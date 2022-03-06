News
Nonprofit photo contest celebrates images of homegrown musicians and venues
Inspired by the impending return of live music last summer, Minneapolis photographer Steven Peterson launched the Upper Midwest Black and White Music Photo Contest.
Peterson invited concert photographers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas to submit up to two images taken in local venues. There’s no entry fee and the cash prizes — $500, $300 and $200 — come from online donations.
Currently, the contest has 80 images from 45 photographers. Entries will be accepted through March 31. To see the photos, or find details on entering, see bwmusicphotocontest on Instagram.
A panel of photographers and musicians will select the top 12 photos. The general public will be invited to vote online, using ranked choice, for the final three winners.
Peterson calls the contest a “100 percent nonprofit, grass-roots project intended to support the local photographers, musicians and venues that contribute to the great quality of life in the Midwest.”
Gophers’ Jamison Battle continues to raise his ceiling
Jamison Battle showed Wednesday why he is the biggest bright spot for future of the Gophers men’s basketball program.
The sophomore, who has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, poured in 39 points in Minnesota’s 84-73 loss to Maryland.
Battle’s single-game production is now tied for sixth all-time in program history with Ronald Johnson against Ohio State in 1959; Oliver Shannon and Eric Magdanz share the record at 42. Battle’s scoring output was the most for a Gopher since Marcus Carr had 41 points against Nebraska in February 2021.
Battle set a program record with 16 3-point attempts and made seven, which was one short of the school record, but he also created his own shot off the dribble, getting to the rim multiple times.
“Jamison has a ton of talent and ability to score,” head coach Ben Johnson said Friday. “… This is when he is hitting his stride because he’s getting a full year (in the Big Ten) under his belt.”
With Battle showing he can create for himself, Johnson wants to see him do it for others, too. “Can you facilitate for yourself and others?” Johnson asked. “…He is going to draw a ton of attention as he should. It’s (about) expanding his game.”
Battle will be at the top of the scouting report for the final regular-season game when Minnesota (13-15, 4-15 Big Ten) plays Northwestern (13-15, 6-13) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
Johnson assumes Battle will be a preseason all-conference pick next season. With Battle proving he could make the jump from George Washington in the Atlantic 10 Conference to the Big Ten, Johnson will now need Battle to become a bigger leader on the team.
“Now you have the confidence of knowing that you belong, confidence in knowing you are going to be a big piece, well the next step with that is being able to lead because a lot of guys are going to be looking at you,” Johnson said. Battle is a leading candidate to be named captain next season.
CURRY STATUS
Center Eric Curry missed the Maryland game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day going into Sunday’s game, Johnson said. The U went with backup Charlie Daniels in the starting lineup against the Terrapins, but Daniels got in foul trouble and rolled his ankle, which led to Minnesota going with a very small lineup instead of playing true freshman Treyton Thompson.
“When you go small you can force the other team’s hand a little bit,” Johnson said. “It allows us to spread the floor out and get downhill and maybe gives us a little bit better chance of getting points offensively.”
FOX CLEARED
Forward Parker Fox, a transfer from Division II Northern State, has been cleared to practice after tearing ligaments in his knee in March 2021.
“He’s worked his butt off and done it the right way,” Johnson said. “I think he’s confident now and to be able to practice and be cleared just this week is huge for him and he’s excited to really get into the offseason part.”
The Gophers next season will also gain Isaiah Ihnen, who suffered a season-ending knee injury and surgery in July. Both players redshirted this season
NORTHWESTERN REMATCH
The Gophers beat Northwestern 77-60 on Feb. 19 with starting guard Payton Willis sidelined by COVID-19.
“We got to forget that game in a certain standpoint,” Johnson said. “We got to be hungry. We can’t rely on man we were down a guy and were still able to beat them by double figures. We got to erase that.”
WCHA Final Faceoff: Gophers make quick work of Minnesota Duluth
So much for the perils of a soft landing.
In their first game against a ranked opponent, and winning team, since Jan. 29, top-ranked Minnesota took early control of a WCHA semifinal against No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and never let go in a 5-1 victory at Ridder Arena.
The Gophers (29-7-) will bring a 10-game winning streak into Sunday’s title game against the winner of the afternoon game between No. 2 Ohio State and Wisconsin. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m.
Catie Skaja scored on a wrist shot from inside the left circle for a 1-0 lead just 51 seconds into the game, and Taylor Heise’s slap shot from above the right circle slipped under the pads of Jojo Chobak for a 4-0 lead just 14 seconds into the third period.
Crystalyn Hengler and Abigail Boreen also scored goals, and Emily Brown added an empty-netter with 2:55 left for the Gophers, whose past eight games had been against the WCHA’s bottom three teams. But if there was any concern they wouldn’t be ready for a top tier opponent like the Bulldogs, it wasn’t necessary.
Madeline Wethington had two assists for the Gophers, who won the WCHA regular-season crown are now 9-4-1 against Top 10 teams this season. Their last such victory was a 5-3 win at Ohio State on Jan. 29.
Elizabeth Giguère finally put Duluth (24-11-1) on the board with a slap shot from about the right circle that a free space in the top corner of the net at 3:55 of the third period to spoil a shutout bid for Minnesota and goaltender Lauren Bench. The sixth-year senior was sharp, and the Gophers forwards were active on defense.
The winner of Sunday’s game will earn the WCHA’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament but all four conference semifinalists are ranked in the top eight of the latest PairWise rankings and appear to be locks for the 11-team tournament. That will likely start for the Gophers next Saturday at Ridder Arena.
Larray Has Advice For Influencers: Stay Humble
This story was initially published in The Creators — a newsletter about the people powering the creator economy. Get it sent to your inbox.
Whether it’s high-end fashion or food, many influencers have a niche. According to 23-year-old Larri Merritt (25.5 M, TikTok), however, his focus is on being himself — or the version of himself we know as Larray
Merritt typically posts satirical, sassy videos poking fun at other influences, his fans and himself. In a recent TikTok, with the caption “psa” Merritt said to his followers: “Get the fuck off of TikTok and go to bed. Stop scrolling. Go to bed. Now.”
“It’s just me being me. You get what you get,” Merritt said. “I’m a very authentic creator.”
Merritt said he got into social media about six years ago because he didn’t have many friends and found solace in watching YouTube videos online. He grew up in Los Angeles’s Compton neighborhood, where he said the area’s Latino influence helped shape his personality. “I honestly had no friends in real life,” Merritt said. ”And I coped with watching YouTubers. And then I met internet friends that also were a fan of YouTubers, and then we all had the dream of becoming YouTubers. Somehow I became a YouTuber and it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
Since then he has built audiences across platforms including Twitch, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Patreon. The video for his 2020 diss track “Canceled” has over 90 million views, and Merritt said he is pursuing music “on the side.” “Canceled” teased other popular influencers including Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, Jeffree Star, Nikita Dragun, and Thomas Petrou. In January, he appeared on Netflix’s Hype House, a reality show featuring TikTok stars, which he later criticized for promoting false storylines.
Larray’s Journey from YouTube to Netflix
Merritt said the production team of the Hype House show approached his managers to ask if he’d be interested in participating. He mentioned that he wasn’t interested in “drama” and didn’t have experience as a reality TV star but they reassured him. After the show came out, Merritt spoke out about the show, particularly its insinuation that he went to a party with COVID.
“I think it had a beautiful storyline,” Merritt said. “ It showcased everyone’s personality very well. I honestly think it was very successful. I just wanted to avoid being in the bad girls club next time and maybe another opportunity will come where I can be on a TV show where I don’t have to fight people or be upset with people.”
Merritt said he wasn’t sure if he’d return to the show if it were to be renewed for a second season.
Being a Black Influencer
Experts and social media users have criticized social media platforms, including TikTok, along with the brands that sponsor creators for lack of diversity and racism. Merritt, who is Black, said that he is privileged in a sense because of his light skin tone: “I don’t think I would be as successful as I am if I was a darker shade,” he said.
Merritt said he tries to help other Black influencers succeed by encouraging them and giving them advice about what kinds of videos are most successful.
“Each trend on TikTok is made from a Black creator and that’s what I kind of stick with,” he said. “I just keep telling them, just keep making trends and never follow them, as difficult as it sounds. It’s just the best way because it kind of creates longevity and it shows people ‘Hey, I can do it. Like it’s the simplest thing ever.’
How Larray Runs His Business
Merritt said he earns money through YouTube AdSense, the site’s program that gives creators a share of ad revenue, as well as different brand deals he takes on. Prada, Shein and Tinder are among the companies that appear in his posts. He said he tries to take on a selective number of brand deals, though, so that he doesn’t inundate his followers with brand content.
He also said that he only chooses to take on brand deals that align with his personality.
“I’ve seen a lot of creators stress themselves out and just take all deals. And then they’re in a position where they just post nothing but brand deals. But for me, I’m very picky, and very, very precise in where my income comes from.”
Merritt initially worked with a management company that wasn’t the right fit for him, but said he was eventually able to find a team at Homemade Projects (recently acquired by 10K Projects) that works well for him.
“It took a lot of learning because I went through a management company that wasn’t the best for me,” he said. “And then eventually when I was just at my lowest, I came across these two lovely managers of mine and they kind of took care of me as father figures and made sure I was good.”
The Importance of Background and Identity
Merritt offers a piece of advice for those who rise to TikTok fame: Remember where you came from. He said he has encountered many people who let fame get to their heads, and he thinks it’s important to acknowledge one’s background.
“I always tell people, those friends that you had when you didn’t have that lovely, nice car and that lovely, nice house you should keep around because it’ll honestly take you back home,” he said.
“Check in with your parents,” he said. “Don’t have people that are around you that are just yes men and that are there just because of the lifestyle you live. Have people that genuinely have a purpose and a life and actually care about you. Have people that’ll call you ugly. That’ll humble you.”
