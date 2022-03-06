News
Kiss the Tiger and Trademark Theater join forces for music and theater mash-up ‘Stone Baby’
Trademark Theater will present the theatrical live rock show “Stone Baby” with local band Kiss the Tiger on Wednesday nights in March at Icehouse in Minneapolis.
Tickets are $35 (table seating) and $20 (standing room) in advance and $5 more at the door via icehousempls.com/stonebaby. Opening acts include Diane (March 9), Mary Cutrufello (March 16), The Controversial New Skinny Pill (March 23) and Tina Schlieske (March 30).
The theater describes the show as “a mythological origin story that explores unbridled liberation through one’s journey into rock and roll. Blurring the intersection of theater and live music by challenging the boundaries of each, this limited engagement event presents itself as a live rock show with story-driven flair.”
In early 2020, Kiss the Tiger was experimenting with a live show that included storytelling and spoken word. Vocalist Meghan Kreidler and guitarist Michael Anderson went on to hold a virtual performance later that year and connected with Trademark Theater artistic director Tyler Michaels King about a possible collaboration.
“Meghan shared that she’d already been working on a rock and roll, storytelling mash-up idea with Michael. It felt like a project very up our alley. Something new, fresh and innovative,” said Michaels King in a news release.
Kiss the Tiger took on a producing role in what would become “Stone Baby.”
“I think all live performance has an element of theatricality to it, and rock and roll in particular is so dynamic and bold in the same ways we hope theater to be, so blending the two makes sense,” Kreidler said. “I think the biggest challenge so far has been prioritizing clear storytelling amongst the fast-paced, loud nature of the show. At the same time, I don’t feel caught up in spelling everything out for the audience. It should be about the experience and the dynamics of the journey.”
For the past five years, Kiss the Tiger has made waves in the local music scene, both for the band’s own shows and for opening gigs for the Hold Steady, Lake Street Dive, Low Cut Connie and the Suburbs. The group’s single “Hold on to Love” entered 89.3 The Current’s Chart Show Hall of Fame in August after spending nine weeks at No. 1.
Gophers center Erin Hedman will enter NCAA transfer portal
Gophers post Erin Hedman has announced her intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, coach Lindsay Whalen said Saturday.
“I spoke to Erin yesterday and she informed me of her decision,” Whalen said through a school spokesperson. “We thank her for her contributions to the University of Minnesota Women’s basketball team and we wish her well.”
A 6-foot-3 sophomore from New Berlin, Wis., Hedman played just 17 minutes in eight games and scored eight total points – five in a victory over Texas San Antonio on Nov. 28. She played in only three Big Ten games, including an 87-64 victory over Illinois in the home finale at Williams Arena. She played in seven games as a freshman.
The Gophers’ (14-17, 7-11) season ended Thursday in the second-round of the Big Ten tournament, a 65-60 loss to Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.
Bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded. Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion.
“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”
He also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia’s economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling.
“These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war,” he said during a televised meeting with flight attendants from Russian airline Aeroflot. “But thank God, we haven’t got there yet.”
Ten days after Russian forces invaded, the struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fires in Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort.
A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no additional details, including where they would take place.
Previous meetings were held in Belarus and led to the failed cease-fire agreement to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of children, women and older people from besieged cities, where pharmacies have run bare, hundreds of thousands face food and water shortages, and the injured have been succumbing to their wounds.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began Saturday.
“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapons and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But the fight itself has been left to Ukrainians, who have expressed a mixture of courageous resolve and despondency.
Russian troops advanced Saturday on a third nuclear power plant, having already taken control of two of the four operating in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with American lawmakers for additional help even as he insisted the enemy was being defeated.
“We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” the Ukrainian leader said.
Russian troops took control of the southern port city of Kherson this week. Although they have encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, Ukrainian forces have managed to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy said Saturday.
Diplomatic efforts continued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.
In Moscow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin at the Kremlin. Israel maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, and Bennett has offered to act as an intermediary in the conflict, but no details of Saturday’s meeting have emerged.
In the wake of Western sanctions, Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship state-owned airline, announced that it plans to halt all international flights except to Belarus, starting Tuesday.
The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure, but surely had surpassed 1,000.
The U.N. human rights office said at least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the true number is probably much higher. The Russian military, which doesn’t offer regular updates on casualties, said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed.
Ukraine’s military is vastly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity since the invasion. Even in cities that have fallen to the Russians, there were signs of resistance.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of people protested the invasion, waiving Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag and shouting, “Go home.”
A vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Saturday afternoon that the military situation was more quiet overall on Saturday and that Russian forces hadn’t “taken active actions since the morning.”
