Ads
Every section is designed to leave no stone unturned. Readers don’t walk away having too many questions because PPC Hero thoroughly covers every topic for each section. And, as mentioned, they include a healthy dose of screenshots and images to ensure that everyone is on the same page.
It’s a great guide for someone that has an overall understanding of PPC, but needs a little help with certain terms or options. And, pay per click platforms, like Google Ads, have a lot of settings and options. I have recently setup the campaign for various keywords, best swings for infant, best baby gate, best smartwatches for 10 year old.
Following this guide will help you feel at ease as you set up your first campaign and explore these many options and choices.
#3: FasterSolutions’ Your Ultimate Guide To Advanced PPC Setup
There’s a ton of different beginner PPC guides, but it is hard to find a learning resource that goes beyond the basics. Your Ultimate Guide To Advanced PPC Setup is a great source for after you’ve read and understood one of those beginner guides.
The information included is still easy to understand, even for a beginner, but it does assume that you have some prior knowledge or background in PPC marketing.
The advanced information provided in this guide generates very actionable tips and strategies that can be implemented in your own campaigns, which makes it a really invaluable resource. The writer provides personal examples and evidence to support their claims.
The guide goes into good detail about the different aspects of setting up a campaign and creating ads. Not only are advanced topics defined, but they are also analyzed in terms of their importance and place in a PPC campaign. This creates exceptionally insightful advice for beginner-to-advanced PPC marketers.
#4: Everything You Need To Know About PPC Advertising
Instead of scouring multiple resources for your PPC learning, you can just stop here at Everything You Need To Know About PPC Advertising. This guide is broken down into 27 different sections! You absolutely get a full education here.
The guide starts with the basics by defining PPC and explaining how it works, how it is different from SEO and how it can be used. Then, it moves into more actionable insights into how to create a campaign and build a successful PPC strategy.
Aside from its robustness, this guide also stands out because it does a wonderful job of introducing some of the hottest topics in PPC, like AI, voice assistants, chatbots, mobile, augmented reality and more. Remember, PPC is always changing! You really get the latest updates with this guide, so you won’t be left in the dark to the newest changes to the PPC environment.
This top PPC guide also shares a lot of information about the data side of PPC management. If you want your campaigns to be successful, you need to carefully monitor your metrics and find ways to use the data to realize more effective strategies. This guide illuminates this topic very well and provides helpful advice on utilizing data in your campaigns.
#5: Google Help
While not really a guide, the Google Help support site has a deep library of helpful articles and resources for PPC marketers of all levels and understanding. Sometimes, it is just better to hear it from the source!
If you have any PPC-related questions that aren’t covered in your chosen guide, this is a great place to find the answer. You’d be hard-pressed to find a PPC topic that isn’t covered in one of these support articles. And, each article links to related resources, which makes it very easy to explore all the topics involved in answering your question!
Conclusion
No matter where you get your PPC knowledge from, it’s important that you’re always committed to continuing that education. Reading one PPC guide won’t do the trick. Instead, you need to seek out more resources, ask tough questions and seek out the answers yourself.
You’ll always be learning new and exciting things about PPC!
How to assess the impact of your sales enablement program
Gophers’ Jamison Battle continues to raise his ceiling
WCHA Final Faceoff: Gophers make quick work of Minnesota Duluth
Larray Has Advice For Influencers: Stay Humble
Kiss the Tiger and Trademark Theater join forces for music and theater mash-up ‘Stone Baby’
Gophers center Erin Hedman will enter NCAA transfer portal
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Theater review: ‘Something Happened in Our Town’ skillfully confronts difficult realities
Photos: 2022 Soulard Mardi Gras Parade
Two rounds of rain & storms to impact the weekend
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Sundance 2022 ‘Speak No Evil’ Review: Politeness is Deadly In This Danish Slow-Burn Horror
Sainted: Peter the pharmacist, you are a soul worth sainting!
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News2 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News4 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News3 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News3 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business3 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing