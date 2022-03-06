News
Larray Has Advice For Influencers: Stay Humble
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Whether it’s high-end fashion or food, many influencers have a niche. According to 23-year-old Larri Merritt (25.5 M, TikTok), however, his focus is on being himself — or the version of himself we know as Larray
Merritt typically posts satirical, sassy videos poking fun at other influences, his fans and himself. In a recent TikTok, with the caption “psa” Merritt said to his followers: “Get the fuck off of TikTok and go to bed. Stop scrolling. Go to bed. Now.”
“It’s just me being me. You get what you get,” Merritt said. “I’m a very authentic creator.”
Merritt said he got into social media about six years ago because he didn’t have many friends and found solace in watching YouTube videos online. He grew up in Los Angeles’s Compton neighborhood, where he said the area’s Latino influence helped shape his personality. “I honestly had no friends in real life,” Merritt said. ”And I coped with watching YouTubers. And then I met internet friends that also were a fan of YouTubers, and then we all had the dream of becoming YouTubers. Somehow I became a YouTuber and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Since then he has built audiences across platforms including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Patreon. The video for his 2020 diss track “Canceled” has over 90 million views, and Merritt said he is pursuing music “on the side.” “Canceled” teased other popular influencers including Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, Jeffree Star, Nikita Dragun, and Thomas Petrou. In January, he appeared on Netflix’s Hype House, a reality show featuring TikTok stars, which he later criticized for promoting false storylines.
Larray’s Journey from YouTube to Netflix
Merritt said the production team of the Hype House show approached his managers to ask if he’d be interested in participating. He mentioned that he wasn’t interested in “drama” and didn’t have experience as a reality TV star but they reassured him. After the show came out, Merritt spoke out about the show, particularly its insinuation that he went to a party with COVID.
“I think it had a beautiful storyline,” Merritt said. “ It showcased everyone’s personality very well. I honestly think it was very successful. I just wanted to avoid being in the bad girls club next time and maybe another opportunity will come where I can be on a TV show where I don’t have to fight people or be upset with people.”
Merritt said he wasn’t sure if he’d return to the show if it were to be renewed for a second season.
Being a Black Influencer
Experts and social media users have criticized social media platforms, including TikTok, along with the brands that sponsor creators for lack of diversity and racism. Merritt, who is Black, said that he is privileged in a sense because of his light skin tone: “I don’t think I would be as successful as I am if I was a darker shade,” he said.
Merritt said he tries to help other Black influencers succeed by encouraging them and giving them advice about what kinds of videos are most successful.
“Each trend on TikTok is made from a Black creator and that’s what I kind of stick with,” he said. “I just keep telling them, just keep making trends and never follow them, as difficult as it sounds. It’s just the best way because it kind of creates longevity and it shows people ‘Hey, I can do it. Like it’s the simplest thing ever.’
How Larray Runs His Business
Merritt said he earns money through YouTube AdSense, the site’s program that gives creators a share of ad revenue, as well as different brand deals he takes on. Prada, Shein and Tinder are among the companies that appear in his posts. He said he tries to take on a selective number of brand deals, though, so that he doesn’t inundate his followers with brand content.
He also said that he only chooses to take on brand deals that align with his personality.
“I’ve seen a lot of creators stress themselves out and just take all deals. And then they’re in a position where they just post nothing but brand deals. But for me, I’m very picky, and very, very precise in where my income comes from.”
Merritt initially worked with a management company that wasn’t the right fit for him, but said he was eventually able to find a team at Homemade Projects (recently acquired by 10K Projects) that works well for him.
“It took a lot of learning because I went through a management company that wasn’t the best for me,” he said. “And then eventually when I was just at my lowest, I came across these two lovely managers of mine and they kind of took care of me as father figures and made sure I was good.”
The Importance of Background and Identity
Merritt offers a piece of advice for those who rise to TikTok fame: Remember where you came from. He said he has encountered many people who let fame get to their heads, and he thinks it’s important to acknowledge one’s background.