While the shelling in Mariupol showed Russia’s determination to cut Ukraine off from access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, further damaging the country’s economy, it was Putin who was most on the offensive with his comments warning that a no fly zone would be considered a hostile act.
NATO has said it has no plans to implement such a no fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western officials have said a main reason is a desire to not widen the war beyond Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
As Russia cracks down on independent media reporting on the war, more major international news outlets said they were pausing their work there. Putin said nothing warrants imposing martial law at this point.
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program has said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president briefed U.S. senators Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs. The U.N. Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.
Elsewhere in the capital, in a sign of nerves near breaking point, two people on a sidewalk froze in their tracks at the sound of a sharp bang. It was a garbage truck upending a bin.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Theater review: ‘Something Happened in Our Town’ skillfully confronts difficult realities
A visit to Children’s Theatre Company can be a welcome refuge from reality. There, you can lose yourself in fairy tales and fantasies, as beloved children’s books come to life onstage with the aid of consistently high production values.
But the company’s latest offering is quite the opposite of escapism. It’s about confronting difficult realities, and it’s as much of a learning experience for the adults accompanying young theatergoers as it is Children’s Theatre’s usual target audience.
The play is “Something Happened in Our Town.” It’s based on a 2018 book of the same name, written by three child psychologists who saw a gap in children’s literature in addressing a key question: How do you talk to children about police officers killing unarmed Black men and boys?
While the book is a 10-minute read, Children’s Theatre Company thought the work so prescient after the Minneapolis murder of George Floyd and the reaction it ignited that it commissioned playwright Cheryl L. West to expand on its story, resulting in a one-hour production that opened Friday night.
It’s a theater work that feels like a very important touchstone in the community conversation about racism and policing. Delivered in plainspoken style by a collection of life-sized characters, it explores how two families living next to one another — one Black, one white — respond to a killing at the hands of police, the events echoing on a grade school playground.
West’s script occasionally displays the difficulties of making an engaging play of what is, at root, a book designed for aiding family conversations about a community trauma. Yet it might be the most valuable theatergoing experience that many families with young children have had.
Friday’s opening-night audience embraced the show with such enthusiasm — applauding at every blackout, standing and cheering at the end — that it felt like a combination of “I’m so glad we’re having this conversation” and “It’s great to be back in a theater again.” It was as if two years of racial reckoning built around small-group conversations had at last found a public release valve.
The play is at its best when West takes us inside the neighboring houses and layers the conversations of the white and Black households atop one another, pointing up commonalities and differences. On one side is Emma, a young white girl, and her mother Sue, a beautician.
Across the stage is the Perkins family, the father the principal of the school attended by Emma and his youngest son, Josh. His wife, Bella, is a blogger specializing in the stories of Black women, their 16-year-old son, Malcolm, an activist angered and ready for action when news of the flashpoint killing spreads through town.
When Sue says to Bella, “I’m just as sick over this as you are,” Bella coolly replies, “I doubt that.” And all of the play’s white characters are handicapped by that same blind spot, delivering lines that many an audience member will find wince-worthy. By contrast, the Perkins family is where the truly compelling conflict is playing out. There, the stakes are clearly life and death, and the emotional temperature rises to meet the moment.
The chief reason that “Something Happened in Our Town” has been part of America’s current book banning craze is that some parents feel that it’s “anti-police.” West addresses that by inventing Officer Manny, as young Josh lovingly calls Emma’s uncle. Here, Children’s Theatre Company has made a wise choice in casting one of its most beloved actors of the past few decades, Dean Holt, in the role. And Holt inhabits it admirably, trying to balance warmth with an air of authority and letting little vulnerabilities leak through.
Also impressive is Kevin D. West as the Perkins family patriarch, Calvin, who tries to project strength but can’t hide his anger at the whole situation. As teenage Malcolm, Calvin Zimmerman captures convincingly the turning point that 16 can be, sensitively handling what becomes a linchpin role.
As Emma and Josh, Lola Ronning and De’Anthony Jackson carry well the burden of the play’s central relationship, conveying the confusion that can ensue for a child when their skin color suddenly becomes an issue and they’re helpless to do much about that.
While “Something Happened in Our Town” isn’t a perfect play, it offers many a resonant exchange that will no doubt speak to families seeking a more compassionate response to the experiences of others. Or a way to start a difficult but necessary conversation.
Rob Hubbard is a Twin Cities freelance writer. Reach him at [email protected]
If you go
- What: “Something Happened in Our Town”
- When: Through March 27
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $63-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: The reckoning around race and policing is skillfully taken down to kid size.
