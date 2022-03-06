News
Loons fight back for a 1-1 draw with Nashville
Before the games counted this season, Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso called out how slow starts had bleed into their preseason performances.
“What happened in our preseason matches, can’t happen, where we started the same way,” Reynoso said in late February. “The first few minutes, we’re starting slow.”
Goalkeeper Tyler Miller echoed that sentiment this week. It turned out to be foreshadowing.
After scoring first and holding onto a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in the season opener last weekend, the Loons conceded a goal to Nashville in the fifth minute, but got an equalizer from Hassani Dotson in the 71st minute of a 1-1 draw in the home opener at Allianz Field on Saturday night.
Supporters groups in The Wonderwall unveiled a “Loonz feeling good as hell” TIFO banner pregame, an apparent nod to Minnesota-connected pop star Lizzo and one of her most-popular songs. But there weren’t a lot of good vibes to start Saturday.
Besides the early goal concession, a steady rain led to a 74-minute lightning delay in the second half. Saturday’s game was the earliest MLS home opener in club history, partly due to the league moving up its season start to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in November.
During the stoppage, supporters sought shelter under the stands tried to keep a good vibe with an impromptu dance party, and while only a fraction of fans of stuck around after the delay, the Loons rewarded those hearty few with a comeback draw.
Minnesota moved to 0-0-2 to start 2022, and Nashville went to 1-0-1.
Minnesota has averaged 2.15 points per game in non-season openers in three years since Allianz Field opened in 2019, but have 0.50 points per game across its four home openers. They had two straight losses before Saturdays draw.
In the firth minute Saturday, Minnesota’s midfield gave Nashville’s Dax McCarty a ton of space in midfield and he was able to pick a long diagonal pass to Hany Mukhtar at the back post. Mukhtar beat right back Oniel Fisher to the ball and flicked it in front of net for CJ Sapong to score.
In the 71st, Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick went to Luis Amarilla at the top of the 18-yard box and his shot pinball off players before it went off the post and Dotson poked in the equalizer.
Each team had six shots in the first half, but none of Minnesota’s were on frame. Luis Amarilla clawed past all-MLS center back Walker Zimmerman and received a pass from Brent Kallman, but his chip over goalkeeper Joe Willis also cleared the crossbar in the 43rd minute.
Nashville’s Randall Leal and Minnesota’s Bakaye Dibassy each had shots hit the post in the waning moments of the first half.
The Loons were forced into one change from the season-opening starting XI in the 1-1 draw with Philadelphia last Saturday. Midfielder Kervin Arriaga had an operation on a pre-existing injury to his upper body and was ruled out by midweek. Wil Trapp, who missed the season opener with a hip injury, returned to the lineup and wore the captain’s armband.
Minnesota remained without starting fullbacks Chase Gasper (concussion) and Romain Metanire (thigh) and stuck with its makeshift backline of Dibassy, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall and Oniel Fisher.
At halftime, Loons manager Adrian Heath made two changes, with natural fullback DJ Taylor coming in for Brent Kallman, with Dibassy moving from left back to his natural left-sided center back spot. Left winger Franco Fragapane had a hamstring injury, Heath shared on BSN, and he exited for Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Wisconsin boys hockey: Hudson rolls to second straight state championship
MADISON Wis. – Hudson’s second consecutive state championship merely put an exclamation point on a season-long statement.
The Raiders simply are the best boys high school hockey team in Wisconsin.
Top-ranked Hudson answered a pair of lightning-quick second-period scores by Madison Edgewood with four goals for a 6-2 victory in the WIAA Division 1 boys state hockey final on Saturday.
The championship was the sixth for the Raiders, who also won in 2001, 2004 and consecutive titles in 2017 and 2018.
“We knew we’d have to wear them down,” said Hudson coach Davis Drewiske, who played on the 2001 title team and led the Raiders to the title last season in his first year as head coach.
“Edgewood, fantastic group of players, their top four or five guys. We talked about it all year. We try to be great defenders and manage the puck well, and that always gives us a chance to win.”
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead on a late first-period goal, but Edgewood sandwiched a pair of goals 26 seconds apart around a Hudson score to make it 2-2 with just under seven minutes left in the second period. But the Raiders bounced back when Matthew Mauer connected from the slot and Carter Mears finished a 2-on-1 break from the right side for a two-goal advantage entering the final period.
Max Giblin put Hudson up 5-2 with a shot from the right circle just over three minutes into the third. Reese Richardson made it 6-2 in the seventh minute.
“I got a pass from Brody (Dietz), did like a little fake shot, and the guy went down and slid,” Giblin said. “I saw the goalie was in the butterfly, and I just shot hoping to find the back of the net.”
Hudson (26-3) closed with 17 consecutive victories after back-to-back losses in early January. The Raiders lost only once to a Wisconsin school, a 3-2 overtime loss to Eau Claire North, which they later avenged 5-1.
Edgewood (25-4), which lost to Hudson 7-2 in the season opener, rocked the Raiders with the two quick goals.
Edgewood tied it 1-1 on an unassisted goal by Parker Munn at 9:45 of the second period that deflected off a Hudson defender, but Carson Strapon answered 19 seconds later for Hudson to make it
2-1. Just seven seconds later, the Crusaders evened it again on an unassisted goal by Cody Menzel.
Sophomore goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh withstood an early flurry of six Edgewood shots. The Raiders then took a 1-0 lead with 20 seconds left in the first period when Mauer passed from the right post back to Zach Kochendorfer, who punched it in from the left post.
The Raiders, who allowed just one shot on goal in the 6-0 semifinal win over Milwaukee University School, were outshot by Edgewood 8-3 in the first period.
“I didn’t see much action yesterday,” said Tepper-Engh, who finished with 12 saves. “We have a fantastic ‘D’ corps, and I just need to make sure I stay there, I’m awake, and that I’m able to make those big saves, so that puts in a good position to go score goals and win the game.”
Drewiske said the Tepper-Engh’s initial stops were crucial against Edgewood’s early energy.
“You’ve really got to tip your cap to Aiden early on,” Drewiske said. “He made some huge saves. I don’t think he gets enough credit. He doesn’t always see a lot of shots, so people think it’s an easy job. But all year, he played really well and stayed focused. He’s a really good player. I think he’s got a bright future.”
Mears said the title was the culmination of a season-long mission by the Raiders, which had beaten each of the other three Division 1 state entries during the regular season.
“All year, this is where we thought we’d be and where we expected to be,” Mears said. “This is where our standard is and we hope to keep it here for years to come.”
St. Louis region sees gas prices above $4 per gallon
GODFREY, IL–Global uncertainty in the oil and markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is helping drive gas prices up past $4 per gallon in the St. Louis region.
In Illinois, we saw prices in Alton and Bethalto as high as $4.19. According to AAA, statewide prices in Illinois average $4.15. The national average is $3.92.
In Missouri, the state average sits at $3.56.
At least one driver we spoke to Saturday said he thinks gas prices should be capped.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
By STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country’s financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any Mastercard issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
“We don’t take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.
Visa said it’s working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.
“We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.
The twin suspensions were announced within 16 minutes of each other, and they followed a private video call earlier in the day between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and U.S. lawmakers. During that conversation, Zelenskyy “asked us to turn off MasterCard and Visa for Russia,” Rep. Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, tweeted. “I agree,” he added, before Mastercard and Visa made their announcements.
Earlier in the week, Visa and Mastercard had announced more limited moves to block financial institutions from the networks that serve as arteries for the payments system. Russian people have already been hit hard by heavy sanctions and financial penalties imposed by the U.S. government and others.
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the value of the Russian currency, the ruble, has plunged by more than a third to a record low. That’s pushing up inflation for Russian households, and all the fear has helped cause long lines at ATMs.
Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine. Some are selling their stakes in Russian companies, such as energy giant BP, while others like Harley-Davidson halted product shipments to the country.
“This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values,” Visa’s Kelly said.
The moves by Mastercard and Visa could make real differences to their bottom lines. Russia accounted for 4% of all of Visa’s net revenue in its last fiscal year, including money made from domestic and cross-border activities. Ukraine accounted for about 1%, Visa said in a filing with U.S. securities regulators this week.
Mastercard said in its own filing that about 4% of its net revenues during 2021 came from business conducted within, into and out of Russia. Another roughly 2% was related to Ukraine.