“I always tell people, those friends that you had when you didn’t have that lovely, nice car and that lovely, nice house you should keep around because it’ll honestly take you back home,” he said.
“Check in with your parents,” he said. “Don’t have people that are around you that are just yes men and that are there just because of the lifestyle you live. Have people that genuinely have a purpose and a life and actually care about you. Have people that’ll call you ugly. That’ll humble you.”
Kiss the Tiger and Trademark Theater join forces for music and theater mash-up ‘Stone Baby’
Trademark Theater will present the theatrical live rock show “Stone Baby” with local band Kiss the Tiger on Wednesday nights in March at Icehouse in Minneapolis.
Tickets are $35 (table seating) and $20 (standing room) in advance and $5 more at the door via icehousempls.com/stonebaby. Opening acts include Diane (March 9), Mary Cutrufello (March 16), The Controversial New Skinny Pill (March 23) and Tina Schlieske (March 30).
The theater describes the show as “a mythological origin story that explores unbridled liberation through one’s journey into rock and roll. Blurring the intersection of theater and live music by challenging the boundaries of each, this limited engagement event presents itself as a live rock show with story-driven flair.”
In early 2020, Kiss the Tiger was experimenting with a live show that included storytelling and spoken word. Vocalist Meghan Kreidler and guitarist Michael Anderson went on to hold a virtual performance later that year and connected with Trademark Theater artistic director Tyler Michaels King about a possible collaboration.
“Meghan shared that she’d already been working on a rock and roll, storytelling mash-up idea with Michael. It felt like a project very up our alley. Something new, fresh and innovative,” said Michaels King in a news release.
Kiss the Tiger took on a producing role in what would become “Stone Baby.”
“I think all live performance has an element of theatricality to it, and rock and roll in particular is so dynamic and bold in the same ways we hope theater to be, so blending the two makes sense,” Kreidler said. “I think the biggest challenge so far has been prioritizing clear storytelling amongst the fast-paced, loud nature of the show. At the same time, I don’t feel caught up in spelling everything out for the audience. It should be about the experience and the dynamics of the journey.”
For the past five years, Kiss the Tiger has made waves in the local music scene, both for the band’s own shows and for opening gigs for the Hold Steady, Lake Street Dive, Low Cut Connie and the Suburbs. The group’s single “Hold on to Love” entered 89.3 The Current’s Chart Show Hall of Fame in August after spending nine weeks at No. 1.
Gophers center Erin Hedman will enter NCAA transfer portal
Gophers post Erin Hedman has announced her intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal, coach Lindsay Whalen said Saturday.
“I spoke to Erin yesterday and she informed me of her decision,” Whalen said through a school spokesperson. “We thank her for her contributions to the University of Minnesota Women’s basketball team and we wish her well.”
A 6-foot-3 sophomore from New Berlin, Wis., Hedman played just 17 minutes in eight games and scored eight total points – five in a victory over Texas San Antonio on Nov. 28. She played in only three Big Ten games, including an 87-64 victory over Illinois in the home finale at Williams Arena. She played in seven games as a freshman.
The Gophers’ (14-17, 7-11) season ended Thursday in the second-round of the Big Ten tournament, a 65-60 loss to Northwestern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
With the Kremlin’s rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve from fighting dissolving, Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities and the number of Ukrainians forced from their country grew to 1.4 million.
Bereft mothers mourned slain children, wounded soldiers were fitted with tourniquets and doctors worked by the light of their cellphones as bleakness and desperation pervaded. Putin continued to pin the blame for all of it squarely on the Ukrainian leadership and slammed their resistance to the invasion.
“If they continue to do what they are doing, they are calling into question the future of Ukrainian statehood,” he said. “And if this happens, it will be entirely on their conscience.”
He also hit out at Western sanctions that have crippled Russia’s economy and sent the value of its currency tumbling.
“These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war,” he said during a televised meeting with flight attendants from Russian airline Aeroflot. “But thank God, we haven’t got there yet.”
Ten days after Russian forces invaded, the struggle to enforce the temporary cease-fires in Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha showed the fragility of efforts to stop the fighting across Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery fire and airstrikes had prevented residents from leaving before the agreed-to evacuations got underway. Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the effort.
A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no additional details, including where they would take place.
Previous meetings were held in Belarus and led to the failed cease-fire agreement to create humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of children, women and older people from besieged cities, where pharmacies have run bare, hundreds of thousands face food and water shortages, and the injured have been succumbing to their wounds.
In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began Saturday.
“We value the life of every inhabitant of Mariupol and we cannot risk it, so we stopped the evacuation,” he said.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapons and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But the fight itself has been left to Ukrainians, who have expressed a mixture of courageous resolve and despondency.
Russian troops advanced Saturday on a third nuclear power plant, having already taken control of two of the four operating in the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with American lawmakers for additional help even as he insisted the enemy was being defeated.
“We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” the Ukrainian leader said.
Russian troops took control of the southern port city of Kherson this week. Although they have encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, Ukrainian forces have managed to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Zelenskyy said Saturday.
Diplomatic efforts continued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Poland to meet with the prime minister and foreign minister, a day after attending a NATO meeting in Brussels in which the alliance pledged to step up support for eastern flank members.
In Moscow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin at the Kremlin. Israel maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, and Bennett has offered to act as an intermediary in the conflict, but no details of Saturday’s meeting have emerged.
In the wake of Western sanctions, Aeroflot, Russia’s flagship state-owned airline, announced that it plans to halt all international flights except to Belarus, starting Tuesday.
The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure, but surely had surpassed 1,000.
The U.N. human rights office said at least 351 civilians have been confirmed killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but the true number is probably much higher. The Russian military, which doesn’t offer regular updates on casualties, said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed.
Ukraine’s military is vastly outmatched by Russia’s, but its professional and volunteer forces have fought back with fierce tenacity since the invasion. Even in cities that have fallen to the Russians, there were signs of resistance.
Onlookers in Chernihiv cheered as they watched a Russian military plane fall from the sky and crash, according to video released Saturday by the Ukrainian government. In Kherson, hundreds of people protested the invasion, waiving Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag and shouting, “Go home.”
A vast Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv. Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said Saturday afternoon that the military situation was more quiet overall on Saturday and that Russian forces hadn’t “taken active actions since the morning.”
While the shelling in Mariupol showed Russia’s determination to cut Ukraine off from access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, further damaging the country’s economy, it was Putin who was most on the offensive with his comments warning that a no fly zone would be considered a hostile act.
NATO has said it has no plans to implement such a no fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine. Western officials have said a main reason is a desire to not widen the war beyond Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has pleaded for a no-fly zone over his country and lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose one, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”
But as the United States and other NATO members send weapons for Kyiv, the conflict is already drawing in countries far beyond Ukraine’s borders.
As Russia cracks down on independent media reporting on the war, more major international news outlets said they were pausing their work there. Putin said nothing warrants imposing martial law at this point.
And in a warning of a hunger crisis yet to come, the U.N. World Food Program has said millions of people inside Ukraine, a major global wheat supplier, will need food aid “immediately.”
Ukraine’s president briefed U.S. senators Saturday by video conference as Congress considers a request for $10 billion in emergency funding for humanitarian aid and security needs. The U.N. Security Council scheduled an open meeting for Monday on the worsening humanitarian situation.
Kyiv’s central train station remained crowded with people desperate to flee. “People just want to live,” one woman, Ksenia, said.
Elsewhere in the capital, in a sign of nerves near breaking point, two people on a sidewalk froze in their tracks at the sound of a sharp bang. It was a garbage truck upending a bin.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
